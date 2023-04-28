You are here

  • Home
  • UAE astronaut Sultan Al-Neyadi embarks on Arab world’s first spacewalk

UAE astronaut Sultan Al-Neyadi embarks on Arab world’s first spacewalk

Live UAE astronaut Sultan Al-Neyadi embarks on Arab world’s first spacewalk
1 / 2
Live UAE astronaut Sultan Al-Neyadi embarks on Arab world’s first spacewalk
2 / 2
Short Url

https://arab.news/gzbt7

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

UAE astronaut Sultan Al-Neyadi embarks on Arab world’s first spacewalk

UAE astronaut Sultan Al-Neyadi embarks on Arab world’s first spacewalk
  • No other Arab national has flown higher without the aid of a space craft
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: UAE astronaut, Sultan Al-Neyadi, is making history on Friday as he becomes the first Arab astronaut to perform a spacewalk.

The spacewalk 408km above the earth’s surface makes him the highest flying Arab national in history.


Al-Neyadi, 41, ventured outside the International Space Station with astronaut Stephen Bowen for six-and-a-half hours. Their mission involves replacing communication hardware installed on the exterior of the orbiting science laboratory. Al-Neyadi is wearing what is known as an EMU spacesuit which is specially designed for spacewalks and is made with up to 16 layers of material.

He joins an elite group of just 259 astronauts to have stepped outside the ISS since its construction began in 1998.

Topics: Sultan Al-Neyadi UAE Space Mission UAE Mars mission UAE

Related

UAE spacecraft takes close-up photos of Mars’ little moon
Middle-East
UAE spacecraft takes close-up photos of Mars’ little moon
Update Emirati astronaut Sultan Al-Neyadi talks with UAE leaders from the International Space Station video
Middle-East
Emirati astronaut Sultan Al-Neyadi talks with UAE leaders from the International Space Station

Iraqi man tells BP gas flaring killed his son

Iraqi man tells BP gas flaring killed his son
Updated 28 April 2023
Arab News

Iraqi man tells BP gas flaring killed his son

Iraqi man tells BP gas flaring killed his son
  • Hussein Julood’s son Ali died April 21 from ‘common as flu’ leukemia
  • BBC documentary finds evidence of heightened cancer rates, environmental law-breaking across Iraqi oil and gas sites
Updated 28 April 2023
Arab News

LONDON: An Iraqi father whose son died of cancer likely caused by gas flaring has told oil and gas giant BP that cancer is almost as common as flu in the family’s local community.

Hussein Julood, whose son Ali died of leukemia on April 21 after documenting his life for a BBC Arabic documentary, told BP’s annual meeting via webcam and an interpreter: “From my door, you can see the black smoke from gas flaring 24 hours a day, and you can smell the toxic chemicals from these flares.

“Sometimes it’s so bad breathing is difficult, and oil rains from the sky ... cancer is so common here it’s like the flu.”

The BBC documentary into the exploits of the oil and gas industry in Iraq, “Under Poisoned Skies,” found that areas near gas-flaring sites contained high levels of chemicals and pollutants, with rates of leukemia and other cancers among the local population notably higher than in other parts of the country.

In Rumaila, where Julood lives, flaring occurs less than 2 km from the family home, despite Iraqi law setting a minimum distance of 10 km from residential areas.

Ali’s doctor told the BBC that his leukemia was likely caused as a result of the proximity. A report leaked to the BBC showed rates of the cancer in the area south of the city of Basra had witnessed a 20 percent increase in just five years.

Hussein told the BP meeting that Ali “loved nature — his favorite place in the world was his garden. And he wished that children could enjoy playing and breathing freely outside.”

The BBC also found evidence that millions of tons of emissions from gas flaring had failed to be declared by major Western oil and gas companies working in Iraq, naming BP, Eni, ExxonMobil, Chevron and Shell.

Italian energy giant Eni said it “strongly rejects any allegation that its own activities are endangering the health of the Iraqi people.”

On Thursday, several major UK pension funds voted against the reappointment of Helge Lund, BP’s chairman, over concerns about the company’s environmental impact.

The meeting was also disrupted by climate protesters, but Lund was reappointed by a majority of votes despite the company rowing back on its emissions targets.

The pension funds voiced concern that BP’s trajectory could see it put at financial risk in future, as the world transitions toward a low-carbon economy.

Nest, one of the funds to vote against Lund, said it held specific concerns over BP’s gas flaring.

BP said it valued “constructive challenge and engagement.” It added that it was reducing flaring at Rumaila, and offered its condolences to Ali’s family.

