You are here

  • Home
  • Injury fears for Giannis, Morant as Lakers, Heat win NBA playoff series openers

Injury fears for Giannis, Morant as Lakers, Heat win NBA playoff series openers

Injury fears for Giannis, Morant as Lakers, Heat win NBA playoff series openers
Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura dunks during Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies in Memphis, Tenn. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gzpuh

Updated 18 sec ago
AFP

Injury fears for Giannis, Morant as Lakers, Heat win NBA playoff series openers

Injury fears for Giannis, Morant as Lakers, Heat win NBA playoff series openers
  • Japan’s Rui Hachimura came off the Lakers bench to match an NBA record for reserve playoff scoring with 29 points while closing a 30-11 LA run
  • Kawhi Leonard scored 13 of his game-high 38 points in the fourth quarter to spark Los Angeles Clippers to a 115-110 victory at Phoenix
Updated 18 sec ago
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Milwaukee superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and Memphis star guard Ja Morant suffered serious injuries that threatened to disrupt two title contenders on Sunday in NBA playoff series-opening defeats.

The Los Angeles Lakers took advantage of Morant’s absence late in the fourth quarter for a late surge that produced a 128-112 victory at Memphis while the top-seeded host Bucks, who lost their Greek star in the first quarter, fell 130-117 to the eighth-seeded Miami Heat.

But injury fears for Antetokounmpo and Morant, two of the NBA’s most electrifying stars, were amplified by upset home losses for their clubs in best-of-seven first round openers.

Antetokounmpo averaged 31.1 points and 11.8 rebounds a game this season for an NBA-best 58-24 Bucks squad while Morant averaged 26.2 points for a Grizzlies team that was 51-31.

Morant hurt his already-sore right hand midway into the fourth quarter trying to brace a hard landing to a high fall after contact while driving to the basket.

Morant’s taped right hand took the impact. Morant rose and ran off to the locker room, grabbing his sore hand and screaming as he exited after scoring 18 points.

“I’m in a good bit of pain,” Morant said after the game, declaring his status was “in jeopardy” for game two on Wednesday. “Feels like it’s one thing after another.”

Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said after the game that x-rays on Morant’s right hand were negative but he would likely be kept out of workouts, his status “one game at a time.”

At Milwaukee, Antetokounmpo went onto the floor in the first quarter after defensive contact on a move to the hoop and suffered a lower back bruise that ended his night with game two in Milwaukee on Wednesday.

“We’ll monitor him,” said Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer, who added an x-ray came back “clear” on Antetokounmpo.

“We have to wait and see what the doctors say... you’ve got to take it day by day and see how he’s doing and how he feels.”

The Heat, among the NBA’s worst 3-point shooting teams this season, made 15-of-25 from beyond the arc at Milwaukee.

While the Bucks had gone 11-8 in games without Antetokounmpo this season, the Heat led by as many as 15 points with the big man gone.

Miami suffered their own injury setback when guard Tyler Herro suffered a broken right hand diving for a loose ball in the final seconds of the second quarter. He’s expected to be out four to six weeks after averaging 20.1 points this season.

Jimmy Butler led Miami with 35 points and 11 assists. Gabe Vincent was 4-of-5 from 3-point range and Kevin Love was 4-of-7 on 3-pointers.

With Antetokounmpo scoring only eight points, Khris Middleton led the Bucks with 33 points.

Kawhi Leonard scored 13 of his game-high 38 points in the fourth quarter to spark the Los Angeles Clippers to a 115-110 victory at Phoenix in their series opener.

Russell Westbrook had nine points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and three blocked shots, the biggest on Devin Booker in the final seconds to help seal victory.

Kevin Durant had 27 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds but suffered his first loss since joining the Suns from Brooklyn.

Clippers forward Paul George was out with a sprained right knee and is questionable for the playoffs.

Japan’s Rui Hachimura came off the Lakers bench to match an NBA record for reserve playoff scoring with 29 points while  closing a 30-11 LA run.

