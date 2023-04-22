You are here

Saudi Arabia's Thiqah plans expansion to Egypt

Saudi Arabia’s Thiqah plans expansion to Egypt
The agreement will support Thiqah’s position in the Egyptian market and facilitate e-Finance Investment Group’s expansion to international markets. (Shutterstock)
Updated 23 April 2023
Nour El-Shaeri

Saudi Arabia’s Thiqah plans expansion to Egypt

Saudi Arabia’s Thiqah plans expansion to Egypt
  • Thiqah was established in 2012 to provide smart solutions, business services
Updated 23 April 2023
Nour El-Shaeri

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia’s business service provider Thiqah has signed a memorandum of understanding with Cairo-based e-Finance Investment Group to facilitate the company’s entry into the Egyptian market.

The agreement will enable both companies to provide digital solutions, electronic payment services and integrated technological systems to Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

“Our partnership with Thiqah is perfectly aligned with the group’s investment strategy, which aims to expand our activities and business operations outside Egypt, especially in markets that present attractive growth opportunities and allow us to maximize value for shareholders,” said Ibrahim Sarhan, the chairman of e-Finance Investment Group.

The agreement will support Thiqah’s position in the Egyptian market and facilitate e-Finance’s expansion to international markets.

Founded in 2005, e-Finance has been instrumental in building and developing Egypt’s governmental financial network.

Thiqah, on the other hand, was established in 2012 to provide smart solutions and business services to the Saudi market.

Noon lays off 10% of its workforce

Saudi Arabia’s e-commerce giant Noon has cut 10 percent of its workforce in its Dubai office to reduce costs.

The layoffs included roles in marketing and advertising as well as other departments. The company has been reducing its staff for a while. 




Thiqah was established in 2012 to provide smart solutions, business services.

“We’ve been cutting costs and reducing staff for the past year and a half,” said Mohamed Alabbar, the founder of Noon, in a statement.

Alabbar owns 50 percent of Noon, while Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund owns the rest.

Nigeria’s Autochek acquires majority stake in Egypt’s Autotager

Nigeria-based car financing platform Autochek has acquired a majority stake in Egypt’s used car marketplace AutoTager for an undisclosed amount.

The acquisition will enable Autochek to deepen its presence in North Africa, with Egypt being the second-largest automotive market in Africa.

“We are thrilled to partner with Autochek to pursue several sizable and unique opportunities in the automotive space. Autochek has deep automotive expertise and brings a proven playbook and several all-weather strategies that have been tested and validated in multiple complex high-growth markets,” said Amr Rezk, CEO and founder of AutoTager.

The Nigerian firm is in nine countries across East, West and North Africa, with AutoTager being its third acquisition in less than a year.

“The company’s track record of concurrently operating various business models in the automotive space is stellar and provides us with a wide menu of options and cutting-edge tools to offer AutoTager’s customers a truly unique proposition,” Rezk added.

Founded in 2021, AutoTager is a venture-backed startup that aims to remove friction from buying and reselling in Egypt.

UAE launches global competition for cleantech startups

The UAE launched “The Make it in the Emirates” startup competition for cleantech companies to support the country’s sustainability goals.

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology will enable 24 tech startups focusing on sustainability and decarbonization to participate in the competition ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai.

Taking place from May 31 to June 1, the competition invites transformative startups seeking to have a global impact to showcase and pitch innovations and technologies. In addition, it allows them to learn from industry experts working in the fields of sustainability, manufacturing and technology.

“We are living in an age in which startups have the power to disrupt entire industries and rewrite the playbook. These startups also have promising solutions for some of the world’s most pressing issues, including climate change,” Tariq Al-Hashimi, director of the advanced technology adoption and development department in the MIAT.

The competition will also allow the startups to further develop and deploy their technologies in the UAE in collaboration with various industry partners.

“That is why the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology is leveraging the Make it in the Emirates Forum as a platform to provide promising tech-driven, sustainability-focused companies with a stage at one of the region’s largest and most attended industrial investment events to pitch, learn and connect,” Al-Hashimi added.

