Gigi Hadid jets to Disney World for birthday celebrations

DUBAI: US Palestinian Dutch supermodel Gigi Hadid celebrated her 28th birthday with a fun-filled weekend at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, in the US.

The model was spotted jetting out of New York on Friday in a Mickey Mouse sweatshirt, giving the waiting paparazzi a small clue as to where she was headed.







Gigi Hadid was photographed leaving New York on her way to Disney World. (Getty Images)



Hadid proceeded to join a group of friends at the theme park, including celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta and podcast host Olivia Perez — who dubbed the getaway a “bucket list” event on Instagram — among others.

For her part, Hadid took to Instagram to repost her friends’ Instagram Stories, including shots of the model in a yellow-and-blue Disney-themed ensemble, complete with a T-shirt featuring Mickey Mouse, Goofy and Donald Duck as well as oversized yellow Minnie Mouse ears.







The model showed off a Disney-inspired outfit at the theme park. (Instagram)



Hadid, whose birthday is on April 23, celebrated a successful year, with a number of high-profile gigs as well as the growth of her cashmere brand Guest in Residence.

The catwalk star hosted season two of the Netflix show “Next in Fashion,” alongside British TV personality Tan France.

The new season, which was released on March 3, featured a group of up-and-coming talents who competed to win $200,000 and “the chance to share their designs with the world,” the streaming service said.

In addition to hosting a TV show, Hadid capped off her 27th year by visiting India for the first time.

In the first week of April, she attended the opening weekend celebrations of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center in Mumbai in decadent traditional Indian attire by luxury label Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

The model set social media alight when she showed off the label’s gold hued Chikankari sari and posed on the red carpet on night two of the opening event. The sari came courtesy of designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, each a powerhouse in the world of Indian fashion.

The mother-of-one also opened up about co-parenting her two-year-old daughter with British singer Zayn Malik in an interview with The Times in March.

She told the newspaper that “keeping the importance of the child’s happiness at the forefront” is what is most important to her.

“You have a long life alongside this person,” Hadid added of her ex-partner, before adding that she tries to schedule work commitments “when Khai is with her dad. That she can be with both parents makes me very happy.”