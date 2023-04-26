Iran says Belgium prisoner swap ‘finalized’, Brussels denies

You are here

Belgian Manon Vandecasteele sits blindfolded in a cell during a protest action for her uncle Olivier Vandecasteele, who is imprisoned in Iran, on the Grand-Place in Tournai on April 22, 2023. (AFP)
  • Olivier Vandecasteele, 42, was sentenced in January to 40 years in prison and 74 lashes for ‘espionage’
  • Brussels would release Iranian diplomat Assadollah Assadi, sentenced in Belgium to 20 years in prison
TEHRAN: Iran said Wednesday a prisoner exchange with Belgium was “finalized,” hinting at the release of Belgian aid worker Olivier Vandecasteele which Brussels swiftly rejected as “manipulation.”
Vandecasteele, 42, was sentenced in January to 40 years in prison and 74 lashes for “espionage,” Tehran’s judiciary said at the time, after a trial his family and Belgian authorities dubbed “unfair.”
“The agreement on the transfer of convicts between Iran and Belgium has been concluded and finalized, and the documents have been transferred,” judiciary spokesman Massoud Setayeshi said.
In a potential swap, Brussels would release Iranian diplomat Assadollah Assadi, sentenced in Belgium to 20 years in prison over a plot to blow up an Iranian opposition event in 2018 outside Paris.
“The other party had applied, we also applied (for the transfer), and God willing, this action will take place,” Setayeshi said without elaborating.
A Belgian government official told AFP shortly after the Iranian announcement that “we deny the information suggesting the possible release of Olivier Vandecasteele,” arrested in Tehran in February 2022.
Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib told parliament in Brussels the announcement was an example of Iran’s “manipulation and disinformation.”
She also confirmed Iran had requested Assadi’s transfer, without elaborating. The jailed diplomat’s potential release concerns “Belgium’s security but also that of our European partners,” said Lahbib.
Belgian Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne equally denied the Iranian spokesman’s remarks and said in a tweet Tehran was seeking to “sow confusion” in a “very delicate” case.
Vandecasteele’s family recently reported “serious health issues” that put his life at risk, regretting he was held in solitary confinement without access to medical treatment.
A prisoner exchange treaty between Iran and Belgium allowing a potential swap entered into force on April 18.

  • In government-held Syria, residents struggle with ballooning inflation, fuel and electricity shortages
BEIRUT: Syrians living on opposite sides of the largely frozen battle lines dividing their country are watching the accelerating normalization of ties between the government of Bashar Assad and Syria’s neighbors through starkly different lenses.

In government-held Syria, residents struggling with ballooning inflation, fuel and electricity shortages hope the rapprochement will bring more trade and investment and ease a crippling economic crisis.

Meanwhile, in the remaining opposition-held areas of the north, Syrians who once saw Arab countries as allies in their fight against Assad’s rule feel increasingly isolated and abandoned.

Turkiye, which has been a main backer of the armed opposition to Assad, has been holding talks with Damascus for months — most recently on Tuesday, when the defense ministers of Turkiye, Russia, Iran and Syria met in Moscow.

A 49-year-old tailor in Damascus who gave only his nickname, Abu Shadi said he hoped the mending of ties between Syria and the Gulf countries would improve the economy and kick-start reconstruction in the country.

“We’ve had enough of wars — we have suffered for 12 years,” he said. “God willing, relations will improve with all the Gulf countries and the people will benefit on both sides. There will be more movement, more security and everything will be better, God willing.”

In the opposition-held northwest, the rapprochement is a cause for fear. Opposition activists took to social media with an Arabic hashtag translating to “normalization with Assad is betrayal,” and hundreds turned out at protests over the past two weeks against the move by Arab states to restore ties with Assad.

Khaled Khatib, 27, a worker at a nongovernmental organization in northwest Syria, said he is increasingly afraid that the government will recapture control of the remaining opposition territory.

“From the first day I participated in a peaceful demonstration until today, I am at risk of being killed or injured or kidnapped or hit by aerial bombardment,” he said. Seeing the regional warming of relations with Damascus is “very painful, shameful and frustrating to the aspirations of Syrians,” he said.

Rashid Hamzawi Mahmoud, who joined a protest in Idlib earlier this month, said: “The (UN) Security Council has failed us — so have the Arab countries, and human rights and Islamic groups,” he said.

Syria was ostracized by Arab governments over Assad’s brutal crackdown on protesters in a 2011 uprising that descended into civil war. However, in recent years, as Assad consolidated control over most of the country, Syria’s neighbors have begun to take steps toward rapprochement.

The overtures picked up pace since a deadly Feb. 6 earthquake in Turkiye and Syria.

