Where We Are Going Today: Sol Olas in Riyadh 

RIYADH: Located in Ghadir district, Sol Olas coffee shop provides the perfect view of King Abdullah Financial District while serving up an assortment of coffees and creative takes on the classic French toast.
The coffee shop quickly became a local favorite during the Riyadh Season celebrations with its strategic location directly across from the Winter Wonderland.
What makes Sol Olas stand out as one of the most popular coffee shops in Riyadh is that it is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, serving specialty coffee and breakfast throughout.
During the winter season, Sol Olas had a pop-up booth that served a hot chocolate drink covered in whipped cream and fluffy marshmallows that quickly became a crowd favorite.
One tip to keep in mind is it gets crowded on weekend evenings, especially during the peak of Riyadh Season’s celebrations.
For those that visit the restaurant early in the morning, you cannot go wrong with the avocado toast — simple yet flavorful with a sourdough base and a thin layer of pesto and avocado on top.
Some of the must-try options on the breakfast menu include croissant egg’s Benedict and the pesto halloumi sandwich.
On the dessert menu, we recommend trying the salted caramel french toast and the classic french toast for those that like it a bit less sweet.
The coffee menu is very standard with the traditional selections of black coffee, Americano, V60, and sweeter options of Spanish lattes, cappuccinos, and flat whites.
The menu also features some non-coffee options including the Sol mojito, orange juice, and raspberry iced tea.
The coffee on the menu is average and very similar to other cafes in the city but what makes this cafe stand out is the view of KAFD.
Although there are indoor seats that have windows that open up it is recommended to sit in one of the outdoor seating areas, but keep in mind that they do fill up quickly.
The best time to go to the location is at sunrise or sunset to view the rays of sun peaking through the KAFD building skyline.
Recipes for success: Chef Hattem Mattar all set to bring his barbecue goodness to Saudi Arabia
The UAE-based pit-master, who recently launched FIYA Dubai and completed a residency in Maldives, offers advice and discusses his plans to expand into the Kingdom
Updated 27 April 2023
Shyama Krishna Kumar
DUBAI: UAE-based chef Hattem Mattar has never been busier. The Arab world’s barbecue king has been making waves in the Middle East dining scene for a while. And while overseeing the recent opening of his brand new live-fire-cooking restaurant concept — FIYA Dubai — and planning his upcoming expansion into Saudi Arabia, he was invited to showcase his unique style of live fire-cooking in the Maldives at Soneva Fush in the Baa Atoll and at Soneva Jani in the Noonu Atoll in late April, as part of their Soneva Stars program — a year-round roster of acclaimed visiting experts and one-of-a-kind activities.
Mattar is the first person from the GCC to be invited to the program. “I feel a great responsibility to put my best foot forward,” he told Arab News in early April. “I feel very honored obviously. There is a very big GCC community that stays at Soneva. I hope there are guests that can relate to what we’re doing, that know who we are. And I hope they can come back home and be like, ‘I spent time with the Mattar family at Suneva and we had dinner together in the middle of nowhere.’ I think that would be a really cool story to tell.”
Mattar, who had the chance to showcase his skills in Saudi Arabia in December last year, is also excited about his upcoming plans to set up shop in the Kingdom.
“We went right before Christmas to cook at the King Abdullah Financial District, where I had a supper club at Level 23. There’s been a lot of Saudi interest from people who know it from Dubai. We are setting up in the Bujairi district in Diriyah with the biggest names in the city. And we’re really excited to get to make our food for the Saudi crowd,” said Mattar.
Here, the renowned chef discusses the challenges of barbecue cooking, courage in the kitchen, and keyboard warriors.
When you started out as a professional, what was the most common mistake you made?
The trick with barbecue is that it’s not something you can replicate. The fire is different. The wind is different. The piece of wood is different. The meat is different. It’s not digital. The biggest mistake I made was trying to adjust more than one variable at a time. I wouldn’t know what it was that I did that made that right. And if there was something wrong, I couldn’t tell if it was the thing that I adjusted that made it wrong. I was trying to do too many things at once. And I realized I had to just decide. Do I want to fix texture? Do I want to fix flavor? Do I want to fix crust? And it was just brisket. It was the one thing that I was trying to perfect. That’s the beauty and the challenge of barbecue. It’s the last analogue food experience, I think.
What is your top tip for amateur chefs?
