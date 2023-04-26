Lebanon central bank chief’s brother skips fraud probe hearing
A view shows the exterior of the Justice Palace building where Raja Salameh, brother of central bank governor Riad Salameh is believed to have been arrested in Baabda, Lebanon March 17, 2022. (REUTERS)
Governor Riad Salameh is being investigated alongside his brother Raja Salameh in Lebanon and in at least five European countries over allegedly taking more than $300 million from the central bank by collecting commissions
BEIRUT: The brother of Lebanon’s central bank governor did not attend a hearing in Beirut on Tuesday with European investigators probing whether the siblings embezzled and laundered hundreds of millions of dollars in public funds over more than a decade.
Governor Riad Salameh is being investigated alongside his brother Raja in Lebanon and in at least five European countries over allegedly taking more than $300 million from the central bank by collecting commissions as a fee from bond buyers then transferring the funds to Forry Associates, owned by Raja.
The brothers deny wrongdoing. A lawyer for Raja, 62, did not respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.
European investigators arrived in Beirut on Monday and were set to question Raja as part of the probe on Tuesday morning.
He did not attend the hearing and a senior judicial source told Reuters that his lawyer attended briefly to say he was ill.
The governor, 72, has previously denied embezzlement, saying the collected commissions were not public funds.
According to French court documents, French prosecutors say money from Forry was used to make “numerous” real estate purchases across Europe and the United Kingdom.
The documents say prosecutors suspect Riad used fake banking documents in Raja’s name to cover up illicit sources of wealth.
European investigators questioned the governor in Beirut over two days in March, asking about the central bank’s links to Forry, his assets abroad, the source of his wealth and transfers he made to associates and relatives.
The investigators have returned to pursue interrogations of Raja and of an assistant, Marianne Houayek.
The three have been charged with financial crimes in two separate cases in Lebanon but have not yet been formally and publicly charged in the investigating European countries.
French prosecutors have informed Riad that they intend to press charges of fraud and aggravated money laundering during a planned hearing in France on May 16.
A lawyer for Salameh said earlier this month his client had not yet decided if he would attend the French hearing.
Last spring, Raja was held in Lebanese custody for nearly two months over charges of “complicity in illicit enrichment” that also involved his brother.
Raja was released on a record bail of 100 billion Lebanese pounds, or around $3.7 million at the market exchange rate at the time.
UAE unveils Green Education Partnership Road Map ahead of COP28 in Dubai
The Emirati Ministry of Education signed agreements with two UN agencies to advance climate education and action among children
The ministry also announced that it will create the first education pavilion ever to be included at a COP event
DUBAI: The UAE’s Ministry of Education on Tuesday unveiled the country’s Green Education Partnership Road Map, which is part of the preparations for COP28, the UN Climate Change Conference, which Dubai will host toward the end of this year.
During the road map launch event, the ministry signed agreements with the UN’s Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization and its Children’s Fund, UNICEF, to advance climate education and action among the younger generation before, during and after the conference.
The ministry also announced that it will create the first education pavilion ever to be included at a COP event, the Emirates News Agency reported on Tuesday.
Under the UAE’s leadership, UNESCO will support the organization of a high-level advocacy meeting of the leaders of member states to discuss the role of education in efforts to address climate issues, and host the inaugural meeting of Greening Education Partnership Multi-Partner Trust Fund. This partnership initiative was established last year during the Transforming Education Summit, with a particular focus on tackling climate change.
The UAE’s road map identifies environmental and climate-friendly initiatives the ministry intends to implement before and after COP28. For example, it plans to ensure that 50 percent of all UAE schools and campuses attain green accreditation, and provide more than 2,400 educators and 1,400 principals with relevant training.
Ahmad Belhoul Al-Falasi, the UAE’s minister of education, said that COP28 marks a significant development because it will provide a blueprint for leveraging the potential of education to help accomplish the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals and combat climate change. It will also raise awareness of climate change and discuss efforts to mitigate its consequences, he added.
