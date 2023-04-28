You are here

  • Home
  • Major champ Brooks Koepka inspires brother Chase to LIV Golf success

Major champ Brooks Koepka inspires brother Chase to LIV Golf success

Major champ Brooks Koepka inspires brother Chase to LIV Golf success
Chase Koepka became the talk of the golfing world when he made a hole-in-one on the par-3 12th, the party hole, in Adelaide. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/p2z2y

Updated 14 sec ago
Joy Chakravarty

Major champ Brooks Koepka inspires brother Chase to LIV Golf success

Major champ Brooks Koepka inspires brother Chase to LIV Golf success
  • Younger sibling of the four-time Major champion is gearing up for LIV Invitational Singapore this weekend
Updated 14 sec ago
Joy Chakravarty

Brooks Koepka, the four-time Major champion who overcame career-threatening injuries and nearly 20 months of uncertainty when he won the LIV Invitational in Jeddah last year, has helped put younger brother Chase behind the driving wheel, literally and figuratively.

At the start of the Jeddah tournament, Brooks promised his brother he would buy him a car of Chase’s choice if Smash won the team tournament. They did.

Chase did not have to wait long for his brother to deliver on his promise. Within days of returning home, he was the owner of a swanky Lamborghini SUV, but it was not the lime-green color that he was pining for.

“Yeah, I wanted to get a lime-green one, but they didn’t have the color. So, I ended up going for white. I wanted something flashy, but I think I was a little ahead of myself in the moment,” said Chase as he geared up for LIV Invitational Singapore.

Truth be told, Brooks has given a lot more to Chase than just a car. Over the year, the 29-year-old has been inspired by the exploits of his brother, which have helped him become a better golfer.

And as the former world No. 1 rediscovers his health and golfing mojo, Chase is taking great delight in Brooks’ recent run, which included another win in March at LIV Invitational Orlando, followed by a spectacular show at the Masters, where he finished tied second behind champion Jon Rahm.

Chase became the talk of the golfing world last Sunday, when he made a hole-in-one on the par-3 12th, the party hole, in Adelaide. He executed a perfect nine-iron shot there for a hole-in-one, resulting in wild celebrations from the jam-packed course at The Grange.

While that unforgettable shot is sure to propel him forward in his career, which now includes membership on the Asian Tour, it is the recent form of his big brother that is a huge motivation as well.

“I’ve always loved watching my brother play. For me, he’s one of the best to ever pick up a golf club. And when he plays well, I do get motivated to do better myself,” said Chase, who called Brooks his “biggest asset.”

“It’s great to see Brooks back in that form. Obviously, he’s also my captain. I can lean on him a lot and pick his brain. And he’s always there for me trying to help me play better. It’s so nice to see him get back into that mindset. And you can see it in his face when he’s playing that way. He’s really locked in.

“I wasn’t out there at the Masters, but I watched it all on TV. I’m a nervous wreck when he’s playing. It’s way easier to play myself and not worry about any shot that I am hitting. I now have a much greater appreciation for how my parents felt watching us play growing up.

“Brooks was a bit frustrated not getting the job done. However, at the end of the day, if he had to tell himself 18 months ago that he would have had a chance to win the Masters, he would have taken it.”

Chase said he is unlikely to forget the 12th hole at The Grange.

“The crowd in Adelaide was amazing. It was not just the celebration on the 12th hole, but I was getting standing ovations on every tee I went to. Throughout the rest of the day, it was a special moment for me and my caddy. I can’t wait to get back there next year,” he said.

“There’s always so much luck involved in something like that going in, but it could not have happened on a better hole. The cool part was different players telling me their stories of how they heard the roar all around the golf course.”

