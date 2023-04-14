You are here

  • Home
  • UAE industry minister discusses COP28 with Japan’s foreign minister

UAE industry minister discusses COP28 with Japan’s foreign minister

UAE industry minister discusses COP28 with Japan’s foreign minister
Japanese foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on Friday met with Sultan Al-Jaber, the UAE’s Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology. (MOFA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/peg2j

Updated 14 April 2023
Arab News Japan

UAE industry minister discusses COP28 with Japan’s foreign minister

UAE industry minister discusses COP28 with Japan’s foreign minister
Updated 14 April 2023
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on Friday met with Sultan Al-Jaber, the UAE’s Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology who is visiting Japan to participate in the G7 Ministers’ Meeting on Climate, Energy and Environment in Sapporo.

Minister Jaber explained the status of preparations for COP28, which will take place in Dubai in late November and early December.

Hayashi expressed his congratulations on Minister Jaber’s appointment as the COP28 President-Designate and stated that Japan is fully committed to contributing fully to the negotiations for achieving a satisfactory outcome from COP28.




Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on Friday met with Sultan Al-Jaber, the UAE’s Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology. (MOFA)

Hayashi added that Japan attaches great importance to its strategic partnership with the UAE and looks forward to further cooperation in various fields.

The two ministers confirmed that they will continue to work together under the Comprehensive and Strategic Partnership Initiative and exchanged views on cooperation in the fields of defense and on the situation in Ukraine.

Minister Jaber expressed his hopes for further strengthening bilateral relations with Japan.

This story originally appeared on Arab News Japan

Topics: Japan UAE

Related

Update COP28 host UAE ‘approaches climate change with sense of urgency,’ says Emirati minister
Middle-East
COP28 host UAE ‘approaches climate change with sense of urgency,’ says Emirati minister
COP28 could see move from negotiation to action, experts say
Business & Economy
COP28 could see move from negotiation to action, experts say

London to hold Europe’s biggest Eid festival at Westfield Square for 4th time

London to hold Europe’s biggest Eid festival at Westfield Square for 4th time
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

London to hold Europe’s biggest Eid festival at Westfield Square for 4th time

London to hold Europe’s biggest Eid festival at Westfield Square for 4th time
  • London Eid Festival will welcome Muslim and non-Muslim community members to celebrate the end of Ramadan
  • Westfield London’s visitors will find at the Atrium a range of concessions including fashion and Eid gift stalls
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Over 220,000 visitors are expected to attend London Eid Festival from Apr. 29 to May 1, as the event returns for the fourth year to Westfield Square, making it Europe’s biggest Eid Al-Fitr festival.
Scheduled to take place at the Atrium and Westfield Square, London Eid Festival will welcome Muslim and non-Muslim community members to celebrate the end of Ramadan during this free annual event, where guests get to enjoy live entertainment, activities, a feast of food stalls and modest fashion concessions inspired by Muslim regions from across the globe.
Open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. over the weekend and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the bank holiday Monday, Westfield London’s visitors will find at the Atrium a range of concessions including fashion and Eid gift stalls, as well as a Crepe Protect Trainer Cleaning Vehicle to ensure their shoes are sparkling whilst roaming around the venue.
Meanwhile at John Lewis, live activities include cookery demonstrations, a fashion show and beauty masterclass, as well as an Islamic art gallery where all culture lovers can unite and share traditions.
At Westfield Square, visitors will enjoy the beautiful works of henna artists and experience makeovers from face painters in addition to the Halal Food Festival where there will be a wide variety of cuisines from all over the world, including Pakistan, North Africa and the Middle East. For children, there will be a play area and children’s choir.
In a media statement issued Friday, Waleed Jahangir, managing director at Algebra Consulting, said: “We’ve felt a great sense of belonging at Westfield London for the last few years and are excited to bring back the London Eid Festival for its fourth year. With its ever-growing success, the event offers a plethora of activities and enjoyment for the thousands of people celebrating Eid this year.”
Meanwhile Katie Wyle, general manager at Westfield London, said the Muslim community is incredibly important to Westfield London, and they are honored to welcome the return of the London Eid Festival. “The event has grown to become a major highlight in our cultural events calendar, and we look forward to once again welcoming families and individuals of Muslim faith, as well as wider communities, to participate in a marvellous celebration of good will and unity,” added Wyle.