The minister stressed the importance of global cooperation to integrate climate themes into education and coordinate activities to combat climate change. He said the UAE is eager to provide a practical and adaptable road map for the education of students and teachers about climate change, which other countries can adapt, customize and benefit from.
“Individual behaviors toward climate change are still the key to making a real impact, and with that comes the significant role of education in shifting minds, actions and attitudes about the environment today and in the future,” said Al-Falasi.
“At the Ministry of Education, we have a critical role to play to advance the role of education in addressing climate change, by building environmentally friendly curricula and schools, and training educators to build sustainable green communities.
“The UAE’s hosting of COP28 presents another opportunity to highlight the country’s efforts in this field and mobilize international efforts to include green education within educational systems in the region and the world.”
The ministry will also launch a “Children’s Voice” initiative, as part of which young people throughout the country will be offered training to help them advocate for, and participate in, environmental decision making.
There will also be an “Educator’s Voice” initiative through which the ministry will focus on developing the critical role teachers can play in raising awareness of climate change and combating its effects.
UN Security Council calls for end to Israeli occupation and settlements in Palestine
During their quarterly meeting to discuss on the situation in Palestine, council members reaffirmed their support for a two-state solution
Palestine’s foreign minister said the Israelis continue to ignore international law because the international community refuses to hold them to account
NEW YORK CITY: The member states of the UN Security Council on Tuesday called for the Israeli occupation and the building of illegal Jewish settlements on Palestinian land to end, as they reiterated their support for a two-state solution to resolve the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians.
It came during the council’s quarterly meeting and debate on the situation in Palestine and the status of the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories. It was chaired by Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov, as Russia holds the rotating presidency of the Security Council this month and chose to convene it at a ministerial level.
Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Maliki opened his remarks by commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Nakba, or “Catastrophe,” the destruction of the Palestinian homeland in 1948 as a result of the formation of the state of Israel, and the permanent displacement of a majority of Palestinian Arabs. More than 700,000 were forced to flee their homes and became refugees. Then, in 1967, Israel occupied the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem during the Six-Day War.
Al-Maliki called on the international community to do more to hold Israeli authorities accountable for their repeated violations of international law resulting from the continuing occupation of Palestinian land in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, and the building of illegal settlements for Jewish citizens in occupied territories.
He said that while the international community has been vocal in condemning Israel for failing to adhere to the principles of international law, and for the mistreatment of Palestinians, it has failed back this up with “decisive action on the ground” that might deter such behavior and end the occupation.
Israeli authorities continue to act with “impunity” and total disregard for the norms of international law and diplomacy, Al-Maliki added, and they behave this way because the international community has refused to hold them to account.
“As long as Israel reaps the benefits of its occupation, while we pay the cost, annexation and apartheid are the only reality we are left with” he told council members.
“Make the occupation costly and I can assure you it will come to an end.”
Gilad Erdan, Israel’s permanent representative to the UN, did not respond to Al-Maliki’s comments. Instead, he accused the Security Council of “bias” because it had refused to postpone the meeting to accommodate Israel’s Memorial Day holiday on Tuesday. He then read out the names of Israeli soldiers who died in wars, before promptly leaving the meeting.
Tor Wennesland, the UN’s special coordinator for the Middle East peace process, said that both Israelis and Palestinians should refrain from any actions that might escalate the conflict, and called for an end to any provocations or incitements that could prevent a resolution and an end to the occupation.
He highlighted the killing of Palestinian civilians by Israeli forces and the demolition of Palestinian homes, and urged Israel to adhere to the principles of international law, preserve the status quo in occupied Jerusalem, and respect Jordan’s Hashemite custodianship of Muslim holy sites in the city.
Lavrov said that Russia supports a two-state solution and is intent on engaging with all powers in the region to help achieve stability and peace in the Middle East.
