On the night before Eid, markets in Karachi become henna havens

KARACHI: For many South Asian women, Eid and mehndi, or henna, are inseparable.
In Karachi, too, as Chand Raat, or the night before Eid, draws close, thousands of women head to the Gulf Market in the port city’s Clifton neighborhood to have intricate henna designs embellished on their hands and feet.
Women in Karachi would traditionally go to beauty salons for mehndi application or ask a family member to apply it at home.
However, in the past two decades or so, thousands of chairs have been set up in the city’s Gulf Market each Eid, with hundreds of artists setting up shop a full 24 hours ahead of the festival and continuing to apply mehndi well after Eid prayers have taken place.
Mehndi, a finely ground, green powder that yields a reddish-brown hue when mixed with water, is derived from crushed henna plant leaves. The use of henna can be traced back 9,000 years to ancient Egypt during the reign of the pharaohs, and it is believed that Cleopatra, the final queen of the Ptolemaic Kingdom from 51 to 30 B.C., enhanced her beauty by adorning her body with henna.
“Mehndi on Chand Raat is a must. Eid isn’t complete if mehndi isn’t painted,” Ubaida Fatima told Arab News on Thursday as two artists decorated her hands with designs at Gulf Market.
“Every Eid I either come to (Karachi’s) Tariq Road or Gulf Market so I can get good and beautiful designs of mehndi. The fun of Chand Raat is in sitting in the market and getting mehndi with everyone around and the hustle and bustle.”
Muhammad Shahid, chairman of the market, said that his union has been setting up henna stalls for almost two decades, but the number of artists and customers had grown exponentially in the past six to seven years.
“We set up around 2,500 to 3,000 chairs. Those wanting to get mehndi are countless, but the girls who apply it, they are around 1,200 to 1,400,” Shahid told Arab News.
“We begin at around 9 to 10 a.m. on Chand Raat and the next (Eid) day, women are still coming after the prayers. It’s very difficult to make them stop.”
While experienced mehndi artists rely on years of skill and expertise, their younger counterparts follow online designs chosen by customers.
Kulsoom, a student who gave only her first name, said that she had selected a design she found on the internet and showed it to a henna artist at Gulf Market.
“I told her make that design and she did it,” the student said.
However, skilled artists, such as Uzma Tehseen, who runs a beauty parlor in the women-only Meena Bazaar, say that experienced artists did not need to follow sample designs.
“I am experienced and have been doing this for a long time, so I don’t need to look at designs from the cell phone,” she said, adding that intricate, subtle designs from her childhood were back in fashion, with new variations.
“Children get peacocks and crescents made; they like to get ‘Eid Mubarak’ written on their hands also,” Zarmina Fazal, a graduate in criminology who applies henna as a hobby, said.
“The aroma of mehndi I think smells good and the designs are very attractive.”
For many artists, Eid is also a chance to make a quick buck.
“There are so many needy girls (henna artists) here, and Mashallah, I can see so many people are sitting here (waiting to get henna). Thank god, these artists will get a good income and then Eid becomes joyful for everyone,” Tehseen, the salon owner, said.
“Artists from all backgrounds have come here and everyone gets a good share of work.”