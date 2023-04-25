You are here

Al-Wehda send Ronaldo's Al-Nassr crashing out of the King Cup

Al-Wehda send Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr crashing out of the King Cup
(Twitter: @alwehdaclub1)
Updated 25 April 2023
John Duerden

  • The shock 1-0 semi-final victory by the underdogs means they will take on Al-Hilal in the final
  • Al-Wehda, who have struggled near the bottom of the league all season, worked hard, especially after they were reduced to 10 men early in the second half
Updated 25 April 2023
John Duerden

A bad few days for Al-Nassr and their star player, Cristiano Ronaldo, became much worse on Monday after a shock 1-0 loss to Al-Wehda in the semi-final of the King Cup.

It means what might have been the Riyadh side’s best remaining chance of some silverware has slipped away, with their league title hopes looking increasingly slim as the season moves into into its final stages.

It was another miserable evening for Ronaldo, who caused some controversy after last week’s loss to bitter Riyadh rivals Al-Hilal when he grabbed his crotch at the end of the game when the gleeful home fans started chanting Lionel Messi’s name.

This time, there was little sign of any mocking at the final whistle, as the visiting players and their fans were too busy celebrating a famous victory and a place in the final against Al-Ittihad. And this time, Ronaldo knew all too well that he had had — and missed — his team’s best chances.

The last time Ronaldo faced these opponents he scored four goals, and Al-Nassr certainly had plenty of the possession on Monday. But Al-Wehda, who have struggled near the bottom of the Roshn Saudi League all season, worked hard, especially after they were reduced to 10 men early in the second half.

The game started positively for the hosts but, somehow, Ronaldo missed his chance to open the scoring early in the game. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner got on the end of a perfect, left-sided cross from Ghislain Konan but shot straight at goalkeeper Munir Mohamedi from the edge of the six-yard box

Ronaldo’s frustration, and that of the home fans, grew when Al-Wehda took the lead, in some style, midway through the first half. A corner was not cleared sufficiently well by the Yellows and a series of headers led to Oscar Duarte finding Jean-David Beauguel. The Frenchman still had a lot of work to do, with the ball at shoulder height, but he threw himself into the air to twist and volley home, his effort taking goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi by surprise.

It was a fine goal and inevitably it prompted a response from the favorites, driven on by the vocal Ronaldo who was constantly gesturing to his teammates and the match officials. A tough half of football ended with Ali Al-Hassan shooting just wide from the right side of the area. It was no surprise that Ronaldo could be seen shaking his head as he left the pitch.

Nine minutes after the restart Al-Wehda were reduced to 10 men as Abdullah Al-Hafith received a second yellow for bringing down Ronaldo just outside the area. The Portuguese star stepped up to take the free kick but sent it just over the bar.

The pressure from the hosts intensified and it seemed to be just a matter of time before Al-Nassr scored. Just after the hour, Al-Hassan and Abdulrahman Ghareeb both shot narrowly wide from good positions.

By now, Al-Wehda were sitting deep and getting everyone behind the ball in an attempt to protect their narrow lead, which was very nearly wiped out by Ronaldo with eight minutes remaining. A Ghareeb cross from the left found its way to the star just outside the six-yard box, and the former Real Madrid megastar twisted to fire a shot that beat Munir but not the woodwork, as it bounced off the crossbar. As the 38-year-old sank to his knees in despair and disbelief, it looked as if it was all over.

Not quite, however. There were as many as four, admittedly weak, penalty claims that were not given after checks by the video assistant referee. But there was always likely to be at least one more chance on goal and sure enough, in the 97th minute, Ronaldo reached a floated free-kick before Munir and headed the ball into the path of Luiz Gustavo, whose header was cleared off the line by Duarte.

And that was that. At the end, Ronaldo was not the only one shaking his head and looking to the heavens for answers. The fact is that his ambitious team have lost two and drawn one of their past three games and need to return to winning ways very quickly if a 10th league title is going to be at all possible.

Al-Wehda will not mind too much if most of the post-match attention focuses more on the team that lost; they will be delighted simply to have a chance to win the King’s Cup for the first time since 1966.
 

