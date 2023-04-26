Iranian authorities re-arrest dissident journalist, says family

You are here

This family handout photo of Iranian dissident journalist Keyvan Samimi, 74, shows him after his release from prison on January 26, 2023 in Tehran. (AFP)
Updated 26 April 2023
AFP

  • In February 2022, Samimi was provisionally released from prison and returned home due to health issues but was re-incarcerated in May after being suspected of engaging in political activities
TEHRAN: A dissident Iranian journalist has been arrested again, barely three months after his release from prison following two years of incarceration, his family said on Tuesday.
Keyvan Samimi, known for his activism, was arrested on Thursday, a family member said.
“We still have no further information on the (security) service responsible for his arrest or his whereabouts,” they added.
The 74-year-old was released from Semnan Prison in January after being sentenced to three years in jail for “plotting against national security” in December 2020.
Since his release, he is known to have met activists and other political figures, including reformist former President Mohammad Khatami.
In January, Samimi’s family said he also faced a separate case in which he was accused of “association against the security of the country.” They did not elaborate.

In February 2022, Samimi was provisionally released from prison and returned home due to health issues but was re-incarcerated in May after being suspected of engaging in political activities.
In December, Samimi sent a message from his cell in support of the protest movement that shook Iran following the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini.
The 22-year-old Iranian Kurd died in the custody of the morality police in Tehran after her arrest for an alleged breach of the country’s dress code for women.
A former editor of the now-banned intellectual magazine Iran-e-Farda (Iran Tomorrow), Samimi has been imprisoned several times, before and after Iran’s 1979 revolution.
Also, Iran has charged two prominent actresses for publishing pictures of themselves flouting the country’s dress code, just weeks after announcing a crackdown on breaches, local media reported.
Police in Tehran have referred the case against Katayoun Riahi and Pantea Bahram to Iran’s judiciary, accusing them of “the crime of removing the hijab in public and posting photos on the internet,” the Tasnim news agency said.
If prosecuted, the pair could face fines or prison terms.
Earlier this month police said they would begin using “smart” technology in public places to crack down on women defying Iran’s compulsory dress code.
Last week, photos of Bahram, 53, went viral after she posed without a headscarf at a film screening, while Riahi, 61, posted several photos taken in public places around Tehran in which she did not wear a headscarf.
On April 16, authorities said they had closed 150 commercial establishments whose employees were not complying with the dress code.
Bahram and Riahi have won several awards at Iran’s leading cinema event, the Fajr International Film Festival.
In November, Riahi was released on bail after more than a week’s detention for posting photos to Instagram in solidarity with the Amini protests, showing herself without a headscarf.

 

Topics: Iran

Sudan fighting resurges after nightfall despite ceasefire

Updated 56 min 38 sec ago
Reuters

Sudan fighting resurges after nightfall despite ceasefire

  • The fighting Sudan Armed Forces and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has turned residential areas into battlefields
KHARTOUM: Fighting flared anew in Sudan late on Tuesday despite a ceasefire declaration by the warring factions as more people fled the capital Khartoum and former officials, including one facing international war crimes charges, left prison.
The Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) agreed to a 72-hour ceasefire beginning on Tuesday.
But gunfire and explosions could be heard after nightfall in Omdurman, one of Khartoum’s sister cities on the Nile River where the army used drones to target RSF positions, a Reuters reporter said.
The army also used drones to try to drive fighters back from a fuel refinery in Bahri, the third city at the confluence of the Blue Nile and White Nile.
Since Sudan erupted in warfare between the army and the RSF on April 15, derailing a transition to civilian democracy, the paramilitaries have embedded themselves in residential districts and the army has sought to target them from the air.
The fighting has turned residential areas into battlefields. Air strikes and artillery have killed at least 459 people, wounded over 4,000, destroyed hospitals and limited food distribution in a nation already reliant on aid for a third of its 46 million people.
A projectile hit Al-Roumi medical center in Omdurman on Tuesday and exploded inside the facility, injuring 13 people, a hospital official said.