The competition is one of several initiatives launched under the “Make it in the Emirates” umbrella that aims to attract investors, industrialists and innovators to the UAE to benefit from the country’s advantages.

Abu Dhabi’s Ryse  Energy secures $15m in a funding round

Abu Dhabi-based renewable energy systems provider Ryse Energy secured $15 million in a funding round led by RWE Energy Transition Investments, the investment arm of RWE Supply & Trading GmbH.

The funding will enable Ryse Energy to accelerate its international growth and diversify its business model into energy as a service.

“This investment will enable us to accelerate our growth and expand our product offering while continuing to deliver innovative decentralized renewable energy systems to our customers around the world, at the same time reducing greenhouse gas emissions and client energy costs,” said Alistair Munro, CEO and founder of Ryse Energy.

The company is a primary manufacturer of small wind turbine technologies and offers a range of renewable energy systems and energy storage.

The company has manufacturing facilities in the UK and Spain, with sales offices in the US, Europe, the UAE and India.

Ryze Energy will also utilize its funding to expand its manufacturing capacity in the UAE, US and India.

Updated 23 April 2023
Reem Walid

Umrah and Eid Al-Fitr revive GCC region's hospitality industry

Umrah and Eid Al-Fitr revive GCC region’s hospitality industry
  • Saudi Arabia’s hotel sector witness significant resurgence due to the huge surge in demand
Updated 23 April 2023
Reem Walid

RIYADH: The holy month of Ramadan is a period of self-reflection and spiritual growth for Muslims all around the world. This year was no different.

Other than increase in worship, giving charity and helping others in need, one practice that tends to increase manifold during the month of Ramadan is the performance of Umrah, a pilgrimage to Makkah that can be undertaken at any time of the year.

During the first 10 days of Ramadan alone over 9 million pilgrims were reported to have performed Umrah, according to Gulf News. This was reflected in Saudi Arabia’s hotel sector which witnessed a significant resurgence.

Surge in hotel occupancy and rates

Room occupancy in Makkah’s central areas hit 100 percent during the last 10 days of the holy month, the highest level since the pandemic, according to Bassam Khanfar, manager of one of the hotels in the Aziziyah neighborhood. Umrah pilgrims increase significantly during the last 10 days of the month as they are considered the holiest and most blessed days of the month.

This resulted not only in high room occupancies in Makkah but also in record room rates which climbed to new highs due to the huge surge in demand, according to the chairman of the Hajj and Umrah Committee of the Makkah Chamber, Abdullah Al-Qadi.

Al-Qadi noted that hotel rates, particularly in Makkah, are determined by certain factors including supply and demand, proximity to the Grand Mosque, room views and amenities.

Well-being of Umrah pilgrims

There is no doubt that Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Tourism has a significant role to play when it comes to the well-being of Umrah pilgrims during Ramadan.

In fact, this year, the ministry worked on raising pilgrim capacity in Makkah and Madinah ahead of the holy month to meet the growing demand for accommodation during the season. 

Back in February, the Kingdom’s Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb, on his Twitter page, said that the ministry was planning to operate an additional 9,000 hotel rooms in Madinah before Ramadan.

By March, Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudais, one of the nine imams of the Grand Mosque, announced that all services provided at the Two Holy Mosques namely the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque were fully ready.

The operational status of all escalators, elevators, the sound system and all technical service, engineering, awareness and guidance services were ready to accept visitors from all over the world, Al-Sudais stressed.

In addition to this, there was a specialized team that supervised the provided services to ensure that they were implemented in accordance with certain established standards using top-notch technologies.

Rise in demand from GCC countries

Other Gulf Cooperation Council countries like Qatar and the UAE also witnessed a significant jump in demand for Umrah pilgrims this year especially in the period prior to and during the holy month.

For instance, owners and managers of Umrah and Hajj campaigns in Qatar disclosed that the number of pilgrims during Ramadan surged 100 percent mainly due to the fact that land travel has resumed further boosting demand, according to Gulf Times newspaper.

