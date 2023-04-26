You are here

Top Emirati golfer Ahmad Skaik makes European Tour return

UAE No. 1 Ahmad Skaik makes his return to the European Tour in Abu Dhabi.
Michelle Kuehn

  • UAE No. 1 made history in 2021 shooting lowest DP World Tour round by an Emirati
  • 25-year-old also won amateur UAE President’s Cup this year for 3rd time in 4 years
Michelle Kuehn

DUBAI: The UAE’s top golfer Ahmad Skaik is set for a European Challenge Tour comeback this week as it makes its return to the country after a five-year absence with a double-header in Abu Dhabi.

After a hiatus of almost 12 months due to a back injury, Skaik hopes to get back into the swing of things at the Abu Dhabi Challenge starting on Thursday on the greens of the Abu Dhabi Golf Club course; and again, at the Saadiyat Beach Golf Club for the UAE Challenge tournament set to take place from May 4 to 7.

The UAE No. 1 will be among several other up-and-coming Emirati talents looking to make an impact at the weekend.

Skaik said: “It has been some time since I played at this level because of my back injury, but I feel pretty good, and hope to play some solid rounds.

“I am excited to be out there with great international competition, it is exactly what I need right now to improve my game. I don’t feel as tournament sharp as I would like as I haven’t played much but I am hoping this week will be a good way to ease my way back into full-time playing,” he added.

Skaik warmed up post-injury by winning the 2023 UAE President’s Cup for the third time in four years and finished second in the GCC Golf Championship in Bahrain earlier this year.

“Although my back injury set me back, and with Ramadan practise has been hard leading up to this week, I keep reminding myself that I shot a four under par 68 in the 2021 AVIV Dubai Championship and I am focused on just playing that well again.

“My goal for the weekend is to make the cut, that is really all I will be focusing on tomorrow, since I am on the road to recovery now. I will be playing five more of the European Challenge Tours overseas after these two weekends and hopefully join the professionals by the end of the year,” Skaik said.

The DP World Tour and the Emirates Golf Federation announced last year a long-term partnership expected to develop golf in the UAE.

There was a commitment to invest in a minimum of two Challenge Tour events in the country annually from 2023, and to make 30 spots available for young Emirati golfers to play.

Skaik joined the EGF soon after swinging his first club at the age of 14 and has had the chance to tee off with some of the biggest names in the game. Besides the amateur events, he has played in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship three times, the Dubai Desert Classic, the Ras Al-Khaimah Championship, and the momentous 2021 AVIV Dubai Championship at Jumeirah Golf Course.

“Playing under this kind of pressure sharpens my game. Teeing off with some of the biggest names keeps me focused on improving. I am hoping to turn professional after the 2023 World Amateur Team Championship for the Eisenhower Trophy in Abu Dhabi this year and get more experience on the big tournaments.

“It feels weird one day to be playing in the smaller amateur events and the next week to be on the same green with Rory McIlroy, the best of the best there is, and everyone is watching. It’s a lot of pressure, so I think playing more and more on those events will help me a lot with my future game,” he added.

Now having returned full time this week from his injury, and having finished university last year, Skaik can focus solely on these big tournaments. Although he lives in Dubai, this week he has been practising in Abu Dhabi in preparation for Thursday’s start.

He said: “I have only played two amateur events in the last year, so I don’t really know where to put my expectations for my game.

“I know what I am capable of, I know I can play well so I am just going to go out there and focus on every shot. I know when I am on, I can shoot a good score.

“There is no point trying to put too many expectations on myself, I will just go out there and see what happens. One shot at a time.”

Topics: golf Ahmad Skaik UAE

Lilia Vu wins 1st major at Chevron Championship in playoff

Lilia Vu wins 1st major at Chevron Championship in playoff
Updated 24 April 2023
AP

Lilia Vu wins 1st major at Chevron Championship in playoff

Lilia Vu wins 1st major at Chevron Championship in playoff
  • The 25-year-old Californian beat Angel Yin in a dramatic finish
  • She won for the second time on the LPGA Tour
Updated 24 April 2023
AP

THE WOODLANDS, Texas: Lilia Vu relied on her grandfather’s steady hand and calm demeanor to keep her grounded during difficult times.

