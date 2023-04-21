You are here

  • Home
  • UN’s weather agency: 2022 was nasty, deadly, costly and hot

UN’s weather agency: 2022 was nasty, deadly, costly and hot

UN’s weather agency: 2022 was nasty, deadly, costly and hot
World Meteorological Organization (WMO) secretary-general Petteri Taalas speaks next to a monitor during a press conference launching its annual climate overview, in Geneva, on Apr. 21, 2023. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bh38a

Updated 12 sec ago
AP

UN’s weather agency: 2022 was nasty, deadly, costly and hot

UN’s weather agency: 2022 was nasty, deadly, costly and hot
  • Killer floods, droughts and heat waves hit around the world, costing many billions of dollars
  • Sea level is now rising at about double the rate it did in the 1990s, WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas said in a news conference
Updated 12 sec ago
AP

GENEVA: Looking back at 2022’s weather with months of analysis, the World Meteorological Organization said last year really was as bad as it seemed when people were muddling through it.
And about as bad as it gets — until more warming kicks in.
Killer floods, droughts and heat waves hit around the world, costing many billions of dollars. Global ocean heat and acidity levels hit record highs and Antarctic Sea ice and European Alps glaciers reached record low amounts, according to the United Nations’ climate agency’s State of Global Climate 2022 report released Friday.
While levels have been higher before human civilization, global sea height and the amount of heat-trapping carbon dioxide and methane in the air reached highest modern recorded amounts. The key glaciers that scientists use as a health check for the world shrank by more than 1.3 meters (51 inches) in just one year and for the first time in history no snow survived the summer melt season on Switzerland’s glaciers, the report said.
Sea level is now rising at about double the rate it did in the 1990s, WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas said in a news conference. Oceans can rise another half a meter to a meter (20 to 39 inches) by the end of century as more ice melts from ice sheets and glaciers and warmer water expands, he said.
“Unfortunately these negative trends in weather patterns and all of these parameters may continue until the 2060s” despite efforts to reduce emissions of heat-trapping gases because of the pollution already spewed, Taalas said. “We have already lost this melting of this glaciers game and sea level rise game. So that’s bad news.”
Last year was close to but not quite the hottest year on record, ranking fifth or sixth hottest depending on measuring techniques. But the past eight years are the hottest eight years on record globally. The world kept that warm despite the rare third year of a La Nina, a natural temporary cooling of parts of the Pacific Ocean that changes weather worldwide.
The United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Portugal, Spain, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and New Zealand had their hottest years on record.
Global heat and other weather records go back to 1850.
“In 2022, continuous drought in East Africa, record breaking rainfall in Pakistan and record-breaking heat waves in China and Europe affected tens of millions, drove food insecurity, boosted mass migration, and cost billions of dollars in loss and damage,” Taalas said.
China’s heat wave was its longest and most extensive in that country’s record with its summer not just hottest on record but smashing the old record by more than 0.5 degrees Celsius (0.9 degrees Fahrenheit), the 55-page report said.
Africa’s drought displaced more than 1.7 million people in Somalia and Ethiopia, while Pakistan’s devastating flooding — which put one-third of the nation under water at one point — displaced about 8 million people, the report said.

Topics: World Meteorological Organization (WMO) climate change

Related

Horn of Africa on track for 5th failed rainy season: WMO
World
Horn of Africa on track for 5th failed rainy season: WMO
People navigate a street during a recent sandstorm in Basra, Iraq. (AP)
Middle-East
Sandstorms pose serious risk to human health: WMO

Chinese FM to visit Manila during Philippines-US war games

Chinese FM to visit Manila during Philippines-US war games
Updated 48 min 41 sec ago
AFP

Chinese FM to visit Manila during Philippines-US war games

Chinese FM to visit Manila during Philippines-US war games
  • Overlapping claims in the South China Sea have been a sticking point in the relations between the two countries
Updated 48 min 41 sec ago
AFP

