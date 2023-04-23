You are here

  • Home
  • Makkah and Madinah’s Eid celebration is a melting pot of cultures

Makkah and Madinah’s Eid celebration is a melting pot of cultures

A group of traditionally dressed umrah visitors whose presence in Makkah and Madinah coincided with Eid Al-Fitr are seen taking a photo to commemorate the day. (SPA)
A group of traditionally dressed umrah visitors whose presence in Makkah and Madinah coincided with Eid Al-Fitr are seen taking a photo to commemorate the day. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6mcdw

Updated 25 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Makkah and Madinah’s Eid celebration is a melting pot of cultures

Makkah and Madinah’s Eid celebration is a melting pot of cultures
  • From colorful traditional outfits to the sampling of Saudi attire, Eid in the holy cities showcases the rich cultural tapestry of Islam
Updated 25 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Many of the Umrah visitors in Makkah and Madinah during Eid Al-Fitr are keen to wear their countries’ traditional dress on the first day of the religious holiday, creating an integrated harmony of colors and a wonderful diversity.

Faten Hussein, a writer specializing in Hajj and Umrah, said: “People from all over the world come to Makkah to perform the fifth pillar of Islam, which is associated with circumambulating the Kaaba, traveling back and forth between Al-Safa and Al-Marwa, performing Hajj and other sacred rituals.”

“Thousands or even millions of Muslims come to Makkah and gather to become acquainted with a unique population that combines visitors from all over the world from Egypt, Iraq, Turkiye, Abyssinia, and from the lands of India to the lands of the Sindh, but also Southeast Asia and the East India, in addition to the population that has existed since the advent of Islam,” she said. “This formed a homogeneous society united by Islam and language, and this was strengthened by the presence of that society near the Grand Mosque.”




In Madinah, citizens and residents visited greeting sites in various neighborhoods to foster the spirit of community on the days of Eid. (SPA)

“The clothes worn during Eid by all nationalities around the world are an indication of the beautiful and positive diversity that exists only in the two holy capitals of Makkah and Madinah, as Muslims visit them from all countries. It is a beautiful and captivating sight that catches the eye during the first days of Eid.”

Hussein said that the diversity of apparel in Makkah on the days of Eid is the same as experiencing different cuisines. “Do not be surprised when you pass through the streets of Makkah to find restaurants with different foods and names. There are Bukhari rice restaurants that were very popular, Javanese food restaurants with the taste of satay, dan dan and its various combinations, Indian restaurants with a different taste of kabli, biryani and other dishes, Turkish restaurants, in addition to various Arab restaurants serving kibbeh, tabbouleh, baba ghanouj and other Levantine foods.”

HIGHLIGHT

Many pilgrims are seen wearing traditional Saudi outfits for Eid Al-Fitr, such as the thawb and ghutra for men and jalabiya for women, although they are not in the habit of wearing Saudi attire, but rather choose to partake in Saudi culture while visiting the Kingdom.

“Even on occasions and seasons such as Ramadan, you find that samosas and soups are the basis of Makkan meals, and let’s not forget the pitasa and shirk sweets. During the iftar of Eid, dibyaza, hareesa and mloukhia are served,” she said.




In Madinah, citizens and residents visited greeting sites in various neighborhoods to foster the spirit of community on the days of Eid. (SPA)

Reham Zahed, guest relations supervisor at one of the hotels in Makkah, said: “After raising the capacity to host the pilgrims, reaching 20 million pilgrims and worshipers for this year’s Ramadan season, and the increase in the percentage of operating hotels surrounding the Grand Mosque to accommodate this large number of visitors to the Sacred House of God, Makkah has become a city of diversity, where we find a cultural and civilizational carnival that brings together all civilizations and cultures from all continents.”

Zahed added: “The clothes represent these countries and peoples, and men also wear the official traditional apparel of their countries. We see them celebrating Eid Al-Fitr and their willingness to perform the Eid prayer in the Grand Mosque and in its squares, wearing their countries’ traditional attires in the most beautiful way, with a variety of eye-catching colors and designs, and everyone is overjoyed. Most of these guests stand out for wearing the official uniform of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the white thobe and shemagh for men, and the abaya and veil for women.”




In Madinah, citizens and residents visited greeting sites in various neighborhoods to foster the spirit of community on the days of Eid. (SPA)

She said that seeing this great diversity in one country and one place brought joy, happiness and a sense of Islamic unity, as it was found only in the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah.

“Many male pilgrims are keen on wearing the traditional Saudi outfit for Eid Al-Fitr such as the thawb and ghutra, although they were not used to wearing such outfits before, which is beautiful,” she said. “There are also women who ask about the Hijazi traditional attire and wish to go visit specialized places to try it on. This is the beauty of Makkah’s diversity.”

