Sudan evacuees in Saudi operations reach almost 5,000

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has carried out the biggest evacuation from Sudan since the start of its operations when a ship carrying 20 Saudi citizens and 1,866 nationals of other countries arrived in Jeddah on Saturday.
The new batch of arrivals brought the number of evacuees since the start of the Kingdom’s mission to 4,879 people, made up of 139 Saudi citizens and 4,738 nationals of other countries including Australia, Germany, UK, the Netherlands, Rwanda and Egypt, reported the Saudi foreign ministry.
United Nations staff were also among those evacuated from Sudan on Saturday.
“The Kingdom worked to provide all the necessary needs of foreign nationals in preparation for facilitating their departures to their countries,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.
Heavy fighting raged on in Sudan with the warring generals trading blame, despite their agreement to extend a truce.
More than 500 people have been killed in the fighting so far, with 4,000 people wounded, according to Sudan’s health ministry figures.
