Army chief Burhan calls for de-escalation, dialogue
Sudan’s army chief AbdelFattah al-Burhan reaffirmed that the army is coordinating with countries to facilitate the evacuation of citizens from Sudan amid clashes. (File/AFP)
Updated 22 April 2023
  • Al-Burhan accused the RSF of initiating the attack, reiterating that the army has staged a counteroffensive
  • Al-Burhan reaffirmed the army’s commitment to completing the transition to a civilian government
KHARTOUM: Sudan’s army chief AbdelFattah al-Burhan has called for dialogue to bring peace in Sudan as fighting persisted with Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on Saturday.

In an interview with Al Arabiya TV, al-Burhan said: “The biggest loser in this war is the Sudanese people. We all need to sit as Sudanese and find the right way out to restore hope and life.”

He added, “living conditions in Sudan are deteriorating and we share the international community’s concern towards Sudanese citizens.”

The fighting between the army and RSF broke out a week ago in Sudan, killing at least 413 people and injuring 3,551, according to the World Health Organization. Earlier on Saturday, al-Burhan said the army is coordinating with countries to help evacuate foreign nationals as sporadic gunfire and air strikes echoed across Khartoum despite promises by warring sides to cease fire for three days on Eid Al-Fitr holidays.

Al-Burhan accused the RSF of initiating the attack, reiterating that the army has staged a counteroffensive. He said the RSF has taken civilians as “human shields” through positioning themselves in residential neighborhoods in Khartoum.

The RSF, he said, attacked shops, banks and government institutions. So far, the army has gained control over almost all the airports in the country, except for Khartoum International Airport and Nyala airport, al-Burhan said.

“Attempts to integrate the RSF into the army has been the reason behind this crisis,” Al-Burhan told Al Arabiya, adding that army insists on achieving the integration.

He reaffirmed the army’s commitment to completing the transition to a civilian government.

“The army seeks de-escalation and preservation of Sudan’s gains,” he said.

Rival RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, said he has reaffirmed commitment to the ceasefire during a conversation with France’s foreign minister Catherine Colonna. He said he discussed with the French foreign minister facilitating the evacuation of foreigners.

  • Countries unable to evacuate foreign citizens
  • Army, RSF say they agree to three-day truce
  • WHO says more than 400 people killed
KHARTOUM: Sporadic shelling rang out late on Friday in Sudan’s capital even though warring factions announced a truce, while one force said it was willing to allow airports to reopen for the evacuation of foreign nationals.
The United Nations, US, UK, Japan, Switzerland, South Korea, Sweden and Spain have said they were making preparations or attempting to remove their personnel after almost a week of violence.
Forces commanded by two previously allied leaders of Sudan’s ruling council began a violent power struggle last weekend. Hundreds have died, and a nation reliant on food aid has been tipped into what the United Nations calls a humanitarian catastrophe.
Artillery fire continued in Khartoum late on Friday, a Reuters witness said, though less intense than earlier in the day. The fighting dealt the latest blow to international attempts to end the fighting.
The army and its adversary, the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), said separately they agreed to a three-day truce to enable people to celebrate the Muslim holiday of Eid Al-Fitr.
“The armed forces hope that the rebels will abide by all the requirements of the truce and stop any military moves that would obstruct it,” an army statement said.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged the combatants to honor the truce, and said Sudan’s military and civilian leadership must urgently start negotiations on a sustainable cease-fire to prevent further damage to the country.
RSF chief Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, better known as Hemedti, said early on Saturday that he had received a phone call from UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. The two “emphasised the necessity of adhering to a complete cease-fire and providing protection for humanitarian and medical workers, especially UN staff as well as regional and international organizations,” Hemedti said in a post on his official Facebook account.
The RSF said late on Friday it was ready to partially open all of Sudan’s airports so foreign governments could evacuate their nationals.
The group said in a statement it would “cooperate, coordinate and provide all facilities that enable expatriates and missions to leave the country safely.”
It was unclear to what extent the RSF controls Sudan’s airports. The Khartoum airport has been caught in the fighting with aircraft burning on the tarmac, and commercial airlines halted flights several days ago.
Soldiers and gunmen from the RSF shot at each other all day in neighborhoods across the city, including during the call for special early morning Eid prayers, with gunfire punctuated by the thud of artillery and air strikes.
Drone footage showed smoke across Khartoum and its Nile sister cities, together one of Africa’s biggest urban areas.
The World Health Organization on Friday reported 413 people had been killed and 3,551 injured since fighting broke out six days ago. The death toll includes at least five aid workers.

