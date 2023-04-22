You are here

  Animal rights TV network launches live trial coverage

Animal rights TV network launches live trial coverage

Animal rights TV network launches live trial coverage
The trial coverage will be hosted by founder Jane Velez-Mitchell. (UnchainedTV/Sourced)
  • UnchainedTV promises to deliver news unavailable on mainstream channels
  • Service seeks to keep viewers updated on animal farming violations and abuses
Arab News

LOS ANGELES: Animal rights TV news network UnchainedTV has announced the launch of alive trial coverage with expert panels to bring the public “news they are not getting on mainstream television.”

The streaming network’s trial coverage will be hosted by founder Jane Velez-Mitchell, who formerly worked for Court TV and on HLN, aka CNN Headline News, the network said in a press statement on Friday.

The live trial coverage will inform viewers about cases involving “animals trapped in the industralized factory farming system and the people trying to save them,” the statement added.

UnchainedTV recently ran daily, hours-long coverage of the trial of former “Baywatch” actress Alexandra Paul and her co-defendant Alicia Santurio.

Paul and Santurio were each facing up to six months in jail on charges of theft for removing two chickens from of a slaughter truck in rural California.

A jury returned a verdict of not guilty after the women’s defense attorney, Wayne Hsiung, argued that the chickens were sick and were of no value to the company.

The network’s coverage of the case drew 55,423 viewers across all platforms, including the streaming network itself, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

Hsiung, who is also an activist, was recently acquitted, along with a co-defendant, by a Utah jury of taking two sick piglets from a Utah factory farm.

 UnchainedTV said in its statement that it was “transparent about its belief that animals are not mere property like cans or cars, as prosecutors in these cases have asserted, but rather, sentient beings deserving of protection and legal standing in court.”

Velez-Mitchell added: “Given that corporations now have a degree of personhood in the courts, animals certainly should,”

She added: “At UnchainedTV we are filling the gap and doing an end-run around the mainstream media blackout on these vital issues.”

“Industrialized animal agriculture needs to be more thoroughly scrutinized by journalists,” she said. “It impacts food safety, climate change, drought, pollution, human health, habitat destruction, wildlife extinction and more.

“We give this industry a pass at our own peril.”

Flambeed dish sparks Spain restaurant fire, killing two

Flambeed dish sparks Spain restaurant fire, killing two
Updated 22 April 2023
AFP

Flambeed dish sparks Spain restaurant fire, killing two

Flambeed dish sparks Spain restaurant fire, killing two
  • The waiter accidentally set decorations on fire while flambeing a dish
  • Emergency services 'treated 12 people in this disaster,' two of whom died
Updated 22 April 2023
AFP

MADRID: Two people died and ten were injured in a fire sparked when a waiter at a Madrid restaurant flambeed a dish, accidentally setting decorations ablaze, authorities and local media reported Saturday.
Madrid's SAMUR emergency services "treated 12 people in this disaster," two of whom died, Montse Marcos, a manager at the organization, told journalists.
Among the ten injured in the blaze at the Italian restaurant in the west of the Spanish capital Friday night, six were taken to hospital with serious injuries, she said.
Witnesses told the El Pais daily that the waiter had poured alcohol over the dish and set it alight, a French technique known as flambeeing. It is often done tableside to dramatic effect and to give the dish a smoky flavor.
The waiter "had the plate in flames in one hand, and the blowtorch in the other. He passed by a column of plants and in a matter of seconds it burned everything", a diner, who gave her name only as Ruth, told the paper.
According to Spanish media, the waiter was one of those killed, and the other was a patron of the restaurant.
Firefighters were able to respond quickly as their station was only a few hundred meters from the restaurant.
"People came running to the fire station. Our response time was very fast because half of the crew went running and the other half with vehicles," said Madrid fire chief Carlos Marin.

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan lodges humorous appeal to restore Twitter blue tick

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan lodges humorous appeal to restore Twitter blue tick
Updated 21 April 2023
Arab News

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan lodges humorous appeal to restore Twitter blue tick

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan lodges humorous appeal to restore Twitter blue tick
  • The veteran actor had his verification tick dropped on Thursday despite paying the $8 subscription fee
  • Bachchan’s tweet “Hey Twitter brother. Are you listening? Now I even paid. So, put back the blue (tick) in front of my name…” goes viral
Updated 21 April 2023
Arab News

