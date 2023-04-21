You are here

  Warriors beat Kings 114-97 to cut series deficit to 2-1

Warriors beat Kings 114-97 to cut series deficit to 2-1

Warriors beat Kings 114-97 to cut series deficit to 2-1
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry scores against Sacramento Kings center Alex Len (25) and forward Keegan Murray (13) during the second half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in San Francisco. (AP)
AP

Warriors beat Kings 114-97 to cut series deficit to 2-1

Warriors beat Kings 114-97 to cut series deficit to 2-1
  • Joel Embiid blocked a potential tying basket with 8.8 seconds left and Philadelphia beat Brooklyn for a 3-0 series lead
AP

SAN FRANCISCO: Stephen Curry scored 36 points, Kevon Looney matched his career high with 20 rebounds and the Golden State Warriors beat the Sacramento Kings 114-97 on Thursday night to cut their series deficit to 2-1.

As suspended star Draymond Green watched from home, the defending champions dominated without him as they have done so many times before. The fiery forward was suspended without pay for stepping on the chest of Domantas Sabonis in the fourth quarter Monday night in Game 2. The Warriors also were without key defensive stopper Gary Payton II after the guard became ill Wednesday.

Curry shot 12 for 25 with six 3s while Andrew Wiggins added 20 points and seven rebounds for the Warriors, who never trailed and will now try to even the best-of-seven series in Game 4 on Sunday back on their home court at Chase Center.

Looney also had nine assists.

De’Aaron Fox had 26 points for the Kings.

76ERS 102 NETS 97

In New York, Joel Embiid, limping throughout and perhaps lucky not to have been ejected for kicking player in the groin area, blocked a potential tying basket with 8.8 seconds left and Philadelphia beat Brooklyn for a 3-0 series lead.

Tyrese Maxey made the tiebreaking 3-pointer with 44 seconds left. The 76ers can sweep their way into the second round with a victory Saturday in Brooklyn.

With James Harden having been ejected in the third quarter for another groin shot and Embiid not looking like his usual dominant self, Maxey took over the offense. He scored 25 points, Harden had 21 and Embiid added 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Nets fans loudly booed the decision not to eject Embiid for kicking his leg up toward Nic Claxton’s groin in the first quarter, after the Nets center stepped over him after he dunked and Embiid fouled him and fell to the court.

Mikal Bridges scored 26 points for the Nets.

SUNS 129 CLIPPERS 124

In Los Angeles, Devin Booker scored 45 points, Kevin Durant added 26 and Phoenix beat Kawhi Leonard-less Los Angeles to take a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference playoff series.

Leonard sat out because of a sprained right knee, the same injury that has sidelined fellow star Paul George since March 21. Leonard was hurt in Game 1, and played through it in Game 2, but afterward his condition didn’t improve.

Booker shot 18 for 29 and had seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks while playing a game-high 44 minutes. He scored 38 points in Game 2. Norman Powell led the Clippers, scoring a career playoff-high 40 points on 14-of-22 shooting. Russell Westbrook added 30 points and 11 assists.

Game 4 is Saturday in Los Angeles.

Topics: Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors Sacramento Kings basketball

Chien leads Chevron after 1st round, Korda tied for 2nd

Chien leads Chevron after 1st round, Korda tied for 2nd
Updated 21 April 2023
AP

Chien leads Chevron after 1st round, Korda tied for 2nd

Chien leads Chevron after 1st round, Korda tied for 2nd
  • The 32-year-old Chien, who is from Taiwan, had six birdies — including four in a five-hole span on Nos. 4-8
  • The weather was clear for most of the morning, but light to heavy rain fell through a big chunk of the afternoon
Updated 21 April 2023
AP

THE WOODLANDS, Texas: Peiyun Chien shot a 5-under 67 on a rainy Thursday in the transplanted Chevron Championship to take the first-round lead in the LPGA Tour’s first major of the year.

Unable to find a sponsor willing to add to the half-century run at Mission Hills, the tournament — best known as the Dinah Shore — bolted the California desert for the woods of suburban Houston under a six-year deal with Chevron.

The 32-year-old Chien, who is from Taiwan, had six birdies — including four in a five-hole span on Nos. 4-8 — at The Club at Carlton Woods.

Second-ranked Nelly Korda was among six players and three Americans tied for second at 68. Korda is fully healthy after missing four months and a lot of momentum last year with a blood clot in her arm that required surgery.

She had three bogeys but made up for it with seven birdies and four in her last six holes, including the last two.

