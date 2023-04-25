You are here

Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup set to return in 2024 bigger and better than ever

The Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup aims to inspire youngsters to play the game of football. (MCFC)
The Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup aims to inspire youngsters to play the game of football. (MCFC)
The Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup aims to inspire youngsters to play the game of football. (MCFC)
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

  • The annual youth football tournament, which began in 2017, is open to boys and girls from around the world of all backgrounds and ability levels, across a wide range of ages
  • This year’s event, which took place on Feb. 18 and 19, attracted more than 1,700 players from 13 countries on four continents, and 6,000 spectators
The Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup will return in February 2024 and organizers said they aim to build on the success of this year’s tournament.

Hosted by the English Premier League side, the event is a youth football tournament open to boys and girls from all around the world, of all ability levels across a range of ages, with the aim of inspiring youngsters to play the game and develop their skills.

The annual competition was launched in 2017, though the 2023 event was the first since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it has steadily grown in stature. This year’s tournament, which took place on Feb. 18 and 19, attracted more than 1,700 players from 13 countries on four continents, including Manchester City Academy players from the UK, and 6,000 spectators. More than 1000 goals were scored during 400 matches.

Off the pitch, the young players and their families were able to enjoy live entertainment, a screening of a Premier League fixture and other fun activities in the “City Village.”

Full details of next year’s plans are yet to be announced but the tournament will take place over the weekend of Feb. 17-18, 2024, at Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the largest multipurpose sports venue in the UAE. The age categories for teams will be U-8s, U-10s, U-12s, U-14s and U-16s for boys, and U-12s, U-14s and U-16s for girls.

“We were delighted to stage this fabulous event (this year) for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic, and really overwhelmed by the response we received from the teams, players and families,” said Talal Al-Hashemi, the executive director of the sports development sector at Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

“We always try to improve on the past events and 2024 will not be an exception. It’s a great opportunity for young footballers to gain experience of playing against top-notch visiting teams.”

Simon Hewitt, the tournament director, said: “Following on from the success of the 2023 event, we can’t wait to see so many young footballers with a smile on their faces and having fun at the Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup in February 2024.

“The tournament returns for another year and will be a great experience for everyone involved, from the players to the families and the coaches.

“The tournament is very inclusive, catering to all levels of abilities, with day two ending in a selection of finals, with the City Cup, City Plate, City Trophy and City Shield all up for grabs. One lucky team will be winning an all-expenses-paid, once-in-a-lifetime trip to the City Football Academy in Manchester.”

The City Cup-winning teams from each age group are entered into a live draw, with one of them winning the trip.

Topics: Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup Abu Dhabi Sports Council Talal Al-Hashemi Simon Hewitt

Formula E’s esports competition returns with new influencer-led spinoff series

Formula E’s esports competition returns with new influencer-led spinoff series
Updated 25 April 2023
Arab News

Formula E’s esports competition returns with new influencer-led spinoff series

Formula E’s esports competition returns with new influencer-led spinoff series
  • Competition started at ABB FIA Formula E World Championship races in Berlin and will continue in Rome
  • In-person live final will be part of the 2023 Hankook London E-Prix race weekend on Saturday, July 29 with a $44,000 prize pool
Updated 25 April 2023
Arab News

Formula E has announced the return of the elite international simulated racing esports tournament, the Accelerate Championship, with a brand new influencer-led spinoff series to run alongside the main competition.

The first round took place ahead of the 2023 SABIC Berlin E-Prix races in Germany on April 22 and 23.

Now in its third season, Accelerate brings together the world’s best sim racing talent with a $44,000 prize pool on offer. Competitors will race in all-new Formula E GEN3 race car simulators on Formula E racetracks while representing teams in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

The first online qualifying series took place on April 15 and 16 with 88 contenders. Twenty-two went forward to the first Berlin event which was streamed at the Gaming Arena in the Allianz Fan Village and online on Formula E’s official YouTube and Twitch channels.

Two rounds will continue at the 2023 Hankook Rome E-Prix race weekend on July 15 and 16. The top 11 competitors from across the Berlin and Rome events will win a place in the Accelerate Championship live final to be staged at ExCeL London, as part of the huge season finale weekend of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship on July 29 and 30.