PRISONERS RELEASED
In a further sign of deteriorating security, former Minister Ahmed Haroun, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Darfur, said he and other officials were allowed to leave Kober prison.
Following reports of a prison break in recent days, Haroun said that conditions at Kober had deteriorated badly. A protester imprisoned there said in a taped statement posted on Sunday that prisoners had been let go after a week with no water or food.
Haroun and the other released officials served under ex-President Omar Al-Bashir who came to power in a 1989 military coup and was ousted in a popular uprising in 2019. The ICC in the Hague has accused Haroun of organizing militias to attack civilians in a genocide in Darfur in 2003 and 2004. The whereabouts of Bashir were not immediately clear.
Separately, the World Health Organization (WHO) said one of the warring parties had taken control of a national health facility in Khartoum and expressed concern about potential biological hazards from measles and cholera pathogens for vaccinations stored there.
An exodus of embassies and aid workers from Africa’s third-largest country has raised fears that civilians who remain will be in greater danger if the shaky three-day truce deal, which expires on Thursday, does not hold.
US President Joe Biden’s national security team is continuing to talk to Sudan’s rival military leaders to end fighting and provide humanitarian aid, a White House spokesperson said on Tuesday.
The fighting has paralyzed hospitals and other essential services, and left many people stranded in their homes with dwindling supplies of food and water.
With bodies scattered in the streets, international aid group Medecins sans Frontieres (MSF) said it was alarming that it had been unable to get fresh supplies or personnel into Sudan.
The UN humanitarian office (OCHA) said shortages of food, water, medicines and fuel were becoming “extremely acute,” with prices for basic goods including bottled water surging, and it had been forced to cut back operations for safety reasons.
The UN refugee agency forecast that hundreds of thousands of people might flee into neighboring countries.

’WHY IS THE WORLD ABANDONING US?’
As foreign governments evacuated their nationals, those with nowhere to go said they felt forsaken. “Why is the world abandoning us at a time of war?” said Sumaya Yassin, 27, accusing foreign powers of being selfish.
Since the fighting erupted, tens of thousands have left for neighboring Chad, Egypt, Ethiopia and South Sudan.
With civilians leaving Khartoum in cars and buses, the streets of one of Africa’s biggest metropolitan areas were largely emptied of ordinary daily life, with those still in the city huddling at home while fighters roamed outside.
“The situation has become very dangerous, including in areas not under bombardment,” French journalist Augustine Passilly said by phone as she tried to cross the border into Egypt.
“There is nothing left in stores, no water, no food. People have started to go out armed, with axes, with sticks.”
Some fear the fighting between rival military leaders that has turned Khartoum into a war zone for the first time could reawaken war in the vast and largely desert western region of Darfur already scarred by a two-decade-old conflict.
Foreign countries have airlifted embassy staff out after several attacks on diplomats, including the killing of an Egyptian attache shot on his way to work.
Britain launched a large-scale evacuation of its nationals on military flights from an airfield north of Khartoum. France and Germany said they had each evacuated more than 500 people of various nationalities, and that a French commando had been hit by crossfire during the operation.

 

Topics: Sudan Unrest

‘Dead or alive’: Iraq’s Yazidis await Daesh-abducted kin

Updated 26 April 2023
AFP

‘Dead or alive’: Iraq’s Yazidis await Daesh-abducted kin

  • 19 members of Taalou’s family were abducted, including his brother, sister, their spouses, kids
  • In August 2014, Daesh massacred thousands of Yazidi men, enlisted children, and seized thousands of women to be sold as jihadists’ ‘wives’ or reduced to sexual slavery
SHARYA, Iraq: After paying nearly $100,000 in ransom to free 10 family members, Khaled Taalou, a member of Iraq’s Yazidi minority, is still working to free other missing relatives kidnapped by Daesh group fighters.