“That’s probably the best game he has had in his career,” Memphis’ Desmond Bane said of Hachimura. “Let’s see if he can do it again on Wednesday.”

Austin Reaves, making his playoff debut, scored 14 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter for the Lakers after Memphis opened the period with an 11-2 run for a 101-98 lead.

Anthony Davis had 22 points, 12 rebounds and seven blocked shots for the Lakers while LeBron James contributed 21 points, 11 rebounds and five assists and D’Angelo Russell added 19 points and a game-high seven assists.

It was the first time since 1988 the Lakers had four players with 20 or more points in a playoff game.

Jaren Jackson led Memphis with 31 points.

Topics: Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks Memphis Grizzlies Ja Morant Los Angeles Lakers miami heat basketball

Related

Nets lock up NBA playoff berth, Warriors and Lakers keep pressure on
Sport
Nets lock up NBA playoff berth, Warriors and Lakers keep pressure on
Tatum, Brown star as Celtics whip NBA-leading Bucks
Sport
Tatum, Brown star as Celtics whip NBA-leading Bucks

Fitzpatrick wins RBC Heritage over Spieth on 3rd extra hole

Fitzpatrick wins RBC Heritage over Spieth on 3rd extra hole
Updated 17 April 2023
AP

Fitzpatrick wins RBC Heritage over Spieth on 3rd extra hole

Fitzpatrick wins RBC Heritage over Spieth on 3rd extra hole
  • Fitzpatrick hit 9-iron to within 1 foot on the famed, closing lighthouse hole to set up the winning birdie
  • Patrick Cantlay, grouped with Fitzpatrick and Spieth, was third after a 68 left him at 16-under
Updated 17 April 2023
AP

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C.: Matt Fitzpatrick defeated defending champion Jordan Spieth on the third playoff hole at the RBC Heritage on Sunday, stuffing his approach in close on the par-4 18th at Harbor Town to secure his first victory since the US Open last June.

Fitzpatrick hit 9-iron to within 1 foot on the famed, closing lighthouse hole to set up the winning birdie on the famed Pete Dye layout he played as a child on vacation.

Fitzpatrick had to sweat out a couple of prime chances by Spieth on the first two extra holes. Spieth raised his putter in triumph before watching his 12-foot birdie putt catch the right edge and spin out the first time the pair played the 18th. Then Spieth’s 9-foot birdie attempt ran out of steam on the right edge at the 17th hole.

There was no doubt about the final hole as Fitzpatrick, from 187 yards out, hit the front of the green and watched the ball settle next to the hole. Spieth’s attempt from 26 feet away rolled past and Fitzpatrick tapped in for the victory.

“It’s hard to describe,” Fitzpatrick said. “It doesn’t get better than this.”

Fitzpatrick won $3.6 million from the elevated purse of $20 million in the sixth designated event of the year on the PGA Tour, topping a field that included seven of the world’s top 10 players.

Fitzpatrick trailed Spieth by two with five holes to play, but made birdies on the 15th and 16th holes to tie for the lead at 17-under.

The third-round leader by one shot, Fitzpatrick closed with a 3-under 68 and matched Spieth at 17-under 267. Spieth had his second straight 66.

Patrick Cantlay, grouped with Fitzpatrick and Spieth, was third after a 68 left him at 16-under. Cantlay lost this title in a playoff to Spieth a year ago.

“Another close call here,” Cantlay said.

Xander Schauffele was another stroke behind after a 66. Sahith Theegala shot 65 and Hayden Buckley a 67 to tie for fifth at 14-under.

Scottie Scheffler, No. 2 in the world, shot 70 and was tied for 11th at 12-under. Masters champion Jon Rahm ended with a 68 and was tied for 15th before taking a well-earned week off.

Fitzpatrick carried a one-shot lead into the final round, but watched as Spieth made four birdies in the opening six holes to share the lead.