He said “unilateral steps on the ground” by the Israelis, such as the construction of illegal settlements, the demolition of Palestinian homes, and random arrests of Palestinian civilians, were the main driver of instability in the region.
Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US permanent representative to the UN, expressed Washington’s continuing support for Israel as she called on “all parties to exercise restraint in action and in rhetoric to prevent further escalation.”
She also condemned recent rocket attacks launched from the Gaza Strip and from Lebanon against Israeli targets in response to violence against Muslim worshippers in Jerusalem.
Thomas-Greenfield reiterated US support for a two-state solution as she called for an end to violence and the start of “confidence-building measures” between Israel and the Palestinians.
She also stressed Washington’s support for the UN Relief and Works Agency, the UN body responsible for supporting and aiding Palestinian Refugees. She said Washington has provided the agency with hundreds of millions of dollars in funding but warned that the agency might face financial problems soon that could put Palestinian refugees at risk and cause instability in the region.
Council members from France, Ecuador, Ghana and the UAE expressed concern about the recent increase in violence in Jerusalem and urged a “deescalation of tensions.”
They expressed support for Palestinian rights and called for an end to the suffering of the Palestinian people. They also welcomed efforts by authorities in Egypt and Jordan to ease the rising tensions.
Palestinian prisoner on hunger strike 'could die at any moment'
Khader Adnan, 44, from Arraba in Jenin, stopped taking food in protest at his arrest and detention by Israeli authorities
The Palestinian Prisoners Club said Israel’s refusal to respond to his demand was a ‘death sentence’ and that his condition had become ‘dangerous’
RAMALLAH: A Palestinian prisoner who has been on hunger strike for 80 days could die any moment following a sudden deterioration in his health, Palestinian sources have warned.
Khader Adnan, 44, from Arraba in Jenin, stopped taking food in protest at his arrest and detention by Israeli authorities.
The Palestinian Prisoners Club said Israel’s refusal to respond to his demand was a “death sentence” and that his condition had become “dangerous.”
Despite Adnan’s medical emergency, the Israeli authorities have refused to end his detention, allow his family to visit, or transfer him permanently to a civil hospital, the club said.
Every time he is transferred to a hospital, he is returned under the pretext that he refused medical support, it added.
During a meeting with his lawyer on Tuesday in Ramla prison, Adnan lost consciousness and later had no memory of what happened to him. The prison administration told his lawyer that it would transfer him to a hospital.
During a video court hearing on Sunday, Adnan, a member of the Islamic Jihad group, passed out several times and suffered severe convulsions.
The court rejected his lawyer’s request that he be released on bail.
Adnan has been detained since Feb. 5, the day he announced his hunger strike. The Israeli authorities filed an indictment against him which was swiftly rejected by Adnan.
His wife said in press statements on Tuesday that no information about Adnan’s condition was made available after he was transferred to a hospital.
Prison authorities postponed a scheduled visit by his lawyer at noon on Tuesday.
Jamil Alayan, an Islamic Jihad leader, said: “We will not allow the Israeli occupation to unilaterally kill the prisoner, Adnan,” adding that what was happening amounted to an “execution.”
Shawan Jabarin, director of the Al-Haq Institution for Human Rights in Ramallah, told Arab News that Israeli authorities refused to release Adnan on bail because they did not deal with the Palestinians according to the law.
“There are no fair trial procedures in the Israeli military judiciary when it comes to the Palestinians,” Jabarin said.
Palestinians in Gaza held a sit-in to express solidarity with the prisoner.
A number of the prisoners’ families staged a protest in front of the Red Cross office in the occupied West Bank town of Tulkarm in support of those incarcerated in Israeli prisons, including Adnan, and against the Israeli policy of administrative detention and deliberate medical negligence.
According to the Prisoners Club, 4,900 prisoners, including 31 women, 160 children, more than 1,000 administrative detainees and 19 journalists have been detained by Israel. Hundreds of sick and older prisoners are being kept in harsh conditions, it said.
Almost 400 prisoners have been held in detention for more than 20 years, it said.
