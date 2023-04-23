You are here

Jordanian MP arrested by Israeli authorities for alleged weapon smuggling

A media spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Sinan Al-Majali said it was following up on the incident. (Supplied)
A media spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Sinan Al-Majali said it was following up on the incident. (Supplied)
Updated 23 sec ago
Raed Omari

Jordanian MP arrested by Israeli authorities for alleged weapon smuggling

Jordanian MP arrested by Israeli authorities for alleged weapon smuggling
  • Reports claimed items were found in car which belonged to Jordanian lawmaker
Updated 20 sec ago
Raed Omari

AMMAN: Israel has arrested Jordanian MP Imad Odwan for allegedly trying to smuggle weapons and gold into the occupied West Bank.

Reports circulated on social media said that Israeli authorities foiled an attempt to smuggle the items at the King Hussein Bridge (Allenby) border crossing.

The reports claimed that the items were found in a car which belonged to the Jordanian lawmaker.

An official source told Arab News on Sunday that the Jordanian government was notified about the arrest of the politician.




Israeli media published this photo claiming these guns were seized during the arrest of the Jordanian MP. (Photo courtesy: Times of Israel)

Requesting anonymity, the source declined to share the name of the arrested lawmaker but said that the government was working on ensuring his release.

Media spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Sinan Al-Majali said the ministry was following up on the incident.

Jordanian MP Andre Hawari hailed his colleague as a “hero,” saying he was sending weapons to the “Palestinian resistance.”

Members of the politician’s tribe were reported to have marched towards the bridge to express solidarity with Odwan.

Jordanian lawmakers issued statements on Sunday, urging the government to “swiftly” work on bringing their colleague home.

Odwan, 34 from the city of Salt, is a lawyer, holds a Master’s degree in international law, and is a member of the Palestine Committee in the Jordanian Parliament.

He is considered one of the young deputies in the Jordanian parliament, and has many political stances opposing the government.

Algerian president to visit France in June

French President Emmanuel Macron walks with Algeria's President Abdelmadjid Tebboune at Algiers airport, in Algiers.
French President Emmanuel Macron walks with Algeria's President Abdelmadjid Tebboune at Algiers airport, in Algiers.
Updated 23 April 2023
AFP

Algerian president to visit France in June

French President Emmanuel Macron walks with Algeria's President Abdelmadjid Tebboune at Algiers airport, in Algiers.
  • A statement from Macron’s office said the French president and Tebboune agreed to pursue efforts to ensure that the upcoming visit would be a “success”
Updated 23 April 2023
AFP

ALGIERS: Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune will visit France in June, his office said Sunday, weeks after a diplomatic spat over a French-Algerian activist.
The visit had initially been due to take place in May, but was pushed back to June following a phone call between Tebboune and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, the Algerian presidency said.
During those talks, Tebboune and Macron discussed “ways of bolstering bilateral relations” between the two countries and the upcoming visit due to take place in the second half of June.
A statement from Macron’s office said the French president and Tebboune agreed to pursue efforts to ensure that the visit would be a “success.”
In early February, Algeria withdrew its ambassador from France, accusing its former colonial ruler of helping activist Amira Bouraoui flee the North African country.
The French-Algerian activist had been sentenced to two years in jail for “offending Islam” and insulting the Algerian president.
But Tebboune last month announced that the Algerian envoy would return to Paris, as the two countries sought to patch up relations that have repeatedly seen tensions erupt over the years.
Algerian-French ties fell into crisis in late 2021 after Macron questioned Algeria’s existence as a nation before the French occupation, and accused the government of fomenting “hatred toward France.”
But the two countries mended ties after a visit in August to Algeria by Macron, who signed with Tebboune a joint declaration to relaunch bilateral cooperation.
Algeria was a French colony for 130 years and gained its independence in 1962 after a devastating eight-year war.
French historians say half a million civilians and combatants died during the bloody war for independence, 400,000 of them Algerian. The Algerian authorities say 1.5 million were killed.

Qatar prioritizes sustainable development at ECOSOC forum

Qatar prioritizes sustainable development at ECOSOC forum
Updated 23 April 2023
Arab News

Qatar prioritizes sustainable development at ECOSOC forum

Qatar prioritizes sustainable development at ECOSOC forum
  • More than $551m contributed for development projects and humanitarian aid in 2021
Updated 23 April 2023
Arab News

DOHA: “We look forward to holding the Sustainable Development Goals Summit next September, and we see it as a unique and important milestone in our collective efforts,” Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani, Qatar’s permanent representative to the UN, said during the Economic and Social Council Forum on Financing for Development Follow-up 2023.

She highlighted Qatar’s continued efforts to offer help and conduct development initiatives to benefit millions of people worldwide during the meeting, Qatar News Agency reported on Sunday.

Qatar contributed more than $551 million for development projects and humanitarian aid in 2021, she added, while it was reiterated that in implementation of the goals of sustainable development, partnership for development was a top priority.

Sheikha Alya hailed the strategic partnership between Qatar and the UN, which culminated in the opening of the UN House in Doha, in March.

She went on to say that Qatar was honored to host the fifth UN Conference on the Least Developed Countries that month, during which Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani offered a financial contribution of $60 million.

Qatar is the founder of the UNDP Accelerator Lab Network, into which it has invested $30 million.

Sheikha Alya added that Qatar has signed more than 50 bilateral agreements to encourage investment in developing countries, with the goal of revitalizing global partnerships for sustainable development through supplying financial resources to developing countries through remittances for expatriate workers.
 

