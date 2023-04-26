You are here

What We Are Reading Today: Carmageddon by Daniel Knowles

Updated 26 April 2023
Updated 26 April 2023
What We Are Reading Today: Carmageddon by Daniel Knowles

What We Are Reading Today: Carmageddon by Daniel Knowles
In “Carmageddon,” Daniel Knowles outlines the rise of the automobile and the costs we all bear as a result. 

Knowles traces the forces and decisions that normalized cars and cemented our reliance on them. 

He takes readers around the world to show the ways car use has impacted people’s lives—from Nairobi, where few people own a car but the city is still cloaked in smog, to Hou ston, where the Katy Freeway has a mind-boggling 26 lanes. 

With these negatives, Knowles shows that there are better ways to live.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Updated 25 April 2023
Ghadi Joudah

What We Are Reading Today: 'It's Not How Good You Are, It's How Good You Want To Be'
Updated 25 April 2023

Photo/Supplied
  • Throughout the book, Arden uses a combination of humor, anecdotes and practical advice to motivate readers and help them achieve their goals
Updated 25 April 2023
Ghadi Joudah

“It’s Not How Good You Are, It’s How Good You Want To Be” is a bestselling self-help book by Paul Arden, published in 2003.

The title, divided into several short chapters, is a guide on how to achieve success in your life, career and business.

Arden encourages readers to take risks, embrace failures and think outside the box. He argues that it is important to have a clear vision of what you want to achieve and to work toward that goal with passion and determination.

He also emphasizes the importance of creativity in achieving success. He suggests that creativity is not only for artists and designers, but for anyone who wants to stand out and make a difference.

Throughout the book, Arden uses a combination of humor, anecdotes and practical advice to motivate readers and help them achieve their goals. He draws on his own experiences as a successful advertising executive to provide real-world examples of how his advice can be applied in practice.

Arden was an author and creative director at British advertising and communication agency Saatchi & Saatchi.

He was a regular columnist at The Independent.

The same year the book was published, Arden and his wife created the Arden & Anstruther art gallery to showcase photography.

Another famous book by Arden is “Whatever You Think, Think The Opposite.”

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Updated 25 April 2023
MANAL SHAKIR

Review: Fast-paced 'Firefly' explores a life fragmented by sectarianism 
Updated 25 April 2023 

Review: Fast-paced ‘Firefly’ explores a life fragmented by sectarianism 
Updated 25 April 2023
MANAL SHAKIR

CHICAGO: From celebrated author Jabbour Douaihy — whose novels pay homage to the vibrance, diversity and extraordinary landscape and culture Lebanon is known for — comes “Firefly.” It is a story that dives into northern Lebanon and explores sectarian tensions that eventually led to the Lebanese Civil War. Newly translated into English by Paula Haydar and Nadine Sinno, readers follow Nizam Al-Alami, a young boy who has grown up among Muslim and Christian communities in Tripoli and Hawra.  

Douaihy first introduces Mahmoud Yasser Al-Alami, a Muslim entrepreneur in the coastal town of Mina in Tripoli, Lebanon, whose businesses bring him more trouble than success. While politics reign supreme for Mahmoud at his bookshop, where discussions of the nationalization of the Suez Canal and the Free Officers Revolt of Egypt occupy his time, at home his wife Sabah takes care of children Maysaloun and Nizam. They spend their summers in Hawra to escape the heat, and there Nizam runs into his Christian neighbor’s orchard where he falls in love with Touma and Rakheema Abu Shaheen, a childless couple who welcome Nizam with open arms.  

When troubles befall the Al-Alamis, Nizam stays with Touma and Rakheema. He grows up among the Christian community in Hawra and eventually makes his way to Beirut to study law at a Jesuit university. Soon, Nizam is hosting communist comrades as the city begins reaching its boiling point. With no religion listed on his ID card, Nizam is caught in a sectarian struggle with too many religious influences and no single religious identity. He is involved in marches and protests, witnesses death and destruction and comes within inches of death as Beirut and its residents are divided into a Muslim East and Christian West.  

Douaihy writes of a young man’s struggles in a changing city where even though he is a bridge between worlds, he is viewed with stigma by both sides. Among the people that created Lebanon, who are as diverse as the landscape, a boy with multiple identities finds that not one can fill the void of belonging in this fast-paced novel. Nizam’s fragmented life mimics that of Beirut, as the boy and city must overcome the factions that want to keep them divided. 

