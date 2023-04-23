You are here

UAE's outsourcing services market to reach $6.8bn in 2023: BCG report

UAE’s outsourcing services market to reach $6.8bn in 2023: BCG report
The report also stated that the UAE now has the second-largest economy in the Arab world, with a gross domestic product of roughly $360 billion in 2020. (Shutterstock)
UAE’s outsourcing services market to reach $6.8bn in 2023: BCG report

UAE’s outsourcing services market to reach $6.8bn in 2023: BCG report
RIYADH: The UAE continues to be one of the key markets for job outsourcing, with the emirate-based organizations expected to spend close to $7 billion this year, as companies are unable to meet local demand due to undersupply, according to a report by Boston Consulting Group.   

The report pointed out that this void represents a substantial potential for providers of offshore job outsourcing services.   

The total spending by UAE-based organizations on outsourcing services was estimated over $4.8 billion in 2018, but this is expected to reach $6.8 billion in 2023, with an annual growth rate of 7 percent, the report added. 

The top growth-contributing industries include financial services, the public sector, telecommunications, hospitality and leisure.   

According to Leila Hoteit, managing director and senior partner at BCG, the UAE is striving to diversify its economy.  

Three job clusters are very important to the UAE’s future economic prospects, according to an analysis of national and emirate-level initiatives which indicates a promising future for job outsourcing.   

“These are infrastructure management services, such as cloud engineers and cybersecurity analysts; software and applications development, that include software engineers but also application developers; and finally, data and artificial intelligence, for data scientists and blockchain developers,” Hoteit informed. 

The report also stated that the UAE now has the second-largest economy in the Arab world, with a gross domestic product of roughly $360 billion in 2020.  

Additionally, it is a major supplier of talent in the Gulf Cooperation Council. In 2018, the UAE’s local supply of outsourcing services was estimated to be $1.3 billion.  

Customer support, finance and accounting, human resources and knowledge process outsourcing are the major jobs and job clusters supplied by the UAE.   

The UAE is one of the key markets or demand ‘hot spots’ for job outsourcing, the report stated, adding that it continues to be a strategic hub, with business-friendly free zones and a quickly growing economy.   

 

Topics: #uae outsourcing

Saudi Arabia climbs 17 places on the World Bank’s logistics index 

Saudi Arabia climbs 17 places on the World Bank’s logistics index 
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia climbs 17 places on the World Bank’s logistics index 

Saudi Arabia climbs 17 places on the World Bank’s logistics index 
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has jumped 17 places to claim 38th rank in the World Bank’s Logistics Efficiency Index 2023, as the Kingdom consolidates its national logistics strategy to become a regional hub. 

This quick elevation comes within very short span of time as Saudi Arabia ranked 55th in 2018 and barely edged up from its 52nd rank in 2014 listings in the index that has 139 countries.  

According to the report, Saudi Arabia made great strides in performance efficiency through several sub-indicators, such as trade and transport infrastructure, shipment frequency tracking and tracing facilities, customs clearance and quality of maritime freight. 

“This progress came with the support of the Crown Prince and the ambitious goals of the National Strategy for Transport and Logistics Services,” said Minister of Transport and Logistics Saleh Al-Jasser in a statement. 

He added that the strategy contains broad structural reforms and qualitative strategic initiatives, bringing about a significant shift in operational efficiency in performance and strengthening the Kingdom’s position as a global logistics center. 

The minister further noted that this achievement results from the efforts of all parties involved in the National Strategy for Transport and Logistics Services. 

Recently, the Ministry of Transport and Logistics launched a package of initiatives in the logistics sector to raise performance efficiency, re-engineer procedures, and apply international best practices in this vital sector. 

It also included the launch of the integrated logistics area at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, the announcement of Apple as its first international investor, and the launch of 19 logistics zones across regions in the Kingdom. 