Topics: Iraq

Related

Exhausted Iraqis evacuated from Sudan back in Baghdad
Middle-East
Exhausted Iraqis evacuated from Sudan back in Baghdad
Guardian uncovers documents at odds with evidence used to jail Australian engineer in Iraq
Middle-East
Guardian uncovers documents at odds with evidence used to jail Australian engineer in Iraq

Arab states could resolve Syria crisis, says UN special envoy

Arab states could resolve Syria crisis, says UN special envoy
Updated 28 April 2023
ALI YOUNES

Arab states could resolve Syria crisis, says UN special envoy

Arab states could resolve Syria crisis, says UN special envoy
  • Leadership of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, UAE highlighted
  • Geir Pedersen remains positive about the possibility of peace
Updated 28 April 2023
ALI YOUNES

NEW YORK CITY: Arab nations can play a leading role in finding a political solution to the conflict and humanitarian aid crisis in Syria, according to UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen.

Speaking at a special briefing of the UN Security Council on Thursday, Pederson said that despite all the challenges — which includes the effect of the recent devastating earthquakes — there were positive signs of a way forward.

Pederson highlighted the roles currently being played by leaders of several Arab states including from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan and the UAE. 

There have been several high-profile meetings with Syria’s president Bashar Assad to reestablish diplomatic ties, and possibly also see the country regaining its membership of the Arab League.

“I continue to stress that the political solution is the only way to end the suffering of the Syrian people and (find a way) towards stability, security, and peace,” said Pederson.

He said he continues to push for a “Syrian-led” and “Syrian-owned” political process, and that collective effort was needed to find long-lasting solutions.

“I am ready to facilitate the way forward in a step by step reported and verifiable manner consistent with UN Security Council Resolution 2254.”

Resolution 2254 affirmed in 2015 the independence and sovereignty of Syria and called for a Syrian-led process that will end the conflict and meet the legitimate aspirations of its people.

The UAE’s representative Mohamed Issa Abu Shahab emphasized that “Arab diplomacy” remained a key part of a resolution for Syria.

He said the recent consultative meeting of representatives from the GCC, along with Egypt, Jordan and Iraq, highlighted the need for Arab-led efforts.

Pederson noted in his report the continued violence between the regime’s forces and groups that control swaths of Syrian territory in the north and northwest. He added that Israeli airstrikes on targets inside Syria have become more frequent.

He said the Syrian people need urgent support. “After the earthquake and 12 years of war, Syria remains (in) a humanitarian crisis.”

The UN has already collected $384 million to help Syria’s people for its flash appeal, according to Lisa Doughten, resource mobilization director for the UN humanitarian coordination office.

However, the Syrian Humanitarian Response Plan remains severely underfunded because only $363 million has so far been collected out of a total of $4.8 billion needed before the earthquakes — making the Brussels Conference in June vital for the country, said Doughten.

Topics: Syria United Nations UN

Related

UN Security Council receives bleak update on Syria situation
Middle-East
UN Security Council receives bleak update on Syria situation
Syrian swimmers Yusra, Sarah Mardini attend Time 100 Gala in New York 
Lifestyle
Syrian swimmers Yusra, Sarah Mardini attend Time 100 Gala in New York 

Sudan’s army says paramilitary forces hit Turkish evacuation plane

Sudan’s army says paramilitary forces hit Turkish evacuation plane
Updated 28 April 2023
Reuters

Sudan’s army says paramilitary forces hit Turkish evacuation plane

Sudan’s army says paramilitary forces hit Turkish evacuation plane
  • The RSF denied firing at the plane
  • Turkiye’s confirmed evacuation plane had been fired at and reported no injuries
Updated 28 April 2023
Reuters

KHARTOUM: Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) shot at a Turkish evacuation plane as it was landing at Wadi Seyidna airport outside Khartoum on Friday, damaging its fuel system, Sudan’s army said.
Hundreds have died and tens of thousands of people have fled in two weeks of conflict between the army and its rival.
The two factions agreed late on Thursday to prolong a cease-fire by 72 hours to allow for humanitarian access, but fighting flared in parts of the capital Khartoum on Friday, according to eyewitnesses and live video broadcasts.
Turkiye’s defense ministry confirmed that a Turkish evacuation plane had been fired at and said there were no injuries. The RSF denied firing at the plane and said the army was “spreading lies.”
“Our forces have remained strictly committed to the humanitarian truce that we agreed upon since midnight, and it is not true that we targeted any aircraft in the sky of Wadi Seyidna in Omdurman,” the RSF said in a statement.
The Sudanese army said the plane was being repaired.