In Washington, the State Department said without elaborating that one US citizen had been killed in Sudan.
US citizens in Sudan should not expect a US-government coordinated evacuation, deputy State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said, adding that citizens there should make their own arrangements to stay safe.
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said no decision had been made on airlifting US government staff out of the country, but US forces were positioned near Sudan to assist. Reuters reported on Thursday troops were sent to a US base in Djibouti.
“We’ve deployed some forces into theater to ensure that we provide as many options as possible if we are called on to do something. And we haven’t been called on to do anything yet,” Austin told a news conference at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

The fighting has made it difficult for Sudanese people to leave their homes to obtain supplies or join the droves departing Khartoum. “An increasing number of people are running out of food, water, and power, including in Khartoum,” the UN humanitarian office said.
Khartoum resident Mohamed Saber Turaby, 27, had wanted to visit his parents 80 km (50 miles) from the city for the Muslim Eid Al-Fitr holiday.
“Every time I try to leave the house, there are clashes,” he said. “There was shelling last night and now there is presence of army forces on the ground.”
Army troops brandishing semi-automatic weapons were greeted by cheers on one street, a video released by the military on Friday showed. Reuters verified the location of the video, in the north of the city, but could not verify when it was filmed.
Fighting extended down Medani Street, the main highway leading from Khartoum to Al Gezira state being used by those fleeing, as the RSF appeared to withdraw toward rural villages on the outskirts of Khartoum, witnesses told Reuters.
Sudan borders seven countries and sits between Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia and Africa’s volatile Sahel region. The hostilities risk fanning regional tensions.
The violence was triggered by disagreement over an internationally backed plan to form a new civilian government four years after the fall of autocrat Omar Al-Bashir and two years after a military coup.
Both sides accuse the other of thwarting the transition.

LA art exhibition on Middle East women opens amid US reproductive rights row

LA art exhibition on Middle East women opens amid US reproductive rights row
  • Exhibits come from all over the Middle East and beyond, but include a number from Iran, which has been shaken in recent months after the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a young woman arrested for allegedly not properly wearing the compulsory veil
LOS ANGELES: An exhibition of work by female artists on women in the Middle East opens in California this weekend, as a fierce battle over women’s reproductive rights grips the United States.
“Women Defining Women in Contemporary Art of the Middle East and Beyond” brings together the creations of 42 female artists, depicting what curators say are the personal and universal stories of women in Islamic societies, and aims to challenge stereotypes about this part of the world.
“So many people think that all women are the same in Middle Eastern lands, they’re all oppressed, they are invisible, they have horrible lives,” curator Linda Komaroff told AFP.

Curator Linda Komaroff discusses the work “Be Colorful #2” by Iran-born artist Shadi Ghadirian at the press preview for the exhibition “Women Defining Women in Contemporary Art of the Middle East and Beyond” at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in Los Angeles, California, on April 19, 2023. (AFP)

“And it’s not true. It’s like women everywhere. They have a good deal of agency and they act upon it.”
Exhibits come from all over the Middle East and beyond, but include a number from Iran, which has been shaken in recent months after the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a young woman arrested for allegedly not properly wearing the compulsory veil.
One powerful picture by Iranian photojournalist Newsha Tavakolian shows an Iranian woman in traditional clothes — also wearing a pair of boxing gloves.

“Pari, 2008” by Iran-born artist Shirin Neshat is seen at the press preview for the exhibition “Women Defining Women in Contemporary Art of the Middle East and Beyond” at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in Los Angeles, California, on April 19, 2023. (AFP)

Another, by Shirin Aliabadi, showcases the irrepressible spirit of a younger generation, depicting a woman whose blonde wig pokes out from under her scarf as she blows a bubble with gum.
The exhibition comes as the United States has been thrown into tumult over the issue of abortion, after the US Supreme Court last year struck down the constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy.
On Friday the same court is set to wade into the legal battle over abortion drug mifepristone, after a Texan judge issued a ruling that would ban this widely used medication.
Komaroff said the ongoing fight over abortion rights in the United States meant this was a timely exhibition.

“Things are kind of going downhill for women in America in terms of our own control over our own bodies,” she said.
“American women have been complacent. It’s easy for them to look to another country or another region and say, ‘We’re better off than they are.’
“But maybe we’re not. Maybe we’re all in the same boat together.”
The exhibition at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) opens Sunday and runs until September 24.

 

Iraqi cleric who fled jail dies escaping recapture

Member of the Iraqi federal police forces stand guard Baghdad. (AFP file photo)
Member of the Iraqi federal police forces stand guard Baghdad. (AFP file photo)
  • During his arrest he tried to flee — the forces pursued him but he fainted,” the statement said, adding that he had died before making it to hospital
BAGHDAD: An Iraqi cleric who escaped from prison and went on the run for two days died on Thursday as security forces closed in on him, authorities said.
Saad Qambash, once head of Iraq’s Sunni Waqf, was jailed for four years earlier this month for fraud.
His escape triggered a decision by Prime Minister Mohamed Shia Al-Sudani to sack a security chief in Baghdad and close the detention facility in the capital’s Green Zone from which the senior cleric had fled on Tuesday night.
The Interior Ministry said Qambash had been found in Mosul in northern Iraq, some 350 km north of Baghdad.
In a later statement, the interior and health ministries said the cleric had tried to escape recapture.
“During his arrest he tried to flee — the forces pursued him but he fainted,” the statement said, adding that he had died before making it to hospital.