Topics: Brooks Koepka LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah LIV Golf

Related

Special Dubai move helps LIV Golf star Anirban Lahiri recover from tough personal challenges
Sport
Dubai move helps LIV Golf star Anirban Lahiri recover from tough personal challenges
LIV Golf popularity soars as Singapore gears up for latest event
Golf
LIV Golf popularity soars as Singapore gears up for latest event

Dubai move helps LIV Golf star Anirban Lahiri recover from tough personal challenges

Dubai move helps LIV Golf star Anirban Lahiri recover from tough personal challenges
Updated 27 April 2023
Joy Chakravarty

Dubai move helps LIV Golf star Anirban Lahiri recover from tough personal challenges

Dubai move helps LIV Golf star Anirban Lahiri recover from tough personal challenges
  • The 35-year-old Indian golfer has had back-to-back second-place finishes at LIV events in Australia and Vietnam in the past few weeks
  • Anirban Lahiri: Florida was too far away from home (Bengaluru) and I wanted to be closer to my family and friends, and yet be able to play an international schedule, Dubai ticked all the boxes
Updated 27 April 2023
Joy Chakravarty

SINGAPORE: Ace Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri, who has been in the headlines for his back-to-back second-place finishes at LIV Golf Adelaide and the International Series Vietnam in the past couple of weeks, said relocating from the US to Dubai has been a key factor in his current run of form.

The 35-year-old has been going through a tough time, personally, with his mother-in-law suffering from cancer and receiving palliative care. Despite this, last Sunday he mounted an astonishing charge in Adelaide and almost caught winner Talor Gooch, despite starting the day 11 shots behind.

Minutes after shooting his final-round 65, he found out that his mother-in-law had passed away while he was on the course.

Lahiri, the world No. 95, is the highest-ranked Indian golfer in the world, and last year he became the first, and only, player from his country contracted by the Saudi Golf-backed LIV Golf. He immediately made an impact, finishing second to Dustin Johnson following a playoff during his maiden competition in Boston. In September, after giving up his PGA Tour membership, he moved to Dubai from West Palm Beach in Florida.

“It was something I had been thinking about for a long time,” said Lahiri, who is part of the Bryson DeChambeau-led Crushers team in the LIV League.

“Florida was too far away from home (Bengaluru) and I wanted to be closer to my family and friends, and yet be able to play an international schedule and be able to use quality facilities. Dubai ticked all the boxes for me.”

Dubai is about a three-hour flight from Pune, where wife Ipsa’s family lives, and a similar distance from Hyderabad, where his own parents live. The fastest journey from Florida to those cities takes about 20 hours each way.

“It’s hard for me to say if there is a direct correlation (between the move to Dubai and current form) but there definitely is a correlation,” said Lahiri, who finished in the top 15 at the Saudi International in February. “Because, for the whole family to have gone through these last six months, I cannot even imagine how difficult it would have been if we were still living in Florida.

“It’s unfathomable for me to think how, logistically, it would have been possible for my wife, for myself, for my kids and for my parents to help and come together, which you need to do at times like this. I had the luxury of my mom flying down from India twice in the last 45 days because of our emergency. So, moving to Dubai has been fantastic.”

In addition to the clear benefits for his family during this difficult time, he said the move has also helped him personally and professionally.

“I’ve met some amazing people and built some fantastic new relationships,” he explained. “It’s lovely to have a practice environment at Els Club around friends and people who you know and around whom you can let your guard down. Then there is my ability to fly in and out and be more mobile for my family, which would not have been possible if I wasn’t in Dubai.

“So there are so many things. But yes, I think Dubai has fit into that puzzle perfectly to allow us to be able to get through these last few months.”

Lahiri is now hoping to his sizzling run of form will continue at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore when the LIV Golf action tees off on Friday.

“I have played Sentosa a few times in the past, and I know one thing for certain: You cannot come to this golf course without your A-game,” he said.

“So, even though it hasn’t been easy these last few days and I am so looking forward to be in India and support my wife during the post-death rituals, the good thing is that I am swinging it really well.

“I have had a different perspective of life these last few weeks and I have been counting my blessings. Honestly, I have played in Vietnam and Adelaide without once bothering if I made a bogey or a double. In the grand scheme of things, it does not really matter. Golf is too trivial a thing for me right now. It has made me play fearlessly and without thinking of consequences.

“If I can have the same mindset again this week, I am sure I can post another good result.”

