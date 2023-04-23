You are here

Saudi FM receives phone call from British counterpart after Sudan evacuations

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his British counterpart James Cleverly spoke on the phone on Sunday. (File/SPA/AFP)
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his British counterpart James Cleverly spoke on the phone on Sunday. (File/SPA/AFP)
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his British counterpart James Cleverly spoke on the phone on Sunday.
  • The ministers discussed the rapid development of events in Sudan and the conditions of the foreigners stranded there
  • Call comes after Saudi Arabia and the UK separately evacuated people from Sudan
RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call from his British counterpart James Cleverly on Sunday.

The ministers discussed the rapid development of events in Sudan and the conditions of the foreigners stranded there.

They stressed the importance of stopping the military escalation, providing necessary protection for civilians and residents in Sudan, and providing safe humanitarian corridors for those wishing to leave the country.

They also reviewed the strong relations between the two kingdoms and ways of enhancing and developing them in various fields.

The call comes after Saudi Arabia evacuated more than 150 people, including foreign diplomats and officials, from Sudan on Saturday.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Sunday the country’s armed forces had evacuated diplomatic staff and their family members from Sudan.

Other foreign governments also evacuated diplomats, staff, and others trapped in Sudan on Sunday as rival generals battled for a ninth day with no sign of a truce that had been declared for Eid Al-Fitr.

Topics: Clashes in Sudan Sudan Saudi Arabia UK

Madinah mosques, historical monuments a big hit during Eid 

Madinah mosques, historical monuments a big hit during Eid 
Updated 23 April 2023
Rashid Hassan

Madinah mosques, historical monuments a big hit during Eid 

Madinah mosques, historical monuments a big hit during Eid 
  • Visiting mosques and monuments is part of the tour program for the millions of visitors Madinah receives a year
Updated 23 April 2023
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Mosques and historical monuments in Madinah have proved a big hit during the Eid Al-Fitr holidays, attracting huge numbers of visitors.

Visiting mosques and monuments is part of the tour program for the millions of visitors Madinah receives a year due to its high religious status as the site of the Prophet’s Mosque, one of one of the Two Holy Mosques.

The city has undergone renovation and expansion, including at the Uhud Martyrs’ Square, which commemorates the Battle of Uhud in the third year of migration by Prophet Muhammed and his companions from Makkah to Madinah.

Visitors can also ascend Archers’ Mountain overlooking the Sayyid Al-Shuhada Mosque, which has recently undergone extensive expansion to accommodate 15,000 worshipers.

The Quba Mosque, which is considered the first built by the Prophet after his migration to Madinah, also receives large numbers of visitors.

Expansion work will double the Quba’s capacity, as will work at the Qiblatain Mosque of the Two Qiblas, where the revelation came down to the Prophet in the second year of migration during noon prayers.

Also popular is the Al-Fateh Mosque at the foot of Mount Silaa, opened a few years ago at the site of defense works dug during the invasion of Al-Ahzab in the month of Shawwal in the fifth year of migration.

Madinah’s other historical and archaeological sites include Al-Ghamama, Al-Ijabah, Abu Bakr Al-Siddiq and Al-Suqia mosques.

Dr. Waquar A. Khan, who teaches at the Taibah University in Madinah, told Arab News that the city is well cared for.

“We, with family and friends and our visiting guests from other cities in the Kingdom, visit these landmarks during Eid holiday as well as during other vacations with the purpose to enrich our experience and learn more about our Islamic history and culture,” he said.

Topics: Eid 2023 Madinah Mosques

Mayor marks Eid Al-Riyadh event ceremony on behalf of governor

Eid Al-Riyadh boasts many attractions, mainly held in the eight entertainment areas of the East Ring Showgrounds. (SPA)
Eid Al-Riyadh boasts many attractions, mainly held in the eight entertainment areas of the East Ring Showgrounds. (SPA)
Updated 23 April 2023
Arab News

Mayor marks Eid Al-Riyadh event ceremony on behalf of governor

Eid Al-Riyadh boasts many attractions, mainly held in the eight entertainment areas of the East Ring Showgrounds. (SPA)
  • Eid Al-Fitr is being celebrated at 22 venues that constitute Eid Al-Riyadh
Updated 23 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Mayor of Riyadh Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz inaugurated the Eid Al-Riyadh on behalf of Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar.

The ceremony, which was organized by the municipality and took place in the Riyadh showground, included various performances by several acts, and included the Saudi Ardah.

Eid Al-Riyadh boasts many attractions, mainly held in the eight entertainment areas of the East Ring Showgrounds, and included the launching of a hovercraft to celebrate Eid.

Eid Al-Fitr is being celebrated at 22 venues that constitute Eid Al-Riyadh.

