Saudi fencers set for 2023 Seoul Sabre Grand Prix

Saudi fencers set for 2023 Seoul Sabre Grand Prix
The national fencing team of Saudi Arabia will participate in the Olympic-qualifying 2023 Seoul Sabre Grand Prix. (@FencingKsa)
Updated 12 sec ago
  • The national team is coached Cyril Verbrackel, assisted by Majid Al-Mutairi
  • The grand prix will feature 161 fencers from 35 countries and is the first qualifier for the 2024 Paris Olympics
RIYADH: The national fencing team of Saudi Arabia will participate in the 2023 Seoul Sabre Grand Prix, starting tomorrow, Thursday, in the South Korean capital, Seoul.

Saudi fencing will be represented by Saad Al-Bogami, Adel Al-Mutairi, Ahmed Al-Qudaihi, Muhammad Al-Amro, Jihad Al-Obeid, Abdullah Al-Mansaf and Ziyad Al-Mutairi.

The national team is coached Cyril Verbrackel, assisted by Majid Al-Mutairi. Adel Al-Rumaihi leads the Saudi fencing delegation.

Tomorrow, the greens will undergo an epee inspection, ahead of their participation in the tournament on Friday.

The grand prix will feature 161 fencers from 35 countries and is the first qualifier for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Saudi Arabia bow out of ACC Premier Cup with heads held high after Oman defeat

Saudi Arabia bow out of ACC Premier Cup with heads held high after Oman defeat
Updated 26 April 2023
SUBAS HUMAGAIN

Saudi Arabia bow out of ACC Premier Cup with heads held high after Oman defeat

Saudi Arabia bow out of ACC Premier Cup with heads held high after Oman defeat
  • National team outplayed Qatar on Saturday and on Monday split competition points with Nepal
  • Oman captain Zeeshan Maqsood praises Saudi team for class, excellent batting
Updated 26 April 2023
SUBAS HUMAGAIN

KATHMANDU: Saudi Arabia’s run in the ACC Premier Cup 2023 came to an end on Wednesday when they lost to Oman by 72 runs, but the squad will go home with high praise for their performance.

Saud Arabia’s appearance in the tournament held in Nepal started last Thursday. The team lost the first fixture to Malaysia but two days later outplayed Qatar. On Monday, they split competition points with Nepal after their group stage game was abandoned because of rain.

In Wednesday’s match, Saudi Arabia folded with 294 runs in the 47th over in reply to Oman’s 366 runs for six wickets in 50 overs. With that result, the Saudi team came fourth in Group A, collecting three points in four matches. Victorious Oman (six) and hosts Nepal (five) progressed to the semifinals, while the journeys of Malaysia (four) and winless Qatar ended in the group stage.

After the match with Oman, Saudi head coach Kabir Khan told Arab News that the team, which was still new to international cricket, showed great talent.

“Oman are an experienced side. They have been in the game for a long time. Today they won with experience, talentwise we were good enough,” he said.

“Teams like Nepal, Oman and UAE have been playing cricket at this level for 15, 20 years. And if we look at the new Saudi Arabia team, we’ve been playing for a year now. So, the difference is there and we’ve got talent we can work on.”

The team’s captain, Hisham Sheikh, was proud of the fightback shown by Saudi batters Abdul Waheed and Saad Khan.

“Both Waheed and Saad played really well in the middle,” he said. “We had pressure to score at six, seven runs per over and we couldn’t continue that throughout the innings. A bit of trouble in the middle cost us but we will take this as a learning curve.”

Saudi Arabia’s performance was praised by their opponents.

Oman’s captain and player of the match, skipper Zeeshan Maqsood, noted the Saudi team’s excellent batting.

“Our batters played really well in the first innings, but Saudi Arabia gave a good fight in the second. They played our strike bowlers really well,” he told Arab News.

“Saudi Arabia showed a great fight and put us in a tough time. We take positives from this match going forward. They showed the class and proved they are a good side. They definitely can come up and play good cricket.”

Saudi Arabia bowled first after winning the toss, but Oman’s five batters scored half centuries as the team piled up 366 for six wickets in the allotted 50 overs. The openers built a 125-run stand in 17.2 overs before Oman’s Kashyap Prajapti fell to Abdul Wahid on 51.