Fitzpatrick played a stretch of nine holes in 1 over as Spieth looked ready to pull away. But Spieth made bogey on the par-3 14th while Fitzpatrick answered with consecutive birdies on the 15th and 16th.

The pair remained tied until Fitzpatrick’s remarkable approach on the winning hole.

Cantlay, so close a year ago, lost his chance at victory with consecutive bogeys on the 13th and 14th holes. He missed from inside 2 feet for the first, then saw his chip off the green on the next hole end up wedged next to a wood pylon at the edge of the water.

Cantlay was able to pop it up and complete the most improbable bogey he’s had in a while.

Masters champion Rahm set his sights high on winning the plaid jacket given winners here to go with the green one he brought to Sea Pines Resort. But a 1-over 72 Thursday set him back and he could never get things fully going despite finishing in the 60s the past three rounds.

Rahm played his final 33 holes here at 2-under par and closed with birdie on the last, his approach settling inside 2 feet.

The crowd cheered and chanted as he applauded back them with a huge smile on his face. Rahm will return in two weeks to defend his Mexico Championship title.

“To be honest, I didn’t expect this,” Rahm said of the fans. “I did not expect this in my wildest dreams, the see the kids, the adults and everybody have that reaction just to see me is really very special.”

Topics: Matt Fitzpatrick RBC Heritage Jordan Spieth

Related

Major breakthrough: England’s Fitzpatrick wins US Open with sensational finish
Sport
Major breakthrough: England’s Fitzpatrick wins US Open with sensational finish
Spieth in three-way tie for lead at Sony Open
Sport
Spieth in three-way tie for lead at Sony Open

Boston Marathon poses new challenge for Kipchoge: slow down

Boston Marathon poses new challenge for Kipchoge: slow down
Updated 17 April 2023
AP

Boston Marathon poses new challenge for Kipchoge: slow down

Boston Marathon poses new challenge for Kipchoge: slow down
  • The hilly Boston course has always rewarded smart tactics more than pure speed
  • Monday’s weather is expected to be less cooperative, with rain and a headwind that is sure to crush anyone
Updated 17 April 2023
AP

BOSTON: World record-holder Eliud Kipchoge has the speed to outclass the rest of the field when he makes his Boston Marathon debut on Monday.

To win, he may have to slow things down.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist and 12-time major marathon champion knows that the 26.2-mile route from Hopkinton to Boston’s Back Bay isn’t like those flat and friendly courses where he established himself as perhaps the greatest distance runner of all time.

No matter, he said: Breaking the tape is what’s important.

Regardless of how long it takes.

“I don’t mind about time,” said Kipchoge, who set the world record of 2 hours, 1 minute, 9 seconds in Berlin in 2019 and also broke 2 hours in an exhibition in a Vienna park that year. “I trust it will be a fruitful race, a very fruitful race. But I will try to win.”

The hilly Boston course, which begins with a descent, hits Heartbreak Hill around 20 miles in and then drops down to sea level again on the way to the finish, has always rewarded smart tactics more than pure speed. Kipchoge, who had never seen the course before this week, won his majors in Berlin, London, Chicago and Tokyo — all flatter and faster.

Still, his personal best is almost 2 minutes better than the next-fastest runners in the field, defending champion Evans Chebet, also of Kenya, and Gabriel Geay of Tanzania (2:03:00).

“I trust the most prepared and planned person will take the day on Monday,” Kipchoge said. “I respect everybody. I respect the athletes, their condition. I respect their tactics. And if they are most prepared, I will shake their hands.”

In all, there are nearly a dozen runners in the field with times faster than the 2:05:52 that was the Boston record until a blistering 2011 race won by Geoffrey Mutai in 2:03:02 — at the time, the fastest marathon ever run. That year, cool temperatures and a strong tailwind helped create the perfect conditions for fast times.

“What’s capable on this course has been totally flipped upside down,” 2018 winner Des Linden said. “You can just feel the energy. You feel like something magical is going to happen. I get the vibe that something epic is going to happen.”

