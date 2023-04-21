Paris court gives man life term for 1980 synagogue bombing

You are here

Destroyed vehicles and damage on the building are seen at the scene after the bombing of the Copernic street synagogue in Paris, Oct. 3, 1980. (AP/File)
AFP

  • The court followed prosecutors' request for the maximum possible punishment against Diab, now 69 and a university professor in Canada
  • Prosecutors had said in their summing-up that there was "no possible doubt" that Diab, the only suspect, was behind the attack
AFP

PARIS: A Paris court on Friday sentenced Lebanese-Canadian citizen Hassan Diab to life in prison in absentia for the 1980 bombing of a synagogue in which four people died.
The court followed prosecutors’ request for the maximum possible punishment against Diab, now 69 and a university professor in Canada.
Prosecutors had said in their summing-up that there was “no possible doubt” that Diab, the only suspect, was behind the attack.
In the early evening of October 3, 1980, explosives placed on a motorcycle detonated close to a synagogue in Rue Copernic in Paris’s chic 16th district, killing a student passing by on a motorbike, a driver, an Israeli journalist and a caretaker.
Forty-six were injured in the blast.
The bombing was the first deadly attack against a Jewish target on French soil since World War II.
No organization ever claimed responsibility but police suspected a splinter group of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.
French intelligence in 1999 accused Diab, a sociology professor, of having made the 10-kilogramme (22-pound) bomb.
They pointed to Diab’s likeness with police sketches drawn at the time and handwriting analyzes that they said confirmed him as a suspect.
They also produced a key item of evidence against him — a passport in his name, seized in Rome in 1981, with entry and exit stamps from Spain, where the attack plan was believed to have originated.
In 2014, Canada extradited Diab at the request of the French authorities.
However, investigating judges were unable to prove his guilt conclusively during the investigation and Diab was released, leaving France for Canada a free man in 2018.
Three years later, a French court overturned the earlier decision and ordered that Diab should stand trial after all, on charges of murder, attempted murder and destruction of property in connection with a terrorist enterprise.
French authorities stopped short of issuing a new international arrest warrant for Diab, effectively leaving it up to him to attend his trial or not.
His conviction means Diab is now again the subject of an arrest warrant, which risks stoking diplomatic tensions between France and Canada after his first extradition took six years.
David Pere, a lawyer for some of the Jewish worshippers present in the synagogue at the time of the bombing, said his clients were “not motivated by vengence nor looking for a guilty person’s head to stick on a pike... they want justice to be done.”

Allies move to bolster Ukrainian tank forces ahead of counteroffensive

Allies move to bolster Ukrainian tank forces ahead of counteroffensive
RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany: The United States said it will soon start training Ukrainian troops to use its Abrams tank and Germany announced a deal to establish a hub in Poland to repair tanks deployed in Ukraine as the US hosted a meeting of allies at in Germany on Friday.
The meeting at Ramstein Air Base, the latest in a series of arms-pledging conferences to Ukraine since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion last year, made no big ticket announcements on weapons but said its focus was air defense and ammunition.
It also reassured Kyiv of unwavering support and backed Ukraine’s aspirations to join NATO at some point in the future but officials stressed the immediate focus was helping Ukraine on the battlefield.
Ukraine has pressed its allies for long-range weapons, jets and ammunition ahead of a counteroffensive to push back Russian troops that is expected in the coming weeks or months.
“The M1 tank, when it is delivered, will make a difference,” US Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of staff, said after the talks, calling the Abrams the best tank in the world.
Abrams battle tanks will arrive in Germany in the coming weeks for Ukrainian troops to begin training, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters. A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, added the training would last about 10 weeks and would involve hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers.
In January, the US pledged to supply Ukraine with 31 advanced M1A2 Abrams tanks after months of shunning the idea over concerns about the difficulty in maintaining them and their complexity.
NATO member states and their allies have provided Ukraine with weapons and armor, but Ukraine’s leadership has repeatedly asked for more powerful weapons and quicker supplies.
Asked about Kyiv’s demands for advanced fighter jets, Milley said what Ukraine needed first and foremost was ground-based air defense.
“The Russians are cautious to come into Ukraine because of the effective use of the Ukrainian air defense system. That is the most critical thing right now,” Milley said.
Also at Friday’s meeting, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced a deal to establish a hub in Poland to repair the German-made Leopard tanks being deployed in Ukraine.
All parties agreed on how to finance such a hub, which costs around 150-200 million euros ($384 million) a year and could begin operations at the end of May, Pistorius told reporters.
He also said Ukrainian troops would begin to receive training on using the Leopard tanks and said Berlin’s pledge to deliver around 80 of them to Ukraine by the middle of the year was progressing swiftly.
“What does all this show? It shows our determination that we want to persevere. Putin cannot play for time, we will persevere,” he said.
Asked about Ukraine’s prospects to join the NATO alliance, Pistorius said all members agreed that they saw Ukraine as a future member but “first things first.”
TIME LOST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pressed NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on weapons deliveries at a meeting in Kyiv on Thursday.
“I have asked Mr. Secretary General to help us overcome our partners’ reticence to supply some weapons, namely long-range weapons, modern aviation, artillery and armored vehicles,” Zelensky said.
“The stalling of relevant decisions means time lost to peace and the lives of our soldiers, who have not yet received vital defense tools in the required quantity.”
Speaking to reporters on Friday, Stoltenberg said Zelensky had been invited to attend the next NATO summit in July and emphasised the need to support Ukrainian battlefield logistics.
“Maybe it sounds a bit more boring, but ... this is now a battle of attrition, and a battle of attrition becomes a war of logistics,” he said.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban poured cold water on Ukraine’s NATO prospects, simply tweeting “What?!” as a comment on the NATO chief’s assertion that Ukraine should join the military alliance.
Ahead of the meeting, Washington had unveiled an additional $325 million in new military aid for Ukraine, including additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), advanced missiles and anti-tank mines.
Separately, Denmark and the Netherlands had announced sending 14 German-made Leopard 2 heavy tanks to Ukraine by early next year. Canada announced rifles and army radios.
Friday’s meeting comes at a vital juncture in Russia’s almost 14-month-old invasion which has killed thousands, uprooted millions, destroyed cities and devastated the Ukrainian economy.
After weathering a Russian winter and spring offensive that has made only small advances in the east, Ukraine now hopes to retake land in its south and east in a counteroffensive in the coming weeks or months.