Building on the appeal of the Accelerate Championship to the global gaming community, Formula E is launching an all-new influencer-led esports series. Accelerate AMPED will bring together 11 influencers each representing Formula E teams and generating entertainment-led competitive content.

The influencer racers will aim to score points to help their teams take home the Accelerate Teams Championship.

Accelerate AMPED heats will take place alongside the Accelerate Championships in Berlin and Rome giving fans the chance to watch the action live on stage in the Gaming Arena. The Accelerate AMPED final will also take place live at the 2023 Hankook London E-Prix race weekend.

Oracle Red Bull Racing esports driver, Frede Rasmussen, won both previous Accelerate Championships in 2021 and 2022.

Kieran Holmes-Darby, gaming director, Formula E, said: “Formula E is delivering highly competitive, world-class racing both on the track and in the sim racing world with the Accelerate Championship. This year’s competition is set to take it up another level with the inaugural Accelerate AMPED series. We are merging the worlds of competitive gaming and influencers to introduce a new wave of competitors and give fans an exciting new way to engage with Formula E.

“Our GEN3 car is also featuring in a video game for the first time, having launched in Factor2 ahead of the Berlin qualifiers and will also be launching in Real Racing 3 before our Rome Accelerate AMPED event!”

Topics: Formula E

UAE Pro League: Shabab Al-Ahli on brink of 1st title triumph since 2017 merger

UAE Pro League: Shabab Al-Ahli on brink of 1st title triumph since 2017 merger
Updated 25 April 2023
Matt Monaghan

UAE Pro League: Shabab Al-Ahli on brink of 1st title triumph since 2017 merger

UAE Pro League: Shabab Al-Ahli on brink of 1st title triumph since 2017 merger
  • Dubai club 1 win away from being crowned champions after 2-2 draw with city rivals Al-Wasl
Updated 25 April 2023
Matt Monaghan

DUBAI: Matchweek 24’s high drama sparked by a torrent of late goals has left Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club on the cusp of their opening ADNOC Pro League title, while Al-Bataeh’s relegation fears are now real.

An astounding Sunday evening witnessed 97th-minute equalizers in both of the top-two teams’ games.

Leaders Shabab Al-Ahli were pegged back to 2-2 by substitute Ghanem Ahmed’s last-gasp leveller for city rivals Al-Wasl, while – most consequentially – second-placed holders Al-Ain saw essential victory at Baniyas devolve into another 2-2 stalemate courtesy of Ahmed Barman’s heart-breaking own goal.

Monday’s 2-0 triumph for third-placed Al-Wahda at Khor Fakkan has put the two Abu Dhabi outfits three-points off top. But with only two fixtures to fulfil and the pair owning inferior head-to-head records, Shabab Al-Ahli are within one win of a guaranteed first league success since 2017’s historic merger.

Elsewhere, 12th-placed Dibba Al-Fujairah clawed their way out of the drop zone for the first time this season with a timely 2-1 victory versus 10-man Al-Nasr. Sinking fellow promoted side Al-Bataeh swapped places and fell to 13th when a 3-1 defeat at Al-Jazira ensured their 14th successive winless league outing.

Miralem Pjanic came off the bench for star-laden Sharjah but could not prevent a painful 2-1 home reversal to mid-table Al-Ittihad Kalba which caused the pre-season title favorites to hit seventh. Fourth-placed Ajman, meanwhile, remain well set for their best-ever campaign of the professional era with their 2-1 dispatching of already relegated Al-Dhafra.

Here are Arab News’ top picks and a talking point from the latest action.

Player of the week – Nicolas Gimenez (Baniyas)

Conjecture and rumor surround the future of Baniyas’ coveted star man.

Yet, there is certainty about the decisive impact Nicolas Gimenez is having on this season’s title race despite his current employer’s lowly 11th place.

Concurrent kick-offs and collapses were recorded by Shabab Al-Ahli and Al-Ain, on an unforgettable day. Baniyas’ soon-to-be free agent would play a lead role.

Second-half injury time approached in both fixtures with Al-Ain 2-0 up, their usual suspects 26-goal Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba and Moroccan flyer Soufiane Rahimi netting. A retreating Shabab Al-Ahli were 2-1 ahead in the derby with Al-Wasl.