Topics: Newcastle United Public Investment Fund (PIF) UEFA Champions League

Newcastle United's Callum Wilson celebrates scoring their sixth goal with Miguel Almiron. (Reuters)
Kieran Trippier says what Eddie Howe won’t as Newcastle United underline Champions League credentials

Kieran Trippier says what Eddie Howe won’t as Newcastle United underline Champions League credentials
Updated 24 April 2023
Arab News

Kieran Trippier says what Eddie Howe won’t as Newcastle United underline Champions League credentials

Kieran Trippier says what Eddie Howe won’t as Newcastle United underline Champions League credentials
  • ‘Shouldn’t be scared to say we want to play CL football,’ says skipper
  • Coach is guarded, focusing on trip to relegation-threatened Everton
Updated 24 April 2023
Arab News

NEWCASTLE: Kieran Trippier believes Newcastle United should not be scared of talking about Champions League qualification, even if head coach Eddie Howe refrains from any top four talk.

The Magpies went six points clear of Tottenham Hotspur with an emphatic 6-1 win over their closest top four, Premier League rivals.

And while Howe refused to be drawn on his hopes for next season, preferring to focus solely on the next challenge — a trip to relegation-threatened Everton on Thursday night — skipper Trippier has done that for him.

“We let the supporters down last week and it was about responding well. I thought we did that,” the England right-back said in reference to the 3-0 loss at Aston Villa last time out.

“We got some goals early in the game. We showed throughout the season we want to be on the front foot.

“I thought Alex Isak was unbelievable. It’s healthy competition with Callum Wilson. Nobody complains when they don’t play.

“We shouldn’t be scared to say we want to play Champions League football. The games are running out. This stadium would be bouncing with Champions League football.

“I played for Eddie Howe before so I knew what he demanded in training and off the pitch. The players here before him, (Miguel) Almiron, Joelinton, (Jacob) Murphy, have done unbelievable. That comes down to the gaffer’s coaching. He’s making them believe how good they are.”

Howe was much more guarded when it came to talking about the top four.

Post-match, he said: “It’s not for me to say, I saw a very good team playing today, two actually. But there’s a lot of games to go and a lot of points to play for.”

In reference to the game, Howe added: “It’s not often you have a start like that in a game, especially one of such importance.

“Jacob Murphy has grown into the team, he’s got a lot of qualities, he can play various positions and he took his goals very well today.

“I’m delighted with the whole group, a real team effort.”

While it was all smiles in the Newcastle United dressing room, it was anything but across the tunnel at St. James’ Park.

Cristian Stellini, the former Antonio Conte assistant thrust into the top job after his countryman’s sacking by owner Daniel Levy, was at a loss to understand how his Spurs side could perform so below par on Tyneside.

He said: “It went so badly because we were not prepared enough to play an important match. We have a good squad but today no one showed how good we are. It was my responsibility to decide how we play and we decided to do it differently because of the injuries. It is my responsibility, I took it and it was wrong.

“I have to take responsibility because once we changed system we played better, scored and showed fight. It’s very difficult to understand why the first 25 minutes were so bad.”

Asked why he decided to change to a back four: “To give energy to the players because we spoke in the week it would be possible to change system, but obviously we didn’t show this.

“We were not prepared to play this type of tough game. To suffer, control the space, win duels, we were not well prepared. We had a good mood before the game but if you do not show this during the game ... The change showed a different idea.”

Topics: football Newcastle Kieran Trippier Eddie Howe

Newcastle United's Callum Wilson celebrates scoring their sixth goal with Miguel Almiron. (Reuters)
Topics: King's Cup Al-Hilal football Saudi Arabia

Al-Shahrani's return from horrific injury boosts Al-Hilal ahead of AFC Champions League final
Ighalo double dents Ronaldo's title dreams as Al-Hilal defeat Al-Nassr in Riyadh derby
Napoli beats Juventus, could seal Serie A title next weekend

Napoli beats Juventus, could seal Serie A title next weekend
Updated 24 April 2023
AP

Napoli beats Juventus, could seal Serie A title next weekend

Napoli beats Juventus, could seal Serie A title next weekend
  • Maradona led Napoli to its only previous league championships in 1987 and 1990
Updated 24 April 2023
AP

