Saudi Arabia’s efforts in evacuating citizens, foreign nationals from Sudan praised

RIYADH: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Gulf Cooperation Council and a number of countries praised Saudi Arabia for the Kingdom’s role in evacuating foreign nationals from Sudan.

Secretary-General of the OIC Hissein Brahim Taha praised the efforts made by Saudi Arabia to evacuate nationals of OIC member states, non-member states, as well as diplomats and workers from Sudan, stressing that the Kingdom’s initiative came at the right time.

He extended his thanks to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the evacuation.

Taha renewed his appeal for a cease-fire in Sudan and dialogue to preserve the security and safety of the Sudanese people and state.

GCC Secretary-General Jassem Mohamed Albudaiwi praised the diplomatic and logistical role played by the Kingdom.

He expressed thanks and appreciation to the Saudi leadership, underlining his gratitude for their instructions and direct follow-up on the evacuation process, which went smoothly for the evacuees who safely arrived in Jeddah and had all their needs met ahead of leaving for their home countries.

Albudaiwi also expressed appreciation for the great diplomatic efforts made by the Kingdom and GCC members in resolving the Sudanese crisis by opening channels of communication with the conflicting parties to reach a comprehensive and peaceful solution.

The GCC secretary-general reiterated the call for the conflicting parties in Sudan to stop military operations at the earliest opportunity, exercise maximum restraint, avoid escalation, prioritise the interests of the Sudanese people, and ensure their security and stability.

Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said in a letter to Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan: “I am immensely pleased to convey our sincere thanks and profound gratitude for the kind gesture by the Royal Saudi Naval Forces in evacuating 66 foreign nationals including three Bangladeshis on April 22.”

He continued in the letter, a copy of which was provided to Arab News by the Bangladesh Embassy: “We deeply appreciate the great efforts undertaken by Saudi Arabia in rescuing these people from Sudan to Jeddah port.”

The UAE’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan also thanked his Saudi counterpart on Monday for the Kingdom’s role in evacuating Emirati nationals from Sudan, WAM, the official news agency, reported.

He thanked Prince Faisal for “helping to evacuate the UAE’s citizens from Sudan and praised the outstanding efforts made by Riyadh in carrying out evacuations in cooperation with various countries.”

The conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has resulted in ferocious battles that have caused the deaths of hundreds of people.

Several foreign countries have conducted evacuation operations to rescue their citizens and embassy staff.

Saudi Arabia led the first successful evacuation operation with the Royal Saudi Naval Forces evacuating people, including foreign nationals, diplomats and officials from Port Sudan on Saturday.

The Kingdom has confirmed the safe arrival of 91 Saudi citizens and around 66 nationals from 12 other countries, including Kuwait, Qatar, the UAE, Egypt, Tunisia, Pakistan, India, Bulgaria, Bangladesh, the Philippines, Canada, and Burkina Faso.

Moreover, a Saudi ship transporting 199 evacuees of different nationalities from Sudan arrived at the King Faisal Naval Base in Jeddah on Monday.

Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib thanked Saudi Arabia’s leadership for evacuating Lebanese citizens from Sudan and for receiving them as guests in Jeddah ahead of their return to their homeland.

World Bank Group President David Malpass also expressed thanks and appreciation to King Salman for the Kingdom’s contribution and support in evacuating the World Bank staff from Sudan to Saudi Arabia.

‎In a letter sent to the king, the World Bank Group president said: “We express our gratitude and appreciation for the generous support provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to our staff in Sudan. Saudi Arabia’s swift action and unwavering support have been truly remarkable.”

He also expressed appreciation for the Kingdom’s embassy and its staff in Khartoum for caring for the World Bank staff and their dependents, which, he said, is greatly appreciated in this time of great need.