Gimenez converted a 90th-minute penalty for Baniyas to half the deficit and make it 2-1 in both fixtures.

Then, at the same time as Al-Wasl youngster Ahmed’s scrambled strike made it 2-2 at the death in Dubai, panic catalysed by the unmarked Gimenez’s positioning would witness loyal servant Barman put into his own net on the outskirts of Abu Dhabi city center to replicate that score line.

Devastation was the emotion at Al-Ain, while relief pervaded at leaders Shabab Al-Ahli – who have now drawn three of their last four league games.

Unlikely results must continue for Leonardo Jardim’s men versus Baniyas and Ajman for another twist in the tale. In truth, Gimenez appears to have written the eulogy on champions Al-Ain’s comeback.

Goal of the week – Aymen Hussein (Al-Jazira)

A strike both worth the wait and marked with significance was netted by striker Aymen Hussein.

Much was expected of the 27-year-old winter capture from Qatar’s Al-Markhiya because of a strong 25th Arabian Gulf Cup campaign with host-victors Iraq and a possible limited role for resident superstar Ali Mabkhout in this season’s final months.

The latter did not come to pass, and no top-flight starts have been handed to Hussein. But this opening goal for the Pride of Abu Dhabi against bedraggled Al-Bataeh was worth the wait.

An 85th-minute chop stylishly won him space on the penalty box’s edge. Hussein’s burst of acceleration, rare for a man of his imposing size, left another visiting defender behind, with a punishingly accurate low strike making Al-Jazira’s triumph ironclad.

Evaluation of where this leaves him is complex. A sublime solo effort came on a night when 32-year-old Mabkhout’s brace pushed him onto 25 top-flight strikes for the campaign and up to a record-extending 206 UAE top-flight goals in total.

It is difficult for anyone to shadow a legend. Even an Iraq international of Hussein’s repute.

Coach of the week – Hassan Al-Abdooli (Dibba Al-Fujairah)

Dibba’s great escape became tangible in matchweek 24.

Hassan Al-Abdooli’s engineering of victory against in-form Al-Nasr came when Al-Bataeh unsurprisingly fell at Al-Jazira. With both promoted teams possessing 1-0 away victories against each other, the former’s goal difference of minus 24 is keeping them afloat as the latter’s minus 26 threatens to sink them.

Neither side can be accused of not dreaming big. Al-Bataeh embarked on an extensive summer recruitment drive, while Dibba’s gleaming new stadium is a hallmark of rampant ambition.

Former UAE assistant Al-Abdooli could have protected Dibba’s top-flight status in a late drive, including 14 points from the last-available 18. In the same period, Al-Bataeh’s caretaker Said Chkhit has notched only two.

Much could happen before the season finale on May 12. But momentum is firmly with Dibba – and it is full credit to Al-Abdooli.

Cup successes cannot mask Sharjah’s significant disappointment

Sharjah sit in the remarkable position of potentially winning the President’s Cup twice in one season.

October’s delayed 2021-22 showpiece victory versus Shabab Al-Ahli could be repeated in Friday’s 2022-23 showdown against Al-Ain. These are welcome successes. But, so much more was expected.

Serial title winner Cosmin Olaroiu was bequeathed last summer with ex-Barcelona stars Paco Alcacer and Pjanic, plus former Roma center-back Kostas Manolas. A sure-fire hit looked set.

Stale Sharjah, however, possess only the division’s sixth-best attack, despite leading the way in defence with 19 conceded. A distant seventh place ADNOC Pro League campaign was not countenanced.

It is intriguing to analyze how twin President’s Cup glories may influence the short-term future of a project lauded globally in the off-season. Substantial changes may still follow on and off the pitch.

Topics: United Arab Emirates (UAE) football

Team Abu Dhabi’s Sam Torrente aims to maintain winning habit in China

Team Abu Dhabi’s Sam Torrente aims to maintain winning habit in China
Updated 25 April 2023
Arab News

Team Abu Dhabi’s Sam Torrente aims to maintain winning habit in China

Team Abu Dhabi’s Sam Torrente aims to maintain winning habit in China
  • The three-time world champion says Rashed Al-Qemzi has ability to win as he climbs into F1H2O seat
Updated 25 April 2023
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Shaun Torrente aims to keep up his winning habit in China at the weekend to get back on track for a fourth UIM F1H2O World Championship title with Team Abu Dhabi.