Despite his efforts, five more relatives, along with thousands of other Yazidis, remain missing after being abducted by the jihadists.
“We are still looking. We do not lose hope,” the 49-year-old said.
In August 2014, Daesh swept over Mount Sinjar, the Kurdish-speaking minority’s historic home in northern Iraq.
They massacred thousands of Yazidi men, enlisted children, and seized thousands of women to be sold as jihadists’ “wives” or reduced to sexual slavery.
Daesh considered the Yazidis, who follow a non-Muslim monotheistic faith, as heretics.
UN investigators described as genocide the atrocities carried out by Daesh.
Nineteen members of Taalou’s family were abducted, including his brother and sister, along with their spouses and children.
“We borrowed money as we could, here and there, to get them out,” the journalist and writer said.
Now displaced and living in Sharya, a village in Iraqi Kurdistan, after fleeing his home in Sinjar, Taalou has managed to free 10 relatives over seven years.
Expensive releases are negotiated “via networks of traffickers in Iraq and abroad,” he said.
The latest was his brother’s granddaughter in February 2022, located in a Syrian camp. He has learned that along with five relatives who remain missing, two family members were killed in aerial bombardments in the fight against Daesh.
After Daesh’s rapid rise in 2014, Iraq declared victory over the jihadists in 2017 and the group’s last Syrian stronghold was retaken in 2019.
But the toll left behind by their self-proclaimed caliphate is still being counted. Mass graves in Sinjar continue to be exhumed and the International Organization for Migration says more than 2,700 Yazidis remain missing, with some still in Daesh captivity while “the whereabouts of others is uncertain.”
Bahar Elias was separated from her husband Jassem and their son Ahmed, who was barely 19 when the family was kidnapped when Daesh seized Sinjar.
Relatives paid intermediaries $22,000 to secure the release of Bahar and her three younger sisters.
Now living in a camp for displaced people near Sharya, the 40-year-old said she has her “eyes glued to the road” in hopes that her husband and son will return.
She appealed for international assistance to “help us find a trace of our families, to find out if they are dead or alive.”
Knowing their fate, she added, would allow her “to be free from pain.”
Hussein Qaidi, head of a public office in Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region working to rescue kidnapped Yazidis, said Daesh abducted 6,417 Yazidis from Sinjar.
More than 3,500 have been rescued in Iraq or from neighboring Syria and Turkiye.
He estimated 2,855 Yazidis remain missing and said his team works tirelessly to “gather the available information and free all the kidnapped.”
Hayam was 17 when Daesh abducted her on Aug. 3, 2014, along with her parents, five sisters and two brothers.
Now living in Sharya, she has managed to rebuild her life after a journey across the territory once controlled by the jihadists.
In an Daesh prison, she met Leila, a fellow Yazidi. In May 2015, Hayam was sold to a Syrian and Leila to an Iraqi.
Four months later, Hayam was given to a man from Dagestan before escaping her ordeal and reaching Iraqi Kurdistan, after a year and a half in captivity.
She has since married Leila’s brother, Marwan, and the couple and their two children have sought asylum in Australia, where Hayam has family awaiting them.
She has the word “huriya” (freedom) tattooed on her wrist and holds no intention of returning to her former home.
“Nothing awaits us in Sinjar,” she said, adding that her family and friends are no longer there.
“Some were killed, others are still captives of Daesh, and others have emigrated. Everything has changed.”

 