He died in 2020, but on Sunday at the Chevron Championship with a chance to win her first major, Vu’s thoughts of her grandfather helped her once again.
“I was getting really upset on the course, and I just had to remind me, Grandpa is with you,” she said. “And he’d be really disappointed if you were getting upset like this and that you didn’t get your act together.”
With his memory in her head, Vu finished strong with two straight birdies, then birdied the first playoff hole to beat Angel Yin in a dramatic finish on Sunday at The Club at Carlton Woods.
Yin’s second shot came up short and left and splashed into the pond guarding the par-5 18th hole. Vu, after a huge tee shot, hit her approach safely just over the green. She went with putter from off the green and came up well short, but she converted the birdie from about 10 feet for the victory.
“I knew on that last putt, all I had to do was just do my routine, read the putt how I usually do, and just hit this putt because I’ve hit that putt a million times,” Vu said. “And I knew I could make it.”

Lilia Vu hits from the bunker during the third round of the Chevron Championship women's golf tournament at The Club at Carlton Woods on April 22, 2023, in The Woodlands, Texas. (AP)

The 25-year-old Californian won for the second time on the LPGA Tour and took a celebratory leap into the pond, a tradition borrowed from this tournament’s former venue at Mission Hills in the California desert.
Vu closed with a 4-under 68 for a four-day total of 10-under 278, then waited as other contenders — including Yin — faltered.
But Yin, after bogeys on the 16th and 17th holes, birdied the 18th to force the playoff.
“Obviously in the playoff hole, I just didn’t hit a good shot,” Yin said. “It just kind of spoke a lot about today.”
Vu played at UCLA but considered quitting the game after a rough start to her pro career. She regrouped and won three times on the developmental Epson Tour in 2021, then had a solid 2022 before breaking through in February with a victory at the Honda LPGA Thailand. She came into this event ranked 12th in the world; the 24-year-old Yin, who turned pro while still in high school, was No. 172.
Yin had her second runner-up in a major. She tied for second in the 2019 US Women’s Open.
“I’ve just come a long way,” Yin said. “I’m just really happy with who I am, where I am, and what I’m doing right now. Just a lot to appreciate.”
Unable to find a sponsor willing to add to the half-century run at Mission Hills, the tournament — known as the Dinah Shore for its longtime celebrity host — bolted for the woods of suburban Houston under a six-year deal with Chevron.
Winners had been jumping into Poppie’s Pond off the 18th green at Mission Hills since 1988, and Vu continued the tradition by leaping off a small dock into murky water on a chilly day.
“Yesterday or the day before we saw a snake on (the) pond, so I was kind of thinking about that today,” she said. “But I think the emotions were high and just adrenaline, got to jump into that pond.”
Vu took home $765,000 for the win from a purse of $5.1 million, the largest ever for this event.
World No. 2 Nelly Korda continued to struggle with her putting Sunday but eagled the 18th to finish alone in third at 9 under.
“I think on 11 or 12, I was just like, ‘It’s just not my day today,’” Korda said. “I’ve put myself into contention a bunch this year already. I just haven’t been able to finish it, which stings, obviously, but I think one of those days, if I keep knocking on the door, it’ll eventually open for me.”
A few others will rue their missed opportunities.
Atthaya Thitikul made four straight birdies from Nos. 7-10 was at 10-under standing in the 18th fairway when she hit her third shot into the water, leading to double bogey.
“I hit it pretty solid, but it just went like that because maybe misunderstanding with the wind,” she said.
Playing partner A Lim Kim was 8 under, needing a closing eagle to match Vu, when she shanked her second shot and made par. Thitikul and Vu finished two shots back alongside Amy Yang, Albane Valenzuela and Allizen Corpuz.
Corpuz, who entered the final round tied for the lead with Yin, had four bogeys in the first nine holes to fall out of contention. She shot 74.
After multiple rain delays through the first three rounds, play was suspended again for 50 minutes Sunday morning because of thunderstorms in the area. The rain stopped after that, but it remained cloudy and chilly throughout the day with the temperature hovering around 60 degrees Fahrenheit.
 

Topics: Chevron Championship Lilia Vu The Woodlands The Club at Carlton Woods Angel Yin

Talor Gooch claims LIV Golf Adelaide title

Talor Gooch claims LIV Golf Adelaide title
Updated 23 April 2023
Arab News

Talor Gooch claims LIV Golf Adelaide title

Talor Gooch claims LIV Golf Adelaide title
  • Dustin Johnson’s 4Aces captured its first trophy of the 2023 LIV Golf League at the Grange Golf Club
Updated 23 April 2023
Arab News

GRANGE: Talor Gooch, a former member of 4Aces GC who joined Bubba Watson’s RangeGoats GC in the offseason, completed a wire-to-wire victory Sunday at LIV Golf Adelaide.