Oman’s Shoaib Khan came in to join Jatinder Singh and both made half centuries before returning to the pavilion. Singh fell 12 runs short of a consecutive century in the tournament when he was caught behind off the bowling of centurion Waheed. Singh scored 11 fours and two sixes in a 79-ball 88. Shoaib Khan added 68 runs to put Oman 238 for three wickets in 37.5 overs.

Oman captain Maqsood scored 54 runs off 49 balls and Mohammad Nadeem followed suit to make sure their team crossed the 350-run mark. Nadeem hit six fours and four sixes as he remained not out on 71 runs off just 38 balls. Saudi’s Atif Ur Rehman picked up three wickets supported by two wickets from Wahid and one wicket from Waheed.

In reply, Saudi lost their first wicket for just seven runs. Waqar Ul Hassan added just three runs to the total. Waheed then continued his rich run of form as he partnered with Saad Khan to build a strong partnership. Both completed their half centuries and steadied the innings for Saudi Arabia. Midway through the innings, Saudi had control of the game but a double strike in the 30th over from Jay Odedra dashed hopes of an unlikely victory.

Odedra first hit Saad’s off-stump and then sent Waheed back when he was five runs short of consecutive centuries. Saad scored 78 runs off 80 balls. Waheed made 95 runs off 86 balls before edging behind. Saad and Waheed added 177 runs for the second wicket.

Wickets tumbled thereafter and Saudi could not build any partnerships. Skipper Hisham Sheikh stood firm in the middle but he did not have any partners as Manan Ali with no runs, Haseeb Ghafoor (six) and Imran Arif (10) did not stay around for long. Hisham toiled hard to score 36 off 38 balls before sending a catch back to opposite skipper Maqsood.

Wahid scored 25 but the remaining wickets fell in quick succession and Saudi Arabia were all out for 294 in 46.5 overs. Bilal Khan picked up four wickets for Oman with Odedra getting three scalps. Maqsood got two and Ayaan Khan picked up a wicket.

LIV Golf popularity soars as Singapore gears up for latest event

LIV Golf popularity soars as Singapore gears up for latest event
Updated 26 April 2023
Joy Chakravarty

LIV Golf popularity soars as Singapore gears up for latest event

LIV Golf popularity soars as Singapore gears up for latest event
  • More than 77,000 fans attended LIV Invitational Adelaide last week
Updated 26 April 2023
Joy Chakravarty

SINGAPORE: Despite the sapping heat and humidity of Singapore, there is a visible spring in the step of everyone involved with LIV Golf.

The success of LIV Invitational Adelaide last week was a major boost for the Saudi Golf-backed league, which is hoping to build on the momentum with its latest leg in the island nation.

The Grange in Adelaide was sold out months in advance and more than 77,000 fans attended the three-day tournament.

The quality of golf was excellent, too, with Talor Gooch shooting back-to-back 62s and taking a 10-shot lead into the final round, but winning by just three over India’s Anirban Lahiri in the end.

Six-time major champion Phil Mickelson, captain of Hy Flyers, said that LIV has had numerous requests in recent days to bring the league to different cities and countries.

“When Peter Malinauskas (premier of South Australia), took a leap and said we want the best players in the world — and let’s face it, LIV has some of the best players and some of the best characters in the game, whether you love them or hate them — he took a risk, but you saw what happened,” said the 52-year-old Mickelson, who finished tied second in the Masters earlier this month.

“And, then, the cities in Australia that initially kind of weren’t interested, now they are all interested and want to host us. And we are seeing that not only in Australia, but from other countries in the world.

“They want to have the best players and they know who’s going to be there. That’s a big asset that LIV has been able to guarantee who’s going to be there.

“So, it was a big step in Adelaide in showcasing what LIV Golf can be, and how much fun it can be, and how much fun the people have with a different energy and vibe to professional golf, and it’s just going to take off from here. There’s no stopping LIV Golf now. It’s on a vertical trajectory.”

Brendan Steele, Mickelson’s teammate, said fans need visit only one LIV event to see the difference.

“I think for me it comes down to providing a great product and show people what we’re doing out here. I tell everybody I can that they need to come out and see it and decide for themselves, and I think they will be really impressed,” he said.

“Anybody who comes out to an event, the response has just been fantastic, and I think as we move forward, we’re just going to see more and more momentum and more and more people wanting to show up and throw their support behind us.”

Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson was overwhelmed by the support and enjoyment that the fans derived from being part of the Adelaide event.