Topics: Ramadan 2023 London Eid Festival Westfield Square

Related

Sky will be the limit for Eid visitors to AlUla
Saudi Arabia
Sky will be the limit for Eid visitors to AlUla
Amazon partners with Aleradah to create Eid eGift cards
Corporate News
Amazon partners with Aleradah to create Eid eGift cards

Judge orders bail for Spanish letter bomb suspect

Judge orders bail for Spanish letter bomb suspect
Updated 14 April 2023
Reuters

Judge orders bail for Spanish letter bomb suspect

Judge orders bail for Spanish letter bomb suspect
  • Pompeyo Gonzalez Pascual has been in jail since January
  • Investigating judge Jose Luis Calama said he believed there was no longer a risk that Gonzalez would destroy evidence, nor indications that he could re-offend
Updated 14 April 2023
Reuters

MADRID: A 74-year-old Spanish man accused of sending a series of letter bombs in late 2022 will be bailed under supervision on Friday, after a high court judge concluded there was no risk that he would re-offend.
Pompeyo Gonzalez Pascual, who faces terrorism charges for allegedly sending primed letters to six institutions including the prime minister’s office and the Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid, has been in jail since January.
Investigating judge Jose Luis Calama said he believed there was no longer a risk that Gonzalez would destroy evidence, nor indications that he could re-offend.
Ordering his release following the conclusion of the evidence-gathering phase of the investigation, Calama also cited Gonzalez’s age and the fact that he had no criminal record as factors.
Gonzalez, who was due to leave jail later on Friday, has had his passport withdrawn, is barred from leaving the country and must appear weekly at the nearest court and inform that court of his whereabouts at all times.
It could still take several months before the investigation is wrapped up, eventually leading to a trial.
Investigators have already concluded that at least three of the parcels were sent from Burgos, near Gonzalez’s home.
He is accused of sending six letter bombs in total between Nov. 24 and Dec. 2 to the Ukrainian and US embassies, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s office, the Defense Ministry, an air force base and a weapons manufacturer.
Most were defused, although a Ukrainian embassy employee was slightly injured when one blew up.

Topics: Spain letter bombs terrorism

Related

Spain detains suspect over letter bombs sent to PM, Ukraine embassy
World
Spain detains suspect over letter bombs sent to PM, Ukraine embassy
Ukraine embassy guard in Madrid ‘lightly’ injured by letter bomb
World
Ukraine embassy guard in Madrid ‘lightly’ injured by letter bomb

Ukraine says it is finding more Chinese components in Russian weapons

Ukraine says it is finding more Chinese components in Russian weapons
Updated 14 April 2023
Reuters

Ukraine says it is finding more Chinese components in Russian weapons

Ukraine says it is finding more Chinese components in Russian weapons
  • "The trend is now that there is less Western-made components but more – not hard (to) guess which country – made components. Of course, China," said Vladyslav Vlasiuk
  • China has repeatedly denied sending military equipment to Russia since Moscow's all-out invasion of Ukraine in February 2022
Updated 14 April 2023
Reuters

LONDON/FRANKFURT: Ukrainian forces are finding a growing number of components from China in Russian weapons used in Ukraine, a senior adviser in President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office told Reuters, as Western supplies are squeezed by sanctions.
In “the weapons recovered from the battlefield we continue to find different electronics,” said Vladyslav Vlasiuk, who advises the president’s chief of staff on sanctions policy.
“The trend is now that there is less Western-made components but more – not hard (to) guess which country – made components. Of course, China,” he said via a video call.
China has repeatedly denied sending military equipment to Russia since Moscow’s all-out invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The assault triggered Western sanctions, including on sending military and dual-use technology such as microchips that could be used in either ordinary appliances or weapons.
Intelligence gathered by Ukrainian experts from the battlefield and shared with Reuters stated that Chinese-made components were found in a navigation system in Orlan aerial drones that had previously used a Swiss system.
The experts also reported finding Chinese parts in the fire control system in Russian tanks that had earlier used French-made parts.
Reuters could not independently verify the intelligence, including whether the components mentioned may have been intended for non-military use or whether they were moved to Russia by a third party.
“We’re picking (up) a lot of different stuff, China made,” Vlasiuk said.
Asked whether Chinese companies had provided parts for Russian military hardware, China’s foreign ministry spokesperson’s office told Reuters: “Throughout history, China has launched normal trade cooperation with all countries, including Russia, on the basis of equality and mutual benefit.”
“As for military item exports, China has throughout adopted a prudent and responsible attitude. China’s position and actions have always been this way.”