My top tip is a philosophical one. It has nothing to do with your equipment. It has to do with your courage and your belief in the dish you’re making. Unless you’re feeding other people, there’s no such thing as making a mistake in the kitchen. So, if you want to put mustard with peach and put that on a chicken sandwich with buffalo sauce and a really soft potato bun, man, do it. Give it a go. Don’t be afraid of what comes out. Because you’re going to eat it. And if it’s good, you’re like, ‘Maybe I should invite my friends.’ And, before you know it, you’ve got a real dish on your hands. But if you don’t have the courage to try, you’ll never get a chance to see how much you’re capable of doing.
What one ingredient can instantly improve any dish?
It’s such a weird combo of ingredients but tomato, parsley and onion work on virtually anything — rice, eggs, sandwiches, meat, fish, pasta… anything.
What’s your favorite cuisine when you go out to eat?
I’m very partial to Thai. And Indian. I’m also very partial to the Arabic kitchen but not the standard ones. I love Iraqi cuisine. I love Syrian cuisine. Anything home-cooked. So, the cuisines that have spice; I’m not going out for steak. I’m going out to try things that have more spices in it than people have in their cabinets.
I detest customers that are brave when they get home to their keyboard but don’t have the courage to say something about their meal, warranted or not, to your face. I always appreciate when someone’s like, “Hey man, this is not what I ordered,” or “You guys missed this” or “This is too spicy.” Then I’ll go out of my way to make sure that that guest is not only well looked after, but is made to feel compensated — over-compensated, actually. I try and make a point of visiting most of the tables. And when I see someone writing online, “Our waiter brought the food incorrectly and by the time it was sent back, it was cold” then I’m, like, “Man, I was at your table. Why not tell me?” But digital life has made people braver than they would be in real life, because digital life has no consequences.
What’s the most difficult dish for you to get right?
Getting the skin of the cod crispy. Fish in general is tricky, but on the barbecue, it’s even more tricky.
As a head chef what are you like in the kitchen with your crew?
My management style is like our cuisine: It’s barbecue, it’s laidback. I give everybody room to grow and to make mistakes. But after a certain point, if you’ve been on the team long enough, I expect excellence. I expect it out of myself first. And then I hope I demonstrate it. And I hope they follow suit.
Recipes for success: Dubai-based chef Alena Solodovichenko offers advice and a tasty roasted vegetable recipe
Updated 21 April 2023
Rawaa Talass
DUBAI: Life has a way of taking us places we least expect. Last year, 34-year-old Ukrainian chef Alena Solodovichenko made the move from Moscow to Dubai, where she is currently the executive chef of Sfumato.
It’s a fine-dining venue that bills itself as a gastro atelier of “affordable luxury.” The warm-toned, dimly-lit space, equipped with an open kitchen, sits cozily in the impressive Opus Tower, designed by the famed late Iraqi architect Zaha Hadid.
“Maybe for the first time in my life, I feel really proud of myself. It’s the main project of my life,” Solodovichenko tells Arab News. “I couldn’t have dreamed this up. When I entered Opus the first time, I couldn’t believe that I was going to work here. It really means a lot for me.”
Solodovichenko’s story begins in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, where she was born and bred. As a 10-year-old, she made up for her bad school grades by cooking tasty treats for her mother to lighten the mood. Nine years later, she started her career in the pastry section of a local restaurant, working her way up the ladder following her ambition of becoming a chef.
She accomplished that goal at the age of 21. But, in a male-dominated kitchen, there was blood, sweat, and literally, tears. “I was not confident and I thought I was not good enough,” she recalls. With time, she gained confidence, taking on jobs in other Japanese and Ukrainian restaurants. Later, she relocated to Moscow, becoming the executive chef of 20 restaurants. She authored cookery books and was the recipient of GQ Super Woman of the Year Award.
In the UAE, she has a singular vision for Sfumato. The Italian term refers to a renaissance art technique of blending colors to create soft and smooth transitions. With a feminine touch, Solodovichenko transforms humble root vegetables into the heroes of dishes where wagyu and lobster typically reign supreme.
“I don’t want my guest to come back for my fish,” she explains. “I want them to come back for my tomato, my celeriac, and beetroot — and then they can have the octopus.”
In a subtle way, Sfumato partly showcases Ukrainian produce and craftsmanship. Some foods from the chef’s childhood, such as borsch and the vareniki potato dumpling, have a place on her menu. At a time of huge upheaval for her country, the supportive team is doing its part by importing wooden tableware from there, hiring Ukrainian cooks, and implementing an architectural design developed in Ukraine.
What one ingredient can instantly improve any dish?
Of course, it’s salt. It can give taste even when there’s no taste.
Are you a disciplinarian in the kitchen? Do you shout a lot? Or are you more laidback?