“That’s what LIV should be, and that’s what is in its heart and its DNA,” said Watson.

“I think that’s what it can be every single week, and it will be when people start understanding what the real deal is here. There’s been a lot of controversy and a lot of things going on, but we are here to do the best we possibly can every single week, and it was fun seeing the fans support us.”

With three LIV Golf players inside the top four of the Masters, the issue of the league being granted Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points is once again catching heat.

“If you’re one of the majors, you’re not looking at keeping these guys out. You’re saying to yourself, ‘we want to have the best field, we want to have the best players, and these guys added a lot to the tournament this year at the Masters. How do we get them included?’” said Mickelson, now ranked 73rd in the world.

“We have to come up with a qualifying mechanism that is inclusive, and if the OWGR isn’t going to be inclusive, then they have to find another way. Maybe they take the top five or top 10 or winners of LIV, but they’re going to have to find a way to get the best LIV players in their field if they want to have the best field in golf.

“So, it will all iron itself out for the simple reason that it’s in the best interest of everybody, especially the majors, to have the best players.”

LIV Golf Singapore starts on Friday. The shotgun start is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. local time (5:15 a.m. KSA).

Top Emirati golfer Ahmad Skaik makes European Tour return

Top Emirati golfer Ahmad Skaik makes European Tour return
Updated 26 April 2023
Michelle Kuehn

Top Emirati golfer Ahmad Skaik makes European Tour return

Top Emirati golfer Ahmad Skaik makes European Tour return
  • UAE No. 1 made history in 2021 shooting lowest DP World Tour round by an Emirati
  • 25-year-old also won amateur UAE President’s Cup this year for 3rd time in 4 years
Updated 26 April 2023
Michelle Kuehn

DUBAI: The UAE’s top golfer Ahmad Skaik is set for a European Challenge Tour comeback this week as it makes its return to the country after a five-year absence with a double-header in Abu Dhabi.

After a hiatus of almost 12 months due to a back injury, Skaik hopes to get back into the swing of things at the Abu Dhabi Challenge starting on Thursday on the greens of the Abu Dhabi Golf Club course; and again, at the Saadiyat Beach Golf Club for the UAE Challenge tournament set to take place from May 4 to 7.

The UAE No. 1 will be among several other up-and-coming Emirati talents looking to make an impact at the weekend.

Skaik said: “It has been some time since I played at this level because of my back injury, but I feel pretty good, and hope to play some solid rounds.

“I am excited to be out there with great international competition, it is exactly what I need right now to improve my game. I don’t feel as tournament sharp as I would like as I haven’t played much but I am hoping this week will be a good way to ease my way back into full-time playing,” he added.

Skaik warmed up post-injury by winning the 2023 UAE President’s Cup for the third time in four years and finished second in the GCC Golf Championship in Bahrain earlier this year.

“Although my back injury set me back, and with Ramadan practise has been hard leading up to this week, I keep reminding myself that I shot a four under par 68 in the 2021 AVIV Dubai Championship and I am focused on just playing that well again.

“My goal for the weekend is to make the cut, that is really all I will be focusing on tomorrow, since I am on the road to recovery now. I will be playing five more of the European Challenge Tours overseas after these two weekends and hopefully join the professionals by the end of the year,” Skaik said.

The DP World Tour and the Emirates Golf Federation announced last year a long-term partnership expected to develop golf in the UAE.

There was a commitment to invest in a minimum of two Challenge Tour events in the country annually from 2023, and to make 30 spots available for young Emirati golfers to play.

Skaik joined the EGF soon after swinging his first club at the age of 14 and has had the chance to tee off with some of the biggest names in the game. Besides the amateur events, he has played in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship three times, the Dubai Desert Classic, the Ras Al-Khaimah Championship, and the momentous 2021 AVIV Dubai Championship at Jumeirah Golf Course.

“Playing under this kind of pressure sharpens my game. Teeing off with some of the biggest names keeps me focused on improving. I am hoping to turn professional after the 2023 World Amateur Team Championship for the Eisenhower Trophy in Abu Dhabi this year and get more experience on the big tournaments.

“It feels weird one day to be playing in the smaller amateur events and the next week to be on the same green with Rory McIlroy, the best of the best there is, and everyone is watching. It’s a lot of pressure, so I think playing more and more on those events will help me a lot with my future game,” he added.

