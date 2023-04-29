Erdogan unveils Turkiye’s first astronaut on election trail

You are here

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech at Teknofest airshow in Istanbul. (File/Reuters)
  • Air force pilot Alper Gezeravci, 43, was selected to be the first Turkish citizen in space
ISTANBUL: Turkiye’s first astronaut will travel to the International Space Station by the end of the year, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday.
Air force pilot Alper Gezeravci, 43, was selected to be the first Turkish citizen in space. His backup is Tuva Cihangir Atasever, 30, an aviation systems engineer at Turkish defense contractor Roketsan.
Erdogan made the announcement at the Teknofest aviation and space fair in Istanbul, the president’s first public appearance since falling ill during a TV interview on Tuesday. He appeared alongside Azerbaijan’s president, Ilham Aliyev, and Libya’s interim prime minister, Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh.
“Our friend, who will go on Turkiye’s first manned space mission, will stay on the International Space Station for 14 days,” Erdogan said. “Our astronaut will perform 13 different experiments prepared by our country’s esteemed universities and research institutions during this mission.”
Erdogan described Gezeravci as a “heroic Turkish pilot who has achieved significant success in our Air Force Command.”
The Turkish Space Agency website describes Gezeravci as a 21-year air force veteran and F-16 pilot who attended the US Air Force Institute of Technology.
Wearing a red flight jacket, Erdogan appeared in robust health as he addressed crowds at the festival. Turkiye’s presidential and parliamentary elections are scheduled for May 14, and opinion polls show Erdogan in potentially his toughest race since he came to power two decades ago.
Turkiye is dealing with a prolonged economic downturn, and the government received criticism after a February earthquake killed more than 50,000 in the country. Experts blamed the high death toll in part on shoddy construction and law enforcement of building codes.
While campaigning for reelection, Erdogan has unveiled a number of prestigious projects, such as Turkiye’s first nuclear power plant and the delivery of natural gas from Black Sea reserves.

Israel strikes over night wound three civilians in Syria

Israel strikes over night wound three civilians in Syria
Updated 29 April 2023
AFP

Israel strikes over night wound three civilians in Syria

Israel strikes over night wound three civilians in Syria
  • Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes on its territory, primarily targeting Iran-backed forces and Lebanese Hezbollah fighters as well as Syrian army positions
Updated 29 April 2023
AFP

Damascus: Three civilians were wounded Saturday in Israeli air strikes near the Syrian city of Homs, state media reported, with a war monitor saying a Hezbollah munitions depot was hit.
During more than a decade of war in Syria, Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes on its territory, primarily targeting Iran-backed forces and Lebanese Hezbollah fighters as well as Syrian army positions.
While Israel rarely comments on the strikes it carries out on Syria, it has repeatedly said it will not allow its arch-foe Iran to extend its footprint in the war-torn country.
“At around 00:50 am ... the Israeli enemy carried out an air attack with a number of missiles, from the direction of north Lebanon, targeting several positions in the vicinity of the city of Homs,” state news agency SANA reported.
“Three civilians were wounded and a civilian petrol station caught fire and a number of fuel tanks and trucks were burned,” it said, adding that Syrian air defenses had intercepted some of the missiles.
When contacted by AFP, the Israeli military did not comment on the incident.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitor, said Israel “destroyed a munitions depot belonging to Lebanon’s Hezbollah at the Dabaa military airport” in the countryside of Homs province.
Without reporting any casualties, it said there were “loud explosions as the munitions in the depot blew up, with fires seen burning at the site.”
On April 2, Israel carried out similar strikes targeting a Hezbollah depot in the Dabaa airport area, the Observatory had said, killing two pro-Iran fighters and wounding five soldiers.
The same day, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant repeated Israel’s often repeated charge that Iranians are “attempting to entrench themselves in Syria and Lebanon.”
“We will not allow the Iranians and Hezbollah to harm us. We have not allowed it in the past, we won’t allow it now, or anytime in the future. When necessary — we will push them out of Syria to where they belong — and that is Iran,” he told troops in the occupied West Bank.
On Monday, Israel’s army shelled a position belonging to a pro-Iran group in southern Syria near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, the second such bombardment in days, the Observatory said at the time.