Topics: Iraq Yazidis

Lebanon central bank chief’s brother skips fraud probe hearing

Updated 26 April 2023
Reuters

Lebanon central bank chief’s brother skips fraud probe hearing

  • Governor Riad Salameh is being investigated alongside his brother Raja Salameh in Lebanon and in at least five European countries over allegedly taking more than $300 million from the central bank by collecting commissions
BEIRUT: The brother of Lebanon’s central bank governor did not attend a hearing in Beirut on Tuesday with European investigators probing whether the siblings embezzled and laundered hundreds of millions of dollars in public funds over more than a decade.
Governor Riad Salameh is being investigated alongside his brother Raja in Lebanon and in at least five European countries over allegedly taking more than $300 million from the central bank by collecting commissions as a fee from bond buyers then transferring the funds to Forry Associates, owned by Raja.
The brothers deny wrongdoing. A lawyer for Raja, 62, did not respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.
European investigators arrived in Beirut on Monday and were set to question Raja as part of the probe on Tuesday morning.
He did not attend the hearing and a senior judicial source told Reuters that his lawyer attended briefly to say he was ill.
The governor, 72, has previously denied embezzlement, saying the collected commissions were not public funds.
According to French court documents, French prosecutors say money from Forry was used to make “numerous” real estate purchases across Europe and the United Kingdom.
The documents say prosecutors suspect Riad used fake banking documents in Raja’s name to cover up illicit sources of wealth.
European investigators questioned the governor in Beirut over two days in March, asking about the central bank’s links to Forry, his assets abroad, the source of his wealth and transfers he made to associates and relatives.
The investigators have returned to pursue interrogations of Raja and of an assistant, Marianne Houayek.
The three have been charged with financial crimes in two separate cases in Lebanon but have not yet been formally and publicly charged in the investigating European countries.
French prosecutors have informed Riad that they intend to press charges of fraud and aggravated money laundering during a planned hearing in France on May 16.
A lawyer for Salameh said earlier this month his client had not yet decided if he would attend the French hearing.
Last spring, Raja was held in Lebanese custody for nearly two months over charges of “complicity in illicit enrichment” that also involved his brother.
Raja was released on a record bail of 100 billion Lebanese pounds, or around $3.7 million at the market exchange rate at the time.

 

Topics: Lebanon

UAE unveils Green Education Partnership Road Map ahead of COP28 in Dubai

Updated 26 April 2023
Arab News

UAE unveils Green Education Partnership Road Map ahead of COP28 in Dubai

  • The Emirati Ministry of Education signed agreements with two UN agencies to advance climate education and action among children
  • The ministry also announced that it will create the first education pavilion ever to be included at a COP event
DUBAI: The UAE’s Ministry of Education on Tuesday unveiled the country’s Green Education Partnership Road Map, which is part of the preparations for COP28, the UN Climate Change Conference, which Dubai will host toward the end of this year.

During the road map launch event, the ministry signed agreements with the UN’s Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization and its Children’s Fund, UNICEF, to advance climate education and action among the younger generation before, during and after the conference.

The ministry also announced that it will create the first education pavilion ever to be included at a COP event, the Emirates News Agency reported on Tuesday.

Under the UAE’s leadership, UNESCO will support the organization of a high-level advocacy meeting of the leaders of member states to discuss the role of education in efforts to address climate issues, and host the inaugural meeting of Greening Education Partnership Multi-Partner Trust Fund. This partnership initiative was established last year during the Transforming Education Summit, with a particular focus on tackling climate change.

The UAE’s road map identifies environmental and climate-friendly initiatives the ministry intends to implement before and after COP28. For example, it plans to ensure that 50 percent of all UAE schools and campuses attain green accreditation, and provide more than 2,400 educators and 1,400 principals with relevant training.

Ahmad Belhoul Al-Falasi, the UAE’s minister of education, said that COP28 marks a significant development because it will provide a blueprint for leveraging the potential of education to help accomplish the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals and combat climate change. It will also raise awareness of climate change and discuss efforts to mitigate its consequences, he added.

The minister stressed the importance of global cooperation to integrate climate themes into education and coordinate activities to combat climate change. He said the UAE is eager to provide a practical and adaptable road map for the education of students and teachers about climate change, which other countries can adapt, customize and benefit from.

“Individual behaviors toward climate change are still the key to making a real impact, and with that comes the significant role of education in shifting minds, actions and attitudes about the environment today and in the future,” said Al-Falasi.

“At the Ministry of Education, we have a critical role to play to advance the role of education in addressing climate change, by building environmentally friendly curricula and schools, and training educators to build sustainable green communities.

“The UAE’s hosting of COP28 presents another opportunity to highlight the country’s efforts in this field and mobilize international efforts to include green education within educational systems in the region and the world.”

The ministry will also launch a “Children’s Voice” initiative, as part of which young people throughout the country will be offered training to help them advocate for, and participate in, environmental decision making.

There will also be an “Educator’s Voice” initiative through which the ministry will focus on developing the critical role teachers can play in raising awareness of climate change and combating its effects.