Topics: Eid Mubarak Makkah Madinah Saudi Arabia

Related

Madinah mosques, historical monuments a big hit during Eid 
Saudi Arabia
Madinah mosques, historical monuments a big hit during Eid 
Makkah’s rich ethnic tapestry on show during Ramadan
Saudi Arabia
Makkah’s rich ethnic tapestry on show during Ramadan

55,000 Ramadan pilgrims benefit from medical care in Madinah

The government has been keen to ensure pilgrims and visitors are provided with the highest quality medical care. (SPA)
The government has been keen to ensure pilgrims and visitors are provided with the highest quality medical care. (SPA)
Updated 23 April 2023
SPA

55,000 Ramadan pilgrims benefit from medical care in Madinah

The government has been keen to ensure pilgrims and visitors are provided with the highest quality medical care. (SPA)
  • Health centers set up at Prophet’s Mosque, transport hubs
Updated 23 April 2023
SPA

MADINAH: More than 55,000 pilgrims have benefited from the medical services provided at the Prophet’s Mosque and other locations around Madinah during the holy month of Ramadan.

The Madinah Health Cluster said 10,797 people received medical care at Al-Haram Hospital, while Al-Safia Health Center handled 15,040 visitors with the help of health workers, officials and volunteers in the squares of the Prophet’s Mosque.

A total of 1,240 people were treated at the Bab Jibril Health Center on the eastern side of the squares, which was open round the clock.

The health cluster said 1,791 people were treated at the Haramain High Speed Railway Health Center, which is one of the main hubs for Umrah pilgrims entering and leaving the city.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The Madinah Health Cluster said 10,797 people received medical care at Al-Haram Hospital, while Al-Safia Health Center handled 15,040 visitors with the help of health workers, officials and volunteers in the squares of the Prophet’s Mosque.

• A total of 1,240 people were treated at the Bab Jibril Health Center on the eastern side of the squares, which was open round the clock.

Similarly, the Health Control Center at Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport provided various medical services to 24,680 visitors and Umrah performers during the holy month.

The ambulance transport service carried 1,431 people to hospitals and medical centers. One patient required open heart surgery, while 49 others underwent cardiac catheterizations.

The government has been keen to ensure pilgrims and visitors are provided with the highest quality medical care during Ramadan, and health clusters have been set up at all entry and exit ports.

 

Topics: Madinah health center

Related

Makkah and Madinah’s Eid celebration is a melting pot of cultures photos
Saudi Arabia
Makkah and Madinah’s Eid celebration is a melting pot of cultures
Natural materials of clay, stone and wood from local trees will be used in the project. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Historic Madinah mosque to be renovated

Saudi Arabia marks World Book and Copyright Day

People across the Kingdom are being encouraged to pick up a book and get reading to mark World Book and Copyright Day. (File/AFP
People across the Kingdom are being encouraged to pick up a book and get reading to mark World Book and Copyright Day. (File/AFP
Updated 23 April 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia marks World Book and Copyright Day

People across the Kingdom are being encouraged to pick up a book and get reading to mark World Book and Copyright Day. (File/AFP
  • Annual event seeks to promote reading, support publishers, writers
Updated 23 April 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: People across the Kingdom are being encouraged to pick up a book and get reading to mark World Book and Copyright Day, which fell on Sunday.

The government has been keen to promote literary activities throughout the country as well as highlighting books as a major source of knowledge and creativity.

World Book and Copyright Day was established by UNESCO to promote literature, support publishers and writers, and encourage reading among people from all segments of society.

The Kingdom is also keen to enhance the role of libraries as pillars of culture and preservers of heritage.

Topics: World Book and Copyright Day Saudi Arabia

Related

A new chapter for Saudi writers begins at London Book Fair
Saudi Arabia
A new chapter for Saudi writers begins at London Book Fair
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance participated at the Sarajevo International Book Fair. photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi cultural heritage on display at Sarajevo International Book Fair

Saudi Arabia continues global relief efforts

The relief work has benefited thousands of families in different cities around the world. (SPA)
The relief work has benefited thousands of families in different cities around the world. (SPA)
Updated 24 April 2023
SPA

Saudi Arabia continues global relief efforts

The relief work has benefited thousands of families in different cities around the world. (SPA)
  • More than 30 tons of food packages were distributed in Niger, and in excess of 64 tons was received in Bangladesh and 3 tons in Albania
Updated 24 April 2023
SPA