UK pulls diplomats and families out of Sudan

This video grab taken from AFPTV video footage on April 20, 2023, shows an aerial view of black smoke rising above Khartoum.
This video grab taken from AFPTV video footage on April 20, 2023, shows an aerial view of black smoke rising above Khartoum.
Updated 23 April 2023
Arab News

UK pulls diplomats and families out of Sudan

This video grab taken from AFPTV video footage on April 20, 2023, shows an aerial view of black smoke rising above Khartoum.
  • The UK operation involved more than 1,200 personnel from the army, the Royal Marines and the Royal Air Force
Updated 23 April 2023
Arab News

LONDON: British armed forces have evacuated UK embassy staff and their families from Sudan, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Sunday, as fighting raged between rival Sudanese generals.

“UK armed forces have completed a complex and rapid evacuation of British diplomats and their families from Sudan, amid a significant escalation in violence and threats to embassy staff,” Sunak tweeted.

The prime minister said the government was “continuing to pursue every avenue to end the bloodshed in Sudan and ensure the safety of British nationals remaining in the country.”

Defense mininster Ben Wallace tweeted that UK forces undertook the military operation alongside “the US, France and other allies.”

A UK government spokesperson said: “We thank the armed forces for their bravery in conducting this complex operation under extremely challenging circumstances, and commend the courage and commitment of the UK diplomats and embassy staff.

“The safety of all British nationals in Sudan continues to be our utmost priority.

“We are urging the warring factions to implement an immediate and prolonged ceasefire to allow civilians to leave, and the UK Government will do all we can to ensure the safe passage of our citizens in what remains a very challenging context.

“In the meantime, our advice to British nationals is to shelter in place and contact the Foreign Office to register your location and contact details.”

The UK operation involved more than 1,200 personnel from the army, the Royal Marines and the Royal Air Force, he added.

Ferocious battles between the Sudanese army and a paramilitary group — which has seen fighting with tanks in densely populated Khartoum and air strikes launched by fighter jets — have killed more than 400 people and left thousands wounded.

* With Reuters

Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces say French national was injured in air attack

Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces say French national was injured in air attack
Updated 23 April 2023
Arab News

Sudan's Rapid Support Forces say French national was injured in air attack

Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces say French national was injured in air attack
Updated 23 April 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) said in a tweet on Sunday that they were attacked by aircraft during the evacuation of French nationals from their embassy.

One French national was injured in the incident, which the Sudanese army claims was the result of an attack by RSF troops – a claim they denied.

“This morning, 4/23/2023, the Rapid Support Forces were attacked by aircraft during the evacuation of French nationals from their country's embassy, passing by Bahri to Omdurman,” the tweets reads, adding “which endangered the lives of French nationals by injuring one of them.”
“The Rapid Support Forces indicate that, in full coordination with the French government, the evacuation convoy of French nationals moved this morning from their gathering places at the French embassy and crossed the city of Bahri to Omdurman.”

“This flagrant violation of international and humanitarian law and the declared truce was witnessed and attended by members of the French embassy that documented the incident,” the tweet added.

“In the face of this cowardly attack and in order to preserve the safety of the French nationals, the Rapid Support Forces had to return the convoy to the first starting point.”

“The Rapid Support Forces reaffirm their full commitment to the declared armistice and the opening of humanitarian corridors to enable citizens to obtain the necessary services, and to facilitate the movement of foreign nationals to the evacuation areas designated by their governments.”

Many countries have begun evacuating their civilians from the country as the fighting continued, including Saudi Arabia which flew out 66 foreign nationals, along with nearly 100 of its own people.

News wire, AFP quoted a French diplomatic source, speaking on condition of anonymity, who said that the Sudan armed forces and their rivals, the RSF paramilitary group, had “given guarantees of security” to allow the operation.

Both sides blame the other for breaching a truce during Eid.

Sudan’s army chief AbdelFattah al-Burhan called for dialogue to bring an end to the bloody clashes in Sudan on Saturday.

In an interview with Al Arabiya TV, al-Burhan said: “The biggest loser in this war is the Sudanese people. We all need to sit as Sudanese and find the right way out to restore hope and life.”

He added, “living conditions in Sudan are deteriorating and we share the international community’s concern towards Sudanese citizens.”

The fighting between the army and RSF broke out a week ago in Sudan, killing hundreds and injuring thousands more according to the World Health Organization.

Earlier on Saturday, al-Burhan had said the army was coordinating with countries to help evacuate foreign nationals as sporadic gunfire and air strikes echoed across Khartoum despite promises by warring sides to cease fire for three days on Eid Al-Fitr holidays.

Morocco seizes 5.4 tons of cannabis, haul of cocaine
Updated 23 April 2023
AFP

Morocco seizes 5.4 tons of cannabis, haul of cocaine

Morocco seizes 5.4 tons of cannabis, haul of cocaine
  • The cocaine was packed in tuna marked as coming from Ecuador
Updated 23 April 2023
AFP

RABAT: Moroccan police seized 5.4 tons of cannabis resin stashed in a truck headed for Spain, and 60 kilogrammes of cocaine packed in frozen tuna, security officials said.
Security and customs officers seized the cannabis resin in the northern port of Tangier “on board an international freight truck,” the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) said late Saturday.
The resin blocks were pressed into plates slotted into specially fitted cavities, including in the truck’s chassis. The 45-year-old Moroccan driver was arrested.
In a separate operation, also in Tangier, nearly 60 kilogrammes of cocaine were seized on Thursday inside a refrigerated container, police said.
The cocaine was packed in tuna marked as coming from Ecuador and destined for Spain.
Morocco is the world’s largest producer of cannabis resin according to the United Nations, and police seized nearly 100 tons last year.
Police in recent years have also made multiple large seizures of cocaine, with South American cartels using the North African nation as a smuggling transit hub for Europe.