Topics: LIV Golf Anirban Lahiri India Dubai

Related

Colleagues DeChambeau and Lahiri embracing LIV Golf’s debut in Asia
Sport
Colleagues DeChambeau and Lahiri embracing LIV Golf’s debut in Asia
Lahiri’s tie for fifth at PGA expected to boost Indian golf
Sport
Lahiri’s tie for fifth at PGA expected to boost Indian golf

World No. 2 Lydia Ko to compete at Aramco Team Series in Florida

World No. 2 Lydia Ko to compete at Aramco Team Series in Florida
Updated 27 April 2023
Arab News

World No. 2 Lydia Ko to compete at Aramco Team Series in Florida

World No. 2 Lydia Ko to compete at Aramco Team Series in Florida
  • The event takes place at Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach between May 19-21  
Updated 27 April 2023
Arab News

FLORIDA: World No. 2 Lydia Ko will be competing in the second event of the 2023 Aramco Team Series presented by Public Investment Fund at Trump International Golf Club, West Palm Beach.  

The second instalment of the Aramco Team Series takes place between May 19-21, 2023, and will see the best players from professional women’s golf compete for the $1million prize fund in Florida.  

Ko is relishing her return to the Aramco Team Series and is hoping to improve on her debut performance in Singapore, which saw her finish in third place behind eventual winner Pauline Roussin. 

“After playing my way into contention in Singapore, I’m looking to build on my success in the Aramco Team Series this time in Florida,” she said. “I really enjoyed this format when I played in my debut, and the team element of the event adds a new dimension and a bit of additional pressure where you’re playing for your teammates as well as for yourself.”  

The New Zealander’s form is trending in the right direction heading into the Aramco Team Series Florida; she has already enjoyed victory this year at the Aramco Saudi Ladies International in February.

It was the 26th victory of Ko’s career, and her second victory in the Aramco Saudi Ladies International thanks to a four-under par final round of 68, which gave her a 21-under total at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club.

On her victory, Ko said: “It was great to get the win in Saudi Arabia in my first start of the year. It’s always great to get your season off to a winning start, especially when you’re competing against a strong field on a great course.”  

“The addition of the Aramco Team Series and Saudi Ladies Invitational events have accelerated the growth of the Ladies European Tour with some of the best players in the world now competing in these high-profile events. If you look at the previous winners of the Aramco Team Series, I’ll definitely have to bring my best game heading into Florida.” 

The Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour is competed across five global destinations throughout the year. After teeing off in Singapore, the series moves on to Florida, London and Hong Kong before concluding in Riyadh in October.

May’s event consists of 36 teams comprising of one amateur and three professionals who compete for a $1 million prize fund. Aside from the team event, there is a three-day individual stroke play competition contested among the professionals, which contributes to both Race to Costa del Sol and Rolex World Ranking points. 

Topics: golf Aramco team Series

Related

LIV Golf popularity soars as Singapore gears up for latest event
Golf
LIV Golf popularity soars as Singapore gears up for latest event
Top Emirati golfer Ahmad Skaik makes European Tour return
Golf
Top Emirati golfer Ahmad Skaik makes European Tour return

LIV Golf popularity soars as Singapore gears up for latest event

LIV Golf popularity soars as Singapore gears up for latest event
Updated 26 April 2023
Joy Chakravarty

LIV Golf popularity soars as Singapore gears up for latest event

LIV Golf popularity soars as Singapore gears up for latest event
  • More than 77,000 fans attended LIV Invitational Adelaide last week
Updated 26 April 2023
Joy Chakravarty

SINGAPORE: Despite the sapping heat and humidity of Singapore, there is a visible spring in the step of everyone involved with LIV Golf.

The success of LIV Invitational Adelaide last week was a major boost for the Saudi Golf-backed league, which is hoping to build on the momentum with its latest leg in the island nation.

The Grange in Adelaide was sold out months in advance and more than 77,000 fans attended the three-day tournament.

The quality of golf was excellent, too, with Talor Gooch shooting back-to-back 62s and taking a 10-shot lead into the final round, but winning by just three over India’s Anirban Lahiri in the end.

Six-time major champion Phil Mickelson, captain of Hy Flyers, said that LIV has had numerous requests in recent days to bring the league to different cities and countries.

“When Peter Malinauskas (premier of South Australia), took a leap and said we want the best players in the world — and let’s face it, LIV has some of the best players and some of the best characters in the game, whether you love them or hate them — he took a risk, but you saw what happened,” said the 52-year-old Mickelson, who finished tied second in the Masters earlier this month.