“The body of the deceased, who suffered from chronic illnesses, does not show signs of bruises,” it added.
An Interior Ministry official said that Qambash died of a “heart attack,” and said an autopsy was expected.
On April 11, a court sentenced Qambash to a four-year term for using $36 million of Waqf funds to buy a hotel that anti-corruption investigators said was not “economically viable.”
Because of Tuesday’s escape, Al-Sudani had decided “to dismiss Lt. Gen. Hamid Al-Zuhairi, commander of the Special Division” who oversaw security in the Green Zone, a statement from the premier’s office said on Thursday.
The Green Zone is a heavily guarded area housing government offices, embassies and politicians’ homes.
The statement said the general was fired “due to insufficient action taken in response to the incident,” and “all those responsible” would be held accountable “and legally punished.”
Al-Sudani also ordered the closure of the unit in the Karrada Maryam police station and the transfer of prisoners held there to other facilities.
On Wednesday, an Interior Ministry official said that eight officers and 18 rank and file police had been arrested, suspected of helping Qambash to escape.
Corruption is endemic in Iraq, where public funds are often spirited away from state coffers.
Al-Sudani has repeatedly vowed to combat “the pandemic of corruption” since taking office last year.

 

Emirates Red Crescent entertains 150 orphans and children with cancer in Syria on Eid Al-Fitr

Emirates Red Crescent entertains 150 orphans and children with cancer in Syria on Eid Al-Fitr
  • The initiative was conducted in cooperation with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent as part of the UAE’s relief efforts to help families affected by the earthquake in February
  • Mohammed Al-Kaabi, head of the Emirati team in Syria, said it was part of ‘the UAE’s continued initiatives to provide moral and psychological support for those affected by the earthquake’
LATAKIA: The Emirates Red Crescent provided entertainment for 150 orphans and children with cancer in Latakia governorate in northwestern Syria on Friday, the first day of the Eid Al-Fitr holiday.
The humanitarian initiative, part of Operation Gallant Knight 2, was conducted in cooperation with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent as part of the UAE’s relief efforts to help families affected by the devastating earthquake that hit Syria and neighboring Turkiye on Feb. 6, the Emirates News Agency reported.
Mohammed Al-Kaabi, head of the Emirati organization’s team in Syria said: “The event was implemented under the framework of the UAE’s continued initiatives to provide moral and psychological support for those affected by the earthquake.”
Ghiath Sofi, president of the Al-Bashaer Charity Association, which is based in Latakia, thanked the UAE for its humanitarian initiatives in support of the Syrian people. He added that his association “carries out a wide range of humanitarian activities, including support of orphans.”
Khaled Shoman of the Farah Association for Supporting Children with Cancer, also based in Latakia, said any initiative that brings happiness to young cancer patients through celebrations such as those on Friday also brings joy to their parents and motivates them to continue the process of providing moral and psychological support during the treatment of their children.
Authorities in the UAE said that they are continuing their significant efforts to support Syrians affected by the earthquake and help them to recover and rebuild, by providing food and medical supplies in addition to social and psychological support.
The earthquake killed more than 6,000 people in Syria, mostly in the opposition-held northwest close to the border with Turkiye.

US, UK citizens face anxious wait on possible assistance amid Sudan unrest

US, UK citizens face anxious wait on possible assistance amid Sudan unrest
  • Pentagon said it had deployed forces and is developing options
  • State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said US citizens ‘should make their own arrangements to stay safe’
LONDON: US citizens in Sudan should have no expectation of a US-government coordinated evacuation from the country, deputy State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Friday, amid heavy firing heard in the capital Khartoum.

Patel told reporters at a press briefing that given the closure of Khartoum’s airport and the uncertain security situation in the country, citizens there should make their own arrangements to stay safe.

Elsewhere, a British man trapped in Khartoum for almost a week with his family has said the UK Foreign Office has done nothing to help evacuate citizens, according to a report in The Independent.

He is sheltering at a location in the Sudanese captial along with 20 other foreign nationals.

On Friday morning, he and the others were requested to register their names on a list of those needing to be evacuated, but, after six days, “that’s it”, the man told the newspaper.

Aid workers, diplomats, officials and citizens have been trapped in Sudan since fighting broke out last Saturday between the army and the Rapid Support Forces, with supplies dwindling and violence escalating.

Governments and aid agencies have said it is too dangerous to attempt an evacuation given the situation on the ground.

The Foreign Office and the British embassy in Sudan have not commented.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon said it had deployed forces and is developing options to assist in a possible evacuation of US Embassy personnel from Sudan.

The troop moves by the US military are intended “to ensure that we provide as many options as possible, if we are called on to do something. We haven’t been called on to do anything yet,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said at a news conference in Germany.

“It’s absolutely imperative that US citizens in Sudan make their own arrangements to stay safe in these difficult circumstances,” White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said in Washington.

He added that “Americans should have no expectation of a US government coordinated evacuation at this time. And we expect that that’s going to remain the case.”

The UK on Friday was also finalizing plans for a possible evacuation of hundreds of its citizens from Sudan, with British officials reportedly setting up an emergency operation to extricate people trapped in the north African country.

* With Reuters and AP