“I took advantage of the par 5s today,” she said. “I think I birdied them all, so that was important, as I’m a bit of a longer hitter. Overall, I played pretty well. It was nice to finish the way I did with just a tap-in birdie.”

Chien finished fourth in her last tournament after not making the cut in the previous two.

“I hit a really good wedge shot on 4 and then I hit a 6-foot putt, and the next hole I made a 30-foot birdie,” she said. “Then the next hole I hit a 9-iron to the green, hit it to like 6 feet and made another good putt.”

The weather was clear for most of the morning, but light to heavy rain fell through a big chunk of the afternoon. Play continued through the rain until being suspended at 3:38 p.m. for almost an hour because of thunderstorms in the area.

Australian Stephanie Kyriacou also tied for second after sinking an eagle on the 18th hole. She was among the group who played in the afternoon and said the rain made the greens softer.

“It only kind of rained for about four or five holes for us, and then it got called off,” she said. “And then it didn’t rain for the rest, so I guess we were kind of lucky with what the weather was predicting. We kind of got away with it a little bit.”

Americans Marina Alex and Lilia Vu also shot 68. Alex thought the change in venue created an interesting dynamic for the tournament.

“No one really has all that much of an advantage or years and years of experience playing a course and being familiar with it and maybe they like certain places over others,” she said. “So, I think it really puts everyone on the same ground, and I enjoy that.”

Vu, who started on the back nine, had a chance to move into a tie for the lead after hitting an eagle on the eighth hole. But her putt for birdie on her last hole was off and she settled for par to tie for second.

“You really have to focus on each shot,” she said. “You can’t really get ahead of yourself because it’s quite a demanding golf course.”

Japan’s Ayaka Furue and South Korea’s Chella Choi both had five birdies to round out the group tied for second place.

Chevron increased the prize purse to $5.1 million this year after raising it from $3 to $5 million last year.

Eila Galitsky, a 16-year-old amateur, was tied for ninth after a 70. She earned a spot in this tournament and two other majors by winning the Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific last month.

The high school sophomore, who started playing golf at age 8, entered the tournament with a goal of finishing as the top-ranked amateur.

There were some unwelcome visitors to the course after lunch when a herd of about 10 deer ran across the 18th green.

The animals soon ran to the edge of the course where they stopped for a bit before being shooed into the nearby woods by a volunteer.

Top-ranked Lydia Ko was tied for 23rd at 71 in her quest to win a major for the first time since 2016 after an up and down round with three birdies and three bogeys. After starting on the back nine, she birdied on the ninth hole to finish under par after shooting bogeys on holes seven and eight.

“To be honest, I struggled the first few times I played around this course, and I was like, I don’t know how I’m going to do this,” she said. “But I feel like when you start playing, even if you don’t hit it the best … you can just manage your way around and not try to make it perfect, just try to shoot the best score.”

Georgia Hall, the winner of the 2018 Women’s British Open who has finished second in two of her last three tournaments, opened with a 70.

American Lexi Thompson had a 74 in a disappointing round. Her performance came a day after she said she was struggling with a sore right wrist after hitting too much at home in preparation for the tournament.

Defending champion Jennifer Kupcho was tied for 37th after a 72.

Topics: Peiyun Chien Chevron Championship LPGA Tour

Scottish ultra-marathon runner disqualified for using car

Scottish ultra-marathon runner disqualified for using car
Updated 21 April 2023
AFP

Scottish ultra-marathon runner disqualified for using car

Scottish ultra-marathon runner disqualified for using car
  • Joasia Zakrzewski says she "made a massive error accepting the trophy and should have handed it back"
Updated 21 April 2023
AFP

LONDON: A Scottish ultra-marathon runner who was disqualified from a race for using a car for part of the course says she made a “massive error” in accepting the third-place trophy.

Joasia Zakrzewski, 47, took part in the 50-mile (80-kilometer) GB Ultras Manchester to Liverpool event on April 7.
It was later discovered she had traveled about 2.5 miles in a car — it is understood that mapping data showed she covered a mile in one minute and 40 seconds.
The doctor, who now lives near Sydney, told the BBC she was in pain around the half-way mark.
She accepted a lift in a friend’s car to the next checkpoint with the intention of telling marshals she was pulling out of the race.
“When I got to the checkpoint I told them I was pulling out and that I had been in the car, and they said ‘you will hate yourself if you stop’,” Zakrzewski said.
“I agreed to carry on in a non-competitive way.”
When she crossed the line she was given a medal and trophy and posed for pictures.
The runner, who had only arrived from Australia the night before, said: “I made a massive error accepting the trophy and should have handed it back.
“I was tired and jetlagged and felt sick.
“I hold my hands up. I should have handed them back and not had pictures done but I was feeling unwell and spaced out and not thinking clearly.”
Zakrzewski said she regretted not telling officials at the end of the race that she was not running competitively but added: “It wasn’t malicious, it was miscommunication.”
Wayne Drinkwater, GB Ultras race director, said he had received information that an athlete had gained an “unsporting, competitive advantage during a section of the event,” confirming a runner had been disqualified.
Zakrzewski finished 14th in the 2014 Commonwealth Games marathon in Scotland and has set a number of records in ultra-marathon running.
Third place has been awarded to another competitor.
 