Similarly, the UAE experienced an increase in Umrah pilgrimage both prior and during the holy month to the extent that Umrah operators in the country confirmed that over 5,000 people traveled from the UAE to Makkah by bus on a weekly basis, according to Jaffer Pulappatta, who facilitates Umrah pilgrimage for large groups.

In general, since the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Saudi government has taken major steps to enhance the Hajj and Umrah experience. 

One of the steps undertaken by the government in an attempt to enhance and further elevate the Umrah experience is to apply digital transformation and artificial intelligence to play an active role in the mobility of worshipers and visitors to holy sites.

The newly introduced AI technologies around the mosques have been helping to control crowds, ensuring that the right number of people is present anywhere around the sites at any given time. AI will be a game-changer for the ease and convenience of crowd mobility, which will reduce risks of unfortunate accidents or stampedes.

Impact of Eid Al-Fitr holidays

After Ramadan season comes Eid Al-Fitr holidays, which is also seen to have quite a significant impact on hotel occupancy in key markets in the GCC region.

According to an STR report, which is a benchmarking tool that compares a hotel’s performance in relation to a group of similar hotels, Abu Dhabi and Dubai have showed a spike in occupancy bookings on Saturday, April 22, at 59.7 percent and 60.3 percent respectively.

“While typically slower during Ramadan, leisure travel within the Middle East is set to resume during Eid,” said STR’s account executive, Middle East and Africa, Kostas Nikolaidis.

FASTFACTS

• Hotel rates, particularly in Makkah, are determined by certain factors including supply and demand, proximity to the Grand Mosque, room views and amenities.

• The UAE experienced an increase in Umrah pilgrimage both prior and during the holy month to the extent that local Umrah operators confirmed that over 5,000 people traveled from the UAE to Makkah by bus on a weekly basis.

“Many countries offer paid holidays for three to five days post-Ramadan, which is where we typically see spikes in occupancy,” he added.

In Qatar, for instance, the occupancy on the books is at its peak on Sunday, April 23, at 42.3 percent.

This comes as “this year Qatar announced an 11-day holiday, further extending the length of travel time available to celebrate the end of the holy month,” Nikolaidis explained.

“Qatar naturally operates at a lower occupancy when compared to Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The extended Eid holiday period in the market this year may lead to lower occupancy peaks as demand could spread across more days,” he continued.

Overall, Umrah and Eid Al-Fitr holidays are playing a key role in reviving the hospitality industry, signaling a return to the strong and sturdy performance recorded across the GCC region.

Ramadan e-commerce surge boosts Saudi Arabia’s entrepreneurial space

Ramadan e-commerce surge boosts Saudi Arabia’s entrepreneurial space
Updated 23 April 2023
Farida Elgazzar

Ramadan e-commerce surge boosts Saudi Arabia's entrepreneurial space

Ramadan e-commerce surge boosts Saudi Arabia’s entrepreneurial space
  • Saudi citizens were expected to spend more in Ramadan 2023 than they did in last year’s holy month
Updated 23 April 2023
Farida Elgazzar

RIYADH: Driven by the giving-back mindset, the spike in e-commerce during the holy month of Ramadan presents abundant potential for the entrepreneurship environment in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi citizens were expected to spend more in Ramadan 2023 than they did in last year’s holy month, with online purchases at the forefront, despite the global price hikes and economic instability seen across the world.

Startups and small and medium enterprises in the Kingdom have latched on to this trend through transitioning into the online world and adopting tools such as social media to boost sales and expand their reach.

The Ramadan-led expenditure growth is accelerated by the Kingdom’s e-commerce boom, its advantageous business structures, and its consistent efforts towards achieving its Vision 2030 goals.

Ramadan trends

In Ramadan of 2023, consumer shopping intention in the Saudi market will grow 44 percent across all sectors compared to the comparative period in 2022, according to a study conducted by Toluna, a leading provider of market research and consumer insights.

Locals plan to spend 44 percent more on entertainment, 51 percent more on grocery shopping, and 35 percent more on travel.

Consumer shopping intentions also rose 42 percent regarding so-called staycations, 39 percent on food delivery, as well as 31 percent on beauty treatments this year. 