Topics: Sudan Unrest Turkey

Related

International groups welcome Sudan truce extension, urge full implementation as fighting persists
Middle-East
International groups welcome Sudan truce extension, urge full implementation as fighting persists
Diplomatic drive to extend Sudan truce as new fighting ravages Darfur
Middle-East
Diplomatic drive to extend Sudan truce as new fighting ravages Darfur

UN Security Council receives bleak update on Syria situation

UN Security Council receives bleak update on Syria situation
Updated 28 April 2023
T.J. Kremer III

UN Security Council receives bleak update on Syria situation

UN Security Council receives bleak update on Syria situation
  • Diplomats divided on political solutions for crisis-hit nation
  • Actions on war and aid needed, says envoy Geir Pederson
Updated 28 April 2023
T.J. Kremer III

UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council on Thursday was updated on the ongoing humanitarian effort in Syria, which all the members agreed has been exacerbated by the Feb. 6 earthquakes, but a less-than-rosy outlook was presented for the war-torn country.

There was stark division among diplomats on a political solution to the crisis in Syria caused by nearly 13 years of war and compounded by the February earthquakes, which has affected about 8.8 million people.

The session opened with updates from special UN envoys, each providing key details and statistics on the world body’s efforts to provide humanitarian aid and find common ground for a peaceful resolution to more than a decade of conflict. And while diplomats seemed united in their nations’ resolve to stick to a 2015 resolution to end the conflict, the usual East versus West political battlelines were laid bare during open discussion.

“Such a solution (for peace and extended humanitarian efforts) requires realism from all sides, and agreements and actions on key issues in Security Council Resolution No. 2254,” said Geir Pederson, special envoy of the secretary-general for Syria.

Resolution No. 2254 calls for, among other things, “the Syrian Government and opposition to engage in formal negotiations on a political transition process,” something that opposing sides currently seem unwilling to do.

Pederson went on to tell the assembled diplomats that violence in the country was on the rise, notably from Israeli strikes, attacks from Daesh, and increasing Syrian, Russian and US-led coalition strikes in response.

Diplomat after diplomat stressed their nations’ support for increased access to humanitarian aid. However, there were marked differences of opinion as to why that aid appeared to be lacking in parts of Syria, particularly in the north of the country.

The UAE’s representative Mohamed Issa Abu Shahab called for a national ceasefire to the conflict that has caused significant damage to Syria since 2015. He also stressed the need to end the “politicization” of humanitarian aid, saying that such political maneuvers ultimately result in more harm than good for the Syrian people.

Furthermore, Abu Shahab said the UAE has not seen signs in the current diplomatic process that point to increased stability in the region, and hoped to see “an Arab leadership role in all efforts” to achieve longstanding peace in the region.

“This includes establishing the necessary mechanisms and intensifying (efforts) among the Arab states to ensure the success of these endeavors,” he said.

More criticism of the seemingly lagging humanitarian response in Syria came from the Russian Federation diplomat, Vasily Nebenzya. He repeatedly referenced what he called “illegal provocation” by the US and its allies through what he classified as targeted sanctions against the Bashar Assad government.

Nebenzya accused the US and its allies of routinely engaging in “illegal” military actions, which were “in violation of Syria’s sovereignty and the sovereignty of neighboring Arab countries,” and that the absence of any action from the UN leadership to such actions “is very much alarming.”

In specifically addressing the humanitarian efforts in Syria, Nebenzya said the situation remains “exceedingly difficult, and it continues to deteriorate.”

“We cannot but note that the growing needs and problems endured by ordinary Syrians throughout the country have not prevented Western donors from seeking to politicize the delivery of humanitarian assistance, and they have been using this as a tool in pressuring Damascus, and they’ve also been undermining the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria,” Nebenzya said.

The US’ Ambassador Jeffrey DeLaurentis said America would not “normalize our relationship with Assad, and we have strongly discouraged others from doing so” because “Syria continues to radiate instability to the broader region.”

“We will not lift our sanctions on Assad or support reconstruction absent genuine, comprehensive, and enduring reforms and progress on the political process,” said DeLaurentis.

He went on to say that “the United States continues to reject any suggestion that humanitarian assistance is blocked by US sanctions.”

Nearly 7 million Syrians have been displaced since the start of the Syrian conflict, according to Lisa Doughten, resource mobilization director for the UN humanitarian coordination office. Of those, nearly 80 percent have been displaced for at least five years, she said.

Doughten said that years of conflict — coupled with economic pressures, dwindling public services and decaying critical infrastructure — have left Syrians “acutely vulnerable to shocks and stress.”

“Durable solutions are needed for this crisis, starting with an end to the conflict,” Doughten said. 