ALEPPO: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, also known as KSrelief, has distributed 41,032 bags of flour in the governorates of Aleppo and Idlib in Syria, benefiting 246,192 people as part of the project to distribute Zakat Al-Fitr in the country.
The center also distributed 253 tons and 500 kg of food baskets to Syrian and Palestinian refugees and needy families in several Lebanese regions.
This comes as part of the humanitarian and relief aid that the Kingdom provides to countries and people in need in various countries worldwide.
Meanwhile, the center distributed 127 tons and 200 kg of food baskets in the districts of Midi, Haradh, Hiran, and Abs in the Yemeni governorate of Hajjah, benefiting 16,632 people.
Elsewhere, the center recently distributed food packages in Niger and Bangladesh.
More than 30 tons of food packages were distributed in Niger, and in excess of  64 tons was received in Bangladesh and 3 tons in Albania.
The relief work has benefited thousands of families in different cities around the world. Earlier this month, the center distributed more than 16 tons of food to 1,600 people from 400 families in Indonesia’s West Java province’s city of Bandung. 
The project aims to distribute 6,687 food baskets to feed 33,435 people in the provinces of Jakarta, West Java, Benten and Central Java.
It also distributed almost 12 tons of food baskets in Nigeria’s Kano State, benefiting 1,200 people

 

Topics: King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSrelief)

Related

Saudi aid center distributed 48 tons of food baskets as part of the Feeding Basket Project 2023. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
48 tons of food baskets distributed in Bangladesh
Saudi aid agency continues relief projects across the world. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Over 39 tons of food baskets distributed in Lebanon

Makkah deputy governor receives officials for Eid

Prince Badr bin Sultan during reception hosted for Eid in Makkah. (Supplied)
Prince Badr bin Sultan during reception hosted for Eid in Makkah. (Supplied)
Updated 23 April 2023
SPA

Makkah deputy governor receives officials for Eid

Prince Badr bin Sultan during reception hosted for Eid in Makkah. (Supplied)
  • The visitors extended their wishes for Eid Al-Fitr to the prince and congratulated him on the success of Ramadan’s executive plans that allowed pilgrims to perform their rituals safely
Updated 23 April 2023
SPA

MAKKAH: Makkah Deputy Gov. Prince Badr bin Sultan received a number of the region’s princes, ministers, scholars, diplomats, military leaders, directors of governmental authorities and citizens on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr.
During the meeting, the prince congratulated them on the occasion, asking God to protect the country and
its leadership, maintain its security, and accept its citizens’ fasting, prayers and good deeds.
The visitors extended their wishes for Eid Al-Fitr to the prince and congratulated him on the success of Ramadan’s executive plans that allowed pilgrims to perform their rituals safely.

 

Topics: Prince Badr bin Sultan bin Abdul Aziz

Related

Special Makkah hotels all set to celebrate Eid Al-Fitr
Saudi Arabia
Makkah hotels all set to celebrate Eid Al-Fitr
Pilgrims relishing Saudi cuisine in Makkah
Saudi Arabia
Pilgrims relishing Saudi cuisine in Makkah

2.5m 911 calls made during Ramadan in Saudi Arabia

The center received just over 1 million calls from Riyadh, 987,470 from Makkah and 489,470 from the Eastern Province. @MOI__911
The center received just over 1 million calls from Riyadh, 987,470 from Makkah and 489,470 from the Eastern Province. @MOI__911
Updated 23 April 2023
Arab News

2.5m 911 calls made during Ramadan in Saudi Arabia

The center received just over 1 million calls from Riyadh, 987,470 from Makkah and 489,470 from the Eastern Province. @MOI__911
Updated 23 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The National Center for Security Operations received almost 2.5 million calls during Ramadan via the unified emergency number 911 in Riyadh, Makkah and the Eastern Province.

All of the calls were transferred to the relevant authorities by specialist staff operating around the clock and providing the service in several languages.

The center received just over 1 million calls from Riyadh, 987,470 from Makkah and 489,470 from the Eastern Province.

Topics: Ramadan 2023 Saudi Arabia emergency

Related

The campaign’s success can be attributed to the crown prince’s empowerment of Ehsan. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi national charity campaign receives $202m in Ramadan

Latest updates

Highest military spending in Europe since Cold War: study
Highest military spending in Europe since Cold War: study
Hilal down Ittihad to move into King’s Cup final
Hilal down Ittihad to move into King’s Cup final
Azerbaijan sets up first checkpoint on key route to Armenia
Azerbaijan sets up first checkpoint on key route to Armenia
Ukrainian troop positions spark counteroffensive speculation
Ukrainian troop positions spark counteroffensive speculation
Lilia Vu wins 1st major at Chevron Championship in playoff
Lilia Vu wins 1st major at Chevron Championship in playoff

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.