Heavy battles in Sudan despite latest truce

Heavy battles in Sudan despite latest truce
Updated 29 April 2023
AFP

Heavy battles in Sudan despite latest truce

Heavy battles in Sudan despite latest truce
  • Black clouds rose over the capital Khartoum in fresh fighting and the United Nations reported bitter urban battles in the war-ravaged Darfur region where scores were reported dead.
Updated 29 April 2023
AFP

Khartoum: Heavy fighting raged on in Sudan Friday with warring generals trading blame, despite their agreement to extend a truce aimed at stemming nearly two weeks of warfare that has killed hundreds and caused widespread destruction.
Black clouds rose over the capital Khartoum in fresh fighting and the United Nations reported bitter urban battles in the war-ravaged Darfur region where scores were reported dead.
Turkiye’s defense ministry reported that one of its military transport aircraft had come under fire, underscoring the risks as foreign governments scramble to wrap up evacuations of their citizens.
Violence broke out on April 15 between Sudan’s army led by General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) commanded by his former deputy and fellow coup leader Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, with warplanes pounding RSF positions in densely packed districts of Khartoum and fighters exchanging heavy machine gun fire.
The rival generals agreed Thursday to extend a repeatedly broken cease-fire for three more days after mediation led by the United States, Saudi Arabia, the African Union and the UN aimed at securing a more lasting truce.
But witnesses told AFP they heard air strikes and anti-aircraft guns being fired near the army command in Khartoum, where many residents have been shuttered at home with dangerously low levels of food.
Daglo denounced the army chief in an interview with the BBC, saying: “Burhan is not trustworthy and is a traitor. This war destroys Sudan.”
In an interview with US-based channel Al-Hurra, Burhan claimed “mercenaries” were pouring over the border from Chad, Central African Republic and Niger to exploit the chaos.
At least 512 people have been killed and 4,193 wounded in the fighting, according to health ministry figures, which are believed to be incomplete.
The Sudanese doctors’ union warned Friday that the collapse of the health care system was “imminent,” with more than 12,000 patients at risk of dying as they could not access regular kidney dialysis.
The UN humanitarian agency said just 16 percent of health facilities in Khartoum were still operating normally, leaving millions without access to health care.
Fighting has also spread across Sudan, especially in long-troubled Darfur, where witnesses reported intense conflict and looting.
The Darfur Bar Association, a civil society group, said fighters were “launching rockets at houses” in the West Darfur state capital El Geneina, some 1,100 kilometers (685 miles) west of Khartoum. It also reported firing from “rifles, machine guns and anti-aircraft weapons.”
“There is no food except what people have stored at home,” one resident said, asking not to be named.
Fighting has spread “nearly all over the city,” the Bar Association said, urging Burhan and Daglo to “immediately stop this foolish war that is being waged on the backs of civilians.”
UN human rights office spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani said 96 people were reported to have been killed in El Geneina since Monday.
The UN is “concerned at the serious risk of violence escalating in West Darfur,” Shamdasani said, warning that the hostilities between the military and RSF “have triggered intercommunal violence.”
Darfur is still reeling from the devastating war that raged in the 2000s, when then hard-line president Omar Al-Bashir crushed ethnic-minority rebels by creating the Janjaweed militia to carry out atrocities, a force that later formed the basis of Daglo’s RSF.
The scorched-earth campaign left at least 300,000 people dead and close to 2.5 million displaced, according to UN figures, and saw Bashir charged with war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide by the International Criminal Court.
Amid the chaos, several prisoners escaped jail, including war crimes suspects from Bashir’s regime.
The UN voiced alarm at the prison breaks, pointing to “the prospect of further violence, amid a generalized climate of impunity.”
The US, whose diplomats have been mediating by telephone between the warring generals, acknowledged violations of the truce.
“But implementing cease-fires is often difficult at the start. Violations of the cease-fire do not mean a failure of the cease-fire,” State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.
Britain announced it would end evacuation flights from Sudan on Saturday, after airlifting more than 1,500 people out this week.
The World Food Programme has said the violence could plunge millions more into hunger in a country where 15 million people — one-third of the population — already need aid to stave off famine.
Over 75,000 have fled their homes, according to the UN’s International Organization for Migration, while tens of thousands have crossed into neighboring countries including Chad, Egypt and South Sudan.
South Sudan’s foreign ministry warned Friday that the conflict’s “spillover effects are already visible.”
Burhan and Daglo — commonly known as Hemeti — seized power in a 2021 coup that derailed Sudan’s transition to democracy, established after Bashir was ousted following mass protests in 2019.
But the two generals later fell out, most recently over the planned integration of the RSF into the regular army.