Topics: ultra marathon Joasia Zakrzewsk

Alcaraz and Tsitsipas advance to Barcelona quarterfinals

Alcaraz and Tsitsipas advance to Barcelona quarterfinals
Updated 21 April 2023
AP

Alcaraz and Tsitsipas advance to Barcelona quarterfinals

Alcaraz and Tsitsipas advance to Barcelona quarterfinals
  • The 19-year-old Alcaraz is trying to become the first repeat champion in Barcelona since Nadal won three consecutive titles from 2016-18
  • The fifth-ranked Tsitsipas is making his fifth appearance in Barcelona, having lost in the final to Nadal in 2018 and 2021
Updated 21 April 2023
AP

BARCELONA: Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz overcame windy conditions to advance to the quarterfinals of the Barcelona Open with a 6-3, 7-5 victory over fellow Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut on Thursday.

Stefanos Tsitsipas also reached the last eight in Barcelona, defeating Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-2, while Casper Ruud lost to 15th-seeded Francisco Cerundolo 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Alcaraz was broken once in the first set and twice in the second but still managed to close out the match at the Rafa Nadal center court, winning the final 11 points and ending it with an ace.

“I’m happy to have advanced, it was a complicated match against a tough opponent and with difficult wind conditions,” the top-seeded Alcaraz said. “You have to adapt and find solutions in situations like this. It was very difficult to play at my best level today, and I’m sure it was for Roberto as well. All you can do is keep working out there as best as you can.”

It was the second consecutive straight-set win for the 19-year-old Alcaraz, who is trying to become the first repeat champion in Barcelona since Nadal won three consecutive titles from 2016-18.

Alcaraz’s next opponent will be another Spaniard, 10th-seeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, who defeated Emil Ruusuvuori 6-4, 7-5. Alcaraz is 9-1 against Spaniards, with his only loss coming to Nadal in last year’s Indian Wells semifinals.

The 35-year-old Bautista Agut, the oldest player in the last 16, was a quarterfinalist in Barcelona in 2015 and 2018.

The second-seeded Tsitsipas saved both break points he faced against Shapovalov to move to 18-5 for the season.

“I tried to stay as aggressive as I could from the baseline,” Tsitsipas said. “Against Denis you have to keep up with the pace and be ready to attack when you can. It wasn’t easy out here but I did a very good job. I was responsible with my decision making. It was a good day.”

Tsitsipas will next face Alex de Minaur, who advanced with a walkover from Grigor Dimitrov.

The fifth-ranked Tsitsipas is making his fifth appearance in Barcelona, having lost in the final to Nadal in 2018 and 2021. The Greek lost in this year’s Australian Open final to Novak Djokovic.

Third-seeded Ruud, coming off a title run in Estoril, was upset by Cerundolo to be denied a second consecutive appearance in the quarterfinals in Barcelona. The 32nd-ranked Cerundolo will face 12th-seeded Daniel Evans, who beat Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-4.

Fourth-seeded Jannik Sinner overcame a second-set letdown to defeat Yoshihito Nishioka 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 and reach his seventh quarterfinal of the season.

The Italian broke Nishioka’s serve three consecutive times to close out the third set.

Sinner moved to 26-6 for the season, having reached the semifinals in Monte Carlo. The eighth-ranked Italian will next face Lorenzo Musetti, who rallied to defeat Cameron Norrie 3-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Topics: Carlos Alcaraz Stefanos Tsitsipas Barcelona Open

Iga Swiatek advances to Stuttgart quarterfinals, Coco Gauff out

Iga Swiatek advances to Stuttgart quarterfinals, Coco Gauff out
Updated 21 April 2023
AP

Iga Swiatek advances to Stuttgart quarterfinals, Coco Gauff out

Iga Swiatek advances to Stuttgart quarterfinals, Coco Gauff out
  • After a first-round bye in Stuttgart, Swiatek’s clay season started smoothly in a one-sided first set
Updated 21 April 2023
AP

STUTTGART: Top-ranked Iga Swiatek returned from a rib injury with a convincing 6-1, 6-4 win over Zheng Qinwen to reach the quarterfinals of the Porsche Grand Prix on Thursday as Coco Gauff suffered an upset loss to Anastasia Potapova.