The number of prisoners is increasing daily and has risen by more than 2,300 since the beginning of the year, while the number of Palestinians arrested since the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories now exceeds 1 million.
Palestinian prisoners are facing worsening conditions since the arrival of Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who has pledged unprecedented punitive measures against them.
Lebanese and Palestinians evacuated from Sudan arrive in Beirut
BEIRUT: Two groups of Lebanese and Palestinian refugees flew to Beirut on Tuesday after they were evacuated from Sudan.
They arrived at Rafic Hariri International Airport carried by two Middle East Airlines flights from Jeddah.
The first batch of 12 Lebanese arrived at 3 p.m., and the second plane arrived at 11 p.m., carrying 32 passengers, 12 of whom were Palestinian.
The evacuees were welcomed at the airport by caretaker Foreign Minister Abdullah Bou Habib, Lebanon’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Fawzi Kabbara, and the Secretary-General of the High Relief Commission Maj. Gen. Mohammed Khair.
On Monday, a group of Lebanese, including businessmen and their families, were evacuated from Sudan.
Bou Habib said the evacuation process was both delicate and tiring, praising the Saudi efforts to evacuate people from Sudan.
“The first stage of the evacuation process was successful thanks to the assistance of the UAE, which took over the evacuation from Khartoum to Port Sudan, and the second stage was undertaken by Saudi Arabia, from Port Sudan to Lebanon,” he said.
Bou Habib added: “We are grateful for the assistance provided to the Lebanese who were evacuated, and I want to especially thank Saudi Arabia for prioritizing the Lebanese. Jordan also offered us assistance, but its capabilities are limited in terms of warplanes.”
The evacuees were transferred from Port Sudan to Jeddah on board a private Saudi ship of the Royal Saudi Navy.
Bou Habib said: “So far, we have evacuated about 60 Lebanese, including Palestinians. Four Syrians have decided to stay in Saudi Arabia, which granted them visas to stay in the country for a full month, although we did not object to them coming to Lebanon. If there are more Lebanese stuck in Sudan, we hope they will contact us so that we can arrange their evacuation.
“The Lebanese ambassador to Sudan, Dima Haddad, who moved to Port Sudan, will return to Lebanon with the evacuation of the last batch of Lebanese to Beirut.
“A convoy that includes 16 Lebanese set off from Khartoum but has not yet arrived in Port Sudan, and we are waiting for it.”
The Lebanese community in Sudan is comprised of approximately 100 people, most of whom are businessmen and their families. Some were spending the Eid Al-Fitr vacation in Beirut when the clashes broke out in Khartoum.
The evacuation process began at dawn on Sunday with the Lebanese community gathering in front of the Rotana Hotel in Khartoum, to embark on a land trip toward the Coral Port Sudan Hotel, a journey that takes several hours and is fraught with dangers.
Maj. Gen. Khair said: “The evacuees are mostly businessmen and employees in different companies in Sudan.”
Hassan Attia, a Lebanese who was returning with his wife and their child, described the situation in Khartoum as “terrifying.” He said they encountered several roadblocks during their 18-hour journey between Khartoum and Port Sudan.
Another evacuee pointed out the Lebanese businessmen's concern over their property and money in Khartoum, which have become at risk.
Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the “special care with which the Kingdom surrounded the Lebanese evacuees, and the efforts of the Saudi Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Defense, and everyone who contributed to the evacuation of the Lebanese and ensured their safe return.”
Mikati said: “Saudi Arabia has been and still is the top supporter of Lebanon and the Lebanese in all circumstances. The Lebanese people, from all sects, look forward to returning the love that the Kingdom has shown them, as a token of appreciation and loyalty.”