Tunisia retrieves 41 drowned migrants as death toll soars

Tunisia retrieves 41 drowned migrants as death toll soars
Updated 29 April 2023
Reuters
AFP

Tunisia retrieves 41 drowned migrants as death toll soars

Tunisia retrieves 41 drowned migrants as death toll soars
Updated 29 April 2023
Reuters AFP

TUNIS: The Coast Guard has retrieved 41 bodies from Tunisian waters, a national guard official said on Friday, raising the number of victims of migrant shipwrecks off the country’s coast to 210 in 10 days.

The bodies were in a decomposed state, suggesting they had been in the water for several days, said Houssem Eddine Jebabli.

The cumulative total of fatalities was unprecedented over such a short period, he said.

Numbers of boats carrying migrants — most from sub-Saharan Africa, Syria and Sudan — trying to reach Italy from Tunisia have risen sharply in recent months, in part due to a crackdown on departures by authorities in Libya.

The country is struggling to contain the surge, and some morgues are running out of space to bury the victims.

Tunisia, whose coastline is less than 150 km from the Italian island of Lampedusa, has long been a favored stepping stone for migrants attempting the perilous sea journey from North Africa to Europe.

So many migrants risking the dangerous sea crossing from Tunisia to Europe have drowned that morgues and hospitals in the key launchpad city of Sfax are full, officials said on Friday.

“On Tuesday, we had more than 200 bodies, well beyond the capacity of the hospital, which creates a health problem,” said Faouzi Masmoudi, justice official in the port city where the central morgue for an area of around a million people is sited.

“There is a problem with large numbers of corpses arriving on the shore. We don’t know who they are or what shipwreck they came from — and the number is increasing.”

Masmoudi said there are funerals “almost every day to reduce the pressure on hospitals.”

On April 20, at least 30 people were buried.

Days later, many more bodies were recovered at sea.

DNA swabs are taken from each body before burial to help their possible identification by relatives, he said.

According to Romdhane Ben Amor of the Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights or FTDES, more than 220 dead and missing have been recorded this year to April 24, mostly from sub-Saharan Africa.

More than three quarters of migrants leaving Tunisia do so from the coast between Sfax and Mahdia, some 90 km north, he added.

The problem of managing the bodies of those drowned in shipwrecks is complicated by the fact that local authorities “have undertaken to create a special cemetery for migrants on the grounds that they are not Muslims,” Ben Amor said.

The number of departures of migrants has intensified after President Kais Saied made a fiery speech on Feb. 21 claiming that illegal immigration was a demographic threat to Tunisia.

The country is also in the grip of a worsening economic crisis that has pushed many of its citizens to take desperate measures in search of better lives abroad.

