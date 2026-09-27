LONDON: Footballers representing Ireland will wear black armbands during their upcoming match with Israel “in recognition of all lives lost in the (Gaza) conflict,” said Football Association of Ireland CEO David Courell.

One player has withdrawn from the Ireland squad ahead of the Nations League match on Sunday in Hungary in protest at the game going ahead.

Courell said other “gestures” are planned for a second game against Israel next week, to be played in Serbia.

“There will be elements of the pre-match ceremony not partaken in by the Republic of Ireland and it is also the intention of the players to make a significant contribution to charitable donation by virtue of both (Israel) match fees and also the fixture against Austria at the Aviva (Stadium in Dublin on Thursday),” he added.

On Saturday morning, the pre-match Irish press conference was delayed after a team meeting was called when goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu decided he did not wish to play in the fixture.

Five hours after it had been due to start, the press conference went ahead with Courell, Ireland coach Heimir Hallgrimsson and FAI director of football John Martin confirming that the players had voted on whether the team should participate in the match. They agreed to play.

Bazunu posted on social media: “I am a man of strong faith and try my best to be a person of character and principle, therefore I feel it would be wrong to participate in the upcoming fixtures against Israel.”

He added: “My decision is based purely upon my personal belief that the killing of innocent people is wrong.

“It is important to note that my stance is not in opposition of the Israel people or the Jewish community but against the atrocities in the region.

“There are few times when you get a chance in life to stand up for something bigger and I strongly believe that this is one of them.”

A spokesperson for the Irish government said: “The FAI has strongly represented the views of its membership that Israel should be excluded from international football competitions, including bringing a motion to Uefa to this effect last year.

“The reality is that this motion was not passed by Uefa and that the FAI was obliged to fulfil the fixture.”