Joseph Daher, a Swiss-Syrian researcher and professor at the European University Institute in Florence, Italy, said Assad could potentially be invited to the next Arab League summit, but even if such an invitation isn’t issued for May, “it’s only a question of time now.”

Government officials and pro-government figures in Syria say the restoration of bilateral ties is more significant in reality than a return to the Arab League.

“The League of Arab States has a symbolic role in this matter,” Tarek Al-Ahmad, a member of the political bureau of the minority Syrian National Party, said. “It is not really the decisive role.”

Israeli ‘desecration’ of Al-Aqsa chapel angers Palestinians

Israeli ‘desecration’ of Al-Aqsa chapel angers Palestinians
  • Palestinian PM Mohammed Shtayyeh said Bab Al-Rahma was an integral part of Al-Aqsa and only Muslims had the right to control its affairs
  • Omar Al-Kiswani, director of Al-Aqsa Mosque, said the intruders were trying to cut the chapel off from Al-Aqsa Mosque
RAMALLAH: Palestinians have condemned repeated Israeli attacks on the Bab Al-Rahma Chapel in Al-Aqsa Mosque, saying the site has been vandalized, while worshippers face daily threats and abuse.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh said Bab Al-Rahma was an integral part of Al-Aqsa and only Muslims had the right to control its affairs.

Removal of items from the chapel and its vandalization by Israel were unacceptable, he added.

Ramzi Khoury, a member of the Palestine Liberation Organization executive committee, said extremist settler groups raised Israeli flags in the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque on Wednesday and performed religious rituals.

He described the Israeli actions as an “unprecedented aggression against the sanctity of Al-Aqsa, a desecration of its religious status, and a provocation to Muslims all over the world.”

Israeli forces’ repeated attacks on Bab Al-Rahma would not give Israel any sovereignty over Al-Aqsa Mosque or Jerusalem, as “it is an occupied Palestinian city with its Islamic and Christian sanctities according to the relevant international legitimacy resolutions,” he added.

Rawhi Fattouh, president of the Palestinian National Council, called on the international community to curb the “criminal madness” of the Israeli government and its National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Fattouh said the raids constituted a flagrant violation of places of worship and an attempt to give a religious character to the conflict, “which would ignite the region and detonate the situation.”

Osama Al-Qawasmi, a member of the Fatah Revolutionary Council, said the “cowardly and provocative attack on Bab Al-Rahma was only part of the systematic Israeli campaign to Judaize Jerusalem.”

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesman for the Palestinian presidency, said Israeli vandalism confirmed that the extremist government was looking for ways to detonate the situation.

“Destructive policies seek to destroy any regional or international effort to provide stability and prevent the deterioration of the situation,” he said.

Abu Rudeineh said that Israel was playing with fire, as the chapel was an integral part of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

On Wednesday, Israeli police stormed Bab Al-Rahma for a fourth consecutive day amid searches in the vicinity. Earlier police cut off the electricity supply and damaged installations inside the chapel.

Palestinians were able to open the Gate of Mercy chapel in February 2019, after it was closed by Israeli authorities for 16 years.

The Umayyads built Bab Al-Rahma Chapel about 1,300 years ago as a standard door between the Jerusalem Wall and the eastern Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The site fell into neglect after the Israeli occupation of Al-Aqsa in 1967. In 1992, it witnessed a remarkable recovery after the Islamic Heritage Committee launched religious and social activities there. However, Israeli authorities banned the events in 2003 and closed the chapel completely.

For the past three years, Israeli police have continued to enter the prayer hall wearing shoes. Police also have set up a monitoring point above the chapel and another nearby.

Azzam Al-Khatib, director of the Islamic Waqf Department that supervises the Al-Aqsa Mosque and is affiliated with Jordan, told Arab News that since Eid Al-Fitr Israeli police have been storming Bab Al-Rahma two or three times a day.

“They do not consider it a chapel, but rather a regular location in Al-Aqsa Mosque, and we know the greed of extremists about Al-Aqsa and Bab Al-Rahma,” Al-Khatib said.

He said Bab Al-Rahma was part of Al-Aqsa, and Israeli authorities had no right to interfere with its affairs.

Omar Al-Kiswani, director of Al-Aqsa Mosque, said that Israeli authorities had refused to allow restoration work on the chapel, which was in urgent need of internal and external repair.

Israeli police frequently harassed worshippers with threats of deportation, bag searches, and the confiscation of food items and balloons meant to be distributed among children.

They also forbid placing wooden barriers separating rows of men and women during prayers and have repeatedly confiscated shoe racks, he said.

Extremist Jews, who believe the “awaited messiah” will enter through Bab Al-Rahma at the end of time, are seeking to convert the chapel into a synagogue. However, its recent opening has dashed their hopes.

Al-Kiswani said the intruders were trying to cut the chapel off from the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

However, he said Israeli authorities are unlikely to close the chapel again given the strong Palestinian reaction in the past.

Lebanese army deploys in response to calls for Syrian refugees to protest

Lebanese army deploys in response to calls for Syrian refugees to protest
  • PM Mikati: There are gangs smuggling Syrians into Lebanon illegally in exchange for large sums of money
  • Announcement of the deportation of around 50 Syrians from Lebanon to Syria two weeks ago sparked international protests
BEIRUT: Caretaker Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Wednesday that there were gangs smuggling Syrians into Lebanon illegally across the border through the Bekaa or Akkar in exchange for large sums of money, “while the country can no longer bear the burden of refugees.”

Mikati expressed surprise at the criticism directed toward Lebanon for deporting Syrians who entered the country illegally.

The announcement of the deportation of around 50 Syrians from Lebanon to Syria two weeks ago sparked international protests.

Lisa Abou Khaled, spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, told Arab News: “The UNHCR has noticed an increase in the number of raids on Syrian (refugee camps) in both Mount Lebanon and the north, and as of April, the UNHCR has confirmed at least 13 raids and has received reports of Syrians being detained for future deportation, including those who are known and registered with the UNHCR.”

A number of municipalities in Lebanese regions have started surveys and inspections to register refugees and restrict their movements in the towns where they reside.

Calls circulated on social media on Tuesday for Syrian refugees to protest in front of the UNHCR building in Jnah, south of Beirut, on Wednesday, while counter-calls were issued by the Lebanese to prevent them from protesting.

On Tuesday night, a police officer in the municipality of Al-Qlayaa in southern Lebanon was assaulted by a Syrian refugee who violated the night curfew. The officer was taken to the hospital, while the police arrested the refugee and are investigating the incident.

Syrian opposition figure Kamal Labwani threatened the Lebanese army in a video posted on social media and called on refugees to carry weapons to defend themselves.

On Wednesday, the Lebanese army and its intelligence, internal security forces, and riot control units deployed around the UNHCR headquarters in anticipation of the protest and to prevent any clashes.

On Tuesday evening, Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi sent a letter to the internal security forces asking them “to prevent protests by Syrian refugees and counter Lebanese protests.”

On Wednesday, Mikati chaired a ministerial meeting attended by leaders of security agencies to discuss the Syrian refugee file. The meeting confirmed Lebanon’s right to enact “measures previously taken by the Higher Defense Council in 2019 against violators who enter Lebanon illegally and without official and legal documents.”

The attendees requested the UNHCR, “within a deadline of one week from the date of the meeting, to provide the Ministry of Interior with data on Syrian refugees in all their forms” and asked “that the status of refugee be dropped for anyone who leaves Lebanese territory.”

The attendees emphasized the necessity of “registering the births of Syrians on Lebanese territory in coordination with UNHCR.”

They also reiterated their call for foreign countries “to share the burden of Syrian refugees, particularly given the increasing numbers of refugees and the worsening economic crisis.”

The attendees requested “the Ministry of Labor, in coordination with the General Directorate of General Security, to tighten monitoring of Syrian labor within the permitted sectors.”

They also called on the minister of justice to investigate the possibility of immediately handing over detainees and convicts to the Syrian state.

The Lebanese government estimates the number of Syrian refugees in Lebanon to be over 1.5 million, distributed in camps and communities on Lebanese territory, mostly concentrated in the Bekaa and northern regions.

Abou Khaled, UNHCR spokesperson, said: “The number of Syrian refugees registered by the UNHCR reached 805,326 as of last March, but the UNHCR knows that the number of non-registered refugees in Lebanon is higher and believes that the total amounts to 1.5 million.”

As for the illegal movement of Syrian refugees between Lebanon and Syria, Abou Khaled said: “The conversations and interactions between the UNHCR and the refugees indicate that back-and-forth trips to Syria are rare. The costs and risks of these illegal trips cross border — often with the participation of smugglers — are high, preventing the majority of Syrians from resorting to these practices.”

Abou Khaled affirmed that “in the cases where the UNHCR identifies the return of a Syrian refugee to Syria, we double-check the information and we cancel their file. However, sometimes, there might be urgent reasons prompting refugees to go back to Syria, and they do that for a certain reason and for a limited period of time.”

As for the ministerial committee’s request to share the UNHCR’s data, Abou Khaled said: “The UNHCR encourages the Lebanese government to cooperate more in this matter by sharing with us the data it has on the refugees’ movement, so we can review them and compare them with ours. The UNHCR reiterates its keenness to work with the relevant authorities in a systematic manner that encourages data sharing and movement monitoring.”

The UNHCR fears that those being deported are at risk, even if they are not registered as refugees.

Following a meeting with the ministerial committee, Mustafa Bayram, minister of labor, said: “Around 37,000 Syrians entered Syria during the Eid Al-Fitr period and came back to Lebanon after spending the holiday vacation there, which deprives them of their refugee status.”

Bassam Mawlawi, the interior minister, emphasized that “Syrians in Lebanon are subject to the Lebanese law and order. They should be registered with the competent official authorities. Their situation must be regulated because this chaos is detrimental to Lebanon, their interests, and the security situation, which we are responsible for.”

Aya Majzoub, Amnesty International’s deputy director for the Middle East and North Africa, urged Lebanese authorities to “halt unlawful deportation of Syrian refugees for fear that they are at risk of torture or persecution at the hands of the Syrian government upon return to war-ravaged Syria.”

Egypt evacuates more than 1,500 nationals from Sudan

People cross the River Nile in a ferry, after being evacuated to Abu Simbel city, at the upper reaches of the Nile in Aswan.
People cross the River Nile in a ferry, after being evacuated to Abu Simbel city, at the upper reaches of the Nile in Aswan.
People cross the River Nile in a ferry, after being evacuated to Abu Simbel city, at the upper reaches of the Nile in Aswan.
  • The minister of state for emigration and Egyptian expatriate affairs said citizens were being evacuated following the directives of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi
CAIRO: Egypt evacuated 446 nationals and 189 others, including a Sudanese citizen in critical condition, from Sudan by road on Tuesday.

Ahmed Abu Zeid, a spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry, said the Egyptian embassy in Khartoum, consulates in Khartoum and Port Sudan, and consular office in Wadi Halfa continued efforts around the clock to evacuate Egyptians. So far, 1,539 have been evacuated from Sudan.

Efforts were underway to evacuate a number of Egyptians and their families from an airport near Khartoum as soon as the security situation improved, he added.

Soha Gendi, minister of state for emigration and Egyptian expatriate affairs, said citizens were being evacuated following the directives of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

The process was being supervised by a national committee composed of all relevant agencies and institutions of the state in order to ensure the safety of citizens, Gendi added.

She appealed to the Egyptians stuck in Sudan to reach ports and airports, in coordination with the consulates in Port Sudan and the Wadi Halfa office, in preparation for their evacuation.

The General Authority for Land and Dry Ports affiliated with the Ministry of Transport is providing all facilities for Egyptians and other nationalities returning through the Qastal and Arqin border points, sources said.

Egyptian Red Crescent outlets have been opened at the two ports with a number of ambulances. There is coordination between all agencies working at the ports to accommodate the surging number of returnees of various nationalities, they said.

The Transport Ministry said that those without money had been made exempt from access fees.

Foreign countries with embassies in Egypt — notably China and Hungary — have coordinated with Egypt’s Foreign Ministry to receive their citizens.

All facilities were provided to the first group of Chinese nationals upon their arrival at the Qastal land port, according to a Transport Ministry statement.

The Foreign Ministry has offered condolences to the family of Mohamed El-Gharawi, assistant to the administrative attache at the Egyptian Embassy in Khartoum, who was killed on Monday while traveling to the embassy to follow up on evacuation procedures.

The ministry said that the Egyptian mission in Sudan would continue fulfilling its responsibility of evacuating people and ensuring their safe return to Egypt.

EU reaffirms intent to strengthen cooperation with GCC

EU reaffirms intent to strengthen cooperation with GCC
  • Former Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio expected to be appointed for the new position
BRUSSELS: The EU reaffirmed on Tuesday its intent to strengthen cooperation with the Gulf Cooperation Council and announced that it will appoint the first EU special representative for the Gulf region soon, Kuwait News Agency reported. 

“We need to step up our engagement with the countries of the Gulf, and this was outlined last year in the joint communique by the EU high representative and the European Commission on strategic partnership with the Gulf,” Peter Stano, EU spokesman for foreign affairs and security policy, told a press conference in Brussels. 

“So, it is very important that the EU has a special representative for engagement with the countries of the Gulf,” he added.

“This special representative will play an important role in implementing the strategy...to increase our multifaceted cooperation with the countries of the Gulf.”

Sources have told KUNA that EU permanent representatives are expected to discuss and approve the nomination of former Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio as the special representative during their meeting in Brussels on Thursday. If so, he is expected to start his new role within a month.
 