For me, discipline is very important in the kitchen. We have rules. If you follow the rules, everything is cool — I can joke with you, help you, and support you. But there are situations in the kitchen when you should shout, especially if you ask for something for more than once. But I don’t get hysterical. (Laughs.)
Changing the dishes. For example, I create a salad with three ingredients and one of them is smoked pecan nuts. If you don’t eat nuts and I remove it, then it’s no longer ‘my’ salad.
When you go out to eat, do you find yourself critiquing the food?
Yes and no. If I don’t like the dish, I won’t eat it. I never criticize and I’ll never ask the waiters, “Can you have the chef taste the pasta? It’s overcooked.” For me, that’s not OK. In the restaurant world, we chefs should have respect towards each other.
What’s your top tip for amateur chefs?
Work hard, read, and invest a lot into your self-development.
Where We Are Going Today: Vivienda luxurious hotel villas in Jeddah
Updated 20 April 2023
Arab News
JEDDAH: Vivienda is one of Jeddah’s most luxurious hotel villas. It is a haven of peace, tranquillity, and serenity far from the madding crowds. Located on Sari Road, the hotel enchants guests with its magical ambience, modern style and homey feel.
Offering a unique journey crafted for and around guests, the pursuit of excellence drives Vivienda to constantly perfect the details of the everyday experience. The beauty of the outdoor and indoor spaces sets the hotel aside from others.
The facilities are also designed to ensure the highest level of privacy for guests, where they can enter the hotel and park right next to their villa with no need to pass by the lobby for check-in.
All the hotel villas are designed in a variety of styles and sizes to provide exclusivity and impeccable services. The property holds around 45 villas ranging from one to four bedrooms, with all of them furnished with elegance and charm, blended with eye-catching colours and patterns designed under the supervision of the Italian interior designer Michele Arcarese.
Gilbert Zeait, group general manager, said: “Our aim is to form a cocoon around our guests and cater to their needs. We offer spaces of greenery, water fountains, indoor and outdoor dining facilities with a fully equipped gym and spa. Guest expectations will be raised further with a warm welcome and extraordinary treats at our property.”
Guests can also host dinner gatherings, birthdays and events in the villa’s garden area or by the private pools.
The hotel has a fabulous restaurant, Cyan, with lovely magical seating arrangements, sleek decor, bright ambience and outstanding views. The talented chef welcomes guests with a fresh take on international cuisine and cocktails, making it an experience to remember.
Drawing from the rich heritage and cultural value, Vivienda moves forward to transform the duty of hospitality into art. It aims to offer a memorable staycation in the heart of Jeddah that let you experience splendid hospitality in its authentic and luxurious setting.
Ramadan recipes: Fattet shawarma in a bread bowl for a satisfying iftar treat
Updated 19 April 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: Lebanese TV chef Souha Abdallah is known for her passionate cooking — here, she shares her recipe for delicious fattet shawarma in a bread bowl with Arab News so you can end Ramadan with a bang for your tastebuds.
The celebrity chef was part of 18 regional chefs to take part in TV channel Fatafeat’s cooking show “Khaymat Ramadan.”
Ingredients:
2 cans chickpeas (or fresh boiled chickpeas)
1 sourdough / countryside bread – full
2 cloves garlic, minced
500g yogurt
2 tbsp tahini (optional)
½ lemon, juiced
1 tbsp salt
1 tsp paprika
½ cup parsley, chopped
2 tbsp butter
½ cup pine nuts
Vegetable oil for frying
250g steak meat, cut strips
Salt
1 tsp 7 spices
2 tbsp meat shawarma spices
2 tbsp white vinegar
2 tbsp vegetable oil
Method:
In a bowl, mix meat, 7 spices, shawarma spices, vinegar and oil and let marinade for at least 30 minutes.
In a frying pan, add and fry the meat strips until browned. Put aside.
In a saucepan, add the chickpeas with reserved water and bring to boil for 5 minutes on low heat.
Empty the bread bowl from the inside until you have a bowl shaped bread.
Heat vegetable oil and fry the bread bowl until golden brown. Set aside.
In a large bowl, whisk together the yogurt, tahini, lemon, garlic and salt.
Assemble the Fatteh by first making a circular hole in the bread to serve as a bread bowl. Then, using a slotted spoon, start adding the chickpeas. Add some of its reserved water (if needed), cover with the yogurt mixture, top with fried meat strips.
In a frying pan, add the butter and fry the pine nuts, until golden and drop on top of fatteh.
Garnish with some paprika powder & chopped parsley and enjoy!