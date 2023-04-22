Army chief Burhan calls for de-escalation, dialogue

KHARTOUM: Sudan’s army chief AbdelFattah al-Burhan has called for dialogue to bring peace in Sudan as fighting persisted with Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on Saturday.
In an interview with Al Arabiya TV, al-Burhan said: “The biggest loser in this war is the Sudanese people. We all need to sit as Sudanese and find the right way out to restore hope and life.”
He added, “living conditions in Sudan are deteriorating and we share the international community’s concern towards Sudanese citizens.”
The fighting between the army and RSF broke out a week ago in Sudan, killing at least 413 people and injuring 3,551, according to the World Health Organization. Earlier on Saturday, al-Burhan said the army is coordinating with countries to help evacuate foreign nationals as sporadic gunfire and air strikes echoed across Khartoum despite promises by warring sides to cease fire for three days on Eid Al-Fitr holidays.
Al-Burhan accused the RSF of initiating the attack, reiterating that the army has staged a counteroffensive. He said the RSF has taken civilians as “human shields” through positioning themselves in residential neighborhoods in Khartoum.
The RSF, he said, attacked shops, banks and government institutions. So far, the army has gained control over almost all the airports in the country, except for Khartoum International Airport and Nyala airport, al-Burhan said.
“Attempts to integrate the RSF into the army has been the reason behind this crisis,” Al-Burhan told Al Arabiya, adding that army insists on achieving the integration.
He reaffirmed the army’s commitment to completing the transition to a civilian government.
“The army seeks de-escalation and preservation of Sudan’s gains,” he said.
Rival RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, said he has reaffirmed commitment to the ceasefire during a conversation with France’s foreign minister Catherine Colonna. He said he discussed with the French foreign minister facilitating the evacuation of foreigners.