ROME: Giovanni Di Lorenzo is starting to think about what it will feel like to become the first Napoli captain other than Diego Maradona to raise the Serie A trophy.
A 1-0 win at Juventus on Sunday means Napoli could seal its first Italian league title since Maradona played for the club as soon as next weekend.
“Thinking about it is kind of strange. Being the first captain after the great Maradona to raise it means something inside,” Di Lorenzo said. “It’s going to be an incredible emotion.”
A stoppage-time goal from Giacomo Raspadori moved the runaway Italian leader a whopping 17 points ahead of second-place Lazio, which was beaten 1-0 at home by Torino on Saturday.
If Napoli beats regional rival Salernitana at home next Saturday and Inter Milan prevents Lazio from winning at the San Siro a day later, Napoli will have clinched with six rounds to spare.
Maradona led Napoli to its only previous league championships in 1987 and 1990.
Sensing the title nearing, Napoli celebrated wildly after the goal and at the final whistle. The victory was a welcome relief after a recent dip in form that included Napoli being eliminated from the Champions League quarterfinals by AC Milan.
“We celebrated a bit in the locker room, because it moves us closer to our goal and our dream,” Di Lorenzo said.
Raspadori was left unmarked to volley in a cross from Elif Elmas just when Juventus was gaining confidence and threatening at the other end.
“I’m shaking,” Raspadori said. “It is a very important goal but we still have games that need to be won. ... (But) we have only one thing in mind: earning three points against Salernitana.”
Napoli didn’t place a single shot on target in the first half, and the Partenopei were fortunate when the referee waved off a late Juventus goal from Angel Di Maria due to an offensive foul on Stanislav Lobotka before a counterattack.
Also, Napoli protested early on when Juventus defender Federico Gatti appeared to take a swipe at Khvicha Kvaratskhelia with his arm but the referee ruled to play on.
Juventus’ 15-point penalty for false accounting was suspended on appeal Thursday — the same day that the Bianconeri advanced to the Europa League semifinals.
Juventus is third, two points behind Lazio.
It marked a season sweep for Napoli against Juventus after routing the Bianconeri 5-1 at home in January, and a third consecutive defeat in the league for Juventus after losing to Lazio and Sassuolo.
LUKAKU DEVASTATING
Inter has been waiting all season for this version of Romelu Lukaku.
The Belgium striker scored twice and set up the third goal in a 3-0 win at Empoli to end Inter’s five-match winless run in Serie A.
The goals were Lukaku’s first from open play in the Italian league since the opening round of the season in August, having struggled with a hamstring injury during the first half of the season.
The return to form couldn’t have come at a better time for Lukaku, with the second leg of the Italian Cup semifinals coming up against Juventus on Wednesday, followed by the Champions League semifinals against city rival Milan next month.
“I’m getting my confidence back,” Lukaku said. “I’ve always got (to) give my all for this (club), because they gave me a big opportunity to become the player that I am today.”
Inter remained sixth, two points behind Milan, which beat visiting Lecce 2-0 with a brace from Rafael Leão.
It’s been a big 24 hours for Lukaku, who had his one-match suspension for the Cup match overturned by the Italian soccer federation on Saturday in what it called a statement against racism.
Lukaku had picked up a second yellow card in the opening leg for provoking Juventus fans by holding his finger to his lips as if to silence the crowd after converting a stoppage-time penalty equalizer. However, Lukaku — who is Black — had been subjected to repeated discriminatory chants.
Empoli beat Inter 1-0 at the San Siro in January and posed a threat in the first half.
Lukaku took over shortly after the break when he traded passes with Marcelo Brozovic before shooting precisely inside the far post. His second was a show of force, as Lukaku took on defender Ardian Ismajl 1-on-1 and fooled his marker with a step over before blasting into the far corner.
Then Lukaku turned provider, setting up Lautaro Martinez to finish off a counterattack – brining back memories of the “LuLa” combination that worked so well when Inter won Serie A in 2020-21.
LEAO’S IMPACT
Having also been key for Milan when the Rossoneri eliminated Napoli in the Champions League quarterfinals, Leão was in the spotlight again against Lecce.
Leão soared above his marker to head in a cross from Sandro Tonali five minutes before the break. Then midway through the second half, he took control in Milan’s own half and surged forward before driving an angled shot through the legs of Lecce defender Federico Baschirotto
With his 11th and 12th goals in the league this season, Leão became only the second Portuguese player to score 10 or more goals in consecutive Serie A seasons after Cristiano Ronaldo did it in three straight seasons for Juventus from 2018-19 to 2020-21.
Milan also had a first-half penalty kick waved off by the VAR after what was initially whistled as a foul by Baschirotto.
Also, Monza came from two goals down to beat Fiorentina 3-2 with Matteo Pessina converting a penalty for the winner; and Udinese beat struggling Cremonese 3-0.