NAMING NAMES
Vlasiuk said that Ukraine was able to identify some manufacturers or suppliers and share that information with Western allies.
He named China North Industries Group (Norinco), a Chinese weapons maker, as one supplier and military supplier Xinxing Guangzhou Import & Export Co. as another, without saying what they had supplied.
A member of staff at Norinco, who declined to give their name, said the company was “not providing military equipment components to Russia.”
Xinxing Guangzhou Import & Export Co. did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Russia’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The top US diplomat Antony Blinken last month said China had not “crossed that line” yet of supplying Russia with lethal aid.
However, US officials are watching developments closely and are concerned, in particular, by so-called dual-use products, such as electronics that can be used in, say, a microwave or a missile.
“We and our partner governments are relentlessly focused on restricting Russia’s access to key technologies that fuel its brutality in Ukraine,” said a senior State Department official. “We will continue to take action to degrade Putin’s war machine.”
Earlier this week, the US added Chinese companies to its latest sanctions, including a satellite image reseller that the State Department said supplied imagery of locations in Ukraine to entities affiliated with Wagner and its head, Yevgeny Prigozhin.
China, which has positioned itself as a mediator, has said it is not interested in inflaming the conflict as it says Western arms supplies to Ukraine do.
Ukraine has imposed sanctions on the Chinese company Comnav Technology for supplying navigation and radar equipment to Russia that could be used to support Russian and Iranian drones and missiles. A Comnav staff member, asked whether it was supplying components to Russia said, “No, of course not.” The staff member declined to be named.
Vlasiuk described an “ongoing battle” first to impose sanctions on Russia and then to close loop-holes Moscow would find to avoid them.
“We see that there a lot of examples of third countries continuing, willingly or not, to support sanctions circumvention,” he said.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict China Weapons

Related

Ukraine forces pull back as Russia mounts ‘re-energized’ Bakhmut assault, UK says
World
Ukraine forces pull back as Russia mounts ‘re-energized’ Bakhmut assault, UK says
Borrell: EU cannot trust China unless it seeks peace in Ukraine
World
Borrell: EU cannot trust China unless it seeks peace in Ukraine

Russia trained Belarusian pilots in nuclear weapons use

Russia trained Belarusian pilots in nuclear weapons use
Updated 14 April 2023
AP

Russia trained Belarusian pilots in nuclear weapons use

Russia trained Belarusian pilots in nuclear weapons use
  • It was another attempt by the Kremlin leader to dangle the nuclear threat to discourage the West from supporting Ukraine
Updated 14 April 2023
AP

MOSCOW: Belarusian air force crews have completed their training for using tactical nuclear weapons as part of Russia’s plan to deploy the weapons to its ally Belarus amid the fighting in neighboring Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said Friday.
The ministry released a video in which a Belarusian pilot said that the training course in Russia had given the crews of the Belarusian air force’s Su-25 ground attack jets the necessary skills for using the weapons.
Russian President Vladimir Putin declared last month that Moscow planned to put some of its tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. It was another attempt by the Kremlin leader to dangle the nuclear threat to discourage the West from supporting Ukraine.
Russia has a union agreement with Belarus that envisions close political, economic and military ties. Russian troops used Belarusian territory to roll into Ukraine from the north in February 2022 and have maintained a presence in Belarus.
The deployment of Russian tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus would put them closer to potential targets in Ukraine and NATO members in Eastern and Central Europe. Belarus shares a 1,250-kilometer (778-mile) border with NATO members Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.
Such weapons are intended to destroy enemy troops on the battlefield. They have a relatively short range and much less power compared with nuclear warheads fitted to long-range strategic missiles, which are capable of obliterating whole cities.
Putin said that construction of storage facilities for tactical nuclear weapons would be completed in Belarus by July 1. Russia also has helped modernize Belarusian warplanes to adapt them to carrying nuclear weapons and provided the country with Iskander short-range missiles that could be fitted with a nuclear warhead.
Putin has emphasized that Russia would retain control over any nuclear weapons deployed to Belarus, just as the US controls its tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of its NATO allies.
Belarus, Kazakhstan and Ukraine had Soviet nuclear weapons stationed in their territory, but handed them over to Russia after the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia belarus Russia nuclear

Related

Russia puts Pacific Fleet on high alert in surprise inspection
World
Russia puts Pacific Fleet on high alert in surprise inspection
Ukraine forces pull back as Russia mounts ‘re-energized’ Bakhmut assault, UK says
World
Ukraine forces pull back as Russia mounts ‘re-energized’ Bakhmut assault, UK says

European spacecraft rockets toward Jupiter and its icy moons

European spacecraft rockets toward Jupiter and its icy moons
Updated 14 April 2023
AP

European spacecraft rockets toward Jupiter and its icy moons

European spacecraft rockets toward Jupiter and its icy moons
  • The journey began with a morning lift off by Europe's Ariane rocket from French Guiana in South America
  • The three ice-encrusted moons are believed to harbor underground oceans, where sea life could exist
Updated 14 April 2023
AP

