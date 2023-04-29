Afghanistan thanks Saudi Arabia for help in Sudan evacuation

KABUL: Afghanistan is grateful for Saudi Arabia’s help in evacuating its nationals from Sudan, the chief spokesman of the Taliban administration told Arab News on Friday after the first batch of Afghan evacuees reached Jeddah.
According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kabul, at least 120 Afghan citizens were trapped in Sudan when fighting broke out between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces on April 15.
More than 500 people have been killed since and at least 4,200 injured as clashes continued despite a ceasefire that started on Monday and has been extended until the end of Sunday.
Foreign nationals have been evacuated by land to neighboring Egypt and by sea to Saudi Arabia, as major airports have become battlegrounds.
Afghan evacuees, who arrived from Port Sudan to Jeddah on Thursday, were among the nearly 2,800 people brought to safety by Saudi forces, which are spearheading rescue efforts.
The Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that it was “deeply grateful” to Saudi Arabia for its assistance, while Zabihullah Mujahid, chief spokesman for Afghanistan’s Taliban administration, said it was not the first time Afghans received critical aid from the Kingdom.
“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate has struggled a lot to evacuate a number of Afghans trapped in Sudan. With the coordination of Saudi Arabia, efforts are underway for the safe evacuation of the remaining Afghans too,” Mujahid told Arab News.
“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has always supported Afghans and Afghanistan. We want to thank it.”
Local media estimated there were about 70 people in the first group of Afghan evacuees.
Afghan authorities were not immediately available for comment on how many more were going to be brought back from Sudan. The Foreign Ministry said its efforts were ongoing.