Meanwhile, his old team captured its first trophy of the 2023 LIV Golf League.

Dustin Johnson’s 4Aces, which had podium finishes in the first three events of the season, produced a sizzling final round in a tight team battle at the Grange Golf Club. With Patrick Reed shooting a 7-under 65, new member Peter Uihlein contributing a 66 and Johnson adding a 67 (Pat Perez shot the same score), the Aces finished with a LIV Golf record 47 under to win by a stroke over the RangeGoats. The all-South African Stinger GC took third.

Last year, the all-American 4Aces won four regular-season events and the Miami Team Championship, all on home soil. Their performance in Adelaide was their most dominant, with all four members finishing in the top 10 in points.

“Obviously, it was a great week,” said Johnson, whose team increased its lead atop the season-long points standings to 44 points. “All four guys played well. To get our first win outside the US was nice.”

Gooch, meanwhile, had to endure some tight moments despite entering the day with a 10-shot lead thanks to consecutive 10-under 62s. A four-hole stretch in which he suffered his first two bogeys of the week, followed by a double bogey at the par-5 10th, whittled down his deficit. At one point, he led by only two shots.

But after his double bogey, he responded with birdies at the 11th and 13th holes to restore some breathing room, then parred in the rest of the way for a 1-over 73, leaving him at 19 under for the tournament. That ties the all-time LIV Golf best score for three rounds.

“Golf is just really hard,” said Gooch as he proudly cradled the LIV Golf trophy while wearing the Goat Chain, his team’s nod to winning performances. “It’s hard to put back-to-back days together like I did and even harder to do it three times in a row. I actually played fine out there today. The golf gods, I think, said, ‘We don’t want this first win to be easy on you.’

He added: “Had a couple bad breaks here and there, so it made things interesting, but it was cool to kind of overcome the adversity and dig deep after I made a double on No. 10. It was kind of a point of ‘we’re either going to dig deep and do this or you’re going to stumble coming in.’ It was cool to dig deep and get the job done.”

Crushers GC’s Anirban Lahiri shot a 65 to claim second place at 16 under while four players tied for third at 15 under: Reed, Perez, Cameron Tringale of HyFlyers GC and Cameron Smith, the captain of Rippers GC, the all-Australian team that were the crowd favorites this week. Reed took third in points via the tiebreaker.

“There’s obviously a want in Australia, I think, for really high-quality golf, and I think the fans here really enjoyed what LIV offers,” Smith said. “There’s no reason why we can’t make it bigger.”

While Gooch is used to celebrating team titles as a member of the 4Aces last year, he was hoping to celebrate another one with his new team. Although the RangeGoats came up one shot short, the podium finish was their first as a team.

“It was frustrating that we couldn’t get the win for sure, but it was a step in the right direction for us as a team,” Gooch said. “I think it’s just a matter of time before we’re up on that podium.”

Topics: golf

Corpuz, Yin tied for lead at Chevron Championship after third round

Corpuz, Yin tied for lead at Chevron Championship after third round
Updated 23 April 2023
AP

Corpuz, Yin tied for lead at Chevron Championship after third round

Corpuz, Yin tied for lead at Chevron Championship after third round
  • A highlight of the third round was a million-dollar shot by In Gee Chun of South Korea
  • She won $1 million for charity with a hole-in-one on the 17th
Updated 23 April 2023
AP

THE WOODLANDS, Texas: Americans Allizen Corpuz and Angel Yin shared the Chevron Championship lead at 10-under 206 after the third round Saturday.

Corpuz and Yin each shot 5-under 67 at The Club at Carlton Woods in the major tournament that moved from the California desert to suburban Houston this year.

Corpuz started out strong, with birdies on four of the first five holes, including the first three. She had a chance to birdie the 18th in a bogey-free round, but her putt rolled just shy.

“Just tried to put myself in good position, fairways and greens,” she said. “Just hit some really solid shots starting out and was able to convert the putts.”

Yin had four birdies on the back nine, highlighted by one on the 18th that moved her into the tie for first.

“Even though I didn’t hit it as good as I did the first day or the second day, I did manage to score well, and I just adapted and I stayed patient,” she said. “My caddie kept telling me to stay patient, so I’m glad I did that.”

Corpuz and Yin are both looking for their first LPGA Tour title, but the two have very different plans if they win this one Sunday.