US confiscates Iran oil cargo on tanker amid Tehran tensions

US confiscates Iran oil cargo on tanker amid Tehran tensions
Updated 29 April 2023
Reuters

US confiscates Iran oil cargo on tanker amid Tehran tensions

US confiscates Iran oil cargo on tanker amid Tehran tensions
  • Cargo seizure latest escalation between Washington and Tehran
  • US Navy said Iran seized a Marshall Islands-flagged tanker in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday
Updated 29 April 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The US confiscated Iranian oil on a tanker at sea in recent days in a sanctions enforcement operation, three sources said, and days later Iran seized another oil-laden tanker in retaliation, according to a maritime security firm.
As oil markets remain jittery, the cargo seizure is the latest escalation between Washington and Tehran after years of sanctions pressure by the US over Iran’s nuclear program. Iran does not recognize the sanctions, and its oil exports have been rising.
Tehran says its nuclear program is for civilian purposes while Washington suspects Iran wants to develop a nuclear bomb.
Maritime security company Ambrey said the US confiscation took place at least five days before Iran’s action on Thursday. “Ambrey has assessed the seizure by the Iranian Navy to be in response to the US action,” it said in an advisory to clients.
“Both tankers were Suezmax-sized. Iran has previously responded tit-for-tat following seizures of Iranian oil cargo.”
The sources familiar with the matter, who declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the issue, said Washington took control of the oil cargo aboard the Marshall Islands tanker Suez Rajan after securing an earlier court order. The tanker’s last reported position was near southern Africa on April 22, ship tracking data showed.
The vessel’s Greece-based manager, Empire Navigation, and the US Department of Justice did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The US Navy said Iran seized a Marshall Islands-flagged tanker in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday, the latest seizure or attack by Tehran on commercial vessels in sensitive Gulf waters.
Iranian state TV said on Friday the tanker ignored radio calls for eight hours following a collision with an Iranian boat, which left several crewmen injured and three missing.
“Before using force, we tried to call the vessel ...to stop but they did not cooperate,” Iranian deputy navy commander Rear Admiral Mostafa Tajodini told the broadcaster.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was aware of the Gulf of Oman seizure and reaffirmed support for international maritime law, a UN spokesperson said on Friday.
Last year the US tried to confiscate a cargo of Iranian oil near Greece, which prompted Tehran to seize two Greek tankers in the Gulf. Greece’s supreme court ordered the cargo returned to Iran. The two Greek tankers were later released.
In a step likely to exacerbate tensions, 12 US senators on Thursday urged President Joe Biden to remove Treasury Department policy hurdles that have prevented the Department of Homeland Security from seizing Iranian oil shipments for more than a year.
In 2020, Washington confiscated four cargoes of Iranian fuel aboard foreign ships that were bound for Venezuela and transferred them with the help of undisclosed foreign partners onto two other ships which then sailed to the US

Sudan’s UK envoy blames Rapid Support Forces for bloodshed

Sudan’s UK envoy blames Rapid Support Forces for bloodshed
Updated 29 April 2023
Alex Whiteman

Sudan’s UK envoy blames Rapid Support Forces for bloodshed

Sudan’s UK envoy blames Rapid Support Forces for bloodshed
  • ‘The price is very high on Sudanese people because of this rebellion,’ Khalid Mohamed Ali Hassan tells Arab News
  • Charge d’Affaires thanks Saudi Arabia for ceasefire efforts, slams Western media for misrepresenting conflict
Updated 29 April 2023
Alex Whiteman

LONDON: Sudan’s representative to the UK has put the blame for the violence enveloping his country squarely in the lap of the Rapid Support Forces, demanding that the paramilitary group lay down its weapons.  

Charge d’Affaires Khalid Mohamed Ali Hassan told Arab News that the RSF needs to accept a swift reintegration into the Sudanese Armed Forces and take responsibility for the bloodshed.

“The RSF, which was once a part of the Sudanese military, started this violence, attacking the army, its general command, and even Gen. (Abdel Fattah) Al-Burhan himself,” said Hassan.

“It has behaved recklessly, with no care or respect for international humanitarian law nor the norms of the army because they aren’t the army. Actually, they’re a militia … They’ve taken families hostage … even used civilians as shields.

“We need the world to know that this isn’t a war between two generals but a rebellion by this rebel force, and the Sudanese military is responding to it to protect civilians.”

Hassan was speaking several hours into the latest Saudi-US-brokered 72-hour ceasefire between the warring groups, but with previous ceasefires swiftly broken, he had scant faith in the present one holding, noting a breakdown in RSF communication and coordination.

