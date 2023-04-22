You are here

A Lim Kim shoots 7-under 65, leads rain-delayed Chevron

A Lim Kim shoots 7-under 65, leads rain-delayed Chevron
A Lim Kim, of South Korea, plays a shot from a bunker on the eighth hole during the second round of the Chevron Championship women's golf tournament in The Woodlands, Texas, Friday. (AP)
Updated 22 April 2023
AP

A Lim Kim shoots 7-under 65, leads rain-delayed Chevron

A Lim Kim shoots 7-under 65, leads rain-delayed Chevron
  • Americans Lilia Vu and Megan Khang were tied for second, a stroke behind
  • 31 players were unable to finish the round before dark in the first women’s major tournament of the season
Updated 22 April 2023
AP

THE WOODLANDS, Texas: A Lim Kim birdied the final two holes for a 7-under 65 and the lead Friday in the suspended second round of the rain-delayed Chevron Championship.

Thirty-one players were unable to finish the round before dark in the first women’s major tournament of the season, with the event in its first year in suburban Houston after a decades-long run in the California desert.

Kim won the last LPGA Tour major held in the Houston area, the 2020 US Women’s Open at Champions Golf Club. The South Korean player said she isn’t sure why she’s played so well in this area, but that she thinks it’s a great city.

After opening with a 71 on Thursday at The Club at Carlton Woods, she had eight birdies with just one bogey Friday to reach 8-under 136. Finishing on the front nine, the 27-year-old just missed an eagle on the par-4 ninth when her second shot landed mere inches from the hole before she tapped it in.

“I think front is … easier, more than the back nine,” she said.

Asked to recount some of her best shots Friday minutes after wrapping up the round, she was at a loss.

“I already forgot,” she said. “I don’t know.”

The remainder of the second round will wrap up Saturday morning after the start Friday was delayed two hours after more than 2 inches of rain fell overnight.

Americans Lilia Vu and Megan Khang were tied for second, a stroke behind. Khang shot a 67, and Vu had a 69.

Vu was great on the front nine with four birdies, including three straight on Nos. 7-9. She struggled some after that, with three bogeys on the back nine.

Khang had five birdies without a bogey, finishing just minutes before play was suspended because of darkness.

“I’m super thrilled,” Khang said. “I mean, hole 2 gave me a little bit of a struggle, and then coming down the stretch in the dark, 9 was kind of a little tricky chip.”

Vu is looking to second victory of her career after the Honda LPGA Thailand in February.

Vu, who didn’t make the cut at this event last year, believes she’s grown a lot and is now better equipped to deal with adversity.

“I try to remind myself that it’s a really tough week,” she said. “Everybody is going to make mistakes. It’s just how I come back from it, and then just try and make birdie the next hole and just let it go. It takes a lot out of me.”

Patty Tavatanakit and Nelly Korda were tied for fourth at 6 under. Tavatanakit had seven birdies, including on the last two holes to shoot a 67.

World No. 2 Korda had five birdies and three bogeys in a 70. Korda was disappointed that she missed some putts in the second round.

“You try to minimize your mistakes as much as possible,” she said. “I was punching the air a couple times after my two three-putts, which those are kind of stupid mistakes, but you just kind of have to stay mentally tough and know that there are some birdie opportunities, as well.”

Korda is fully healthy after missing four months and a lot of momentum last year with a blood clot in her arm that required surgery. She said the rain drastically changed the way the course played Friday.

“It was very wet out there, a lot of mud balls, and the greens were really soft as well compared to (Thursday),” she said. “Two rounds and two kind of completely different golf courses, so it was fun.”

Tavatanakit, who is from Thailand and won the event in 2021, said its odd to be playing this tournament in Texas.

“It just feels like it’s a new major, it’s a new course, so I treat it a little differently, I think,” she said. “Everything is just fresh. It feels more like we’re not playing the Chevron Championship just because it’s like the grass and everything is so East Coast. So, it’s just a little different.”

Taiwan’s Peiyun Chien, who shot a 67 to lead after the first round, was 5 under with four holes left.