“And, then, the cities in Australia that initially kind of weren’t interested, now they are all interested and want to host us. And we are seeing that not only in Australia, but from other countries in the world.

“They want to have the best players and they know who’s going to be there. That’s a big asset that LIV has been able to guarantee who’s going to be there.

“So, it was a big step in Adelaide in showcasing what LIV Golf can be, and how much fun it can be, and how much fun the people have with a different energy and vibe to professional golf, and it’s just going to take off from here. There’s no stopping LIV Golf now. It’s on a vertical trajectory.”

Brendan Steele, Mickelson’s teammate, said fans need visit only one LIV event to see the difference.

“I think for me it comes down to providing a great product and show people what we’re doing out here. I tell everybody I can that they need to come out and see it and decide for themselves, and I think they will be really impressed,” he said.

“Anybody who comes out to an event, the response has just been fantastic, and I think as we move forward, we’re just going to see more and more momentum and more and more people wanting to show up and throw their support behind us.”

Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson was overwhelmed by the support and enjoyment that the fans derived from being part of the Adelaide event.

“That’s what LIV should be, and that’s what is in its heart and its DNA,” said Watson.

“I think that’s what it can be every single week, and it will be when people start understanding what the real deal is here. There’s been a lot of controversy and a lot of things going on, but we are here to do the best we possibly can every single week, and it was fun seeing the fans support us.”

With three LIV Golf players inside the top four of the Masters, the issue of the league being granted Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points is once again catching heat.

“If you’re one of the majors, you’re not looking at keeping these guys out. You’re saying to yourself, ‘we want to have the best field, we want to have the best players, and these guys added a lot to the tournament this year at the Masters. How do we get them included?’” said Mickelson, now ranked 73rd in the world.

“We have to come up with a qualifying mechanism that is inclusive, and if the OWGR isn’t going to be inclusive, then they have to find another way. Maybe they take the top five or top 10 or winners of LIV, but they’re going to have to find a way to get the best LIV players in their field if they want to have the best field in golf.

“So, it will all iron itself out for the simple reason that it’s in the best interest of everybody, especially the majors, to have the best players.”

LIV Golf Singapore starts on Friday. The shotgun start is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. local time (5:15 a.m. KSA).

Topics: golf LIV Golf

Related

Talor Gooch claims LIV Golf Adelaide title
Golf
Talor Gooch claims LIV Golf Adelaide title
LIV Golf in talks about women’s tour, says Greg Norman
Sport
LIV Golf in talks about women’s tour, says Greg Norman

Top Emirati golfer Ahmad Skaik makes European Tour return

Top Emirati golfer Ahmad Skaik makes European Tour return
Updated 26 April 2023
Michelle Kuehn

Top Emirati golfer Ahmad Skaik makes European Tour return

Top Emirati golfer Ahmad Skaik makes European Tour return
  • UAE No. 1 made history in 2021 shooting lowest DP World Tour round by an Emirati
  • 25-year-old also won amateur UAE President’s Cup this year for 3rd time in 4 years
Updated 26 April 2023
Michelle Kuehn

DUBAI: The UAE’s top golfer Ahmad Skaik is set for a European Challenge Tour comeback this week as it makes its return to the country after a five-year absence with a double-header in Abu Dhabi.

After a hiatus of almost 12 months due to a back injury, Skaik hopes to get back into the swing of things at the Abu Dhabi Challenge starting on Thursday on the greens of the Abu Dhabi Golf Club course; and again, at the Saadiyat Beach Golf Club for the UAE Challenge tournament set to take place from May 4 to 7.

The UAE No. 1 will be among several other up-and-coming Emirati talents looking to make an impact at the weekend.

Skaik said: “It has been some time since I played at this level because of my back injury, but I feel pretty good, and hope to play some solid rounds.

“I am excited to be out there with great international competition, it is exactly what I need right now to improve my game. I don’t feel as tournament sharp as I would like as I haven’t played much but I am hoping this week will be a good way to ease my way back into full-time playing,” he added.