Topics: Eid 2023 Riyadh Eid Al-Riyadh

Third Taif Rose festival celebrates city's heritage

Third Taif Rose festival celebrates city’s heritage
Updated 23 April 2023
Arab News

Third Taif Rose festival celebrates city’s heritage

Third Taif Rose festival celebrates city’s heritage
  • Festival comprises several activities, among which the first was held at the Taif International Airport which had halls decorated with roses
Updated 23 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The third Taif Rose Festival began on Saturday to celebrate the cultural heritage of the tourist city in the Makkah province.

The Ministry of Culture in cooperation with the Taif Municipality, and the support of the Quality of Life Program, a Saudi Vision 2023 Realization Program, organized the Taif Rose Festival.

The festival aims to celebrate the cultural value of centuries of  rose cultivation.

It comprises several activities, among which the first was held at the Taif International Airport which had halls decorated with roses.

Visitors to the airport were greeted with Taif rose necklaces, and rose decorations were placed on the road sides leading the visitors from the airport to the event venue in Al Rudaf Park.

A parade of vehicles decorated with the flowers also traveled through the streets to launch the event.

The parade reached Al Rudaf Park which included several events, such as the village of roses, the market area, the theater area, the food area, and the children’s area.

It also included the exhibition, The Kings’ Fragrance, which introduced visitors to the history of Taif roses and their link with royal perfumery.

The Rose Market area displayed products of sellers and productive families, as well as the brands made of Taif roses.

The Muntazah Theater hosted Saudi artists who presented artistic, musical, and theatrical performances.

Culinary arts were also celebrated in the festival through the Food and Roses event with the participation of specialized chefs. There was also a children’s activity area.

The Our Land event presented an artistic performance highlighting culture. The Perfume Forum meanwhile brought farmers and international brands together to explore investment opportunities. 

The Ministry of Culture aims to highlight Taif city, promote its products and celebrate the city’s history and culture by organizing the Taif Rose Festival each year.

Topics: Taif TAIF ROSE FESTIVAL Roses

Saudi foreign minister discusses de-escalation efforts in Sudan with EU's Borrell

Saudi foreign minister discusses de-escalation efforts in Sudan with EU’s Borrell
Updated 23 April 2023
Arab News

Saudi foreign minister discusses de-escalation efforts in Sudan with EU’s Borrell

Saudi foreign minister discusses de-escalation efforts in Sudan with EU’s Borrell
  • Both officials stressed on providing protection for Sudan’s civilians and residents
Updated 23 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan discussed on Sunday efforts needed to stop the violence in Sudan during a phone call with the European Union's Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell.

Both officials stressed the need for a de-escalation of the tensions in Sudan and the protection required for the civilians and residents, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

In a tweet, Borrell said he agreed with Prince Faisal “to continue to collectively push for an immediate ceasefire.”

“We share concerns on military escalation.” He added, “Protection of civilians is a priority.”

 

 

Both officials also reviewed the latest regional and international developments and discussed efforts to bring international peace and security.

Fighting continued Sunday with the crackle of automatic gunfire echoing across Khartoum and Sudanese military aircraft roaring overhead, according to media reports.

Many countries are scrambling to evacuate their citizens and diplomats from Sudan amid the bloody clashes.

Topics: Sudan Unrest Sudan Saudi Arabia EU Foreign Affairs Chief Josep Borrell Josep Borrell Prince Faisal bin Farhan Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan

Eid in Saudi Arabia's olden days

In various regions of Saudi Arabia, traditional dances and folklore activities are reviving the spirit of past Eid celebrations.
In various regions of Saudi Arabia, traditional dances and folklore activities are reviving the spirit of past Eid celebrations.
Updated 22 April 2023
Dhai Al-Mutairi

Eid in Saudi Arabia’s olden days

In various regions of Saudi Arabia, traditional dances and folklore activities are reviving the spirit of past Eid celebrations.
  • Saudis from Ash Shu’ara heritage village take a trip down memory lane with nostalgic tales of Eid traditions in their youth
Updated 22 April 2023
Dhai Al-Mutairi

RIYADH: On Eid, the Kingdom offers several festivals across the regions, locals prepare a traditional feast of delicacies while some flock to malls for last-minute Eid shopping.

However, that was not the case about 60 years ago. Eid back then was more simple and different from today, which often leaves the elderly longing for the good old days.

During the 1950s and 1960s, Saudis had pre-Eid traditions, leaving them busy in the days leading up to Eid. “Two to three days before Eid, children gathered around an area called the Palm Wall, waiting for Al-Hawwamah, which is a basket filled with dried chickpeas and alsaew sweets,” said Ibrahim Al-Balood, a previous resident of Ash Shubramiyah, located near Ash Shu’ara, a heritage village in the Riyadh province.