Monday’s weather is expected to be less cooperative, with rain and a headwind that is sure to crush anyone who gets distracted by the clock on the way to Copley Square.

Kipchoge may not have experience on the course, but Linden said he has enough experience to know it isn’t a time trial.

“He’s been out and he’s checked it out,” Linden said. “But I think there’s something about feeling your quads just being wrecked when you’re coming off of Heartbreak. That’s different. That’s a different thing that you have to experience.

“I’ve heard it described as: We know that the Boston sports is going to chew you up. It’s whether or not it spits you out,” she said. “We don’t know if it’s going to spit him out or not. We’re going to find out.”

ALREADY A WINNER

No matter what, Edna Kiplagat is going home from Boston a winner.

The 2017 champion claimed her 2021 title in a brief ceremony in Copley Square on Thursday, inheriting the victory that was stripped from fellow Kenyan Diana Kipyokei after she tested positive for a banned substance. Kiplagat was given the winner’s medal and gilded olive wreath; she already had collected the first-prize money.

“It was not the same as when I won the other, but I appreciate the effort,” she said. “It was a good presentation. I was so happy about it.”

Kiplagat leads a women’s field that is also among Boston’s fastest. Emane Beriso of Ethiopia is one of three women ever to break 2:15:00, winning in Valencia, Spain, in December in 2:14:58.

NONBINARY RUNNERS

Monday’s race will see the debut of a new division for nonbinary athletes.

The Boston Athletic Association added the category when registration opened last fall. In order to enter, nonbinary athletes needed to complete a marathon as a nonbinary participant during the qualifying window. Twenty-seven runners have signed up, the BAA said.

Five of the six major marathons include a nonbinary category, with Tokyo the exception.

BOMBING ANNIVERSARY

The race will include 264 members of the One Fund community — survivors of the 2013 attack, along with friends and family of the victims and those raising money for related causes.

The 2013 race was interrupted when two backpack bombs exploded on Boylston Street, steps from the finish line. Three people were killed and nearly 300 injured, with 17 people losing limbs to the pressure-cooker bombs that were packed with nails and ball bearings.

The city marked 10 years since the bombing on Saturday, the calendar anniversary.

Topics: Boston Marathon Eliud Kipchog

Related

Full field returns for Boston Marathon coming-out party
Sport
Full field returns for Boston Marathon coming-out party
Marathon world record-holder Eliud Kipchoge to run in Boston
Sport
Marathon world record-holder Eliud Kipchoge to run in Boston

Roma consolidate 3rd place in Serie A, shut out Udinese 3-0

Roma consolidate 3rd place in Serie A, shut out Udinese 3-0
Updated 17 April 2023
AP

Roma consolidate 3rd place in Serie A, shut out Udinese 3-0

Roma consolidate 3rd place in Serie A, shut out Udinese 3-0
  • Roma moved three points above AC Milan and five points above fifth-place Inter Milan
  • Lecce were held to a 1-1 draw by bottom club Sampdoria in a result that did neither side any favors
Updated 17 April 2023
AP

MILAN: Roma consolidated third place in Serie A with a 3-0 win over Udinese, who also had a penalty saved on Sunday.

Edoardo Bove, Lorenzo Pellegrini and substitute Tammy Abraham scored for the home team, while Udinese forward Roberto Pereyra had a nightmare match as he conceded a penalty and also had a spot-kick saved.

Roma moved three points above AC Milan and five points above fifth-place Inter Milan after they both dropped points on Saturday. The top four in Serie A qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Serie A leader Napoli drew on Saturday and Juventus lost 1-0 at Sassuolo earlier Sunday, meaning Roma was the only team to win after being involved in European action midweek.

Roma won their previous two Serie A matches without conceding a goal but had lost at Feyenoord midweek in the Europa League.

Paulo Dybala had come off injured during that loss — as had Abraham — and was ruled out of the game at the Stadio Olimpico. It was thought Abraham would be ruled out as well but he was fit enough for the bench.