Around 91 percent of the survey participants plan to give Eid presents this year, while 46 percent intend to spend more on these gifts in 2023 than in last year’s holy month.

Almost half of those who participated in the survey ranked sweets, dates, and chocolates as their gifts of choice, with cash coming in second at 42 percent, followed by toys and games with 38 percent.

“We saw a considerable rise in plans to spend, with customers prioritizing purchases connected to food, apparel, and gifts for their loved ones,” said George Akkaoui, enterprise account director at Toluna MEA.

Furthermore, Saudi Arabia’s shoppers display distinct buying behaviors during the holy month, according to a report published by Google in collaboration with the leading market research company Kantar.

Startups and SMEs are looking at these traditional businesses to see which products and services can be more effectively and efficiently offered online.

Jeff Hoffman, Global Entrepreneurship Network chairman

Yearning for a new or up-to-date product or service is among the top shopping triggers during the Ramadan period, showed the report.

In addition, people also tend to want to buy products for personal rewards, as well as for the purpose of diversity and inclusion.

SME’s and startups utilization

To effectively take advantage of the spike in consumer demand, Saudi Arabia’s businesses should integrate the culture of the holy month, make use of the e-commerce shift, and utilize social media platforms.

Assessing and incorporating shoppers’ buying activities during Ramadan into business strategies also strengthens the position of entrepreneurs in the market.

It is vital that brands comprehend the cultural importance of Ramadan and adjust their marketing activities accordingly, noted Akkaoui.

There is a huge opportunity especially for new startups and SMEs focusing on social media e-commerce, as use of social media platforms continues to rise in KSA and more widely in the region.

Mohammed Elhorishy, Taager co-founder and CEO

He stated that discounts, promotions, and content that are aligned with the spirit of the holy month will engage customers on a deeper level and embed brands in the community.

“There is a huge opportunity especially for new startups and SMEs focusing on social media e-commerce, as use of social media platforms continues to rise in KSA and more widely in the region.” Mohammed Elhorishy, co-founder and CEO of Taager, told Arab News.

In addition, the chairman of the Global Entrepreneurship Network, Jeff Hoffman, reported that entrepreneurs and startups increasingly convert numerous traditional and offline businesses into e-commerce platforms and digital stores.

“Startups and SMEs are looking at these traditional businesses to see which products and services can be more effectively and efficiently offered online.  They are also using social media and other new digital marketing techniques to expand the reach and customer base of SMEs beyond their traditional reach.  These trends will bring rapid growth to SMEs in KSA,” Hoffman told Arab News.

Due to the giving back nature of Ramadan, the month opens the door for new and upcoming businesses to penetrate the market in Saudi Arabia.

Hoffman noted that as people actively search for products and services they can offer to others, it serves as an engine for upcoming startups.

“New products entering the market provide an opportunity for shoppers to surprise loved ones with purchases of items that they don’t already have, or were not previously available, so Ramadan is a good time for new startups to introduce themselves to the Saudi market,” said Hoffman.

Nevertheless, it is important to consider the type of products sold, adopt suitable messaging, and have robust business solutions to maximize business success during the Holy month, explained Taager’s founder and CEO.

With 30 million social media users in Saudi Arabia, using social media platforms as sales and marketing tools are a big growth opportunity for the Kingdom’s entrepreneurship environment.

“Entrepreneurs in KSA are not yet gaining the full advantage that social media offers as a sales channel, not only to increase customers in the Kingdom and the region, but across MENA and globally as well,” said Hoffman.

Saudi Arabia fosters growth

Since the country’s Vision 2030 plan was launched in 2016, the Kingdom’s economy has transformed the business environment, specifically the SME’s sector, into an engine for growth.

The increase in SMEs in 2022 was monumental, as the number registered in Saudi Arabia hit 892,063 at the end of June —  a 25.6 percent increase from the fourth quarter of 2021.

Saudi Arabia’s Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority, known as Monsha’at, offers entrepreneurial platforms such as business incubators, business accelerators, and co-working spaces for SMEs to evolve and thrive in the market.