In these old photographs, young locals can be seen sharing traditional food at Eid gatherings in Shabremia, Ash Shu’ara. (Photo by Abdullah Albalood)

The Al-Hawwamah sweet basket is also called Hagag, and is part of the pre-Eid tradition in the Najd and Hejaz regions of the Kingdom. The sweet basket, prepared by housewives, includes important alsaew sweets — almonds coated with a thin layer of sugar in different colors.

“As a young girl, part of our pre-Eid tradition was our mothers sewing our Eid dresses in early Ramadan, combing and adding Al-Mashat aromatic herbs to our hair,” said another ex-resident of Ash Shu’ara, Sarah Al-Dowayan, who now lives in Dammam. The Mashat are red herbs, resembling henna. They are mixed with hair oil, and were used by women and young girls before Eid and other special occasions.

The social atmosphere then was dominated by love and familiarity, topped with smiles and laughter. The point of these gatherings was to partake in Eid celebrations, and it was not required of everyone to bring something to join the celebration.

Ibrahim Al-Balood, Former resident of Ash Shubramiyah

“We would go around knocking on every door asking for Eidiah, and we would say ‘give me my Eidiah, see how my new dress is sewn from iron’,” said Al-Dowayan. “The part of the traditional Eid carol where it says ‘my dress is sewn from iron’ is meant to show that our Eid dresses are well sewn and made from good fabrics that can never be ruined, and that for our mothers’ hard work, we deserve Eidiah,” she added.

In these old photographs, young locals can be seen sharing traditional food at Eid gatherings in Shabremia, Ash Shu’ara. (Photo by Abdullah Albalood)

Eid is announced when the first sighting of the crescent moon is observed by local religious authorities in the Kingdom. The announcement reaches Muslims all over the world. In the 1950s and 1960s, portable radios were used for special announcements, including Eid, though the devices were rarely found in Saudi households.

“We had a portable radio then, but there was a time when it stopped working, and we were waiting for the Eid announcement,” said Battal Al-Mutairi, who lives in the Qassim region.

FASTFACT

Prior to the ease created by faster means of communication, it was common for camel riders to travel around the Kingdom to inform people of Eid timings, but due to travel distances, some towns ended up celebrating Eid on different days. In some areas, locals would sight the crescent themselves and celebrate Eid.

“Once, we decided to celebrate Eid after fasting the 30th day of Ramadan, and in the middle of our fast, a group of camel riders wearing clean, white thobes approached us, announcing that today is Eid.”

It was common then for camel riders to travel around the Kingdom to inform people of Eid timings, but due to travel distances, some towns ended up celebrating Eid on different days.

In these old photographs, young locals can be seen sharing traditional food at Eid gatherings in Shabremia, Ash Shu’ara. (Photo by Abdullah Albalood)

In some areas, locals would sight the crescent themselves and celebrate Eid. “Among the events I recall from my childhood is a time when we didn’t know today was Eid until the late afternoon. A day before, a woman from our town with sharp eyesight said she saw the crescent moon,” said Al-Balood. “But the imams of the town refused to take her testimony, and it turned out she was right, as locals from other towns came to inform us that today is Eid.”

After performing Eid prayer, local men would gather in a common area in their towns and bring together traditional Saudi dishes, some of which were made especially for the day.

“We would all put down the food we brought under the shade of the tamarix tree. Then everyone would start moving the dishes around to help others sitting by the edge to get a taste of everything,” said Al-Balood.

Alsaew sweet, commonly known today as Jordan almonds. (Shutterstock)

“The social atmosphere then was dominated by love and familiarity, topped with smiles and laughter. The point of these gatherings was to partake in Eid celebrations, and it was not required of everyone to bring something to join the celebration.”

Al-Balood’s nephew Abdullah told Arab News: “The Eid tradition of people gathering and bringing their food helped those who were in need who had limited means in life.”

He added: “And now we gather, bringing our food, and keeping the old tradition alive in the hope of emulating the past.”

Women had their own gatherings on Eid, where they would bring traditional Eid dishes including jareesh, a traditional meal made with crushed wheat and cooked with milk. Margoog, a traditional dish made of lamb and vegetable stew, and seasoned with various spices and dried limes, was another highlight.

“Women in Shu’ara would make manthora for Eid. The dish is made of white corn that is first fermented for a day, dried up, beaten, and then a few spices are added alongside whatever vegetables are available,” said Al-Dowayan.

Women would also reserve parts of a town street on Eid to freely dance, sing and show off their Eid dresses. “As we danced in celebration of Eid in the reserved streets for women, men would try to sneak a look at us, probably trying to find their future bride,” said Al-Dowayan.

 

Topics: Eid Mubarak Saudi Arabia