When the tournament — best known as the Dinah Shore — was at Mission Hills, it was highlighted by the traditional victory leap into Poppie’s Pond, which surrounded the 18th green. Winners had been jumping into it since 1988.

Organizers of this tournament tried to maintain some of that history and have a much murkier lake on the 18th, causing debate about whether the tradition will continue this year.

Corpuz said she doesn’t think she’ll jump. Yin has a different plan.

“Let me win, and then I’ll do anything,” she said with a laugh.

Saturday was a beautiful and sunny day after the two rain-soaked days forced delays at the tournament.

The third round began after 31 players, including Yin finished the second round Saturday after they couldn’t complete it before dark Friday night in the first women’s major tournament of the season.

“I started out really early,” Yin said. “I was walking down 16, I was like, `Wow, I feel like I’ve been here before. Oh, I did. I was just here this morning.’ I think it really helped me warm up my body early in the morning (but) I’m tired.”

Amy Yang, Albane Valenzuela and Megan Khang tied for third, a stroke behind.

Yang had eight birdies, including three straight on Nos. 7-9 to shoot a 65. Yang has four career victories, with the last coming at the Honda LPGA Thailand in 2019.

“My game felt easier out there,” she said. “Like everything felt in sync, and every shot was pretty solid. I didn’t think the course was easy, but my game felt easy out there.”

Valenzuela had five birdies and one bogey for a third-round score of 68.

Khang shot a 33 on the front nine Saturday but cooled off after that with three bogeys in the last nine holes to finish with a 70.

“Everyone… knows mistakes are going to happen, and to try to minimize it the best we can is our goal,” she said.

World No. 2 Nelly Korda was among four players tied for sixth at 8 under. Korda, who shot a 70, is fully healthy after missing four months and a lot of momentum last year with a blood clot in her arm that required surgery.

“Obviously, it means a lot, not being able to be not playing last year and then a year from now being in contention,” she said.

A Lim Kim, who led after two rounds, had two bogeys and a double bogey Saturday to shoot a 72 and tumble into a tie for sixth with Korda.

Top-ranked Lydia Ko and American Lexi Thompson were among those who didn’t make the cut that was 1 over with 68 players in the cutline.

A highlight of the third round was a million-dollar shot by In Gee Chun of South Korea. She won $1 million for charity with a hole-in-one on the 17th.

Chun, who won the 2022 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, jumped around and high-fived members of her team after watching the ball curve and roll in.

Chevron pledged to donate $1 million for the first hole-in-one on the par 3 17th to support partners in diversity, inclusion and education. The money won Saturday will be donated to the LPGA Foundation and Girls Golf of Greater Houston.

Chevron took over sponsorship of the tournament last year and moved to suburban Houston this year. The company, which has more than 8,000 employees in Houston, is also donating $10,000 for each birdie on the 17th hole throughout the tournament.

Topics: Chevron Championship Angel Yin Allizen Corpuz The Club at Carlton Woods LPGA Tour

A Lim Kim shoots 7-under 65, leads rain-delayed Chevron

A Lim Kim shoots 7-under 65, leads rain-delayed Chevron
Updated 22 April 2023
AP

A Lim Kim shoots 7-under 65, leads rain-delayed Chevron

A Lim Kim shoots 7-under 65, leads rain-delayed Chevron
  • Americans Lilia Vu and Megan Khang were tied for second, a stroke behind
  • 31 players were unable to finish the round before dark in the first women’s major tournament of the season
Updated 22 April 2023
AP

THE WOODLANDS, Texas: A Lim Kim birdied the final two holes for a 7-under 65 and the lead Friday in the suspended second round of the rain-delayed Chevron Championship.

Thirty-one players were unable to finish the round before dark in the first women’s major tournament of the season, with the event in its first year in suburban Houston after a decades-long run in the California desert.

Kim won the last LPGA Tour major held in the Houston area, the 2020 US Women’s Open at Champions Golf Club. The South Korean player said she isn’t sure why she’s played so well in this area, but that she thinks it’s a great city.

After opening with a 71 on Thursday at The Club at Carlton Woods, she had eight birdies with just one bogey Friday to reach 8-under 136. Finishing on the front nine, the 27-year-old just missed an eagle on the par-4 ninth when her second shot landed mere inches from the hole before she tapped it in.

“I think front is … easier, more than the back nine,” she said.

Asked to recount some of her best shots Friday minutes after wrapping up the round, she was at a loss.

“I already forgot,” she said. “I don’t know.”

The remainder of the second round will wrap up Saturday morning after the start Friday was delayed two hours after more than 2 inches of rain fell overnight.