Topics: COP28 UAE

UN Security Council calls for end to Israeli occupation and settlements in Palestine

Updated 26 April 2023
ALI YOUNES

UN Security Council calls for end to Israeli occupation and settlements in Palestine

  • During their quarterly meeting to discuss on the situation in Palestine, council members reaffirmed their support for a two-state solution
  • Palestine’s foreign minister said the Israelis continue to ignore international law because the international community refuses to hold them to account
NEW YORK CITY: The member states of the UN Security Council on Tuesday called for the Israeli occupation and the building of illegal Jewish settlements on Palestinian land to end, as they reiterated their support for a two-state solution to resolve the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians.

It came during the council’s quarterly meeting and debate on the situation in Palestine and the status of the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories. It was chaired by Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov, as Russia holds the rotating presidency of the Security Council this month and chose to convene it at a ministerial level.

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Maliki opened his remarks by commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Nakba, or “Catastrophe,” the destruction of the Palestinian homeland in 1948 as a result of the formation of the state of Israel, and the permanent displacement of a majority of Palestinian Arabs. More than 700,000 were forced to flee their homes and became refugees. Then, in 1967, Israel occupied the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem during the Six-Day War.

Al-Maliki called on the international community to do more to hold Israeli authorities accountable for their repeated violations of international law resulting from the continuing occupation of Palestinian land in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, and the building of illegal settlements for Jewish citizens in occupied territories.

He said that while the international community has been vocal in condemning Israel for failing to adhere to the principles of international law, and for the mistreatment of Palestinians, it has failed back this up with “decisive action on the ground” that might deter such behavior and end the occupation.

Israeli authorities continue to act with “impunity” and total disregard for the norms of international law and diplomacy, Al-Maliki added, and they behave this way because the international community has refused to hold them to account.

“As long as Israel reaps the benefits of its occupation, while we pay the cost, annexation and apartheid are the only reality we are left with” he told council members.

“Make the occupation costly and I can assure you it will come to an end.”

Gilad Erdan, Israel’s permanent representative to the UN, did not respond to Al-Maliki’s comments. Instead, he accused the Security Council of “bias” because it had refused to postpone the meeting to accommodate Israel’s Memorial Day holiday on Tuesday. He then read out the names of Israeli soldiers who died in wars, before promptly leaving the meeting.

Tor Wennesland, the UN’s special coordinator for the Middle East peace process, said that both Israelis and Palestinians should refrain from any actions that might escalate the conflict, and called for an end to any provocations or incitements that could prevent a resolution and an end to the occupation.

He highlighted the killing of Palestinian civilians by Israeli forces and the demolition of Palestinian homes, and urged Israel to adhere to the principles of international law, preserve the status quo in occupied Jerusalem, and respect Jordan’s Hashemite custodianship of Muslim holy sites in the city.

Lavrov said that Russia supports a two-state solution and is intent on engaging with all powers in the region to help achieve stability and peace in the Middle East.

He said “unilateral steps on the ground” by the Israelis, such as the construction of illegal settlements, the demolition of Palestinian homes, and random arrests of Palestinian civilians, were the main driver of instability in the region.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US permanent representative to the UN, expressed Washington’s continuing support for Israel as she called on “all parties to exercise restraint in action and in rhetoric to prevent further escalation.”

She also condemned recent rocket attacks launched from the Gaza Strip and from Lebanon against Israeli targets in response to violence against Muslim worshippers in Jerusalem.

Thomas-Greenfield reiterated US support for a two-state solution as she called for an end to violence and the start of “confidence-building measures” between Israel and the Palestinians.

She also stressed Washington’s support for the UN Relief and Works Agency, the UN body responsible for supporting and aiding Palestinian Refugees. She said Washington has provided the agency with hundreds of millions of dollars in funding but warned that the agency might face financial problems soon that could put Palestinian refugees at risk and cause instability in the region.

Council members from France, Ecuador, Ghana and the UAE expressed concern about the recent increase in violence in Jerusalem and urged a “deescalation of tensions.”

They expressed support for Palestinian rights and called for an end to the suffering of the Palestinian people. They also welcomed efforts by authorities in Egypt and Jordan to ease the rising tensions.

Topics: Middle East Israel Palestine UN UN Security Council (UNSC)