The accomplishment comes after the World Bank recently announced Saudi Arabia’s global leadership in the ports sector. The Kingdom ranked first and eighth internationally for the most efficient ports in the world in terms of operational performance, enhancing its position on the global maritime map. 

The World Bank LPI 2023 report also revealed that Singapore secured first place, followed by Finland in second. 

Among neighboring Gulf countries, the UAE advanced four ranks to reach seventh in 2023 when compared to 11th back in 2018. 

Qatar, however, went down four ranks to reach 34th in 2023 compared to 20th in 2018. 

Topics: World Bank National Strategy for Transport and Logistics Services King Khalid International Airport Minister of Transport and Logistics Saleh Al-Jasser Logistics Performance Index

Saudi Arabia leads Mideast hotel construction activity: STR data  

Saudi Arabia leads Mideast hotel construction activity: STR data  
Updated 56 min 3 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

Saudi Arabia leads Mideast hotel construction activity: STR data  

Saudi Arabia leads Mideast hotel construction activity: STR data  
Updated 56 min 3 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia leads the Middle East and Africa’s hotel construction activity with over 40,000 rooms under construction as of March, the latest data from hotel industry monitoring firm STR showed. 

With 42,033 hotel rooms, the Kingdom accounts for 35.1 percent of 119,505 total keys under construction in the region.  

That places Saudi Arabia only after China and the US — which currently have 299,458 rooms and 154,284 rooms under construction respectively — making it one of the biggest hotel construction markets in the world despite a global slowdown. 

The report indicated that the Middle East and Africa was the only region to have an increase in total rooms under contract by 6.4 percent to 249,150 in March 2023 compared to the same period last year.  

The region has 84,116 rooms in planning and 45,529 rooms in the final planning stages. 

The UAE also played a role in the region’s hotel sector growth, with 22,325 rooms in construction, accounting for 18.6 percent of the total number.  

The Kingdom has the third highest number of rooms under construction in the world surpassing Europe’s leaders Germany and the UK.  

This comes as the Kingdom’s hospitality sector is witnessing steady growth in key performance indicators. For instance, Riyadh’s hotel occupancy rate hit 75.5 percent in February, the highest figure since 2008, according to data released by STR last month.  

Compared to 2019, the occupancy in February jumped 23.4 percent, the average daily rate rose 34 percent to SR801.46 ($213.46), and the revenue per available room increased 65.3 percent to SR605.06.  

In Abu Dhabi, the occupancy rate reached 75 percent in February with an ADR of $155 and RevPAR at $116, according to JLL.  

Saudi Arabia’s hospitality sector is witnessing rapid growth as the Kingdom plans to become a regional and global hotspot for all segments.  

Under Vision 2030, the Kingdom’s market is expected to have 310,000 hotel rooms by 2030 with an investment size of $110 billion, Knight Frank data indicated.  

Additionally, Saudi Arabia’s hotel segment is projected to generate $2.51 billion in revenue this year and is expected to reach $3.02 billion by 2027, according to Statista.  

Topics: Saudi Arabia STR UAE hospitality hotels

SABIC wins 5 Edison Awards for its innovative products  

SABIC wins 5 Edison Awards for its innovative products  
Updated 23 April 2023
Arab News

SABIC wins 5 Edison Awards for its innovative products  

SABIC wins 5 Edison Awards for its innovative products  
Updated 23 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi chemical manufacturer SABIC has won five of the Edison Awards 2023, an honor given to the world’s most innovative new products and services.  

SABIC has been conferred these awards for its innovative solutions designed to meet the need of the customers and the broader value chain, the company said in a press release. 

The Saudi Aramco-backed firm won three gold and two bronze awards for its new products and solutions across three separate areas: food and agriculture, material science and sustainability.  

This is the second year in a row that SABIC has received at least five Edison Awards.  

In the food and agriculture advancements category, SABIC was honored with a gold award for its blue urea solution, a sustainable, low-carbon nitrogen fertilizer.  