The collapse into violence between the RSF and SAF comes just months after a framework agreement was reached that many hoped would lead the country back to civilian government after the October 2021 military coup.

Both Al-Burhan and the RSF chief Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemeti, were signatories to the Dec. 5 agreement in Khartoum, alongside the leaders of Forces of Freedom and Change — the country’s largest pro-democracy group — and 40 other parties.

Providing a path to a civilian-led transition made up of democratic elections and the return of the military to its barracks, the framework agreement stipulated a need for full civilian control over all aspects of society, with a security and defense council headed by the prime minister.

But as he thanked the Saudi government for its efforts in brokering the latest truce, Hassan warned against “negative international pressure” which, pointing squarely at the Western-pushed framework agreement, he considers partly culpable for the present chaos.

“You know in our discussions with the British, we always said to them that the framework agreement would create what we’re witnessing now because they talked about integrating the RSF as part of the agreement,” he said.

“But under the workshops, Hemeti said he’d commit to the integration but over a period of 10 years. Why did he need 10 years? The army said two was sufficient.

“RSF forces are well-known to the army. The personnel are well-known. They took salaries from the army budget. It’s not like a rebel movement that’s very difficult to integrate. Ten years is very long, and it’s one of the reasons we’re now seeing these clashes.”

Hassan also castigated the framework’s isolating of the “very important political figures” that had been involved in the 2020 Juba Agreement, which ended decades of violence in Sudan through provision of economic and land rights and political representation for the various parties involved.

Asked what would bring the present conflict to an end, he said the RSF needs to lay down its weapons and rejoin the SAF, stressing that individuals who did this would be granted amnesty by Al-Burhan.

Hassan said if the RSF persists in attacks, he is confident that the SAF would bring the situation to a close, adding that “from what we’re seeing on the ground, this will happen soon.”

He added that the SAF “said their first priority is to finish this rebellion and after that, maybe they can sit at the table to negotiate how they can integrate the RSF into the army, and how they can put down their arms and be part of the army.”

He said the army has also accepted an initiative proposed by Djibouti, Kenya and South Sudan in which the three East African countries would mediate negotiations between the RSF and SAF, adding that it “may offer something more advanced than a ceasefire.”

Stressing gratitude for Saudi efforts in brokering the series of ceasefires, he said lasting peace would come in the design of “African solutions for African challenges,” with support from those who “truly understood” what is happening in Sudan.

Hassan, however, said such efforts are not being helped by Western depictions of the conflict as a “battle between equals” rather than as the “rebellion it is.”

He added: “Western media attempts to portray this as a war between two generals, but this isn’t true because the Sudanese army is a professional army that’s more than 100 years old, proficient and made up of recruits from all across Sudan.

“It represents different ethnicities and different tribes from all of Sudan, and everyone can see themselves in this army, which is responding to this attack from a rebel group.

“So this is the first thing international or regional powers wanting to intervene must do: address what’s going on correctly.

“You have to send a message that this is a rebellion, because if this happened in any other country, even in the UK, the army would respond as ours has.”

Just moments before sitting down with Arab News, Hassan had been in a meeting with UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.

According to Hassan, Cleverly had asked that a message of thanks be passed to the SAF for their efforts in facilitating the evacuation of UK nationals from Sudan as the violence worsened over recent days.

“This meeting also allowed us to discuss the humanitarian situation in Sudan, and we talked about the needs of our people because of the lack of food and medicine,” said Hassan.

“The minister said he would consider what help the UK could offer when he sat down to talk with the government but, you know, the price is very high on Sudanese people because of this rebellion with hospitals, schools, universities attacked.

“Doctors can’t reach the hospitals because roads have been blockaded, so the situation has been made very bad for the people.”

Hassan said he does not believe the conflict will spread beyond Sudan’s borders, pointing to the military having taken control of most of the country’s states, with efforts being made to calm tensions in western Darfur as the army centers in on Khartoum.