Topics: Syria United Nations Security Council (UNSC)

Related

UN Security Council demands Taliban ‘swiftly reverse’ women bans
World
UN Security Council demands Taliban ‘swiftly reverse’ women bans
Humanitarian crisis in Sudan increasingly dire as fighting rages on, says UN official
Middle-East
Humanitarian crisis in Sudan increasingly dire as fighting rages on, says UN official

International groups welcome Sudan truce extension, urge full implementation as fighting persists

International groups welcome Sudan truce extension, urge full implementation as fighting persists
Updated 28 April 2023
Arab News

International groups welcome Sudan truce extension, urge full implementation as fighting persists

International groups welcome Sudan truce extension, urge full implementation as fighting persists
  • Trilateral Mechanism and the Quad urge warring groups to work for "more durable" truce and ensuring unimpeded humanitarian access
Updated 28 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Members of the so-called Trilateral Mechanism and the Quad on Friday welcomed the announcement by the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces to extend the current ceasefire for an additional 72 hours and called for its full implementation. 

"We also welcome their readiness to engage in dialogue toward establishing a more durable cessation of hostilities and ensuring unimpeded humanitarian access," the two groups said in a joint statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency. The statement was also released by the US State Department.

"This initial phase of diplomacy to establish a process to achieve a permanent cessation of hostilities and humanitarian arrangements will contribute to action on development of a de-escalation plan as outlined in the April 20 African Union communique, which was endorsed by the League of Arab States, the European Union, the Troika, and other bilateral partners," the statement said.

The Trilateral Mechanism comprises the African Union, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, and the United Nations. The Quad is made up of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, the UK, and the US.

Fighting goes on

The joint statement comes amid reports of continuing violence in the capital Khartoum and the western region of Darfur despite the cease-fire agreements.

At least 512 civilians and combatants have been killed since the fighting broke out on April 15 between the Sudanese Armed Forces led by Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group led by Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

Another 4,200 people were reported injured as of the latest count.

Tens of thousands of people have fled the impoverished North African country. A total of 2,744 people, including 119 Saudis and people from 76 other countries, have been transported from Sudan to Saudi Arabia since the Kingdom’s evacuation process started on April 24.

On April 26, the largest evacuation was carried out, transporting 1,687 people from 58 nationalities from Port Sudan.

After toppling an internationally recognize civilian government in an October 2021 coup, Al-Burhan and Dagalo are now locked in a power struggle that is threatening to destabilize a fragile region.

The army on Wednesday said it agreed to a new three-day cease-fire through Sunday following one due to expire on Thursday night. On Thursday, the military reiterated it would extend the truce and said it would honor it unilaterally.

Responding for the first time, the RSF said on Thursday it too approved another 72-hour truce starting Friday.

The army said it controls most of Sudan’s regions and is defeating a large RSF deployment in Khartoum where some residential areas have turned into war zones.

Despite a partial lull in fighting since the first 72-hour cease-fire started, air strikes and anti-aircraft fire could be heard on Thursday in the capital and the nearby cities of Omdurman and Bahri, witnesses and Reuters journalists said.

Fighting has spread to the vast Darfur region, where conflict has simmered ever since civil war erupted two decades ago.

The Darfur Bar Association, a rights group, said at least 52 people had died in attacks by well-armed “militias” on residential neighborhoods in the city of El Geneina, as well as its main hospital, main market, government buildings and several shelters for internally displaced people.

Militiamen from nomadic Arab tribes entered El Geneina as the fighting between the RSF and army created a security vacuum in recent days, said one resident, who asked to withhold his name due to fear of retribution. They were met with armed members of the Masalit tribe, with clashes extending across the city,

(With Reuters)

Topics: Sudan Unrest

Related

Diplomatic drive to extend Sudan truce as new fighting ravages Darfur
Middle-East
Diplomatic drive to extend Sudan truce as new fighting ravages Darfur
Humanitarian crisis in Sudan increasingly dire as fighting rages on, says UN official
Middle-East
Humanitarian crisis in Sudan increasingly dire as fighting rages on, says UN official

Latest updates

Jordan’s crown prince shares heartfelt birthday message for his Saudi fiance
Jordan’s crown prince shares heartfelt birthday message for his Saudi fiance
Lindsay Lohan shares moments from her baby shower
Lindsay Lohan shares moments from her baby shower
Saudi customs authority shares best practice knowledge at Sea Asia 2023 exhibition
Saudi customs authority shares best practice knowledge at Sea Asia 2023 exhibition
UAE astronaut Sultan Al-Neyadi embarks on Arab world’s first spacewalk
UAE astronaut Sultan Al-Neyadi embarks on Arab world’s first spacewalk
Saudi Arabia commercial property market one of the world’s ‘leading lights’: Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors
Saudi Arabia commercial property market one of the world’s ‘leading lights’: Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.