SABIC Agri-Nutrients developed the solution using ammonia — a zero-carbon chemical — and recently achieved the world’s first independent certification for its production.  

In the same category, the annual competition bestowed a bronze award to SABIC’s next-generation fertilizer, which increases crop yield while reducing the need for large amounts of fertilizer.  

For its sustainability initiatives, SABIC has been recognized for innovatively developing a frozen food packaging solution that uses recycled ocean-bound plastic.  

In the material science category, the Edison Awards recognized SABIC for its innovative heat-resistant resins that can be used in electric vehicles and on cutting-edge circuit boards. 

“SABIC is proud to be recognized for the third consecutive year by Edison Awards, demonstrating our continued leadership in new technology and innovation advancements,” said Abdulrahman Al-Fageeh, CEO of SABIC.  

He added: “These are key elements of our continued business growth on our journey to be the preferred world leader in chemicals and provide innovative solutions for the future that create a more sustainable world.”  

Established in 1897, the Edison Awards are named after legendary scientist Thomas Alva Edison. The annual competition honors excellence in new product and service development, marketing, design and innovation. 

Earlier in February, SABIC reported a 13 percent rise in total revenue to SR198.47 billion ($52.88 billion) in 2022, up from the SR174.88 billion recorded in 2021.  

However, according to a bourse filing, the company’s net profit fell by 28.35 percent to SR16.53 billion in 2022 due to a lower profit margin amid rising distribution costs.  

“SABIC 2022 results remain strong despite challenging market conditions. Our sales volumes continue to grow, exceeding the previous year’s sales by 9 percent and driven by growth projects, improved reliability, inventory optimization and synergies with Saudi Aramco,” said Al-Fageeh, after announcing the financial results. 

Topics: SABIC awards Aramco

UAE Islamic banks’ gross assets rise to $169bn by end of January  

UAE Islamic banks’ gross assets rise to $169bn by end of January  
Updated 23 April 2023
Arab News

UAE Islamic banks’ gross assets rise to $169bn by end of January  

UAE Islamic banks’ gross assets rise to $169bn by end of January  
Updated 23 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The gross assets of Islamic banks in the UAE rose 5.6 percent to 620.9 billion dirhams ($169 billion) by the end of January 2023, compared to the same period last year, the latest data from the Central Bank of UAE showed.  

According to the CBUAE report, Islamic banks also witnessed a yearly increase of 3.5 percent in credit by the end of January, to 396.9 billion dirhams.  

The report further noted that deposits in Islamic banks increased to 434.1 billion dirhams in January 2023, an annual increase of 3.1 percent, compared to nearly 421 billion dirhams in January 2022, news agency WAM reported.  

The total investments in Islamic banks also witnessed a 20.1 percent year-on-year rise to 106 billion dirhams.  

On April 19, Dubai Islamic Bank, the UAE’s biggest Shariah-compliant lender by assets, reported a net profit rise of 11 percent in the first quarter of 2023, compared to the same period in the previous year.  

The bank revealed that its net profit for the first quarter hit 1.47 billion dirhams.  

“The UAE’s economy continues to expand at a fast rate supported by high energy prices, increasing business trade and activities and the return of tourism which has boosted domestic retail spending,” said Mohammed Al Shaibani, chairman of DIB. 

He added: “The banking sector remains well-insulated from the global contagion and continues to be on a solid footing with steady growth in their balance sheets and rising profitability levels with DIB closing the first quarter of the year with very strong and remarkable set of results.”  

These developments in the UAE come at a time when the emirate is witnessing strong economic growth despite global economic headwinds.  

After growing 7.6 percent in 2022, the highest in 11 years, the UAE economy is expected to expand 3.9 percent this year and 4.3 percent in 2024, the CBUAE said in March. 

