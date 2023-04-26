What We Are Reading Today: Carmageddon by Daniel Knowles

Success in life should be seen as an obligation and it will not arrive unless you demand it, so says the book “The 10X Rules.”
Grant Cardone’s 2011 hit claims to reveal the recipe for success and, with a four-star average from more than 10,000 ratings on Amazon, there’s got to be something to it, right?
Cardone designs 10 goals to prepare for success. He states that aiming 10 times higher than you are right now means that even those who come up short will find themselves further along in life. More action equals more potential for success.
The author believes in aiming higher than personal expectations, and that most people underestimate the importance of time and energy in reaching objectives.
Having high expectations in Cardone’s view will result in high outcomes. Even when a set goal isn’t accomplished, perseverance will reap its own rewards.
One rule states that problems will arise even with the best plans and preparation. However, when efforts are multiplied by ten, problems will become insignificant.
Another rule is creating luck when putting 10x efforts into achieving the 10x goals. Through dedicated work and optimism, opportunities come knocking.
According to the author, peers may look at opportunities as some form of luck. Yet, a higher fortune aligns with higher potential.
“One of the greatest turning points in my life occurred when I stopped casually waiting for success and instead started to approach it as a duty, obligation, and responsibility,” Cardone says in chapter four.
The 10X Rules is available in Jarir Bookstore for SR139 ($37.04), online on Amazon for $27, and for $17.36 on Kindle.