Skaik warmed up post-injury by winning the 2023 UAE President’s Cup for the third time in four years and finished second in the GCC Golf Championship in Bahrain earlier this year.

“Although my back injury set me back, and with Ramadan practise has been hard leading up to this week, I keep reminding myself that I shot a four under par 68 in the 2021 AVIV Dubai Championship and I am focused on just playing that well again.

“My goal for the weekend is to make the cut, that is really all I will be focusing on tomorrow, since I am on the road to recovery now. I will be playing five more of the European Challenge Tours overseas after these two weekends and hopefully join the professionals by the end of the year,” Skaik said.

The DP World Tour and the Emirates Golf Federation announced last year a long-term partnership expected to develop golf in the UAE.

There was a commitment to invest in a minimum of two Challenge Tour events in the country annually from 2023, and to make 30 spots available for young Emirati golfers to play.

Skaik joined the EGF soon after swinging his first club at the age of 14 and has had the chance to tee off with some of the biggest names in the game. Besides the amateur events, he has played in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship three times, the Dubai Desert Classic, the Ras Al-Khaimah Championship, and the momentous 2021 AVIV Dubai Championship at Jumeirah Golf Course.

“Playing under this kind of pressure sharpens my game. Teeing off with some of the biggest names keeps me focused on improving. I am hoping to turn professional after the 2023 World Amateur Team Championship for the Eisenhower Trophy in Abu Dhabi this year and get more experience on the big tournaments.

“It feels weird one day to be playing in the smaller amateur events and the next week to be on the same green with Rory McIlroy, the best of the best there is, and everyone is watching. It’s a lot of pressure, so I think playing more and more on those events will help me a lot with my future game,” he added.

Now having returned full time this week from his injury, and having finished university last year, Skaik can focus solely on these big tournaments. Although he lives in Dubai, this week he has been practising in Abu Dhabi in preparation for Thursday’s start.

He said: “I have only played two amateur events in the last year, so I don’t really know where to put my expectations for my game.

“I know what I am capable of, I know I can play well so I am just going to go out there and focus on every shot. I know when I am on, I can shoot a good score.

“There is no point trying to put too many expectations on myself, I will just go out there and see what happens. One shot at a time.”

Topics: golf Ahmad Skaik UAE

Related

European Tour rebranded DP World Tour, doubling total prize fund to $200m+
Sport
European Tour rebranded DP World Tour, doubling total prize fund to $200m+
DP World Tour Championship in Dubai to host first ever Ladies Day
Sport
DP World Tour Championship in Dubai to host first ever Ladies Day

Lilia Vu wins 1st major at Chevron Championship in playoff

Lilia Vu wins 1st major at Chevron Championship in playoff
Updated 24 April 2023
AP

Lilia Vu wins 1st major at Chevron Championship in playoff

Lilia Vu wins 1st major at Chevron Championship in playoff
  • The 25-year-old Californian beat Angel Yin in a dramatic finish
  • She won for the second time on the LPGA Tour
Updated 24 April 2023
AP

THE WOODLANDS, Texas: Lilia Vu relied on her grandfather’s steady hand and calm demeanor to keep her grounded during difficult times.

He died in 2020, but on Sunday at the Chevron Championship with a chance to win her first major, Vu’s thoughts of her grandfather helped her once again.
“I was getting really upset on the course, and I just had to remind me, Grandpa is with you,” she said. “And he’d be really disappointed if you were getting upset like this and that you didn’t get your act together.”
With his memory in her head, Vu finished strong with two straight birdies, then birdied the first playoff hole to beat Angel Yin in a dramatic finish on Sunday at The Club at Carlton Woods.
Yin’s second shot came up short and left and splashed into the pond guarding the par-5 18th hole. Vu, after a huge tee shot, hit her approach safely just over the green. She went with putter from off the green and came up well short, but she converted the birdie from about 10 feet for the victory.
“I knew on that last putt, all I had to do was just do my routine, read the putt how I usually do, and just hit this putt because I’ve hit that putt a million times,” Vu said. “And I knew I could make it.”

