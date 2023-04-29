Saudi commissions showcase Kingdom’s heritage in Paris

You are here

The commercial event "Foire de Paris " is organised in Paris since 1904. (File/AFP)
  • Heritage Commission is introducing visitors to the distinct traditional handicraft styles and techniques of Saudi Arabia
  • Seven shows explore the cultural heritage of various parts of the Kingdom
RIYADH: Two Saudi cultural commissions are highlighting the Kingdom’s heritage and traditions at a major retail festival in Paris, the Saudi Press Agency has reported.

The Theater and Performing Arts Commission and the Heritage Commission are both participating in Foire de Paris. The Theater and Performing Arts Commission is presenting seven shows exploring the cultural heritage of various parts of the Kingdom, while the Heritage Commission is introducing visitors to the distinct traditional handicraft styles and techniques of Saudi Arabia.

Both commissions are part of the Saudi Ministry of Culture, which is mandated to promote and preserve the cultural treasures of the Kingdom as part of Saudi Vision 2030, which seeks to diversify the Kingdom’s economy.

The annual festival, which began in 1904, runs until May 8 at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles in the French capital.

Saudi artist breathes life into the past through his models photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi artist breathes life into the past through his models

Updated 21 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

  • United Nations staff were also among those evacuated from Sudan
Updated 21 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has carried out the biggest evacuation from Sudan since the start of its operations when a ship carrying 20 Saudi citizens and 1,866 nationals of other countries arrived in Jeddah on Saturday.  
The new batch of arrivals brought the number of evacuees since the start of the Kingdom’s mission to 4,879 people, made up of 139 Saudi citizens and 4,738 nationals of other countries including Australia, Germany, UK, the Netherlands, Rwanda and Egypt, reported the Saudi foreign ministry.
United Nations staff were also among those evacuated from Sudan on Saturday.
“The Kingdom worked to provide all the necessary needs of foreign nationals in preparation for facilitating their departures to their countries,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.
Heavy fighting raged on in Sudan with the warring generals trading blame, despite their agreement to extend a truce.
More than 500 people have been killed in the fighting so far, with 4,000 people wounded, according to Sudan’s health ministry figures.

Nearly 3,000 people evacuated from Sudan in Saudi operations
Saudi Arabia
Nearly 3,000 people evacuated from Sudan in Saudi operations
NHS doctors in Sudan to be airlifted after UK govt U-turn
World
NHS doctors in Sudan to be airlifted after UK govt U-turn

Updated 29 April 2023
Arab News

  • Bilateral trade between the two countries exceeded $126 million over the last seven years
  • Dominican Government to support Saudi Arabia in its candidacy for the World Expo 2030
Updated 29 April 2023
Arab News

Santo Domingo: Vice President of the Dominican Republic Raquel Pena, who also chairs the Investment Promotion Cabinet, organized a meeting between representatives of Saudi Arabia and the Dominican Republic on Friday, during which they discussed business projects and opportunities.

During the meeting, the vice president announced that the Dominican Government will support Saudi Arabia in its candidacy for the World Expo 2030.

She described the meeting as “an ideal opportunity” to work together and promote a joint agenda to boost bilateral trade and facilitate access to new markets.

During the meeting, Pena showcased investment opportunities in the Dominican Republic to the Saudi delegation. Last year, the Dominican Republic attracted over $4 billion in investments — a record for the country, and a 25-percent increase on 2021.

“We are proactively looking for new business opportunities between our two countries, and we are aiming at facilitating and increasing the exchange of strategic data for business cooperation, in an environment favoring political and macroeconomic stability as well as legal confidence. Accordingly, this event represents an unparalleled opportunity to join efforts based on one practical agenda and to promote higher levels of bilateral cooperation on the scientific, cultural and educational levels,” Pena said.

The meeting was also attended by the Dominican Export and Investment Center (ProDominicana) and the Saudi Ministry of Investment, represented by vice minister Badr Al-Badr.

ProDominicana’s executive director, Biviana Riveiro Disla, said that it is vital for the Dominican Republic to strengthen commercial ties with a country like Saudi Arabia. Disla stated that, over the last seven years, bilateral trade between the two countries exceeded $126 million. She confirmed that ProDominicana is interested in exploring new ways to expand the exchange of goods and investments through the Single Investment Window.

The Saudi delegation consisted of more than 60 people from the energy, construction, tourism, real estate, medical care, food and beverage, banking and finance, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, legal, aviation, mining, and industry sectors.

The meeting was also attended by officials from the ministries of energy, economy and tourism, the Saudi Fund for Development and the Royal Commission of Riyadh City, and business leaders and government representatives from the Dominican Republic.

Saudi streamer Meshael MR advises female gamers to show ‘passion'
Lifestyle
Saudi streamer Meshael MR advises female gamers to show ‘passion'
Special How Saudi Arabia’s filmmakers hit their stride since the resumption of movie screening photos
Lifestyle
How Saudi Arabia’s filmmakers hit their stride since the resumption of movie screening

Updated 29 April 2023
SPA

Updated 29 April 2023
SPA

RIYADH: Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, secretary-general of the GCC, met with the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Saudi Arabia, Shahin Abdullayev, in Riyadh.