The defending champion won in China in 2018 and 2019 en route to his first two F1H2O world crowns, and he approaches Sunday’s Grand Prix of Zhengzhou determined to erase memories of his first-round disappointment in Indonesia.

Torrente was first to the finish in the opening Grand Prix of the season, only to be penalized for a jump start, handing a first-career victory to Polish driver Bartek Marszalek.

“Indonesia definitely didn’t finish the way I wanted,” Torrente said. “I won the race on the water, but unfortunately I made a mistake. At least I took a couple of points, so we move forward in China. As usual, I’ll go for the win and try to get back to the top of the table, one lap at a time, one race at a time.

“Of course, it’s a different venue in China this time, and I’m just looking forward to getting out on the water and seeing what we can do. We’re usually quick at new venues, as we were in Indonesia, so I feel we’ll be in good shape there.”

Torrente has high expectations for three-time UIM F2 champion Rashed Al-Qemzi, who takes over in the Abu Dhabi 2 speedboat from his cousin, veteran Emirati driver, Thani Al-Qemzi, who is unavailable for the trip to China.

“Rashed’s integration into the team is not even necessary, because he’s been our spare driver for three or four seasons,” Torrente said. “He’s always been with us, and we’ve raced F2 and endurance together. He’s a really talented, fast driver.

“The main thing for him is to get some experience and to make all the laps. Honestly, if everything goes perfectly, he will have an opportunity to win the race, because he’s that quick. He’s not expected to, but his ability is definitely at that level.”

Al-Qemzi, who won the UIM Endurance Championship with Team Abu Dhabi in 2019 and 2021, made his F1H2O debut in Sharjah in 2016 and scored his first points there a year later. He is a naturally confident competitor, and will soak up all the encouragement and motivation he receives from Torrente and team manager, Guido Cappellini.

“I’m very excited to be racing in F1 again and I’m going to give it everything I’ve got for the team,” he said. “Of course, F1 is where I would really like to be. Shaun helped me when we won the endurance championship together, and he’s a great guy. I can learn a lot from him as a driver who has won the world title three times.

“Guido has told me to test the boat in extra free practice, and then the team can prepare it for me for the next day. The weight will be different for me compared to Thani, so some adjustments will be needed, and I’ll see how it suits my style of driving.”

Topics: Abu Dhabi UIM Formula 1 World Powerboat Championship (F1H2O) UAE China

6-time MLB All-Star and Cy Young award winner Felix Hernandez joins Baseball United ownership group

6-time MLB All-Star and Cy Young award winner Felix Hernandez joins Baseball United ownership group
Updated 25 April 2023
Arab News

6-time MLB All-Star and Cy Young award winner Felix Hernandez joins Baseball United ownership group

6-time MLB All-Star and Cy Young award winner Felix Hernandez joins Baseball United ownership group
  • Former Seattle Mariners’ pitching star joins Mariano Rivera, Barry Larkin, Adrian Beltre and Elvis Andrus as co-owner and investor in new Dubai-based professional league
Updated 25 April 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Baseball United, the first-ever professional league focused on the Middle East and Indian subcontinent, has announced that former Seattle Mariners legend, Felix Hernandez, has joined its investment and ownership group.

Spending his entire 15-year career in Seattle, Hernandez went to six All-Star games, won a Cy Young award, and is the Mariners’ career leader in wins, strikeouts, innings pitched, Earned Run Average and Wins Above Replacement for pitchers. His 2,524 career strikeouts rank 37th in Major League Baseball history.

Hernandez is also the last Major League Baseball pitcher to throw a perfect game — one of the sport’s rarest feats in which no batters reach base and a pitcher records 27 straight outs within nine innings.

Hernandez became just the 23rd pitcher in history to accomplish this feat on Aug. 15, 2012, against the Tampa Bay Rays. Widely regarded as one of the best pitchers in franchise history, “King Felix” will be inducted into the Seattle Mariners’ Hall of Fame on Aug. 12, 2023.