The authority also facilitates government fee refunds, direct and indirect lending programs for SMEs and fast-growing unicorns.

In its report titled SME Monitor, Monsha’at said Saudi Arabia has successfully narrowed the gender gap in the Kingdom, as 45 percent of SMEs are now headed by women.

According to the report, regulatory reforms over the first half of 2022 have played a crucial role in increasing the number of female entrepreneurs in the country, with most of them leading firms in the food, wholesale and retail, health and professional sectors and supporting service industries.

With an array of new regulations, reforms and financial support, the government laid out a robust structure for entrepreneurs, further easing their chances of success in the market.

Chile’s plan for state control in lithium dismays business

Chile’s plan for state control in lithium dismays business
Updated 22 April 2023
AP

Chile's plan for state control in lithium dismays business

Chile’s plan for state control in lithium dismays business
  • Chile is the second largest producer of lithium and holds the world’s third largest reserves of the metal
  • Demand for lithium, a metal used to make rechargeable batteries, is soaring amid a growth in electric vehicles
Updated 22 April 2023
AP

SANTIAGO, Chile: The Chilean government’s newly announced plan to have the state take a majority stake in the lithium industry disconcerted business leaders, though analysts cautioned that the proposal appears to try to strike a middle ground between competing interests.

President Gabriel Boric announced in a national broadcast Thursday night that private companies will have to partner with the government in exploiting Chile’s lithium, a metal used to make rechargeable batteries.

Chile's President Gabriel Boric speaks during an event to present the National Lithium Strategy in Antofagasta, Chile, on April 21, 2023. (AFP)

Boric said the state would take a controlling interest in each partnership, leading some to call it a nationalization of the industry, while others disagreed.
“Phrasing it as nationalization is too strong … it’s a quasi-nationalization in that the playing field will now be leveled in favor of the state,” said Nicolás Saldías, senior analyst at the Economist Intelligence Unit for Latin America and the Caribbean. “There is no level playing field for the private sector in Chile.”
Chile is the second largest producer of lithium and holds the world’s third largest reserves of the metal. Demand for lithium is expected to soar amid the transition to renewable energy around the world and the growth in electric vehicles that are powered by lithium batteries.
The South American country has recently been losing ground to others in the race to exploit the metal so there was much anticipation over what Boric, a leftist, would announce as the country’s strategy for the industry.
“There were no great surprises, which doesn’t mean that it isn’t a very important change in the model,” said Mariano Machado, principal analyst for the Americas at Verisk Maplecroft, a global risk intelligence firm.

Aerial view of brine ponds and processing areas of the lithium mine of the Chilean company SQM (Sociedad Quimica Minera) in the Atacama Desert, Calama, Chile. (AFP)

Under the plan, all companies wanting to work in Chile’s lithium sector will have to take on the yet-to-be created National Lithium Company as a partner and the “state will have control,” Boric said Thursday. Existing contracts will be honored, but Boric expressed optimism they could find a way to boost state participation in their operations before they expire.
“It’s not a theft of the concessions, it’s a changing of the rules rather than abruptly breaking them,” said Emily Hersh, CEO of Luna Lithium, a lithium exploration company with projects in the Americas.
Two companies currently mine lithium in Chile, Albemarle Corp. of the United States and local company SQM with concessions set to expire in 2043 and 2030, respectively. Shares in the two companies plunged Friday following Boric’s announcement.
Creation of the new company would require approval from Congress, which has already shot down several of Boric’s key initiatives.
Until then, two other state-owned companies, Codelco, the world’s largest copper producer, and state mining company Enami will figure out how the private-public partnerships will operate.
Chile’s president traveled Friday to Antofagasta, some 1,300 kilometers (800 miles) from the Chilean capital to deliver more details about his proposal to local authorities.
“We’re calling for a dialogue and participation process to gather visions and knowledge regarding the new governance of lithium and salt flats,” Boric said.