Business activity in the UAE’s non-oil private sector also expanded at the strongest pace in five months in March, while employment grew at the fastest rate since 2016, a recent Purchase Managers' Index report from S&P Global revealed.  

The latest S&P Global report suggested that UAE’s PMI rose to 55.9 in March, from 54.3 in February.  

Topics: UAE Central Bank Islamic Banks

G7 calls for extension, full implementation and expansion of Black Sea grain deal 

G7 calls for extension, full implementation and expansion of Black Sea grain deal 
Updated 23 April 2023
REUTERS 

G7 calls for extension, full implementation and expansion of Black Sea grain deal 

G7 calls for extension, full implementation and expansion of Black Sea grain deal 
Updated 23 April 2023
REUTERS 

RIYADH: The Group of Seven economic powers called on Sunday for the "extension, full implementation and expansion" of a critical deal to export Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea, the group's agriculture ministers said in a communique. 

Brokered by the UN and Turkey, the deal was signed in Istanbul last July, allowing Ukraine to export more than 27 million tons of grain from several of its Black Sea ports. 

Russia, which invaded its neighbor in February 2022, has strongly signaled that it will not allow the deal to continue beyond May 18 because a list of demands to facilitate its own grain and fertilizer exports has not been met. 

In the communique after a two-day meeting in Miyazaki, Japan, the G7 agriculture ministers "recognized the importance" of the deal, saying: "We strongly support the extension, full implementation and expansion of (the Black Sea Grain Initiative) BSGI." 

G7 members "stand ready" to support recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine, including by providing expertise in de-mining of agricultural land and reconstruction of agricultural infrastructure, the document said. 

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is scheduled to discuss the Ukraine Black Sea grain export deal with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York this week. 

Meanwhile, Ukraine's prospects of unblocking grain shipments to Eastern Europe improved last Friday as Romania opted against a unilateral ban on food imports, but there was no progress on extending a deal on Black Sea exports. 

Grain sales are a vital revenue source for Kyiv, and food import bans imposed by four EU member states in Eastern Europe have increased Ukraine's concerns about its food exports. 

Offering Kyiv some relief, Romania said it would not join Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia in banning food imports from Ukraine to protect local producers hit by an influx of cheaper Ukrainian supplies. 

Instead, Bucharest will wait for the European Commission, the EU executive, to enforce measures to help farmers in central and eastern Europe. 

"I think it is necessary we wait ... to see what the Commission decides, and then we will meet again to establish long-term rules, because Romania and Ukraine are large grain producing countries," Agriculture Minister Petre Daea said. 

A major grain transit hub for Ukraine, Romania's Black Sea port of Constanta shipped some 12 million tons of Ukrainian grains in 2022 and the first quarter of this year. 

Daea said, after talks with Ukrainian Agriculture Minister Mykola Solsky, that Romania and Ukraine would consult weekly on expected grain volumes, as Romania tries to limit imports. 

Solsky told reporters it was obvious the situation required quick decisions, adding: "We understand these decisions must be comfortable for Romanian farmers and ... we wait for the European Commission." 

GRAIN DEAL HANGS IN BALANCE 

The European Commission has announced plans to offer farmers in eastern and central Europe compensation for some products if the unilateral import bans are lifted, but the countries affected want the list of products widened. 

Black Sea grain exports are more significant for Kyiv than exports to Eastern Europe, and talks are under way on the status of the Black Sea Grain Initiative deal agreed last July to create a safe shipping channel. 

The initiative unblocked three Ukrainian Black Sea ports five months after Russia's invasion, and was designed to alleviate a global food crisis as well as to support Ukraine. 

Russia says it has agreed to extend the deal only until May 18 even though Kyiv and its allies say the terms of the agreement stipulate that it should continue beyond that date. 

Worried about its ability to ship grain from its Black Sea ports, Ukraine has stepped up exports via ports on the Danube River that flows though central and southeastern Europe. 

 

Topics: G7 grain Black Sea Ukraine Russia

