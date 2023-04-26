UAE unveils Green Education Partnership Road Map ahead of COP28 in Dubai

DUBAI: The UAE’s Ministry of Education on Tuesday unveiled the country’s Green Education Partnership Road Map, which is part of the preparations for COP28, the UN Climate Change Conference, which Dubai will host toward the end of this year.

During the road map launch event, the ministry signed agreements with the UN’s Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization and its Children’s Fund, UNICEF, to advance climate education and action among the younger generation before, during and after the conference.

The ministry also announced that it will create the first education pavilion ever to be included at a COP event, the Emirates News Agency reported on Tuesday.

Under the UAE’s leadership, UNESCO will support the organization of a high-level advocacy meeting of the leaders of member states to discuss the role of education in efforts to address climate issues, and host the inaugural meeting of Greening Education Partnership Multi-Partner Trust Fund. This partnership initiative was established last year during the Transforming Education Summit, with a particular focus on tackling climate change.

The UAE’s road map identifies environmental and climate-friendly initiatives the ministry intends to implement before and after COP28. For example, it plans to ensure that 50 percent of all UAE schools and campuses attain green accreditation, and provide more than 2,400 educators and 1,400 principals with relevant training.

Ahmad Belhoul Al-Falasi, the UAE’s minister of education, said that COP28 marks a significant development because it will provide a blueprint for leveraging the potential of education to help accomplish the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals and combat climate change. It will also raise awareness of climate change and discuss efforts to mitigate its consequences, he added.

The minister stressed the importance of global cooperation to integrate climate themes into education and coordinate activities to combat climate change. He said the UAE is eager to provide a practical and adaptable road map for the education of students and teachers about climate change, which other countries can adapt, customize and benefit from.

“Individual behaviors toward climate change are still the key to making a real impact, and with that comes the significant role of education in shifting minds, actions and attitudes about the environment today and in the future,” said Al-Falasi.

“At the Ministry of Education, we have a critical role to play to advance the role of education in addressing climate change, by building environmentally friendly curricula and schools, and training educators to build sustainable green communities.

“The UAE’s hosting of COP28 presents another opportunity to highlight the country’s efforts in this field and mobilize international efforts to include green education within educational systems in the region and the world.”

The ministry will also launch a “Children’s Voice” initiative, as part of which young people throughout the country will be offered training to help them advocate for, and participate in, environmental decision making.

There will also be an “Educator’s Voice” initiative through which the ministry will focus on developing the critical role teachers can play in raising awareness of climate change and combating its effects.