MANILA: Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang was due to arrive in Manila Friday to try to boost ties with the Philippines, which is staging its largest-ever military exercises with the United States.
Philippine officials said Qin is set to meet President Ferdinand Marcos on Saturday after an initial meeting with his Philippine counterpart Enrique Manalo.
Qin’s visit coincides with the Philippines and the United States holding their largest joint military exercises, with nearly 18,000 troops taking part in live-fire and combat drills until April 28.
Marcos has sought to strengthen ties with Washington after his predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte, trashed the alliance and shifted toward Beijing for economic deals and infrastructure projects.
This was despite conflicting territorial claims between China and the Philippines in the strategic South China Sea.
“Regional security issues of mutual concern” will be part of the discussions, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said in a statement. Strengthening cooperation in agriculture, trade, energy and infrastructure is also on the agenda.
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Friday Qin’s visit is aimed at “enhancing mutual trust” and “properly handling differences” with the Philippines.
“China looks forward to strengthening communication with the Philippines through this visit,” Wang told a regular briefing.
Overlapping claims in the South China Sea have been a sticking point in the relations between the two countries.
Beijing claims almost the entire waterway, deploying hundreds of vessels there to patrol the waters and occupy reefs.
It has also ignored a 2016 international tribunal ruling that its claims have no legal basis.
Qin will be marking his first visit to the Philippines as foreign minister.
His predecessor, Wang Yi, was the first foreign minister to visit Marcos last year, describing his election in June as “turning a new page” that would create a “new golden age of bilateral relations” between the two countries.
Since then, however, Marcos has gravitated closer to the United States.
The Philippine leader will meet US President Joe Biden next month to discuss efforts to strengthen the longstanding alliance between the treaty allies.
Manila and Washington agreed in recent months to restart joint maritime patrols on the South China Sea and agreed to expand US forces’ presence in the country.
Marcos has also allowed the United States to rotate its troops around four additional sites under a 2014 deal that originally identified five locations.
The new bases include a naval base and airport in northern provinces near Taiwan and an air base off an island near the South China Sea.
While the Philippine military is one of the weakest in Asia, the country’s proximity to Taiwan and its surrounding waters would make it a key partner for the United States in the event of a conflict with China.
The DFA said Qin’s visit will also build on Marcos’ visit to Beijing in January, when he and Chinese president Xi Jinping agreed on a “friendly” handling of disputes.
Weeks after Marcos’s visit, Manila accused a Chinese vessel of using a military-grade laser light against a Philippine patrol boat.
The DFA had said it filed more than 70 protests against China’s “persistent and illegal presence in Philippine water” since Marcos assumed the presidency last year.

Topics: China Philippines

Related

China, Philippines assess ties amid escalating sea disputes
World
China, Philippines assess ties amid escalating sea disputes
China warns Philippines-US base deal ‘endangering regional peace’
World
China warns Philippines-US base deal ‘endangering regional peace’

UK deputy prime minister quits after bullying investigation

UK deputy prime minister quits after bullying investigation
Updated 21 April 2023
AP

UK deputy prime minister quits after bullying investigation

UK deputy prime minister quits after bullying investigation
  • Prime Minister Rishi Sunak earlier received findings into eight formal complaints that Raab had been abusive toward staff members
  • Raab denied claims he belittled and demeaned his staff
Updated 21 April 2023
AP

LONDON: UK Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab resigned Friday after an independent investigation found he bullied civil servants.
Raab’s announcement the day after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak received findings into eight formal complaints that Raab, who is also justice secretary, had been abusive toward staff members during a previous stint in that office and while serving as Britain’s foreign secretary and Brexit secretary.
Raab, 49, denied claims he belittled and demeaned his staff and said he “behaved professionally at all times,” but had said he would resign if the bullying complaints were upheld.
The investigation made two findings of bullying against him and dismissed the others, Raab said in his resignation letter. But he called the findings “flawed” and said the inquiry “set a dangerous precedent” by “setting the threshold for bullying so low.”
He said he quit because he was “duty bound” to resign since he had promised to.
The resignation spares Sunak from having to determine the fate of his top deputy.
Sunak received the investigation report Thursday morning and was carefully considering the findings but didn’t immediately make a decision, spokesperson Max Blain said.
The case presented a conundrum for Sunak: fire Raab and open himself to criticism for hiring him in the first place, or keep him in the job and be criticized for failing to follow through on his promise to restore integrity to the Conservative government.
The report is the latest ethics headache for Sunak, who vowed to restore order and integrity to government after three years of instability under predecessors Boris Johnson and Liz Truss. Multiple scandals brought Johnson down in summer 2022, and Truss quit in October after six weeks in office when her tax-cutting economic plans sparked mayhem on the financial markets.
But Sunak has struggled to shake off opposition allegations that the Conservative government remains mired in scandal and sleaze.
Raab was erected to Parliament in 2010 and unsuccessfully sought to become Conservative Party leader in 2019 before throwing his support behind Johnson. Appointed deputy prime minister under Johnson, he briefly took charge of the government when Johnson was hospitalized with COVID-19 in April 2020.

Related

Britain’s Raab, in Qatar, cites need to engage with Taliban
World
Britain’s Raab, in Qatar, cites need to engage with Taliban
UK foreign minister Dominic Raab says door is ‘ajar’ for talks with Iran
Middle-East
UK foreign minister Dominic Raab says door is ‘ajar’ for talks with Iran

NATO’s Stoltenberg reaffirms Ukraine to eventually join alliance

NATO’s Stoltenberg reaffirms Ukraine to eventually join alliance
Updated 21 April 2023
Reuters

NATO’s Stoltenberg reaffirms Ukraine to eventually join alliance

NATO’s Stoltenberg reaffirms Ukraine to eventually join alliance
Updated 21 April 2023
Reuters

RAMSTEIN, Germany: All NATO allies have agreed that Ukraine will eventually become a member of the alliance but the main focus now is to ensure the country prevails against Russia, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday.
Speaking ahead of a meeting of the Ukraine defense contact group at Ramstein air base in Germany, he also told reporters that, once the war in Ukraine ends, Kyiv must have “the deterrence to prevent new attacks.”

Topics: Russia ukraine war NATO Jens Stoltenberg

Related

Morocco did not consent to transfer of its tanks to Ukraine, says Russian military expert
World
Morocco did not consent to transfer of its tanks to Ukraine, says Russian military expert
Ukraine: US-made Patriot guided missile systems arrive
World
Ukraine: US-made Patriot guided missile systems arrive

Joe Biden to meet Philippine counterpart Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at White House on May 1

Joe Biden to meet Philippine counterpart Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at White House on May 1
Updated 21 April 2023
Reuters

Joe Biden to meet Philippine counterpart Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at White House on May 1

Joe Biden to meet Philippine counterpart Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at White House on May 1
  • The treaty allies have enjoyed warmer ties since Marcos Jr. took office last June
  • White House: Biden and Marcos will discuss economic and defense cooperation
Updated 21 April 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON/MANILA: US President Joe Biden will meet his Philippine counterpart Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the White House on May 1 to discuss economic cooperation and the Indo-Pacific region, Manila and Washington said on Friday.
The treaty allies have enjoyed warmer ties since Marcos took office last June, reversing his predecessor’s anti-US stance.
Next month’s bilateral talks will be the latest in a series of high-level meetings the Philippines has conducted with leaders of the United States and China, both of which are jostling for strategic advantage in the region.
Biden and Marcos will discuss economic and defense cooperation, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.
“During the visit, President Biden will reaffirm the United States’ ironclad commitment to the defense of the Philippines, and the leaders will discuss efforts to strengthen the longstanding US-Philippines alliance,” the statement said.
In what will be his second trip to the United States in less than a year, the presidential palace said on Friday that Marcos will travel to Washington from April 30 to May 4 to meet Biden and key cabinet officials.
“It will substantively progress efforts to further deepen...political ties, to bring about lasting socio-economic partnerships, as well as to enhance defense and security cooperation,” the palace said.
Marcos will seek closer partnership in agriculture, energy, climate change, digital transformation, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, supply chains, and infrastructure, it added.
More than 17,000 Philippine and US soldiers are currently conducting their largest ever joint military drills in the Southeast Asian country, drawing criticism from China.
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang will meet his local counterpart and Marcos on Saturday, just weeks after the Philippines gave the United States
access
to four additional military bases.
In March, the Philippines hosted a meeting between Manila and Beijing’s diplomats to discuss the South China Sea, a key trade corridor that’s also a source of tensions between the two countries.

Topics: US Philippines Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Joe Biden

Related

Philippines, US to hold biggest war games in years
World
Philippines, US to hold biggest war games in years
Philippines gives US more access to military bases as concerns over China grow video
World
Philippines gives US more access to military bases as concerns over China grow

NATO chief: Ukraine’s ‘rightful place’ is in the alliance

NATO chief: Ukraine’s ‘rightful place’ is in the alliance
Updated 21 April 2023
AP

NATO chief: Ukraine’s ‘rightful place’ is in the alliance

NATO chief: Ukraine’s ‘rightful place’ is in the alliance
  • Zelensky said he was grateful for an invitation to a NATO summit in July in Vilnius, Lithuania, but said his country needs a roadmap for becoming a member
Updated 21 April 2023
AP

KYIV, Ukraine: NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg defiantly declared Thursday that Ukraine’s “rightful place” is in the military alliance and pledged more support for the country on his first visit to Kyiv since Russia’s invasion just over a year ago.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Stoltenberg, who has been instrumental in marshaling support from NATO members, to push for even more from them, including warplanes, artillery and armored equipment.
The Kremlin has given various justifications for going to war, but repeated Thursday that preventing Ukraine from joining NATO is still a key goal of its invasion, arguing that Kyiv’s membership in the alliance would pose an existential threat to Russia.
NATO leaders said in 2008 that Ukraine would join the alliance one day, and Stoltenberg has repeated that promise throughout the war, though the organization has established no pathway or timetable for membership.
“Let me be clear, Ukraine’s rightful place is in the Euro-Atlantic family,” Stoltenberg told a news conference. “Ukraine’s rightful place is in NATO.”
Zelensky said he was grateful for an invitation to a NATO summit in July in Vilnius, Lithuania, but said his country needs a roadmap for becoming a member.
“The time has come for the (alliance’s) leaders to define the prospects of Ukraine’s acquisition of NATO membership, to define the algorithm of Ukraine’s movement toward this goal, and to define security guarantees for our state for the period of such movement — that is, for the period before NATO membership,” he said.
Stoltenberg said he and Zelensky discussed a NATO support program for Ukraine.
“This will help you transition from Soviet-era equipment and doctrines to NATO standards and ensure full interoperability with the alliance,” Stoltenberg said. “NATO stands with you today, tomorrow and for as long as it takes.”
He noted an announcement Thursday by Denmark and the Netherlands that they plan to provide Ukraine with at least another 14 refurbished Leopard 2 battle tanks by early 2024.
He added that he expected countries to “make new announcements of concrete military support to Ukraine” at a meeting Friday in Germany.
In other developments, a large explosion hit the Russian city of Belgorod late Thursday, and the Defense Ministry said one of its Su-34 warplanes accidentally discharged ammunition over the city about 25 kilometers (15 miles) from the Ukrainian border. The government gave no further details.
Belgorod regional Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov said the blast injured at least two people, damaged homes and left a crater about 20 meters (65 feet) across.
The fighting in recent months has become a war of attrition, with neither side able to gain momentum. But Ukraine has recently received sophisticated weapons from its Western allies and is expected to launch a counteroffensive in coming weeks.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that Moscow could use “all means available” — a phrase some see as a threat to use nuclear weapons — in response to an attack on its territory if Ukraine attempts to recapture Moscow-occupied areas.
NATO has no official presence in Ukraine and provides only nonlethal support to Kyiv, but Stoltenberg has been the strong voice of the alliance throughout the war.
A procession of international leaders has made the journey to Kyiv over the last year, and the former Norwegian prime minister is one of the last major Western figures to do so.
NATO, formed to counter the Soviet Union, has long feared being dragged into a wide war with nuclear-armed Russia. But as the West has moved from hesitantly providing helmets and uniforms to tanks, warplanes and advanced missile systems, high-level visits have become routine.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday that preventing Ukraine from joining NATO remains one of the goals of what Moscow calls its “special military operation.” Speaking in a conference call with reporters, Peskov said that Ukraine’s accession would pose a “serious, significant threat to our country, to our country’s security.”
Earlier this month, Finland joined the alliance, setting aside decades of neutrality in a historic realignment of Europe’s post-Cold War security landscape. While NATO says it poses no threat to Russia, the Nordic country’s accession dealt a major political blow to Putin.
Finland’s membership doubles Russia’s border with the world’s biggest security alliance. Neighboring Sweden is expected to join too, possibly by the time US President Joe Biden and his NATO counterparts meet in Vilnius in July.
The alliance has focused on bolstering defenses on its own territory to dissuade Putin from attacking any member country. Under NATO’s collective security guarantee, an attack on one member country is considered an attack on all of them.
On Friday, Stoltenberg will attend a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base in Germany with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. The group is the main international forum for drumming up military support for Ukraine.
Meanwhile, the Ukraine Space Agency said Thursday that a bright flash of light in the night sky over the country the previous day was probably a meteor entering the atmosphere. Residents of the capital and several cities in Belarus saw the flash of light, which lingered for a couple of seconds, and an explosion was heard in the Kyiv region. It triggered an air raid alarm in Kyiv.
 

Topics: Russia invasion in Ukraine NATO Jens Stoltenberg Volodymyr Zelensky

Related

US looking forward to Sweden becoming NATO member before July summit: Austin
World
US looking forward to Sweden becoming NATO member before July summit: Austin
Ukraine: US-made Patriot guided missile systems arrive
World
Ukraine: US-made Patriot guided missile systems arrive

Latest updates

UN’s weather agency: 2022 was nasty, deadly, costly and hot
UN’s weather agency: 2022 was nasty, deadly, costly and hot
Tuchel says Bayern calm in the eye of a storm after CL exit
Tuchel says Bayern calm in the eye of a storm after CL exit
Review: ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ delivers hijinks and fun in new adaptation
Review: ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ delivers hijinks and fun in new adaptation
Germany says Tunisia democracy ‘must not be lost’
Germany says Tunisia democracy ‘must not be lost’
Chinese FM to visit Manila during Philippines-US war games
Chinese FM to visit Manila during Philippines-US war games

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.