“It’s such an honor to add Felix to our ownership team,” said Kash Shaikh, president, CEO and co-owner of Baseball United. “Felix is one of the most dominant and successful pitchers of our generation, and an icon in Seattle as well as his home country of Venezuela.

“On the field, he has done everything from pitching a perfect game, to throwing an immaculate inning, to hitting a grand slam. Off the field, he’s an intelligent entrepreneur with a passion for growing the game. Our team and I look forward to partnering with Felix as we launch our league in Dubai later this year.”

Baseball United begins play with its Dubai Showcase this November, which will feature the league’s first four franchises and several baseball, brand and government partners. The Middle East and Indian subcontinent is the epicenter of bat and ball sports, with tens of millions of avid baseball fans in search of a professional league within their region. Baseball United is intent on creating that ecosystem with the support of the legendary baseball players in its ownership ranks.

“I am very excited and grateful to join the Baseball United family,” said Hernandez. “I believe that the opportunity to grow the game — especially in a part of the world that’s always interested me — represents the next chapter in my baseball journey. I’m inspired by the great work that Kash and the Baseball United team have done, and I’m ready to dive in to help wherever needed.”

Topics: baseball

LeBron James steers Lakers past Grizzlies 117-111 in overtime for 3-1 lead

LeBron James steers Lakers past Grizzlies 117-111 in overtime for 3-1 lead
Updated 25 April 2023
AP

LeBron James steers Lakers past Grizzlies 117-111 in overtime for 3-1 lead

LeBron James steers Lakers past Grizzlies 117-111 in overtime for 3-1 lead
  • Lakers surge back from a seven-point deficit with five minutes left in regulation
  • LeBron James scores basket that forced overtime over heavy defensive pressure
Updated 25 April 2023
AP

LOS ANGELES: LeBron James made the tying layup with 0.8 seconds left in regulation before scoring four of his 22 points in overtime, and the Los Angeles Lakers surged to a 3-1 lead in their first-round playoff series with a 117-111 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night.
Austin Reaves scored 23 points and Anthony Davis had five of his 17 in overtime for the seventh-seeded Lakers, who are on the brink of their first playoff series victory outside the Florida bubble since 2012.
Los Angeles surged back from a seven-point deficit with five minutes left in regulation with a rally that abruptly began when D’Angelo Russell hit three consecutive 3-pointers, and the Lakers never trailed in OT.
Desmond Bane scored 36 points and hit a tiebreaking layup with 6.7 seconds left in regulation for the second-seeded Grizzlies, who will have to rally from a 3-1 series deficit and win a Game 7 for the first time in franchise history to advance.
Ja Morant scored 19 points with his injured right hand, but Davis blocked his jumper at the regulation buzzer. The Grizzlies then missed six of their first eight shots in overtime while committing two key turnovers.
James, who also had 20 rebounds, coolly scored the basket that forced overtime over heavy defensive pressure, and he hit a huge layup while getting fouled to put the Lakers up by five with 29.1 seconds to play. Dennis Schroder and Austin Reaves buried two free throws apiece to seal the Lakers’ 12th win in 15 games dating to the regular season.
Game 5 is Wednesday night in Memphis.
Davis didn’t look sharp for much of Game 4 while struggling with an apparent hip injury that required a heating pad on the bench, but he blocked four shots, and the Lakers excelled whenever the big man was protecting the rim.
Dillon Brooks had 11 points for Memphis after getting ejected from Game 3 for striking James in the groin.
Morant’s 45-point performance in Game 3 wasn’t enough to dig the Grizzlies out of an early 29-point hole in his first game back from an injury absence with a sore right hand. He reacted with obvious pain after he jammed the hand into the ground again during the second half of Game 4, but kept playing and even dunked on Rui Hachimura an instant before the third-quarter buzzer.
The Grizzlies fell behind by an NBA record-tying 26 points after a historically bad first quarter in Game 3, but they dramatically improved their start in Game 4. The Lakers still jumped out to a 15-point lead in the first half before Memphis got back in it with a big surge to close the first half.

Topics: basketball NBA LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers

