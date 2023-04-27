Syrian swimmers Yusra, Sarah Mardini attend Time 100 Gala in New York 

Yursra and Sarah’s journey from Syrian war refugees swimming for three hours to the Greek island of Lesbos to Olympic athletes has been chronicled in the BAFTA-nominated film “The Swimmers.”
Art of darkness: Why Saudi actress Reem Al-Habib is reveling in the role of villain
In Netflix film ‘The Matchmaker,’ Al-Habib is breaking new ground and fulfilling her dream of showing ‘the full spectrum of the human experience’
Updated 27 April 2023
William Mullally
DUBAI: There has never been a role like this for a Saudi woman before. Actress Reem Al-Habib, in the near 15 years she’s been performing professionally, had been hoping that, one day, she would get the call to play someone that would break her free of the usual roles of the mother, daughter, or sister. She yearned to use her talents to explore a darker character, the kind usually reserved for men. Finally, as the titular character in Netflix’s “The Matchmaker,” billed as Saudi’s first psychological thriller, Al-Habib got her wish — and then some.
“I was reading through the script, and I said to myself, ‘Oh gosh, hold on — this is actually a villain. Where did this come from?” Al-Habib tells Arab News. “Having a Saudi female character as the villain shocked me. I was like, ‘Wow, she’s almost a serial killer.’ There’s so much psychological depth. I was hooked. I needed to dive deeper into this world.”
With the film receiving a global release on the world’s biggest streaming platform on April 27, Al-Habib has the chance to make her mark on the world stage, showing the kind of range that could lead to parts she once never thought possible. There was a time, of course, when acting itself seemed an impossibility, as she grew up in a conservative ‘tribal’ family, as she calls it, that viewed public performance itself as a shameful act.
“Acting was a huge taboo — the worst nightmare for a family like mine. We weren’t really allowed to do anything with art, because art itself was associated with the lowest spectrum of society. It was viewed as a dirty environment, an unsafe environment, and in Saudi Arabia, it was a career that seemingly had no future,” says Al-Habib.
As a result, Al-Habib had no ambitions in the space. As a kid, she would imitate characters, do voices, but it was just a form of play, somethings she never thought others besides her immediate family might see. But when she went to university in the United States, she was compelled to participate in a play as part of her curriculum, and found that she had hidden talents.
“Everyone said I was the best of the 300 students. I thought, ‘Wait, is this something I can do for real?’” says Al-Habib. “Then I returned to Saudi, and I forgot about acting entirely.”
Al-Habib thought her acting days were over, until she received a frantic phone call in 2009 from a director friend who had created a guerilla-style YouTube series.
“He said, ‘Reem, my actress has disappeared. She turned off her phone. She never showed up to set. I need help. Can you come over and take her place?’” says Al-Habib.
She immediately went to the aide of her close friend, performing a small scene playing a character’s mother. While she enjoyed it, she thought it was just a nice way to spend an afternoon, and things would immediately go back to normal. They didn’t.
“It just went viral. People were sharing it all over,” says Al-Habib. “The comments on YouTube were all asking about me: ‘Who is this girl? What’s her name? Where’s her account? How can I see more?’ Then Ali Al-Kalthami, one of the founders of Telfaz11, posted the scene on Twitter, with the caption: ‘Reem Al-Habib is the best actress in the region.’
“I thought it went OK,” she continues, “but I never expected anything like this.”
Al-Habib soon received a call from MBC, who offered her a role in the series “Harat Al-Sheikh,” a folk tale set in Old Jeddah about two brothers who ended up on opposite paths in life.
“I accepted the role, but it was very difficult for me at the time. I was a new mom, and it was so hard for me to leave my son and travel, living in a hotel for a few months doing 14- to 16-hour shoots every day. But it was well received, and I started getting a lot of offers for new projects, and things kept rolling,” says Al-Habib.
She refused most of the roles she was offered — as she still does today — because she wasn’t interested in characters that felt too safe, that couldn’t lead to a true turning point that could take her to the next level.
“Most producers are afraid to break out of the box, afraid to place a woman in a role that’s too bold or a bit edgy. It takes guts and knowledge to push the boundaries a bit more, and that’s what I’ve always been hoping for. I’ve even turned down huge roles in major Ramadan shows — I turned down three Ramadan shows this year alone — because I’m not interested in these one-dimensional female characters,” says Al-Habib.
Fittingly, it’s her old friends at Telfaz11 that are offering the characters she’d always been hoping for, first in a role in the anthology Netflix series “Love, Life and Everything in Between,” and now as the menacing matchmaker in their latest original feature film.
“There are so few producers coming up with extreme, unique, and out of the norm roles for women. I just want women to play roles that are closer to society. We see the abused woman, the loved woman, but we rarely see the criminal, the mentally unbalanced, the psychopathic, or the seriously flawed. We need to see the darkness, the nasty, the taboo, or we’re not seeing the full spectrum of the human experience, which is what this artform is all about,” says Al-Habib.
Al-Habib takes this all very personally, and it’s easy to understand why. While she says she’s still close to her father and siblings, her career has cut her off from the rest of her family.
“My extended family — aunts, uncles, cousins — have disowned me. I’m no longer in contact with them since I pursued acting,” she says.
“I got over it,” Al Habib says when we suggest how difficult that must be. “I guess I’m a tough cookie. I have a high amount of awareness and forgiveness, and I don’t hate them for it. I took it as them being incapable of understanding my choice, because it goes against the way they see the world. They can’t see it my way. I was upset at the time, but I said to myself, ‘This is their choice, and one day they’ll come around.’ And I stuck to what I wanted to pursue.”
Al-Habib refused to be put into a box then, just as she does now in the roles she chooses.
“I was great at playing a mother, but a great actress can play anything. I won’t be suffocated in that box,” says Al-Habib.
With “The Matchmaker,” Al-Habib can finally show the world how great she truly is.
Review: ‘Mister N’ by Najwa Barakat is disorienting but insightful
Updated 27 April 2023
MANAL SHAKIR
CHICAGO: Lebanese novelist Najwa Barakat’s “Mister N” depicts a modern city and its residents fighting to survive amid continuous political strife, identity politics and a divisive history. Unafraid to delve deep into profound emotions and fragmented relationships, Barakat takes readers on an unhinged journey of a man named Mr. N. Translated into English by Luke Leafgren in 2022, Barakat’s novel is vivid and fluid as reality and fantasy blend together in Beirut.
Mr. N is a failed writer who leaves his apartment and checks into a hotel in another part of town every day to escape modern-day Beirut and its buildings and towers that cause him anxiety. The hotel provides him shelter from the “poverty, violence, and fear,” that roams the streets down below. However, his neighbors are noisy and the traffic never ceases which keeps Mr. N on edge. He lives in a place where the natural world and human world co-exist but there is a disconnect between them. Like oil in water, the two worlds seem to tolerate one another but don’t blend.
Mr. N is painfully aware of himself and his surroundings, even if he cannot decipher reality from fantasy. But there are a few things he remembers, like the loveless relationship between his mother and himself when he was growing up. His brother, Sa’id, was the apple of his mother’s eye, and Mr. N and his father were secondary. But when tragedy struck in his youth, Mr. N never recovered. He disassociates himself from reality and his thoughts move from the past to the present forcing him to live within the fragments of his mind in what can sometimes make for a disorientating read.
Barakat brilliantly writes of a man whose life is playing out of chronological order in which he feels things out of context and his emotions don’t always match his reality. He associates names, colors, scents, and faces with past traumas. From the depths of war and the historical remnants of a divided city that haunt him, Mr. N can’t move forward. His life has been a journey in which he has had to tiptoe around himself and the anxiety of it has manifested into an unstable mind and body.
The Breakdown: Lebanese Palestinian artist Caroline Ghantous discusses ‘I Am Fayrouz’ painting
Updated 27 April 2023
Rawaa Talass
DUBAI: Lebanese Palestinian painter Caroline Ghantous’s series “I Am Woman,” which she started in the US, was a nod to iconic women from different eras of history and cultures.
Here she discusses the painting of the iconic Lebanese singer Fayrouz, “I Am Fayrouz.”
I’ve always painted women, whether it was figures or portraits. The “I Am Woman” series started in 2017 when I was living in the States. I had a weird obsession with the 1920s — the flappers, the style, the hair, and the music. I started focusing on that.
The first portrait in the series was a flapper girl. Then I thought of maybe focusing more on iconic women from different eras of history and cultures. It developed from flapper girls to Marie Antoinette and Cleopatra.
I don’t know if I’ve differentiated Arab women, stylistically. Maybe if you look at their eyes, they’re a bit more detailed. It could be because of all the emotion. Maybe women in the Middle East have… not more to say, but they’ve been struggling to use their voice for a while.
Fayrouz has been in my life since I was born. My parents were always listening to her. They left right at the beginning of the Lebanese Civil War and were always attached to their culture. Fayrouz is a strong woman, who has always been so private about her life. She went through a lot, but she stayed true to herself and her country.
My watercolor portrait is based on a picture from one of her concerts. I decided to use gold paint, mixing powder pigment, gum arabic and water, because it’s more like a crown. It’s to honor her, in a way.
The whole series excludes the nose and the mouth. I just feel that the eyes are very expressive, regardless of what you’re feeling. Surprisingly, a lot of men have asked me why I am ‘silencing’ these women. My answer is that it is not only about voice, but about internal expression as well. In my mind, I absolutely feel that the piece is complete. There’s so much detail in the eyes and the hair. I feel like I know what the expression is, so you don’t need the rest of it. The fact that the nose and the mouth are missing it gives the audience room to interpret or complete it.
Recipes for success: Chef Hattem Mattar all set to bring his barbecue goodness to Saudi Arabia
The UAE-based pit-master, who recently launched FIYA Dubai and completed a residency in Maldives, offers advice and discusses his plans to expand into the Kingdom
Updated 27 April 2023
Shyama Krishna Kumar
DUBAI: UAE-based chef Hattem Mattar has never been busier. The Arab world’s barbecue king has been making waves in the Middle East dining scene for a while. And while overseeing the recent opening of his brand new live-fire-cooking restaurant concept — FIYA Dubai — and planning his upcoming expansion into Saudi Arabia, he was invited to showcase his unique style of live fire-cooking in the Maldives at Soneva Fush in the Baa Atoll and at Soneva Jani in the Noonu Atoll in late April, as part of their Soneva Stars program — a year-round roster of acclaimed visiting experts and one-of-a-kind activities.
Mattar is the first person from the GCC to be invited to the program. “I feel a great responsibility to put my best foot forward,” he told Arab News in early April. “I feel very honored obviously. There is a very big GCC community that stays at Soneva. I hope there are guests that can relate to what we’re doing, that know who we are. And I hope they can come back home and be like, ‘I spent time with the Mattar family at Suneva and we had dinner together in the middle of nowhere.’ I think that would be a really cool story to tell.”
Mattar, who had the chance to showcase his skills in Saudi Arabia in December last year, is also excited about his upcoming plans to set up shop in the Kingdom.
“We went right before Christmas to cook at the King Abdullah Financial District, where I had a supper club at Level 23. There’s been a lot of Saudi interest from people who know it from Dubai. We are setting up in the Bujairi district in Diriyah with the biggest names in the city. And we’re really excited to get to make our food for the Saudi crowd,” said Mattar.
Here, the renowned chef discusses the challenges of barbecue cooking, courage in the kitchen, and keyboard warriors.
When you started out as a professional, what was the most common mistake you made?
The trick with barbecue is that it’s not something you can replicate. The fire is different. The wind is different. The piece of wood is different. The meat is different. It’s not digital. The biggest mistake I made was trying to adjust more than one variable at a time. I wouldn’t know what it was that I did that made that right. And if there was something wrong, I couldn’t tell if it was the thing that I adjusted that made it wrong. I was trying to do too many things at once. And I realized I had to just decide. Do I want to fix texture? Do I want to fix flavor? Do I want to fix crust? And it was just brisket. It was the one thing that I was trying to perfect. That’s the beauty and the challenge of barbecue. It’s the last analogue food experience, I think.
What is your top tip for amateur chefs?
My top tip is a philosophical one. It has nothing to do with your equipment. It has to do with your courage and your belief in the dish you’re making. Unless you’re feeding other people, there’s no such thing as making a mistake in the kitchen. So, if you want to put mustard with peach and put that on a chicken sandwich with buffalo sauce and a really soft potato bun, man, do it. Give it a go. Don’t be afraid of what comes out. Because you’re going to eat it. And if it’s good, you’re like, ‘Maybe I should invite my friends.’ And, before you know it, you’ve got a real dish on your hands. But if you don’t have the courage to try, you’ll never get a chance to see how much you’re capable of doing.
What one ingredient can instantly improve any dish?
It’s such a weird combo of ingredients but tomato, parsley and onion work on virtually anything — rice, eggs, sandwiches, meat, fish, pasta… anything.
What’s your favorite cuisine when you go out to eat?
I’m very partial to Thai. And Indian. I’m also very partial to the Arabic kitchen but not the standard ones. I love Iraqi cuisine. I love Syrian cuisine. Anything home-cooked. So, the cuisines that have spice; I’m not going out for steak. I’m going out to try things that have more spices in it than people have in their cabinets.
I detest customers that are brave when they get home to their keyboard but don’t have the courage to say something about their meal, warranted or not, to your face. I always appreciate when someone’s like, “Hey man, this is not what I ordered,” or “You guys missed this” or “This is too spicy.” Then I’ll go out of my way to make sure that that guest is not only well looked after, but is made to feel compensated — over-compensated, actually. I try and make a point of visiting most of the tables. And when I see someone writing online, “Our waiter brought the food incorrectly and by the time it was sent back, it was cold” then I’m, like, “Man, I was at your table. Why not tell me?” But digital life has made people braver than they would be in real life, because digital life has no consequences.
What’s the most difficult dish for you to get right?
Getting the skin of the cod crispy. Fish in general is tricky, but on the barbecue, it’s even more tricky.
As a head chef what are you like in the kitchen with your crew?
My management style is like our cuisine: It’s barbecue, it’s laidback. I give everybody room to grow and to make mistakes. But after a certain point, if you’ve been on the team long enough, I expect excellence. I expect it out of myself first. And then I hope I demonstrate it. And I hope they follow suit.
Review: ‘Resident Evil 4’ remake makes for an excellent upgrade for new players to the popular franchise
Updated 26 April 2023
James Denselow
LONDON: At $200 billion a year, the games industry is worth over four times that of the film industry. However, like the film industry, video games manufacturers do like a franchise, and few can compare with the long list of Capcom’s “Resident Evil” games that can be traced all the way back to 1996.
Since then, 138 million units have been sold and the series has inspired nine films that have grossed over $1.2 billion.
Now, “Resident Evil 4,” first released in 2005, has been remade this year for the powerful PlayStation 5 platform.
“Experience the nightmare” warns the game that sees you reprise the role of Leon S. Kennedy, a former policeman turned super-secret agent.
The storyline is almost incidental for a game that focuses on gameplay over character depth, but for what it is worth you’re thrown in at the deep end exploring a Spanish rural cult nightmare as part of the search for “Baby Eagle” — the kidnapped US president’s daughter.
Players do not need previous experience with the franchise to get to grips with the atmospheric settings filled with villagers with red eyes cursing in Spanish before attacking you with chainsaws, axes, pitchforks and the like. The settings are polished, detailed and claustrophobic, with the haptic feedback through the controller generating suspense and getting the players heart rate racing.
“Resident Evil 4” is very much a linear survival horror story with some arenas allowing for players to choose an approach of stealth or all out violence. The game has a steady learning curve that allows players to become familiar with more weapons and harder enemies.
One of its best features is the combat engine. You view Leon from over his shoulder; and aiming, reloading and changing weapons or going into melee mode is simple and smooth. Rarely does the player lose perspective of what’s going on around them. Weapons can be upgraded in terms of power and capacity as you progress via a bizarre English-accented merchant who pops up in all sorts of places.
The difficulty level feels just about right, with no abundance of ammunition but always a helpful grenade hidden in a random cupboard when you need it. The game features some of the “Resident Evil” staples, such as saving via a typewriter and combining different types of herbs to recover health.
The PS5 controller acts as a walkie talkie with Leon’s headquarters which is a nice touch. Not so smart is the introduction of mini-missions, such as collecting snakes, which dilute the momentum of the main game for little reward.
Much of the game sees you try to reach a lake, or a church and the puzzle features involved are creative whilst not overly taxing, meaning players are unlikely to get stuck for any long period of time. Big boss villains are imaginative and unsettling; however, the foot soldiers are identikit and a bit repetitive in form and function. Nit-picking aside, this remake is an excellent upgrade for newcomers to this established series.