Chile's President Gabriel Boric is shown lithium samples and applications while visiting Universidad de Antofagasta venue on April 21, 2023. (Chilean presidency Handout via REUTERS)

But Chile’s business sector expressed concern.
“We were quite disconcerted” by Boric’s announcement, said Ricardo Mewes, head of the Confederation of Production and Trade, an association that represents Chile’s business community.
Mewes said business leaders had expected there would be a “great private sector participation” in the lithium sector and now the “state will be the one that will control” the industry.
Several analysts said those concerns may go too far.
Saldías, at the Economist Intelligence Unit, said the proposal “actually provides the private sector more opportunity than the existing framework because … there would be more ability to partake in projects than currently exists.”
He cautioned, though, that environmental restrictions on the way lithium is produced and the push for more consultation with local communities could lead to “an increase in the costs of doing business” in Chile.
Machado at Verisk Maplecroft said that “Chile appears to have gone for a model that is in the middle in which the state has the upper hand, given that it’s a resource that is considered strategic.”
That is a different model from neighboring Bolivia, in which the state has full control of the sector, and Argentina, in which the state simply grants concessions for companies to operate.

An aerial view shows the brine pools and processing areas of the Soquimich (SQM) lithium mine on the Atacama salt flat in the Atacama desert of northern Chile on January 10, 2013. (REUTERS//File photo)

Finance Minister Mario Marcel called for calm in the business community. He said that under the plan, private companies will contribute capital, technological knowledge and experience, while the state provides ”financing” and at the same time safeguards environmental conditions of the salt flats and the “relationship with the Indigenous peoples” of the affected area.
It remains unclear whether the government would contribute capital in direct proportion to its ownership stake.
Boric also said the government will go beyond just being involved in mining lithium, saying it will promote the development of lithium products with added value as it strives to become the world’s leading lithium producer.
Boric’s plan is in line with the “direction that the world is going,” said Hersh at Luna Lithium.
“The push to have more added value where minerals are produced and to have a grater share of revenues from the mining activities are understandable long term trends,” she said.
For Hersh the real concern isn’t necessarily Chile, a country with a robust mining industry and existing lithium production. She worries about what message this sends to others in the region that are trying to build up nascent industries, considering Mexico already nationalized its lithium sector.
“You kind of have a rush to the party, you can’t be seen as the uncool president who isn’t doing it,” Hersh said.

Joint Saudi-Greek companies’ venture gets key infrastructure contract at Red Sea Global

Joint Saudi-Greek companies’ venture gets key infrastructure contract at Red Sea Global
Updated 21 April 2023
Arab News

Joint Saudi-Greek companies' venture gets key infrastructure contract at Red Sea Global

Joint Saudi-Greek companies’ venture gets key infrastructure contract at Red Sea Global
Updated 21 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Greek development firm Archirodon has joined forces with Saudi Arabia’s Arabian Construction Co. to build a staff village at one of Red Sea Global’s leading tourist destinations.

The joint venture will see the construction of facilities in the Amaala development, including a beach club, mosque, and multifunctional hall, according to MEED.

The reported SR1 billion ($267 million) contract will also see the developers responsible for the engineering, installation, and other assorted aspects of the residential assets and infrastructure.

Archirodon has previously worked on the Red Sea project with regards to coral transplantation, including the relocation and transplantation of around 21,000 crates of the sea organism.

Once complete, Amaala will be home to more than 3,000 rooms across 25 hotels, as well as hosting around 900 luxury residential villas, apartments, and estate homes. 

In January, RSG awarded a nearly SR1 billion contract to Saudi-based Al-Ayuni Investment and Contracting Co. to develop utilities infrastructure systems at one of its resorts. 

The firm will carry out the work in the first phase of development at AMAALA, while also working on minimizing Triple Bay’s carbon footprint. 

RSG has made involving Saudi companies in its development a key goal, and has organized a series of local and regional meetings highlighting partnership opportunities.

Representatives from more than 100 businesses attended the first regional meeting, held in Doha in March, with RSG looking to award about SR25 billion worth of contracts as the development grows.

So far in 2023, 70 percent of existing contracts were awarded to Saudi companies.

Speaking in March Ben Edwards, group head of cost, commercial and procurement, talked up the opportunities in construction for Red Sea Global destinations, including building infrastructure, marine and civil engineering, plumbing and furnishing. 