Swiatek hadn’t played since reaching the semifinals at Indian Wells last month and missed the Miami Open as well as Poland’s match in the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers.

After a first-round bye in Stuttgart, Swiatek’s clay season started smoothly in a one-sided first set before Zheng came back from 3-1 down to level the second at 4-4, only for Swiatek to break Zheng’s serve in the next game and serve out the win.

Next up is a quarterfinal meeting with Karolina Pliskova after the Czech player beat Donna Vekic 6-2, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5).

Potapova beat sixth-ranked Gauff 6-2, 6-3 in a match where break points made all the difference. Potapova saved six break points on her own serve and converted three of 13 in Gauff’s service games. It was the American’s first tournament since she split with coach Diego Moyano, citing personal reasons on Moyano’s part.

Potapova next plays fourth-seeded Caroline Garcia, who defeated Tatjana Maria 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Paula Badosa set up a quarterfinal meeting with second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka after she beat fellow Spanish player Cristina Bucsa 6-1, 6-2 in their second-round match.

Beatriz Haddad Maia advanced to a quarterfinal with Ons Jabeur after Elena Rybakina retired from their match when the Brazilian player was leading 6-1, 3-1.

Topics: Iga Swiatek Porsche Grand Prix WTA WTA Stuttgart tournament

Sevilla tops Man United in Europa League, gets Juventus in semis

Sevilla tops Man United in Europa League, gets Juventus in semis
Updated 21 April 2023
AP

Sevilla tops Man United in Europa League, gets Juventus in semis

Sevilla tops Man United in Europa League, gets Juventus in semis
  • Sevilla will face Juventus in the last four following the Italian team’s 1-1 draw at Sporting in Lisbon for a 2-1 aggregate victory
Updated 21 April 2023
AP

Six-time champion Sevilla eliminated Manchester United from the Europa League on Thursday after a 3-0 victory in the second leg of their quarterfinal.
United had beaten Barcelona and Real Betis earlier in Europe’s second-tier competition but couldn’t keep up with Sevilla — currently 13th in the Spanish league — at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium.
Forward Youssef En-Nesyri scored twice and Sevilla advanced to the semifinals 5-2 on aggregate after last week’s 2-2 draw in the first leg at Old Trafford.
Under pressure, United defender Harry Maguire lost the ball outside the area and En-Nesyri scored on a low left-footed shot into the corner past goalkeeper David de Gea in the eighth minute.
Defender Loïc Badé headed home two minutes into the second half and En-Nesyri made it 3-0 late on after De Gea’s blunder.
The Spaniards also eliminated United in the semifinals of the same competition in 2020.
Sevilla will face Juventus in the last four following the Italian team’s 1-1 draw at Sporting in Lisbon for a 2-1 aggregate victory.
United manager Erik ten Hag made only one change to the squad that beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 in the English Premier League on Sunday. Marcel Sabitzer replaced playmaker Bruno Fernandes, who was suspended after an accumulation of yellow cards. Sabitzer had scored both United goals in the first leg against Sevilla.
EUROPA CONFERENCE LEAGUE
Fiorentina had to rely on late goals by Riccardo Sottil and substitute Gaetano Castrovilli to reach the semifinals of the Europa Conference League despite a 3-2 home loss to Lech Poznan.
The Serie A club advanced 6-4 on aggregate after a comfortable 4-1 advantage from the first leg in Poland.
The visitors pulled even at 4-4 on aggregate when Artur Sobiech scored in the 69th minute in Florence. Afonso Sousa and Kristoffer Velde had scored earlier.
Sottil returned the overall lead to the home team 12 minutes from time with Castrovilli adding one more in stoppage time.
In another early game, AZ Alkmaar prevailed in a penalty shootout 4-1 over Anderlecht to reach the last four after a 2-0 home victory. Their quarterfinal matchup was 2-2 on aggregate after regulation and extra time.
AZ Alkmaar center forward Vangelis Pavlidis scored twice in the opening 13 minutes to erase Anderlecht’s 2-0 advantage from the first leg.
Pavlidis scored his first from the penalty spot five minutes into the game and leveled the aggregate score only eight minutes later. He was substituted at halftime due to an injury.
Fiorentina will next face either Nice or Basel. AZ will play either West Ham or Gent.
The remaining quarterfinals in Europe’s third-tier competition were scheduled for later Thursday.

Topics: Sevilla Man United Europa League Juventus