As Sudan's crisis deepens, its neighbor South Sudan is ill-prepared for a human influx, warns IOM chief of mission
Around 95 percent of those who have arrived from Sudan so far are South Sudanese nationals, says Peter Van der Auweraert
He confirms uptick in arrivals of third-country nationals — including Kenyans and Somalis — using South Sudan to return home
AMMAN, JORDAN: Before Khartoum descended into violence on April 15, the Sudanese capital had been a refuge for people escaping conflict in the nation’s remote fringes, from Darfur to the Nuba Mountains, and from South Sudan, before the latter became an independent country in 2011.
Now, as the death toll mounts, and thousands of Sudanese grab whatever they can carry and flee their homes, neighboring countries look on with trepidation, having faced political upheaval, conflict and mass displacements of their own in recent years.
Many fear the violence now raging in Sudan could easily spill over into neighboring states, triggering a wider regional crisis — one that Antonio Guterres, the UN secretary-general, has warned could “engulf the whole region.”
In a part of the world already heavily dependent on foreign assistance, wracked by economic fragility, conflict and extreme weather events, policymakers and aid agencies fear a far larger humanitarian emergency could soon emerge if the fighting and displacement continue.
Before the latest conflict erupted in Sudan, the UN’s International Organization for Migration, or IOM, office in South Sudan had been preparing for the imminent rainy season — readying its flood response and pre-positioning food and other essentials.
Now, IOM’s representative for South Sudan and acting humanitarian coordinator, Peter Van der Auweraert, has had to shift his team’s attention to the thousands of people now flooding across the border from the country’s northern neighbor — Sudan.
“(We are trying to) play this balancing game whereby we don’t divert our attention away from the preparation for the rainy season, which would be to the detriment of the people already here in South Sudan, and at the same time allocating sufficient human resources to the response at the border for the people that are arriving, but also preparing for the large increase in numbers that we are expecting to arrive in the coming period,” Van der Auweraert, who was posted to the country in February 2021, told Arab News.
Despite the split that took place between Sudan and South Sudan in 2011, the populations of both countries have maintained close ties. More than 400,000 Sudanese refugees live in camps in South Sudan, while about the same number of Sudanese migrants live and work south of the border.
Many of them arrived about a decade ago, fleeing violence in the troubled Darfur region, and have since established themselves in South Sudan. Others came for economic reasons. In the country’s capital, Juba, it is common to meet Sudanese traders.
“When people are forced to flee a conflict, they tend to go to places where they have networks, where they know people,” said Van der Auweraert.
Likewise, Sudan hosts about 1.5 million South Sudanese. Around 800,000 of them are refugees, while the remainder are a blend of registered and unregistered migrants. With Sudan now in crisis, these communities are trying to come back.
Any such mass return would likely place even greater strain on efforts to supply aid to the more than 2 million displaced people in South Sudan who have fled their homes because of civil strife.
At the time of writing, just a little over 3,000 South Sudanese have returned from Sudan — an indication, according to Van der Auweraert, of just how perilous the mere seven-hour drive from Khartoum to the border town of Renk can be for those fleeing the conflict.
Leaving Khartoum alone “while bullets are flying around” is a “major challenge for those trying to flee in taxis and buses,” he said. Those who made the journey described scenes of lawlessness and criminality. Many say they were robbed along the way.
“They’ve had to hand out money to different people to make sure that they can continue their journey,” said Van der Auweraert.
“They’re being threatened. They’re being robbed. That’s in addition (to the fact that) when people decided to flee, they had already gone through quite traumatic experiences in Khartoum itself.
“They’re seeing images of street-to-street fighting and they’ve seen dead bodies in the street and friends with houses destroyed or people who had been shot. So people are arriving in a state of mental and physical exhaustion.”
“Around 95 percent of those who have arrived from Khartoum, Darfur, and other regions are South Sudanese nationals. The remaining 5 percent are Sudanese refugees seeking refuge in South Sudan.
“And also we’ve been seeing an uptick in the number of third-country nationals — Kenyan and Somali students — Somali students trying to use South Sudan as an entry point to go back to their home countries.”