BEIRUT: Celebrated Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, who has over 48m Twitter followers, made a “funny appeal” on Friday to have his blue verification tick restored. The tick had been removed from his account even though Bachchan reportedly paid the $8 subscription fee.
The veteran actor, who identifies himself as a media personality on his previously blue-ticked handle, had the verification tick dropped on Thursday despite having subscribed, according to several media reports.
On Friday, Bachchan took to Twitter to express his surprise and lodge what thousands of users deemed a “funny and sarcastic” complaint asking for his blue tick to be restored.
In a tweet that has garnered over 2.4m views, 52k likes and more than 4,700 retweets, the 80-year-old actor said: “Hey Twitter brother. Are you listening? Now I even paid. So put back the blue (tick) in front of my name, so that people know that it is Amitabh Bachchan only. I have already made request with folded hands, now should I fall at your feet?”
Indian media said Bachchan’s tweet — in the Uttar Pradesh dialect — reflected his characteristic humor.
Other famous Bollywood stars including Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, who have 43m and 45m followers respectively, also had their blue ticks removed. Yet it was not clear whether they had paid the $8 verification service like Bachchan.
Many of Twitter’s high-profile users have lost the blue checks that helped verify their identity and distinguish them from impostors on the Elon Musk-owned social-media platform. Twitter had over 300,000 verified users under the original blue-check system, mostly journalists, athletes and public figures.
Individual Twitter users can now pay $8 a month to have their account marked with a blue tick. It costs $1,000 monthly to verify an organization.
 

Old NASA satellite plunges to Earth over Sudanese part of Sahara Desert

Old NASA satellite plunges to Earth over Sudanese part of Sahara Desert
Updated 21 April 2023
AP

Old NASA satellite plunges to Earth over Sudanese part of Sahara Desert

Old NASA satellite plunges to Earth over Sudanese part of Sahara Desert
  • NASA officials said they have received no reports of damage or injury
Updated 21 April 2023
AP

LONDON: An old NASA satellite that studied the sun for more than a decade fell to Earth over the Sahara Desert, the space agency reported Thursday.
NASA officials said they have received no reports of damage or injury so far from the reentry, which occurred in the wee hours of the morning in Sudan.
Most of the 660-pound (300-kilogram) satellite, called Rhessi, was expected to burn up while plummeting through the atmosphere. But experts anticipated some pieces would survive and slam into the ground.
Launched in 2002, Rhessi was turned off in 2018 following a communication problem. Before falling silent, it studied solar flares and coronal mass ejections from the sun.
Rhessi stands for the Reuven Ramaty High Energy Solar Spectroscopic Imager.

Clogged toilets force Austrian Airlines flight return

Clogged toilets force Austrian Airlines flight return
Updated 21 April 2023
AFP

Clogged toilets force Austrian Airlines flight return

Clogged toilets force Austrian Airlines flight return
Updated 21 April 2023
AFP

VIENNA: An Austrian Airlines plane had to return two hours into a flight from Vienna to New York — after five of eight toilets broke down.
Some 300 people were on board Monday’s Boeing 777 flight, which was to set to last eight hours.
The crew decided to turn around after finding the toilets could not be flushed properly due to a technical problem, a spokeswoman for the airline told AFP on Tuesday.
She said, to her knowledge, such a problem had not occurred on an Austrian Airlines flight before. The plane has already been fixed and is back in service, the spokeswoman added.
Affected passengers were rebooked on other flights.
 

Man arrested after bathing in rhino pen at New Zealand zoo

Man arrested after bathing in rhino pen at New Zealand zoo
Updated 21 April 2023
AFP

Man arrested after bathing in rhino pen at New Zealand zoo

Man arrested after bathing in rhino pen at New Zealand zoo
  • The enclosure is home to rhinos and nyalas, a breed of spiral-horned antelope
Updated 21 April 2023
AFP

WELLINGTON: A man was arrested at a New Zealand zoo on Wednesday after he broke into an enclosure and took a leisurely bath in a moat next to “startled” rhinos and antelopes.
Social media footage of the incident in Auckland Zoo showed the man floating on his back, before washing his face and rinsing his hair.
The enclosure is home to rhinos and nyalas, a breed of spiral-horned antelope.
The animals “were understandably startled by the intruder,” an Auckland Zoo spokesperson said.
The man was said to be in the water “for a number of minutes” before responding to instructions by zoo staff to get out of the moat and return to the visitor’s path.
He was escorted off the premises and handed to the police.
Zoo director Kevin Buley said he was “very relieved” that there were no injuries to the animals or visitors of the zoo as a result of the incident.
“We hope that the man involved gets the help and support that he very clearly needs,” he added.
 