Comoros refuses migrants expelled in France standoff

Comoros refuses migrants expelled in France standoff
Updated 21 April 2023
AFP

Comoros refuses migrants expelled in France standoff

Comoros refuses migrants expelled in France standoff
  • Authorities in Mayotte are expected to launch Operation Wuambushu ("Take Back") next week to remove illegal migrants who have settled in slums on the island
  • "The Comoros do not intend to welcome people expelled as part of the operation planned by the French government in Mayotte," government spokesman Houmed Msaidie told AFP
Updated 21 April 2023
AFP

MORONI, Comoros: The Indian Ocean archipelago of the Comoros warned Friday it would not accept migrants expelled from the neighbouring French island of Mayotte in a looming operation that has triggered a diplomatic spat.
Authorities in Mayotte are expected to launch Operation Wuambushu ("Take Back") next week to remove illegal migrants who have settled in slums on the island.
Those without papers are to be sent back to the Comoran island of Anjouan, 70 kilometres (45 miles) away.
"The Comoros do not intend to welcome people expelled as part of the operation planned by the French government in Mayotte," government spokesman Houmed Msaidie told AFP.
Msaidie said the planned action went against "the spirit and the letter" of agreements between the two countries.
Around half of Mayotte's roughly 350,000 population is estimated to be foreign, most of them Comoran.
On Friday, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin confirmed the operation would take place but declined to give a date for its start.
Some 1,800 police officers were already in Mayotte to deal with "criminal gangs," he said.
In total, around 2,500 personnel from law enforcement, health and judicial services have been mobilised, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Moroni earlier urged Paris to drop the operation -- plans for which were first reported by the French satirical weekly Le Canard enchaine in February.
Anjouan governor Anissi Chamsidine said the island was unable to "cope with the violence created from Mayotte by the French state."
Comoros' President, Azali Assoumani told AFP last week he hoped the plan would be abandoned, but acknowledged he lacked "the means to stop the operation through force."
Mayotte and the three islands of the present-day Comoros were French territories until 1975.
Following a referendum on independence, Grande Comore, Moheli and Anjouan islands declared themselves to be a separate country, the Union of the Comoros.
But Mayotte voted to remain a French overseas territory and later became a French department -- a status rejected by the Comoros, which continues to claim the island.
It is France's poorest department with around 80 percent of the population living beneath the poverty line and high levels of social delinquency.
But it also benefits from French infrastructure support and welfare, and this has encouraged an influx from the Comoros, with many migrants attempting the hazardous crossing on rickety boats used by smugglers.
In 2019, France stepped up efforts to stem the flow, strengthening sea patrols that are supported by air surveillance.
Earlier this month, civil society groups in Comoros warned that Operation Wuambushu -- which has been approved by French President Emmanuel Macron -- was a "massacre waiting to happen" and urged international organisations to intervene.
Intense negotiations between Moroni and Paris have taken place in recent weeks, raising the possibility of a last-minute agreement.

Eastern EU farmers fume over Ukraine grain influx

Eastern EU farmers fume over Ukraine grain influx
Updated 21 April 2023
AFP

Eastern EU farmers fume over Ukraine grain influx

Eastern EU farmers fume over Ukraine grain influx
  • Farmers in eastern EU states have protested in recent months, saying the move saturated the market and led to a massive drop in prices in their countries
  • In response, the EU has offered financial aid for farmers impacted by the influx
Updated 21 April 2023
AFP

SAEDINENIE, Bulgaria: Angel Vukodinov fumes over the piles of unsold sunflower seeds in his granary in central Bulgaria. Like other farmers in eastern EU nations, he blames an influx of Ukrainian grain for the mess.
The European Union has allowed Ukraine to export agricultural goods through the bloc after Russia’s invasion disrupted the country’s traditional Black Sea shipping lanes last year.
Farmers in eastern EU states have protested in recent months, saying the move saturated the market and led to a massive drop in prices in their countries.
In response, the EU has offered financial aid for farmers impacted by the influx.
“We have nothing against the Ukrainian people... But the compensation offered by the EU for our losses is a joke,” said Vukodinov, 61, who has been a farmer for more than 30 years in the central Bulgarian town of Saedinenie.
Following protests, authorities in Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia announced over the past week that they would temporarily ban Ukrainian grains, though goods are still allowed to transit through amid EU talks to find a solution.
Following Russia’s Black Sea blockade last year, EU member states agreed to import certain products from Ukraine without quantitative restrictions and customs inspection.
The goods were destined for Africa and the Middle East, but they got stuck, partially due to logistical problems, including the poor infrastructure in Bulgaria.
“The granaries are full, there is no market at all, no demand for any farm produce... on top of the price dumping,” said Danka Marincheshka, production chief at Vukodinov’s family farm.
Bulgarian farming ministry data show that some 940,000 tons of Ukrainian sunflower seeds were imported into the EU’s poorest member last year, or half of Ukraine’s total sunflower seeds exports to the bloc.
Neighbouring Romania came second with nearly 360,000 tons.
“Romanian and EU authorities were unfair to us, because, contrary to what they promised, a big part of the grain, which was due to only transit Romania, was left here,” said Florentin Bercu, a Romanian union representative.
The sunflower seeds market in Bulgaria has become “oversaturated,” said Marin Iliev, management board member of the Plovdiv Union of Grain Producers.
“Nobody cared to notice what was happening. So, these streams that started trickling in became full-flowing rivers, the market overflowed and prices tumbled down,” the farmer added.
Prices had topped some 870 euros ($950) per ton in March 2022, right after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but have since fallen to around 360 euros per ton, which does not cover production expenses including increased fertilizer prices, according to Iliev.
Nikolay Valkanov, director of the Sofia-based think-tank InteliAgro, however, accused an “aristocracy of big farmers” of holding the country “hostage” by not selling produce last year while hoping for prices to go up.
“The average price of Ukrainian sunflower seeds sold in Bulgaria last year was $690 per ton. You tell me if these are dumping prices. Why didn’t the Bulgarian farmers sell back then?” he told AFP.
Faced with protests and roadblocks by farmers over the past months, the European Commission offered in February a 56-million-euro package for farmers.
This week, Brussels added an extra 100 million euros of support and proposed emergency measures to ensure grain could enter Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria only for export.
So far no permanent solution has been found with more discussions to be held in the coming days.
“Brussels is trying to contain the row but the uncertainty continues,” Iliev, the Bulgarian farmer, said. “What would reassure us is for solidarity corridors to remain solidarity corridors in practice.”

UN’s weather agency: 2022 was nasty, deadly, costly and hot

UN’s weather agency: 2022 was nasty, deadly, costly and hot
Updated 21 April 2023
AP

UN’s weather agency: 2022 was nasty, deadly, costly and hot

UN’s weather agency: 2022 was nasty, deadly, costly and hot
  • Killer floods, droughts and heat waves hit around the world, costing many billions of dollars
  • Sea level is now rising at about double the rate it did in the 1990s, WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas said in a news conference
Updated 21 April 2023
AP

GENEVA: Looking back at 2022’s weather with months of analysis, the World Meteorological Organization said last year really was as bad as it seemed when people were muddling through it.
And about as bad as it gets — until more warming kicks in.
Killer floods, droughts and heat waves hit around the world, costing many billions of dollars. Global ocean heat and acidity levels hit record highs and Antarctic Sea ice and European Alps glaciers reached record low amounts, according to the United Nations’ climate agency’s State of Global Climate 2022 report released Friday.
While levels have been higher before human civilization, global sea height and the amount of heat-trapping carbon dioxide and methane in the air reached highest modern recorded amounts. The key glaciers that scientists use as a health check for the world shrank by more than 1.3 meters (51 inches) in just one year and for the first time in history no snow survived the summer melt season on Switzerland’s glaciers, the report said.
Sea level is now rising at about double the rate it did in the 1990s, WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas said in a news conference. Oceans can rise another half a meter to a meter (20 to 39 inches) by the end of century as more ice melts from ice sheets and glaciers and warmer water expands, he said.
“Unfortunately these negative trends in weather patterns and all of these parameters may continue until the 2060s” despite efforts to reduce emissions of heat-trapping gases because of the pollution already spewed, Taalas said. “We have already lost this melting of this glaciers game and sea level rise game. So that’s bad news.”
Last year was close to but not quite the hottest year on record, ranking fifth or sixth hottest depending on measuring techniques. But the past eight years are the hottest eight years on record globally. The world kept that warm despite the rare third year of a La Nina, a natural temporary cooling of parts of the Pacific Ocean that changes weather worldwide.
The United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Portugal, Spain, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and New Zealand had their hottest years on record.
Global heat and other weather records go back to 1850.
“In 2022, continuous drought in East Africa, record breaking rainfall in Pakistan and record-breaking heat waves in China and Europe affected tens of millions, drove food insecurity, boosted mass migration, and cost billions of dollars in loss and damage,” Taalas said.
China’s heat wave was its longest and most extensive in that country’s record with its summer not just hottest on record but smashing the old record by more than 0.5 degrees Celsius (0.9 degrees Fahrenheit), the 55-page report said.
Africa’s drought displaced more than 1.7 million people in Somalia and Ethiopia, while Pakistan’s devastating flooding — which put one-third of the nation under water at one point — displaced about 8 million people, the report said.

Chinese FM to visit Manila during Philippines-US war games

Chinese FM to visit Manila during Philippines-US war games
Updated 21 April 2023
AFP

Chinese FM to visit Manila during Philippines-US war games

Chinese FM to visit Manila during Philippines-US war games
  • Overlapping claims in the South China Sea have been a sticking point in the relations between the two countries
Updated 21 April 2023
AFP

MANILA: Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang was due to arrive in Manila Friday to try to boost ties with the Philippines, which is staging its largest-ever military exercises with the United States.
Philippine officials said Qin is set to meet President Ferdinand Marcos on Saturday after an initial meeting with his Philippine counterpart Enrique Manalo.
Qin’s visit coincides with the Philippines and the United States holding their largest joint military exercises, with nearly 18,000 troops taking part in live-fire and combat drills until April 28.
Marcos has sought to strengthen ties with Washington after his predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte, trashed the alliance and shifted toward Beijing for economic deals and infrastructure projects.
This was despite conflicting territorial claims between China and the Philippines in the strategic South China Sea.
“Regional security issues of mutual concern” will be part of the discussions, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said in a statement. Strengthening cooperation in agriculture, trade, energy and infrastructure is also on the agenda.
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Friday Qin’s visit is aimed at “enhancing mutual trust” and “properly handling differences” with the Philippines.
“China looks forward to strengthening communication with the Philippines through this visit,” Wang told a regular briefing.
Overlapping claims in the South China Sea have been a sticking point in the relations between the two countries.
Beijing claims almost the entire waterway, deploying hundreds of vessels there to patrol the waters and occupy reefs.
It has also ignored a 2016 international tribunal ruling that its claims have no legal basis.
Qin will be marking his first visit to the Philippines as foreign minister.
His predecessor, Wang Yi, was the first foreign minister to visit Marcos last year, describing his election in June as “turning a new page” that would create a “new golden age of bilateral relations” between the two countries.
Since then, however, Marcos has gravitated closer to the United States.
The Philippine leader will meet US President Joe Biden next month to discuss efforts to strengthen the longstanding alliance between the treaty allies.
Manila and Washington agreed in recent months to restart joint maritime patrols on the South China Sea and agreed to expand US forces’ presence in the country.
Marcos has also allowed the United States to rotate its troops around four additional sites under a 2014 deal that originally identified five locations.
The new bases include a naval base and airport in northern provinces near Taiwan and an air base off an island near the South China Sea.
While the Philippine military is one of the weakest in Asia, the country’s proximity to Taiwan and its surrounding waters would make it a key partner for the United States in the event of a conflict with China.
The DFA said Qin’s visit will also build on Marcos’ visit to Beijing in January, when he and Chinese president Xi Jinping agreed on a “friendly” handling of disputes.
Weeks after Marcos’s visit, Manila accused a Chinese vessel of using a military-grade laser light against a Philippine patrol boat.
The DFA had said it filed more than 70 protests against China’s “persistent and illegal presence in Philippine water” since Marcos assumed the presidency last year.