Roma took the lead eight minutes before halftime when they were awarded a penalty following an on-field review that determined Andrea Belotti’s header – which was going wide – had come off the arm of Pereyra.

Bryan Cristante’s spot-kick came off the right post but the 20-year-old Bove fired home the rebound.

Pellegrini doubled Roma’s lead 10 minutes after the break after a wonderful through ball from Belotti.

It was Pellegrini’s first goal from open play in more than 18 months and came on his 100th match as captain of his hometown club, and days after he missed a penalty against Feyenoord.

Udinese were gifted a way back into the match in the 69th minute when they were awarded a penalty of their own following a handball by Gianluca Mancini.

However, Pereyra’s night went from bad to worse when he saw his penalty saved by Roma goalkeeper Rui Patricio.

Abraham came on for Belotti in the 74th and headed in Leonardo Spinazzola’s cross in stoppage time.

Halftime substitute Gregoire Defrel scored to give Sassuolo only its third-ever Serie A victory against Juventus in 21 matches.

Defrel struck in the second half and Juventus also almost conceded an own-goal in a largely mediocre appearance from Massimiliano Allegri’s team.

Juventus host runaway league leader Napoli next weekend.

Seventh-place Juventus had been making a push for the Europe spots despite a 15-point penalty for false accounting. They had won seven of their previous eight league matches before losing to Lazio last weekend.

Sassuolo had the better of a dull first half but neither side had a shot on target.

Mattia Perin was standing in for Wojciech Szczęsny after the Juventus goalkeeper took a knock to the chest and struggled to breathe during the midweek win over Sporting Lisbon in the Europa League.

And Perin pulled off a stunning save to keep out Defrel’s header from point-blank range 12 minutes after the break.

Juventus defender Federico Gatti came close to scoring an own-goal in the 62nd when he tried to head away a shot on goal but it came off the left post.

However, Sassuolo broke the deadlock two minutes later when Nicolo Fagioli tried to clear a corner but it came straight to Defrel, who did well to control the ball and place a swiveling shot into the bottom right corner.

Juventus poured forward in search of the equalizer and Sassuolo goalkeeper Andrea Consigli did brilliantly to scoop Adrien Rabiot’s header out from under the crossbar.

Lecce were held to a 1-1 draw by bottom club Sampdoria in a result that did neither side any favors.

Sampdoria’s January signing Jese netted his first Serie A goal in the 75th minute to cancel out Assan Ceesay’s first-half opener in a largely dominant performance from Lecce.

Samp remained stuck to the bottom of the table, 10 points from safety, with Lecce five points above the relegation zone.

Salernitana were two points above Lecce after drawing 1-1 at midtable Torino.

Topics: AS Roma Serie A Udinese

Related

Feyenoord beat Roma 1-0 in Europa League quarterfinals
Football
Feyenoord beat Roma 1-0 in Europa League quarterfinals
Felipe Caicedo winner keeps Lazio third, Smalling lifts AS Roma
Sport
Felipe Caicedo winner keeps Lazio third, Smalling lifts AS Roma

Liga leaders Barca drop more points, Atletico beat Almeria

Liga leaders Barca drop more points, Atletico beat Almeria
Updated 17 April 2023
AFP

Liga leaders Barca drop more points, Atletico beat Almeria

Liga leaders Barca drop more points, Atletico beat Almeria
  • The league leaders have badly missed explosive winger Ousmane Dembele and creative midfielder Pedri in recent weeks
  • Valencia sunk deeper into the relegation mire with a 2-0 home defeat by Sevilla
Updated 17 April 2023
AFP

BARCELONA: A subdued Barcelona could not break down Getafe in a 0-0 draw on Sunday, dropping more points but still sitting 11 clear of Real Madrid at the top of La Liga.

Third-place Atletico Madrid beat Almeria 2-1 at home with Antoine Griezmann netting a brace as he continued his sparkling form.

Valencia sunk deeper into the relegation mire with a 2-0 home defeat by Sevilla, who host Manchester United in the Europa League on Thursday.