Now having returned full time this week from his injury, and having finished university last year, Skaik can focus solely on these big tournaments. Although he lives in Dubai, this week he has been practising in Abu Dhabi in preparation for Thursday’s start.

He said: “I have only played two amateur events in the last year, so I don’t really know where to put my expectations for my game.

“I know what I am capable of, I know I can play well so I am just going to go out there and focus on every shot. I know when I am on, I can shoot a good score.

“There is no point trying to put too many expectations on myself, I will just go out there and see what happens. One shot at a time.”

New WWE World Heavyweight Championship belt on the line in Jeddah

New WWE World Heavyweight Championship belt on the line in Jeddah
Updated 26 April 2023
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN

New WWE World Heavyweight Championship belt on the line in Jeddah

New WWE World Heavyweight Championship belt on the line in Jeddah
  • Triple H announces additional title to line-up at Night of Champions next month
Updated 26 April 2023
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN

RIYADH: The chief content officer for WWE, Paul Levesque, better known by his ring name Triple H, has revealed that a new World Heavyweight Championship will be added to the upcoming Night of Champions taking place in Jeddah on Saturday, May 27.

Roman Reigns will remain the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

The announcement was made during this week’s episode of “Monday Night Raw” where he unveiled the new title belt design for fans in attendance and those watching the program.

The title makes its return after a decade when it was unified with the WWE Championship in 2013.

Triple H noted that Reigns’ current Undisputed WWE Universal Championship run, which is nearing 1,000 days, has limited the frequency in which the title can be defended and that WWE fans needed another title for more excitement and action.

“This will be a champion you can respect, that you can admire, this will be a champion that will defend this championship any place, any time, all over the world.

“This champion will not have to demand your acknowledgement. This champion will earn your acknowledgement, and will earn the title of World Heavyweight Champion,” Triple H said.

The championship is the first major new title belt since the Universal Championship was created in 2016, and it will be defended on either the Raw or SmackDown brand after the big event at the Jeddah Superdome and the WWE Draft.

Synonymous with the world of professional wrestling and known as the big gold belt, the World Heavyweight Championship was one of the two top WWE championships from 2002 to 2006, and from 2010 to 2013, and one of three top global championships from 2006 to 2010 with the addition of the ECW World Heavyweight Championship.

It was first introduced in 1986 during its tenure with the National Wrestling Alliance and later with World Championship Wrestling. Its heritage can be traced back to the first world heavyweight championship, thereby giving the belt a legacy of more than 100 years and making its lineage the oldest in the world.

Gamers Without Borders 2023 records first tournament wins

Gamers Without Borders 2023 records first tournament wins
Updated 26 April 2023
Arab News

Gamers Without Borders 2023 records first tournament wins

Gamers Without Borders 2023 records first tournament wins
  • 6-week event begins with Clem, Showtime, Elazer and Oliveira winning at the worldwide StarCraft II competition
  • The winners now advance to the finals at Gamers8: The Land of Heroes, Saudi Arabia’s flagship gaming and esports festival
Updated 26 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Gamers Without Borders, the world’s largest charitable esports event, has seen its first tournament victories for the 2023 season at StarCraft II, the ultimate real-time strategy game.

The tournament at GWB, played over 10 days, saw 24 of the best global esports players split into two qualifiers, worldwide and Korea-specific.

The worldwide competition saw Clem, Showtime, Elazer and Oliveira qualify for Gamers8: The Land of Heroes, Saudi Arabia’s flagship gaming and esports festival, which takes place in Riyadh from July 6 for eight weeks. In the Korea-specific tournament, Classic, Cure, Hero and Creator also qualified for this summer’s showpiece.

Organized by the Saudi Esports Federation, GWB this year is hosting another four tournaments across three major gaming titles. These are CS:GO with separate men and women’s events, Rocket League and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege.

Winning teams and players from all sports titles will advance to the finals at Gamers8: The Land of Heroes. The much-awaited summer showpiece takes place at the purpose-built venue at Boulevard Riyadh City with a record prize pool of $45 million up for grabs.

Players and teams participating at GWB’s 2023 CS:GO, Rocket League and Rainbow Six Siege tournaments will have the chance to compete for a $10 million charity prize pool. The proceeds will be donated to humanitarian aid partners Direct Relief, IMC, UNICEF, King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, World Food Programme and the UNHCR