Critically acclaimed, the late author’s novels were nominated four times for the International Prize for Arabic Fiction. 

Topics: Firefly Jabbour Douaihy

What We Are Reading Today: The Wisdom of the Bullfrog by William H. McRaven

What We Are Reading Today: The Wisdom of the Bullfrog by William H. McRaven
Updated 24 April 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Wisdom of the Bullfrog by William H. McRaven
Updated 24 April 2023

What We Are Reading Today: The Wisdom of the Bullfrog by William H. McRaven
Updated 24 April 2023
Arab News

“The Wisdom of the Bullfrog” is Admiral William H. McRaven’s clear-eyed treatise on the leadership qualities that separate the good from the truly great.

The book contains multiple stories of military history and personal experiences from Admiral McRaven’s distinguished career with the Navy Seals.

In his 37 years as a Navy Seal, he commanded at every level. 

As a four-star admiral, his final assignment was as commander of all US Special Operations Forces. 

He dealt with every conceivable leadership challenge.

“The book draws on these and countless other experiences from Admiral McRaven’s incredible life, including crisis situations, management debates, organizational transitions, and ethical dilemmas, to provide readers with the most important leadership lessons he has learned over the course of his forty years of service,” said a review on Goodreads.com.

“Overall, a well written and well organized leadership book with helpful and powerful insights, and while it comes across as light and surface level at times, it is still a generally insightful book,” it added.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Updated 23 April 2023
Haifa Alshammari

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The 10X Rules’

Photo/Supplied
  • The author believes in aiming higher than personal expectations, and that most people underestimate the importance of time and energy in reaching objectives
Updated 23 April 2023
Haifa Alshammari

Success in life should be seen as an obligation and it will not arrive unless you demand it, so says the book “The 10X Rules.”

Grant Cardone’s 2011 hit claims to reveal the recipe for success and, with a four-star average from more than 10,000 ratings on Amazon, there’s got to be something to it, right?

Cardone designs 10 goals to prepare for success. He states that aiming 10 times higher than you are right now means that even those who come up short will find themselves further along in life. More action equals more potential for success.

The author believes in aiming higher than personal expectations, and that most people underestimate the importance of time and energy in reaching objectives.

Having high expectations in Cardone’s view will result in high outcomes. Even when a set goal isn’t accomplished, perseverance will reap its own rewards.

One rule states that problems will arise even with the best plans and preparation. However, when efforts are multiplied by ten, problems will become insignificant.

Another rule is creating luck when putting 10x efforts into achieving the 10x goals. Through dedicated work and optimism, opportunities come knocking.

According to the author, peers may look at opportunities as some form of luck. Yet, a higher fortune aligns with higher potential.

“One of the greatest turning points in my life occurred when I stopped casually waiting for success and instead started to approach it as a duty, obligation, and responsibility,” Cardone says in chapter four.

The 10X Rules is available in Jarir Bookstore for SR139 ($37.04), online on Amazon for $27, and for $17.36 on Kindle.

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today:

What We Are Reading Today: Good Girls by Hadley Freeman
Updated 23 April 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Good Girls by Hadley Freeman
Updated 23 April 2023

What We Are Reading Today: Good Girls by Hadley Freeman
Updated 23 April 2023
Arab News

Hadley Freeman’s “Good Girls” is an excellent memoir cum personal investigation into anorexia. 

The author was hospitalised with anorexia when she was 13 years old, and then struggled with the illness for the next 20 years of her life. 

This book chronicles her own personal experiences whilst interweaving discussions she has had with doctors and professors into the narrative, as well as conversations with those fellow patients who she met in hospital as a teenager.

Freeman is an intelligent, articulate and insightful writer and this memoir discussing her experiences of growing up with anorexia is compelling and fascinating, said a review on Goodreads.com.

“This book was really good but also heartbreaking all at the same time,” it added.

There is an enormous amount of personal revelation, both to the author herself and to us, about the dynamics of anorexia.

There is a great deal of research information combined with true stories.

Anorexia “is not a desire to be thin — it’s a desire to look ill,” Freeman writes.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