A couple of high-profile players were in danger of missing the cut. Top-ranked Lydia Ko was tied for 78th place at 3 over with two holes to play.

American Lexi Thompson was tied for 66th at 2 over, also with two holes left. She said Wednesday that she was struggling with a sore right wrist after hitting too much at home in preparation for the tournament.

Defending champion Jennifer Kupcho missed the cut with rounds of 72 and 78.

Talor Gooch leads after first round of LIV Golf in Australia

Talor Gooch leads after first round of LIV Golf in Australia
Updated 21 April 2023
AP

Talor Gooch leads after first round of LIV Golf in Australia

Talor Gooch leads after first round of LIV Golf in Australia
  • American started with a par on his opening hole in the shotgun-start format, but then had 10 birdies
  • The 14-event season continues next weekend at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore
Updated 21 April 2023
AP

ADELAIDE, Australia: Talor Gooch upstaged the more-fancied names on the LIV Golf tour by shooting a 10-under 62 Friday to take a four-stroke lead after the first round of the inaugural Australian tournament at The Grange.
The 31-year-old American started with a par on his opening hole in the shotgun-start format — the par-3 12th — but then had 10 birdies, including five in a row.
Two more players in the unfancied category — Richard Bland and Dean Burmester — shot 66s and were tied for second. Five players were tied for fourth, including New Zealander Danny Lee, who won the second LIV event in Arizona in mid-March.
The higher-profile names in the 48-player field were further behind on the leaderboard.
Sergio Garcia shot 68 and British Open champion and local favorite Cameron Smith and Brooks Koepka had 69s. Phil Mickelson and Bubba Watson had 70s and Patrick Reed and Dustin Johnson shot 71. Bryson DeChambeau had a 73.
Johnson’s team, Aces GC, toppedthe team leaderboard entering the fourth tournament. Charles Howell III, who won the season-opening event in Mexico and shot 69 on Friday, leads the overall individual standings ahead of Koepka, who won the last LIV tournament at Orlando.
The individual winner at The Grange will collect $4 million of the total $20 million purse.
The 14-event season continues next weekend at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore.

Chien leads Chevron after 1st round, Korda tied for 2nd

Chien leads Chevron after 1st round, Korda tied for 2nd
Updated 21 April 2023
AP

Chien leads Chevron after 1st round, Korda tied for 2nd

Chien leads Chevron after 1st round, Korda tied for 2nd
  • The 32-year-old Chien, who is from Taiwan, had six birdies — including four in a five-hole span on Nos. 4-8
  • The weather was clear for most of the morning, but light to heavy rain fell through a big chunk of the afternoon
Updated 21 April 2023
AP

THE WOODLANDS, Texas: Peiyun Chien shot a 5-under 67 on a rainy Thursday in the transplanted Chevron Championship to take the first-round lead in the LPGA Tour’s first major of the year.

Unable to find a sponsor willing to add to the half-century run at Mission Hills, the tournament — best known as the Dinah Shore — bolted the California desert for the woods of suburban Houston under a six-year deal with Chevron.

The 32-year-old Chien, who is from Taiwan, had six birdies — including four in a five-hole span on Nos. 4-8 — at The Club at Carlton Woods.

Second-ranked Nelly Korda was among six players and three Americans tied for second at 68. Korda is fully healthy after missing four months and a lot of momentum last year with a blood clot in her arm that required surgery.

She had three bogeys but made up for it with seven birdies and four in her last six holes, including the last two.

“I took advantage of the par 5s today,” she said. “I think I birdied them all, so that was important, as I’m a bit of a longer hitter. Overall, I played pretty well. It was nice to finish the way I did with just a tap-in birdie.”

Chien finished fourth in her last tournament after not making the cut in the previous two.

“I hit a really good wedge shot on 4 and then I hit a 6-foot putt, and the next hole I made a 30-foot birdie,” she said. “Then the next hole I hit a 9-iron to the green, hit it to like 6 feet and made another good putt.”