Champions Madrid beat Cadiz on Saturday to cut back Barcelona’s lead, and with nine games remaining it seems highly unlikely they will catch Barcelona — but Xavi Hernandez’s side are limping over the line.

Barcelona drew 0-0 at home against Girona on Monday and followed that up with a second consecutive stalemate, the team still wallowing after their Copa del Rey semifinal thrashing by Madrid earlier in April.

The one positive for Barca was a 22nd clean sheet of the season in the top flight, with Getafe, 15th, not creating much danger.

“Here you suffer, because the grass is high, the usual tricks, so it’s hard, the clear chances you have — you have to put them away,” Barca goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen told DAZN.

“It’s a dry pitch, so it’s difficult. We did things differently to normal.”

Xavi echoed Ter Stegen’s complaint that the low quality of the pitch played a part in the result, but said Barca could not hide behind it.

“It’s not an excuse, we weren’t accurate, we made chances but we could not finish them,” said Xavi.

“But yes, the grass did hurt us, the ball didn’t run.”

After a slow start, the Catalans created the first clear chance at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez, when Raphinha fired against the post, with Balde’s follow-up also striking the woodwork.

Sergi Roberto pulled up injured, seemingly with a hamstring issue, adding to Barcelona’s long list of absentees.

The league leaders have badly missed explosive winger Ousmane Dembele and creative midfielder Pedri in recent weeks.

Getafe were content with the point, sitting back as Barcelona probed for a breakthrough and found goalkeeper David Soria in their way, although Borja Mayoral almost snatched a winner for the hosts on the break.

Xavi’s side are still firm favorites to lift the title for the first time since 2019, but should they stumble at home against Atletico next weekend, doubts could creep in.

Getafe are four points above the drop zone, after Valencia, 18th, lost at Mestalla.

Sevilla, who welcome Manchester United for the Europa League quarter-final second leg clash next week, earned a hard-fought win over the frustrated hosts, for whom Ilaix Moriba was sent off late on.

Defender Loic Bade sent Sevilla ahead at Mestalla early in the second half, with Suso doubling the visitors’ lead.

Valencia’s anger grew when they were not awarded a penalty after the ball struck Fernando’s hand in the area, and then later on had a spot kick award canceled by the referee after VAR showed no foul had been committed.

The victory helped Jose Luis Mendilibar’s Sevilla rise to 12th, eight points clear of the bottom three, continuing their improvement since he replaced Jorge Sampaoli at the helm in March.

Atletico stayed two points behind Real Madrid with a narrow win over Almeria, 17th, which should have been more comfortable than it proved to be.

Antoine Griezmann headed Atletico ahead in the fifth minute when Angel Correa nodded on a corner to the back post.

Diego Simeone’s side were dominant throughout, but Almeria pulled level when Leo Baptistao’s shot deflected in off Jose Gimenez.

Griezmann sent the Rojiblancos ahead again before the break, finishing clinically from Yannick Carrasco’s pass at the end of a fine team move for his 11th league goal.

Carrasco and Griezmann both hit the post in the second half as Atletico looked to kill the game.

They could not find the third and Almeria gave Atletico a few scares in the final stages, appealing for a penalty when Gimenez handled but VAR showed there was an offside.

“I think I’m at my most complete version in terms of assists and goals,” Griezmann told Movistar.

“I’m happy with my performances but I haven’t reached my ceiling yet — I hope I can soon.”

Girona, ninth, beat bottom-of-the-table Elche 2-0, leaving the stragglers 17 points from safety.