Topics: Napoli Serie A Juventus Diego Maradona

Napoli move 18 points clear atop Serie A; Lazio held
AC Milan routs Napoli 4-0 in Champions League warning
Barcelona ends Atletico’s winning run, moves closer to title

Barcelona ends Atletico’s winning run, moves closer to title
Updated 24 April 2023
AP

Barcelona ends Atletico’s winning run, moves closer to title

Barcelona ends Atletico’s winning run, moves closer to title
  • Ferran Torres scored a 44th-minute winner at Camp Nou with a well-placed low shot from just inside the area to end Barcelona’s recent problems entering the final stretch
Updated 24 April 2023
AP

MADRID: In a slump and facing the hottest team in Spain, Barcelona came through with an important win for its title hopes and quelled any fears of a late collapse.
Barcelona ended a three-game winless streak — and Atletico Madrid’s 13-game unbeaten run — with a hard-fought 1-0 win on Sunday to stay on track for its first Spanish league title in four years. The home win restored the team’s comfortable 11-point lead over Real Madrid with eight rounds remaining.
The victory also halted a six-game winning streak by Atletico, which lost ground to Madrid in the fight for second place. Madrid, which is focused on the Champions League and the Copa del Rey final, beat Celta Vigo 2-0 at home on Saturday.
Ferran Torres scored a 44th-minute winner at Camp Nou with a well-placed low shot from just inside the area to end Barcelona’s recent problems entering the final stretch.
It hadn’t scored in three straight games after being humiliated at home by Madrid 4-0 in the Copa del Rey semifinals and held to scoreless draws against modest league opponents in Girona and Getafe.
“We had to win no matter what, it was an important match to keep us on track to winning the league,” Torres said. “It was difficult, against a team that was unbeaten in 13 matches and that was one of the hottest teams this season.”
It was the 23rd clean sheet in the league for Barcelona, which last won the league title in 2019. It has conceded only nine goals in 30 league matches this season.
Third-place Atletico, which has the second-best defense with 22 goals conceded, trails Madrid by five points.
It was the third straight win by Barcelona over Diego Simeone’s team, whose last win against the Catalan club was in 2021. Atletico is winless at Camp Nou in 17 consecutive league matches. Its last league loss this season had been at Barcelona in January.
“They deserved the victory because they were more efficient,” Simeone said. “We had our chances but didn’t take advantage of them.”
Atletico, the 2021 champion, threatened first with a shot by Antoine Griezmann that hit the crossbar three minutes into the match.
Atletico struggled early in the season, quickly falling out of contention for the league title and finishing its Champions League group in last place, but it had been the hottest team in Spain in 2023.
Barcelona coach Xavi had the return of Pedri and Frenkie de Jong after they missed several matches because of injuries.
SEVILLA’S MOMENTUM
Youssef En-Nesyri scored a winner four minutes into stoppage time as Sevilla kept its momentum with a 2-1 win over Villarreal at home.
It was the third victory in a row for Sevilla, which eliminated Manchester United in the Europa League midweek. It moved to 12th.
Villarreal stayed sixth after its second straight loss and missed a chance to move closer to the Champions League places.
RELIEF FOR VALENCIA
Valencia took a step forward in its fight against relegation with a 2-0 win at last-place Elche.
The result ended Valencia’s 10-match winless streak in away matches in the league. It had lost eight in a row on the road.
Valencia stayed in 18th place with the same points as 17th-place Almeria, the first team outside the relegation zone.
Elche is 17 points from safety.
GETAFE IN DANGER
South Korean midfielder Lee Kang-in scored a pair of second-half goals as Mallorca came from behind to beat relegation-threatened Getafe 3-1 at home.
Mallorca moved to 10th place, while Getafe dropped to 16th and one point from the relegation zone.

Topics: Barcelona La Liga Atletico Madrid Ferran Torres

De Jong and Pedri return for Barcelona against Atletico Madrid 
Barcelona rally to top Madrid, move closer to league title