During the meeting, the GCC official stressed the importance of consolidating Gulf-Azerbaijan relations to serve common interests.

They also reviewed the bilateral relations between the GCC countries and Azerbaijan, ways to enhance the ties, and discussed means to ensure their development in various fields, in light of the agreement signed between the two sides in 2013.

The agreement includes activating all areas of cooperation between the two sides, including energy, trade, investment, food security, culture, tourism, education, and communication between peoples, and working to hold the second Gulf-Azerbaijan Economic Forum, based on the success of the first forum in 2017.

The meeting also witnessed an exchange of views on regional and international issues of common concern.

The meeting was attended by the Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs and Negotiations at the GCC, Abdulaziz Abu Hamad Aluwaisheg.

EU reaffirms intent to strengthen cooperation with GCC
Middle-East
EU reaffirms intent to strengthen cooperation with GCC
Umrah and Eid Al-Fitr revive GCC region’s hospitality industry
Business & Economy
Umrah and Eid Al-Fitr revive GCC region’s hospitality industry

Updated 29 April 2023
SPA

Updated 29 April 2023
SPA

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan: Saudi Arabia's King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, or KSrelief, recently distributed a variety of relief items in Tajikistan’s Khatlon province, benefiting 300 people from the neediest groups.

The items included blankets, coal for heating, and water heaters.

The project aims to provide humanitarian aid to the affected people in Tajikistan for the year 2023.

Elsewhere, the mobile medical clinics launched by the center provided treatment services to the beneficiaries in Hajjah governorate, Yemen.

The clinics received 294 people with various health conditions and provided them with the necessary medical services.

 

 

Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief distributes food aid in 4 countries
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief distributes food aid in 4 countries
Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief provides health services in Yemen’s Hajjah
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief provides health services in Yemen’s Hajjah

Updated 29 April 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

  • Jassem Al-Busandah aims to convey the philosophy of the simple ancient KSA lifestyle, or ‘the good old days’
Updated 29 April 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Jassem Al-Busandah, a Saudi artist in his forties, travels back in time by designing creative models of buildings highlighting the ancient Saudi lifestyle, shedding light on multiple aspects of the Kingdom’s historic makeup.

The artist started his career in Al-Ahsa, and aims to go international to share the diversity of Saudi culture.

“It was at the primary stage when my artistic personality first appeared, namely in the art education class, which I enjoyed the most. It was full of beauty, colors, and artistic pieces. I was excited to begin this journey, full of passion and challenges,” Al-Busandah told Arab News.

“At the very early stage, I realized that I was attracted to this field as soon as I laid my eyes on the colored modelling material (plasticine). Whenever I went with my parents to the beach, I seized the opportunity to model clay and build house models, and used tree leaves for decoration.”

Whenever Al-Busandah was at home, he used cardboard to build houses. He was greatly encouraged by his family, who saw his artistic talent growing daily as he practiced. 

“I have developed my hobby with time, and I started using pressed wood, gypsum, and clay,” he said.

“The models I formed go through different stages, mainly the old mud houses. First, I detail the house from an artistic point of view, then I cover it with burlap (a type of fabric). I mix white cement with gypsum to be added to the model, then I leave it (in the sun) for several hours. After drying, I add colors and effects to the model, which comes out vivid and full of fine details.”

According to Al-Busandah, he has been able to convey the philosophy of the simple ancient Saudi lifestyle, or “the good old days,” where Saudis lived in one neighborhood and were brought together by familiarity, love, solidarity, and mutual reinforcement.

“Saudis in the past worried about each other, and used to share their happy moments, occasions, and celebrations. In my mission, I document a contemporary artistic era, which I wanted to introduce to this generation, so it stays attached to its ancient roots, and to show how the Saudi man relied on himself in building a proper house. This legacy had to be preserved,” he added.

The artist has a museum in Al-Ahsa, where students and tourists learn about the heritage of the Kingdom in general and of Al-Ahsa in particular.

“The most prominent artistic models I have formed are the Masmak Fortress, the Sahood Fort, the Ibrahim Palace, and the famous and popular Qaisariah Souq,” he said.

“I feel extremely happy whenever I witness the reaction of the museum’s visitors, namely Saudis who come from different regions of the Kingdom. Some of them break into tears when they see their past embodied, while others express their close relation to this era comprising their birth, childhood, and early youth stage,” he added.

“I have translated this cultural momentum into an incubating and attractive cultural environment with which many Saudis find their relations with the most prominent life events they have lived.

“My artistic experience is inspired by my view of these old and popular models and houses, as I try to build a miniature city consisting of these houses lined up next to each other to present this attracting architectural pattern with a different print,” he added.

He added that he wants to open an international exhibition showcasing the different landmarks of the Kingdom, where foreign visitors can find what they are looking for and be introduced to the rich cultural diversity of the Kingdom.

Saudi artist combines faith and art to promote peace photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi artist combines faith and art to promote peace
Saudi art: Collective experiences or individual declarations?
Saudi Arabia
Saudi art: Collective experiences or individual declarations?

