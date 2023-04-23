Saudi Arabia continues global relief efforts

ALEPPO: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, also known as KSrelief, has distributed 41,032 bags of flour in the governorates of Aleppo and Idlib in Syria, benefiting 246,192 people as part of the project to distribute Zakat Al-Fitr in the country.
The center also distributed 253 tons and 500 kg of food baskets to Syrian and Palestinian refugees and needy families in several Lebanese regions.
This comes as part of the humanitarian and relief aid that the Kingdom provides to countries and people in need in various countries worldwide.
Meanwhile, the center distributed 127 tons and 200 kg of food baskets in the districts of Midi, Haradh, Hiran, and Abs in the Yemeni governorate of Hajjah, benefiting 16,632 people.
Elsewhere, the center recently distributed food packages in Niger and Bangladesh.
More than 30 tons of food packages were distributed in Niger, and in excess of 64 tons was received in Bangladesh and 3 tons in Albania.
The relief work has benefited thousands of families in different cities around the world. Earlier this month, the center distributed more than 16 tons of food to 1,600 people from 400 families in Indonesia’s West Java province’s city of Bandung.
The project aims to distribute 6,687 food baskets to feed 33,435 people in the provinces of Jakarta, West Java, Benten and Central Java.
It also distributed almost 12 tons of food baskets in Nigeria’s Kano State, benefiting 1,200 people
Makkah and Madinah’s Eid celebration is a melting pot of cultures
From colorful traditional outfits to the sampling of Saudi attire, Eid in the holy cities showcases the rich cultural tapestry of Islam
Updated 23 April 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
MAKKAH: Many of the Umrah visitors in Makkah and Madinah during Eid Al-Fitr are keen to wear their countries’ traditional dress on the first day of the religious holiday, creating an integrated harmony of colors and a wonderful diversity.
Faten Hussein, a writer specializing in Hajj and Umrah, said: “People from all over the world come to Makkah to perform the fifth pillar of Islam, which is associated with circumambulating the Kaaba, traveling back and forth between Al-Safa and Al-Marwa, performing Hajj and other sacred rituals.”
“Thousands or even millions of Muslims come to Makkah and gather to become acquainted with a unique population that combines visitors from all over the world from Egypt, Iraq, Turkiye, Abyssinia, and from the lands of India to the lands of the Sindh, but also Southeast Asia and the East India, in addition to the population that has existed since the advent of Islam,” she said. “This formed a homogeneous society united by Islam and language, and this was strengthened by the presence of that society near the Grand Mosque.”
“The clothes worn during Eid by all nationalities around the world are an indication of the beautiful and positive diversity that exists only in the two holy capitals of Makkah and Madinah, as Muslims visit them from all countries. It is a beautiful and captivating sight that catches the eye during the first days of Eid.”
Hussein said that the diversity of apparel in Makkah on the days of Eid is the same as experiencing different cuisines. “Do not be surprised when you pass through the streets of Makkah to find restaurants with different foods and names. There are Bukhari rice restaurants that were very popular, Javanese food restaurants with the taste of satay, dan dan and its various combinations, Indian restaurants with a different taste of kabli, biryani and other dishes, Turkish restaurants, in addition to various Arab restaurants serving kibbeh, tabbouleh, baba ghanouj and other Levantine foods.”
HIGHLIGHT
Many pilgrims are seen wearing traditional Saudi outfits for Eid Al-Fitr, such as the thawb and ghutra for men and jalabiya for women, although they are not in the habit of wearing Saudi attire, but rather choose to partake in Saudi culture while visiting the Kingdom.
“Even on occasions and seasons such as Ramadan, you find that samosas and soups are the basis of Makkan meals, and let’s not forget the pitasa and shirk sweets. During the iftar of Eid, dibyaza, hareesa and mloukhia are served,” she said.
Reham Zahed, guest relations supervisor at the Hilton Hotel, said: “After raising the capacity to host the pilgrims, reaching 20 million pilgrims and worshipers for this year’s Ramadan season, and the increase in the percentage of operating hotels surrounding the Grand Mosque to accommodate this large number of visitors to the Sacred House of God, Makkah has become a city of diversity, where we find a cultural and civilizational carnival that brings together all civilizations and cultures from all continents.”
Zahed added: “The clothes represent these countries and peoples, and men also wear the official traditional apparel of their countries. We see them celebrating Eid Al-Fitr and their willingness to perform the Eid prayer in the Grand Mosque and in its squares, wearing their countries’ traditional attires in the most beautiful way, with a variety of eye-catching colors and designs, and everyone is overjoyed. Most of these guests stand out for wearing the official uniform of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the white thobe and shemagh for men, and the abaya and veil for women.”
She said that seeing this great diversity in one country and one place brought joy, happiness and a sense of Islamic unity, as it was found only in the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah.
“Many male pilgrims are keen on wearing the traditional Saudi outfit for Eid Al-Fitr such as the thawb and ghutra, although they were not used to wearing such outfits before, which is beautiful,” she said. “There are also women who ask about the Hijazi traditional attire and wish to go visit specialized places to try it on. This is the beauty of Makkah’s diversity.”
55,000 Ramadan pilgrims benefit from medical care in Madinah
Health centers set up at Prophet’s Mosque, transport hubs
Updated 23 April 2023
SPA
MADINAH: More than 55,000 pilgrims have benefited from the medical services provided at the Prophet’s Mosque and other locations around Madinah during the holy month of Ramadan.
The Madinah Health Cluster said 10,797 people received medical care at Al-Haram Hospital, while Al-Safia Health Center handled 15,040 visitors with the help of health workers, officials and volunteers in the squares of the Prophet’s Mosque.
A total of 1,240 people were treated at the Bab Jibril Health Center on the eastern side of the squares, which was open round the clock.
The health cluster said 1,791 people were treated at the Haramain High Speed Railway Health Center, which is one of the main hubs for Umrah pilgrims entering and leaving the city.
HIGHLIGHTS
• The Madinah Health Cluster said 10,797 people received medical care at Al-Haram Hospital, while Al-Safia Health Center handled 15,040 visitors with the help of health workers, officials and volunteers in the squares of the Prophet’s Mosque.
• A total of 1,240 people were treated at the Bab Jibril Health Center on the eastern side of the squares, which was open round the clock.
Similarly, the Health Control Center at Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport provided various medical services to 24,680 visitors and Umrah performers during the holy month.
The ambulance transport service carried 1,431 people to hospitals and medical centers. One patient required open heart surgery, while 49 others underwent cardiac catheterizations.
The government has been keen to ensure pilgrims and visitors are provided with the highest quality medical care during Ramadan, and health clusters have been set up at all entry and exit ports.
The visitors extended their wishes for Eid Al-Fitr to the prince and congratulated him on the success of Ramadan’s executive plans that allowed pilgrims to perform their rituals safely
Updated 23 April 2023
SPA
MAKKAH: Makkah Deputy Gov. Prince Badr bin Sultan received a number of the region’s princes, ministers, scholars, diplomats, military leaders, directors of governmental authorities and citizens on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr.
During the meeting, the prince congratulated them on the occasion, asking God to protect the country and
its leadership, maintain its security, and accept its citizens’ fasting, prayers and good deeds.
The visitors extended their wishes for Eid Al-Fitr to the prince and congratulated him on the success of Ramadan’s executive plans that allowed pilgrims to perform their rituals safely.