Topics: La Liga Barca Atletico Madrid Almeria

Related

Tame Barca draw with Girona, fail to capitalize on Madrid stumble
Football
Tame Barca draw with Girona, fail to capitalize on Madrid stumble
Atletico beat Rayo to close in on Real Madrid
Football
Atletico beat Rayo to close in on Real Madrid

Record signing Vitinha starts scoring for Marseille

Record signing Vitinha starts scoring for Marseille
Updated 17 April 2023
AP

Record signing Vitinha starts scoring for Marseille

Record signing Vitinha starts scoring for Marseille
  • Monaco remains in fourth place, three points behind Marseille and two behind third-place Lens, in the race for a Champions League spot next season
Updated 17 April 2023
AP

PARIS: Club-record signing Vitinha scored his first two goals for Marseille as the southern club beat struggling Troyes 3-1 to move one point above Lens and into second place in the French league on Sunday.
Marseille paid Portuguese club Braga 32 million euros ($34.8 million) for Vitinha in the January transfer window, but the 23-year-old player had not scored in his eight previous appearances since joining.
He took only two minutes to put Marseille ahead against Lorient at Stade Velodrome when he turned neatly and hit a shot under the crossbar.
Turkiye winger Cengiz Ünder made it 2-0 in the 41st minute after captain Valentin Rongier won the ball and set him up, and Vitinha tapped home in the 64th after defender Sead Kolasinac’s header against the post from a corner.
It was a relief for a Marseille side which has the best away form in the league, but had not won any of its last five league games at Stade Velodrome.
Earlier Sunday, Monaco pressured Marseille with a 3-1 home win over Lorient.
Monaco remains in fourth place, three points behind Marseille and two behind third-place Lens, in the race for a Champions League spot next season.
Second place secures automatic qualification and third earns a spot in the qualifying rounds.
Midfielders Krépin Diatta and Aleksandr Golovin scored in the first half for Monaco. Forward Kevin Volland made it 3-0 early in the second half before striker Ibrahima Koné replied for Lorient with a late penalty.
Meanwhile, Lille won 2-1 at home to Montpellier to reclaim fifth place from Rennes in the chase for a Europa League spot.
Montpellier led through defender Issiaga Sylla’s goal midway through the first half. Lille equalized in the 70th thanks to Jonathan David’s 20th league goal. It moved the Canada striker level at the top of the scoring charts with Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappé. Veteran winger Remy Cabella hit the winner for Lille three minutes later.
OTHER MATCHES
Auxerre eased its relegation worries by beating French Cup finalist Nantes 2-1 at home to move up to 14th place.
Nantes is 15th and only two points above the relegation zone. Coach Antoine Kombouaré was scathing about the attitude of his players, claiming their minds were on the cup final against Toulouse on April 29.
“Today the players weren’t concerned about staying up ... they prefer that we’re in a mess before they wake up,” he told match broadcaster Amazon.
Kombouaré also used an expletive to describe his team.
Veteran striker Kevin Gameiro was among the scorers as Strasbourg beat 19th-place Ajaccio 3-1, but stayed in the relegation zone in 17th because Brest beat midtable Nice 1-0 at home to remain 16th.
Midtable Clermont beat last-place Angers 2-1 at home.
On Saturday, Mbappé’s goal in leader PSG’s 3-1 home win against Lens made him PSG’s all-time leading scorer in the league with 139 goals.

Topics: Vitinha Marseille Ligue 1

Related

Marseille, Gueye at court fighting FIFA bans in Watford case
Football
Marseille, Gueye at court fighting FIFA bans in Watford case
Marseille triumph at Rennes to strengthen hold on 2nd place in French league
Sport
Marseille triumph at Rennes to strengthen hold on 2nd place in French league

follow us

Latest updates

Injury fears for Giannis, Morant as Lakers, Heat win NBA playoff series openers
Injury fears for Giannis, Morant as Lakers, Heat win NBA playoff series openers
Myanmar junta to free 3,000 prisoners in New Year amnesty
Myanmar junta to free 3,000 prisoners in New Year amnesty
Saudi project dismantles 861 Houthi mines in Yemen
Saudi project dismantles 861 Houthi mines in Yemen
Fighting rages in Sudan as death toll climbs to 97
Fighting rages in Sudan as death toll climbs to 97
Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief distributes over 282 tons of food aid worldwide
Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief distributes over 282 tons of food aid worldwide

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.