While Van der Auweraert is confident the return of South Sudanese nationals to their home country will be manageable “one way or another,” despite the fact it will be “chaotic and there will be difficulties,” his biggest worry remains the “adverse economic impact of the crisis on a country and communities that were already struggling.
“We are a country with a very high level of extreme poverty. And when you add in this economic crisis, and on top of that, the fact that the humanitarian funding is unlikely to increase significantly in the coming months because of the global crisis, the crisis in Ukraine, and other places in the world that are going to need assistance, if we combine that with the rainy season, I’m really worried that we will see extreme human suffering in some parts of the country.”
The crisis in Sudan has immediate and tangible consequences for the wider region. Northern parts of South Sudan rely heavily on basic food imports from Sudan, which will be disrupted by the unfolding crisis.
“We are seeing a rapid increase in prices in the northern part of South Sudan,” said Van der Auweraert. “In the disputed Abyei area, we’ve seen a tripling of the prices in a week’s time since the Sudan crisis started. And we’re not talking here about cars. We’re talking about essentials for people.”
The devaluation of the South Sudanese pound has also contributed to inflation and price hikes in the southern part of the country, which relies heavily on imports from Uganda and Kenya.
“This is problematic,” said Van der Auweraert. “Because you’re looking at a context where there’s about 12.5 million South Sudanese living in South Sudan (of which) 9.4 million are judged to actually be in need of humanitarian assistance. So you’re in a situation where people are already highly vulnerable and they’re just getting an additional economic shock.
“So that is really something that we are watching very anxiously on the humanitarian side, because we are only 25 percent funded when it comes to our ongoing humanitarian appeal. And this was before the crisis.”
IOM has a 2,700-strong team working in South Sudan, 90 of whom are international staff. However, humanitarian aid workers have become targeted in Sudan, with three World Food Programme employees killed and many others injured in the initial days of the conflict in North Darfur, prompting the agency to suspend operations in the country.
A UN update on April 22 said looters had taken at least 10 WFP cars and six of its food trucks after storming the agency’s offices and warehouses in Nyala in South Darfur.
Van der Auweraert said he and his team are “very concerned about the plight of our colleagues.”
He added: “A lot of internationals like myself have people that they know personally who are stuck in Khartoum. But at the same time, of course, as humanitarians, we are motivated to help people. So the morale is high, certainly among the front-line workers.”
Morale remains high amid South Sudanese humanitarians as well, “but they are facing a big challenge because (they) have family members who are stuck in Khartoum,” said Van der Auweraert.
“We have quite a lot of South Sudanese colleagues that have their wives and husbands, children, their parents, uncles, aunts, brothers, sisters, who never left when the country became independent, or who fled (South Sudan) in 2013- 2016, when we had internal conflict here, to Sudan and they didn’t come back since then.
“I have a good local friend of mine. His kids are in the university in Khartoum. So for our national staff, in addition to having to step up in terms of the work, there is also the personal anxiety around what is going to happen to their families in Khartoum. So their feelings are definitely mixed.
“I have to say, I see a lot of sad and worried faces around me, because South Sudan and Sudan are independent countries, of course, but the populations are intertwined in a real sense.
“(Our national staff) know that, if it’s difficult for countries like the US and the EU, France and the UK to get their nationals out, they’re also aware and there’s 1.5 million South Sudanese and the South Sudanese government will not be in a position to bring people back. They cannot bring 1.5 million people back. It’s impossible to organize that.
“So, of course, they are concerned about their family members. I already have one South Sudanese colleague whose brother was killed in the crossfire in Khartoum. So unfortunately, we will probably see more of these types of cases. And that, of course, weighs on the national colleagues here.”
Van der Auweraert said he hopes the international community will show “the same level of solidarity to the the people of Sudan and the people in the countries around Sudan as they have been showing to Ukraine, in terms of funding and support.
“And, of course, (I hope) that the international community puts its political weight behind bringing peace to Sudan. That is the only way (out). Because it’s already a complicated neighborhood. And we don’t need another big country descending into a long war.”