Lilia Vu hits from the bunker during the third round of the Chevron Championship women's golf tournament at The Club at Carlton Woods on April 22, 2023, in The Woodlands, Texas. (AP)

The 25-year-old Californian won for the second time on the LPGA Tour and took a celebratory leap into the pond, a tradition borrowed from this tournament’s former venue at Mission Hills in the California desert.
Vu closed with a 4-under 68 for a four-day total of 10-under 278, then waited as other contenders — including Yin — faltered.
But Yin, after bogeys on the 16th and 17th holes, birdied the 18th to force the playoff.
“Obviously in the playoff hole, I just didn’t hit a good shot,” Yin said. “It just kind of spoke a lot about today.”
Vu played at UCLA but considered quitting the game after a rough start to her pro career. She regrouped and won three times on the developmental Epson Tour in 2021, then had a solid 2022 before breaking through in February with a victory at the Honda LPGA Thailand. She came into this event ranked 12th in the world; the 24-year-old Yin, who turned pro while still in high school, was No. 172.
Yin had her second runner-up in a major. She tied for second in the 2019 US Women’s Open.
“I’ve just come a long way,” Yin said. “I’m just really happy with who I am, where I am, and what I’m doing right now. Just a lot to appreciate.”
Unable to find a sponsor willing to add to the half-century run at Mission Hills, the tournament — known as the Dinah Shore for its longtime celebrity host — bolted for the woods of suburban Houston under a six-year deal with Chevron.
Winners had been jumping into Poppie’s Pond off the 18th green at Mission Hills since 1988, and Vu continued the tradition by leaping off a small dock into murky water on a chilly day.
“Yesterday or the day before we saw a snake on (the) pond, so I was kind of thinking about that today,” she said. “But I think the emotions were high and just adrenaline, got to jump into that pond.”
Vu took home $765,000 for the win from a purse of $5.1 million, the largest ever for this event.
World No. 2 Nelly Korda continued to struggle with her putting Sunday but eagled the 18th to finish alone in third at 9 under.
“I think on 11 or 12, I was just like, ‘It’s just not my day today,’” Korda said. “I’ve put myself into contention a bunch this year already. I just haven’t been able to finish it, which stings, obviously, but I think one of those days, if I keep knocking on the door, it’ll eventually open for me.”
A few others will rue their missed opportunities.
Atthaya Thitikul made four straight birdies from Nos. 7-10 was at 10-under standing in the 18th fairway when she hit her third shot into the water, leading to double bogey.
“I hit it pretty solid, but it just went like that because maybe misunderstanding with the wind,” she said.
Playing partner A Lim Kim was 8 under, needing a closing eagle to match Vu, when she shanked her second shot and made par. Thitikul and Vu finished two shots back alongside Amy Yang, Albane Valenzuela and Allizen Corpuz.
Corpuz, who entered the final round tied for the lead with Yin, had four bogeys in the first nine holes to fall out of contention. She shot 74.
After multiple rain delays through the first three rounds, play was suspended again for 50 minutes Sunday morning because of thunderstorms in the area. The rain stopped after that, but it remained cloudy and chilly throughout the day with the temperature hovering around 60 degrees Fahrenheit.
 

Topics: Chevron Championship Lilia Vu The Woodlands The Club at Carlton Woods Angel Yin

Related

Corpuz, Yin tied for lead at Chevron Championship after third round
Golf
Corpuz, Yin tied for lead at Chevron Championship after third round
A Lim Kim shoots 7-under 65, leads rain-delayed Chevron
Golf
A Lim Kim shoots 7-under 65, leads rain-delayed Chevron

follow us

Latest updates

Major champ Brooks Koepka inspires brother Chase to LIV Golf success
Major champ Brooks Koepka inspires brother Chase to LIV Golf success
Arab states could resolve Syria crisis, says UN special envoy
Arab states could resolve Syria crisis, says UN special envoy
Yen slumps to 9-year low vs euro after BOJ maintains ultra-low rates
Yen slumps to 9-year low vs euro after BOJ maintains ultra-low rates
Sudan’s army says paramilitary forces hit Turkish evacuation plane
Sudan’s army says paramilitary forces hit Turkish evacuation plane
Gabrielle Union-Wade champions Elie Saab at Tiffany & Co. event in New York 
Gabrielle Union-Wade champions Elie Saab at Tiffany & Co. event in New York 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.