Americans Lilia Vu and Megan Khang were tied for second, a stroke behind. Khang shot a 67, and Vu had a 69.

Vu was great on the front nine with four birdies, including three straight on Nos. 7-9. She struggled some after that, with three bogeys on the back nine.

Khang had five birdies without a bogey, finishing just minutes before play was suspended because of darkness.

“I’m super thrilled,” Khang said. “I mean, hole 2 gave me a little bit of a struggle, and then coming down the stretch in the dark, 9 was kind of a little tricky chip.”

Vu is looking to second victory of her career after the Honda LPGA Thailand in February.

Vu, who didn’t make the cut at this event last year, believes she’s grown a lot and is now better equipped to deal with adversity.

“I try to remind myself that it’s a really tough week,” she said. “Everybody is going to make mistakes. It’s just how I come back from it, and then just try and make birdie the next hole and just let it go. It takes a lot out of me.”

Patty Tavatanakit and Nelly Korda were tied for fourth at 6 under. Tavatanakit had seven birdies, including on the last two holes to shoot a 67.

World No. 2 Korda had five birdies and three bogeys in a 70. Korda was disappointed that she missed some putts in the second round.

“You try to minimize your mistakes as much as possible,” she said. “I was punching the air a couple times after my two three-putts, which those are kind of stupid mistakes, but you just kind of have to stay mentally tough and know that there are some birdie opportunities, as well.”

Korda is fully healthy after missing four months and a lot of momentum last year with a blood clot in her arm that required surgery. She said the rain drastically changed the way the course played Friday.

“It was very wet out there, a lot of mud balls, and the greens were really soft as well compared to (Thursday),” she said. “Two rounds and two kind of completely different golf courses, so it was fun.”

Tavatanakit, who is from Thailand and won the event in 2021, said its odd to be playing this tournament in Texas.

“It just feels like it’s a new major, it’s a new course, so I treat it a little differently, I think,” she said. “Everything is just fresh. It feels more like we’re not playing the Chevron Championship just because it’s like the grass and everything is so East Coast. So, it’s just a little different.”

Taiwan’s Peiyun Chien, who shot a 67 to lead after the first round, was 5 under with four holes left.

A couple of high-profile players were in danger of missing the cut. Top-ranked Lydia Ko was tied for 78th place at 3 over with two holes to play.

American Lexi Thompson was tied for 66th at 2 over, also with two holes left. She said Wednesday that she was struggling with a sore right wrist after hitting too much at home in preparation for the tournament.

Defending champion Jennifer Kupcho missed the cut with rounds of 72 and 78.

Topics: Chevron Championship A Lim Kim LPGA Tour #9/11Anniversary

Talor Gooch leads after first round of LIV Golf in Australia

Talor Gooch leads after first round of LIV Golf in Australia
Updated 21 April 2023
AP

Talor Gooch leads after first round of LIV Golf in Australia

Talor Gooch leads after first round of LIV Golf in Australia
  • American started with a par on his opening hole in the shotgun-start format, but then had 10 birdies
  • The 14-event season continues next weekend at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore
Updated 21 April 2023
AP

ADELAIDE, Australia: Talor Gooch upstaged the more-fancied names on the LIV Golf tour by shooting a 10-under 62 Friday to take a four-stroke lead after the first round of the inaugural Australian tournament at The Grange.
The 31-year-old American started with a par on his opening hole in the shotgun-start format — the par-3 12th — but then had 10 birdies, including five in a row.
Two more players in the unfancied category — Richard Bland and Dean Burmester — shot 66s and were tied for second. Five players were tied for fourth, including New Zealander Danny Lee, who won the second LIV event in Arizona in mid-March.
The higher-profile names in the 48-player field were further behind on the leaderboard.
Sergio Garcia shot 68 and British Open champion and local favorite Cameron Smith and Brooks Koepka had 69s. Phil Mickelson and Bubba Watson had 70s and Patrick Reed and Dustin Johnson shot 71. Bryson DeChambeau had a 73.
Johnson’s team, Aces GC, toppedthe team leaderboard entering the fourth tournament. Charles Howell III, who won the season-opening event in Mexico and shot 69 on Friday, leads the overall individual standings ahead of Koepka, who won the last LIV tournament at Orlando.
The individual winner at The Grange will collect $4 million of the total $20 million purse.
The 14-event season continues next weekend at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore.

Topics: golf LIV Golf Talor Gooch