DUBAI: A European spacecraft rocketed away Friday on a decadelong quest to explore Jupiter and three of its icy moons that could have buried oceans.
The journey began with a morning lift off by Europe’s Ariane rocket from French Guiana in South America.
It will take the robotic explorer, dubbed Juice, eight years to reach Jupiter, where it will scope out not only the solar system’s biggest planet but also Europa, Callisto and Ganymede. The three ice-encrusted moons are believed to harbor underground oceans, where sea life could exist.
Then in perhaps the most impressive feat of all, Juice will attempt to go into orbit around Ganymede: No spacecraft has ever orbited a moon other than our own.
With so many moons,— at last count 95 — astronomers consider Jupiter a mini solar system of its own, with missions like Juice long overdue.
“We are not going to detect life with Juice,” stressed the European Space Agency’s project scientist, Olivier Witasse.
But learning more about the moons and their potential seas will bring scientists closer to answering the is-there-life-elsewhere question. “That will be really the most interesting aspect of the mission,” he said.
Juice is taking a long, roundabout route to Jupiter, covering 4 billion miles (6.6 billion kilometers)
It will swoop within 125 miles (200 kilometers) of Callisto and 250 miles (400 kilometers) of Europa and Ganymede, completing 35 flybys while circling Jupiter. Then it will hit the brakes to orbit Ganymede, the primary target of the 1.6 billion-euro mission (nearly $1.8 billion).
Ganymede is not only the solar system’s largest moon — it surpasses Mercury — but has its own magnetic field with dazzling auroras at the poles.
Even more enticing, it’s thought to have an underground ocean holding more water than Earth. Ditto for Europa and its reported geysers, and heavily cratered Callisto, a potential destination for humans given its distance from Jupiter’s debilitating radiation belts, according to Carnegie Institution’s Scott Sheppard, who’s not involved with the Juice mission.
“The ocean worlds in our solar system are the most likely to have possible life, so these large moons of Jupiter are prime candidates to search,” said Sheppard, a moon hunter who’s helped discover well over 100 in the outer solar system.
The spacecraft, about the size of a small bus, won’t reach Jupiter until 2031, relying on gravity-assist flybys of Earth and our moon, as well as Venus.
“These things take time — and they change our world,” said the Planetary Society’s chief executive, Bill Nye. The California-based space advocacy group organized a virtual watch party for the launch.
Belgium’s King Philippe and Prince Gabriel, and a pair of astronauts — France’s Thomas Pesquet and Germany’s Matthias Maurer — were among the spectators in French Guiana. Thursday’s launch attempt was nixed by the threat of lightning.
Juice — short for Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer — will spend three years buzzing Callisto, Europa and Ganymede. The spacecraft will attempt to enter orbit around Ganymede in late 2034, circling the moon for nearly a year before flight controllers send it crashing down in 2035, later if enough fuel remains.
Europa is especially attractive to scientists hunting for signs of life beyond Earth. Juice will keep its Europa encounters to a minimum, however, because of the intense radiation there so close to Jupiter.
Juice’s sensitive electronics are encased in lead to protect against radiation. The 14,000-pound (6,350-kilogram) spacecraft also is wrapped with thermal blankets — temperatures near Jupiter hover around minus 380 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 230 degrees Celsius). And its solar panels stretch 88 feet (27 meters) tip to tip to soak in as much sunlight that far from the sun.
Late next year, NASA will send an even more heavily shielded spacecraft to Jupiter, the long-awaited Europa Clipper, which will beat Juice to Jupiter by more than a year because it will launch on SpaceX’s mightier rocket. The two spacecraft will team up to study Europa like never before.
NASA has long dominated exploration at Jupiter, beginning with flybys in the 1970s by the twin Pioneers and then Voyagers. Only one spacecraft remains humming at Jupiter: NASA’s Juno, which just logged its 50th orbit since 2016.
Europe provided nine of Juice’s science instruments, with NASA supplying just one.
If Juice confirms underground oceans conducive to past or present life, Witasse said the next step will be to send drills to penetrate the icy crusts and maybe even a submarine.
“We have to be creative,” he said. “We can still think it’s science fiction, but sometimes the science fiction can join the reality.”

Topics: European Space Agency Jupiter Ariane rocket

Related

SpaceX prepares for rehearsal, test flight of Starship rocket
World
SpaceX prepares for rehearsal, test flight of Starship rocket
UAE to launch probe targeting asteroid between Mars, Jupiter
Middle-East
UAE to launch probe targeting asteroid between Mars, Jupiter

Latest updates

Ukraine bars its national teams from events with Russians, Belarusians
Ukraine bars its national teams from events with Russians, Belarusians
Algerian parliament approves a new law that tightens control over the media
Algerian parliament approves a new law that tightens control over the media
London to hold Europe’s biggest Eid festival at Westfield Square for 4th time
London to hold Europe’s biggest Eid festival at Westfield Square for 4th time
Newcastle United reject ‘dark arts’ claims as Eddie Howe thanks Unai Emery for ‘Sliding Doors’ moment
Newcastle United reject ‘dark arts’ claims as Eddie Howe thanks Unai Emery for ‘Sliding Doors’ moment
US superstar Taylor Swift shows off Elie Saab gown on Eras Tour
US superstar Taylor Swift shows off Elie Saab gown on Eras Tour

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.