The weather was clear for most of the morning, but light to heavy rain fell through a big chunk of the afternoon. Play continued through the rain until being suspended at 3:38 p.m. for almost an hour because of thunderstorms in the area.

Australian Stephanie Kyriacou also tied for second after sinking an eagle on the 18th hole. She was among the group who played in the afternoon and said the rain made the greens softer.

“It only kind of rained for about four or five holes for us, and then it got called off,” she said. “And then it didn’t rain for the rest, so I guess we were kind of lucky with what the weather was predicting. We kind of got away with it a little bit.”

Americans Marina Alex and Lilia Vu also shot 68. Alex thought the change in venue created an interesting dynamic for the tournament.

“No one really has all that much of an advantage or years and years of experience playing a course and being familiar with it and maybe they like certain places over others,” she said. “So, I think it really puts everyone on the same ground, and I enjoy that.”

Vu, who started on the back nine, had a chance to move into a tie for the lead after hitting an eagle on the eighth hole. But her putt for birdie on her last hole was off and she settled for par to tie for second.

“You really have to focus on each shot,” she said. “You can’t really get ahead of yourself because it’s quite a demanding golf course.”

Japan’s Ayaka Furue and South Korea’s Chella Choi both had five birdies to round out the group tied for second place.

Chevron increased the prize purse to $5.1 million this year after raising it from $3 to $5 million last year.

Eila Galitsky, a 16-year-old amateur, was tied for ninth after a 70. She earned a spot in this tournament and two other majors by winning the Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific last month.

The high school sophomore, who started playing golf at age 8, entered the tournament with a goal of finishing as the top-ranked amateur.

There were some unwelcome visitors to the course after lunch when a herd of about 10 deer ran across the 18th green.

The animals soon ran to the edge of the course where they stopped for a bit before being shooed into the nearby woods by a volunteer.

Top-ranked Lydia Ko was tied for 23rd at 71 in her quest to win a major for the first time since 2016 after an up and down round with three birdies and three bogeys. After starting on the back nine, she birdied on the ninth hole to finish under par after shooting bogeys on holes seven and eight.

“To be honest, I struggled the first few times I played around this course, and I was like, I don’t know how I’m going to do this,” she said. “But I feel like when you start playing, even if you don’t hit it the best … you can just manage your way around and not try to make it perfect, just try to shoot the best score.”

Georgia Hall, the winner of the 2018 Women’s British Open who has finished second in two of her last three tournaments, opened with a 70.

American Lexi Thompson had a 74 in a disappointing round. Her performance came a day after she said she was struggling with a sore right wrist after hitting too much at home in preparation for the tournament.

Defending champion Jennifer Kupcho was tied for 37th after a 72.

LIV Golf in talks about women's tour, says Greg Norman

LIV Golf in talks about women’s tour, says Greg Norman
Updated 20 April 2023
AFP

LIV Golf in talks about women’s tour, says Greg Norman

LIV Golf in talks about women’s tour, says Greg Norman
  • LIV Golf sparked turmoil in the sport when it launched last year
  • Maiden Australian leg features 54-hole, no-cut tour features 48 players in 12 teams
Updated 20 April 2023
AFP

ADELAIDE, Australia: Golf’s rebel LIV tour is considering creating a women’s circuit and has approached American and European players who are keen to be involved, chief executive Greg Norman said Thursday.
LIV Golf sparked turmoil in the sport when it launched last year with the backing of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, luring star players away from the men’s US PGA Tour with lucrative contracts.
Norman now has his eye on doing the same with the women.
“That is a discussion we have internally on a regular basis,” he said in Adelaide ahead of the maiden Australian leg of the 54-hole, no-cut tour, which features 48 players in 12 teams.
“I have personally had discussions with individual LPGA Tour players, LET Tour players, Ladies European Tour. They love what our product is showcasing.
“They ask all the time, ‘How can we get involved?’ We’d love to see a LIV ladies series.”
But Norman is also conscious that he first needs to get the men’s version right, with the tour still finding its feet in only its second season.
While the Australia event this week is a sell-out, the circuit has met resistance elsewhere from traditionalists and critics who charge that it is helping Saudi Arabia “sportswash” its human rights record.
“From our perspective, last year was a beta season. We had eight events. This year was our first season where we’re kicking off,” he said.
“We can only drink out of a fire hydrant so much, so we have a lot of opportunities and initiatives coming across our plate.
“Our focus is to make sure this year we produce what we’re producing here from day one, 2023, and then going forward we’re looking what are the best opportunities to build on to what we have today.
“But the answer to the question is yes, we talk about it (women’s version) internally, and I have had discussions with individual lady players, professional players.”

Tiger Woods has ankle surgery, rest of majors in doubt

Tiger Woods has ankle surgery, rest of majors in doubt
Updated 20 April 2023
AP

Tiger Woods has ankle surgery, rest of majors in doubt

Tiger Woods has ankle surgery, rest of majors in doubt
  • The surgery took place in New York, and Steinberg said Woods has returned to his home near Jupiter, Florida, to begin rehabilitating
  • The ankle has been causing most of the problems of late
Updated 20 April 2023
AP

NEW YORK: Tiger Woods had fusion surgery on his right ankle Wednesday morning to alleviate arthritis from a broken bone, putting in doubt whether he plays any more majors this year.

Woods disclosed the surgery on Twitter and said it was a subtalar fusion procedure to address post-traumatic arthritis from when he broke his talus bone in February 2021.

“He’s resting now and will start the recovery process,” Mark Steinberg, his agent at Excel Sports, said in a telephone interview.

The surgery took place in New York, and Steinberg said Woods has returned to his home near Jupiter, Florida, to begin rehabilitating.

As for when Woods could return to playing golf, Steinberg said there was “no timetable on this.”

“The first goal is to recover and lead a much more enjoyable day-to-day life,” he said.

Woods shattered multiple bones in his right leg and ankle in February 2021 when the SUV he was driving crashed off a suburban coastal Los Angeles road at about 85 mph and tumbled down the side of a hill. The injuries were so severe, Woods said, that doctors contemplated amputation.

Woods has had multiple surgeries on his leg as a result of the car crash. The ankle has been causing most of the problems of late, including a noticeable limp when he played four of the last five majors, most recently the Masters two weeks ago.

The talus is the second-largest of a group of bones known as the tarsus, which forms the lower part of the ankle joint and transmits the weight of the body from the lower leg to the foot. The subtalar joint allows for side-to-side movement needed for walking, especially on uneven surfaces.

Most estimates put recovery from subtalar fusion at eight to 12 weeks. That would all but rule out the PGA Championship next month — Woods was doubtful, anyway, given it will be at Oak Hill in Rochester, New York, with likely cold temperatures.

The US Open is June 15-18 at Los Angeles Country Club, and the British Open is in three months (July 20-23) at Royal Liverpool in England.

Woods made an improbable return 14 months after the car crash to play in the Masters and walked 72 holes. Remarkably, he has missed only one cut — the British Open at St. Andrews last summer — although he withdrew after three rounds of the PGA Championship last year and he withdrew this year in the middle of the third round of the rain-delayed Masters.

Woods cited plantar fasciitis for his withdrawal from the Masters, where he tied the record by making his 23rd cut. Plantar fasciitis also was cited when he had to withdraw from his Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas in December, which he said was caused by working too much to get ready to play.

Jason Day said at the Masters that Woods told him the reason for his withdrawal from the PGA Championship last year “was a screw went through the skin.”

Woods previously had five surgeries on his back. That included fusion surgery on his lower spine that allowed him to return to play. He won the Tour Championship in 2018, the Masters in 2019 for his 15th major championship and the Zozo Championship in Japan in the fall of 2019 for his 82nd career PGA Tour title, tying the career record of Sam Snead.

He has said in numerous interviews that hitting shots is not the problem, it’s walking to the next one. Woods also has said his schedule would be limited to the majors and maybe a few others, such as the 36-hole PNC Championship with his son in which he can ride in a cart.

Fitzpatrick wins RBC Heritage over Spieth on 3rd extra hole

Fitzpatrick wins RBC Heritage over Spieth on 3rd extra hole
Updated 17 April 2023
AP

Fitzpatrick wins RBC Heritage over Spieth on 3rd extra hole

Fitzpatrick wins RBC Heritage over Spieth on 3rd extra hole
  • Fitzpatrick hit 9-iron to within 1 foot on the famed, closing lighthouse hole to set up the winning birdie
  • Patrick Cantlay, grouped with Fitzpatrick and Spieth, was third after a 68 left him at 16-under
Updated 17 April 2023
AP

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C.: Matt Fitzpatrick defeated defending champion Jordan Spieth on the third playoff hole at the RBC Heritage on Sunday, stuffing his approach in close on the par-4 18th at Harbor Town to secure his first victory since the US Open last June.

Fitzpatrick hit 9-iron to within 1 foot on the famed, closing lighthouse hole to set up the winning birdie on the famed Pete Dye layout he played as a child on vacation.

Fitzpatrick had to sweat out a couple of prime chances by Spieth on the first two extra holes. Spieth raised his putter in triumph before watching his 12-foot birdie putt catch the right edge and spin out the first time the pair played the 18th. Then Spieth’s 9-foot birdie attempt ran out of steam on the right edge at the 17th hole.

There was no doubt about the final hole as Fitzpatrick, from 187 yards out, hit the front of the green and watched the ball settle next to the hole. Spieth’s attempt from 26 feet away rolled past and Fitzpatrick tapped in for the victory.

“It’s hard to describe,” Fitzpatrick said. “It doesn’t get better than this.”

Fitzpatrick won $3.6 million from the elevated purse of $20 million in the sixth designated event of the year on the PGA Tour, topping a field that included seven of the world’s top 10 players.

Fitzpatrick trailed Spieth by two with five holes to play, but made birdies on the 15th and 16th holes to tie for the lead at 17-under.

The third-round leader by one shot, Fitzpatrick closed with a 3-under 68 and matched Spieth at 17-under 267. Spieth had his second straight 66.

Patrick Cantlay, grouped with Fitzpatrick and Spieth, was third after a 68 left him at 16-under. Cantlay lost this title in a playoff to Spieth a year ago.

“Another close call here,” Cantlay said.

Xander Schauffele was another stroke behind after a 66. Sahith Theegala shot 65 and Hayden Buckley a 67 to tie for fifth at 14-under.

Scottie Scheffler, No. 2 in the world, shot 70 and was tied for 11th at 12-under. Masters champion Jon Rahm ended with a 68 and was tied for 15th before taking a well-earned week off.

Fitzpatrick carried a one-shot lead into the final round, but watched as Spieth made four birdies in the opening six holes to share the lead.

Fitzpatrick played a stretch of nine holes in 1 over as Spieth looked ready to pull away. But Spieth made bogey on the par-3 14th while Fitzpatrick answered with consecutive birdies on the 15th and 16th.

The pair remained tied until Fitzpatrick’s remarkable approach on the winning hole.

Cantlay, so close a year ago, lost his chance at victory with consecutive bogeys on the 13th and 14th holes. He missed from inside 2 feet for the first, then saw his chip off the green on the next hole end up wedged next to a wood pylon at the edge of the water.

Cantlay was able to pop it up and complete the most improbable bogey he’s had in a while.

Masters champion Rahm set his sights high on winning the plaid jacket given winners here to go with the green one he brought to Sea Pines Resort. But a 1-over 72 Thursday set him back and he could never get things fully going despite finishing in the 60s the past three rounds.

Rahm played his final 33 holes here at 2-under par and closed with birdie on the last, his approach settling inside 2 feet.

The crowd cheered and chanted as he applauded back them with a huge smile on his face. Rahm will return in two weeks to defend his Mexico Championship title.

“To be honest, I didn’t expect this,” Rahm said of the fans. “I did not expect this in my wildest dreams, the see the kids, the adults and everybody have that reaction just to see me is really very special.”