He added that the company is also looking for partners with global experience in tourism, such as food and beverages and other hospitality services.

The Red Sea project is set to open its first three resorts this year, and its Red Sea International Airport is nearing the first phase of completion.

Global Markets – Stocks struggle, dollar gains as investors scrutinize data

Global Markets – Stocks struggle, dollar gains as investors scrutinize data
Updated 21 April 2023
Reuters

Global Markets – Stocks struggle, dollar gains as investors scrutinize data

Global Markets – Stocks struggle, dollar gains as investors scrutinize data
Updated 21 April 2023
Reuters

LONDON: Global stocks struggled on Friday as investors pored over economic data for clues on the likelihood of more interest rate hikes and possible recession in the US as a new earnings season unfolded, according to Reuters.

The dollar edged up and looked set for its first weekly gain in more than a month.

Oil prices also crept higher but were still on track for a hefty weekly loss as softening US economic data and a rise in US gasoline inventories raised concerns about a recession and slower global oil demand.

The MSCI all country stock index was down 0.1 percent, though it remains about 8 percent firmer for the year.

The S&P Global composite purchasing managers’ index for the euro zone jumped to an 11-month high of 54.4 in April, well above the 50 mark separating growth and contraction.

PMI data showed Germany and France, motors of the EU economy, recovering, though there is a widening gap between weakening manufacturing and recovering services. British retail sales fell by a greater than expected 0.9 percent in March from February.

“Like last month, the (euro zone PMI) survey indicates that price pressures are easing. In manufacturing, cost pressures are falling quickly on the back of improving supply chain problems and weakening new orders,” ING bank said.

“Service sector inflationary pressures are also coming down, but at a slower pace due to rising wages. For the European Central Bank, this remains the largest concern in tackling inflation right now.”

The STOXX index of 600 European companies remained slightly weaker after the PMI data, though still on track for the fifth week of gains.

“The main narrative is that recession is coming but it’s taking its time,” said Kevin Thozet, investment committee member at Carmignac.

Recession is likely in the US during the end of the third quarter or during the fourth quarter, while consensus on the outlook in Europe is overly pessimistic in the short term, and too optimistic on the longer term, Thozet said.

Although China is recovering, it’s not expected to have the “traction capacity” to pull the rest of the world along with it that it had in previous economic cycles, Thozet added.

Wall Street futures were a touch lower as US stocks test the top of a range that has held for months.

Electric vehicle maker Tesla, which dropped nearly 10 percent on Thursday as its margins were squeezed, raised some US model prices a bit on its website even though it has been making cuts lately.

Asia shares mixed 

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1 percent and was down about 1.7 percent for the week so far, its worst performance since bank stability worries gripped markets in the middle of March.

Japan’s Nikkei touched an eight-month high and was on track for a second consecutive weekly gain. Shares of Rakuten Bank jumped as much as 40 percent on their debut, as investors snapped up the downsized listing.

Japan’s consumer inflation held steady above the central bank’s target in March, data showed on Friday, keeping alive market bets that the Bank of Japan, which meets next week, could phase out its policy of enormous bond buying to pin down government bond yields.

“It looks like market participants have taken positions in preparation for policy changes ahead of the meeting,” said Nomura strategist Naka Matsuzawa, though he expects no change.

US Treasuries have also rallied, with two-year yields extending Thursday’s drop as investors turn for safety. Yields fall when prices rise. Two-year yields fell to 4.1518 percent.

The euro was little changed, while the yen was trading at 133.91 against the dollar, down slightly.

Brent futures for June delivery were slightly firmer at $81.22 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate crude for June delivery gained 0.12 percent to $77.46 a barrel.

Elsewhere the mood dragged on bitcoin, which is back below $30,000, while the fall in yields has gold, which pays no income, straddling $2,000 an ounce, down 0.9 percent on the day.

In commodity markets traders are closely watching for producers’ and buyers’ response to Chilean plans to nationalize the lithium industry. Chile holds the world’s largest reserves.

