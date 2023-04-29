You are here

ROSHN banking on technology to deliver high-quality communities

ROSHN banking on technology to deliver high-quality communities
Technology is playing a crucial role in helping ROSHN develop its projects and deliver them on time, mostly ahead of their schedules. (Supplied)
Updated 29 April 2023
Nirmal Narayanan

ROSHN banking on technology to deliver high-quality communities

ROSHN banking on technology to deliver high-quality communities
  • Saudi national community developer sets ambitious goals it wants to achieve in a very short span of time
Updated 29 April 2023
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s national real estate developer ROSHN is banking on advanced technologies to spearhead its goal of delivering modern and aspirational communities in the Kingdom.

A relatively new company when compared with its regional peers like the UAE’s Emaar, Aldar, or DAMAC, the Saudi national community developer has set highly ambitious goals for itself that it wants to achieve in a rather very short span of time.  

ROHSN Group CEO David Grover during the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh last year made clear the company’s intention to triple its construction rate as it seeks to become the biggest residential developer in the Gulf Cooperation Council region by 2025.  

“Certainly by 2025, we will be outstripping the size of any residential developer, anywhere, certainly in the GCC, and probably at the moment in the world, such is the scale of what we’re doing,” said Grover.

The Public Investment Fund-backed giga-project which is building over 200 million sq. m of integrated neighborhoods, aims to increase the rate of homeownership to 70 percent within the next 10 years.

To achieve its ambitious goals, the company is relying on the latest technologies like artificial intelligence, building information modeling software, also known as BIM, computer aided facility management and asset registers, among others. 

Technology is playing a crucial role in helping ROSHN develop its projects and deliver them on time, mostly ahead of their schedules.

For instance, ROSHN surprised everyone by delivering the keys of its SEDRA project much ahead of the schedule, in November 2022.  

This milestone is considered special, as it happened at a time when the entire world was facing a supply crunch due to the pandemic and geopolitical tensions.  

“Using technology not only increases our speed and efficiency, but it also boosts the quality of our buildings and infrastructure. We succeed in delivering ahead of schedule while building best-in-class homes and public spaces,” Michael Bailey, executive director of community management at ROSHN told Arab News.

ROSHN is using several advanced software applications to plan the construction of its projects virtually.  

At the design level, ROSHN is making use of BIM to virtually explore the planning, construction, and management of buildings and construction sites, which in turn helps the developer make a better-informed decision.  

Moreover, ROSHN has also linked its BIM technology with computer aided facility management and asset registers, to identify every single pipe, valve and junction box in its communities.  

The developer said this wise use of technology will help fix problems raised by the public and customers in a very short time. 

Recently, ROSHN partnered with technology solutions provider what3words, aimed at providing what3words addresses to homes and public spaces, which will help ensure swift last-mile delivery for possessions, goods, and services.  

“ROSHN builds trust with its customers by providing them with technology that supports a new way of living, from powerful digital infrastructure to smart mobility options and address applications such as what3words,” added Bailey.  

AI to boost performance

Bailey further pointed out that artificial intelligence is revolutionizing operations in the real estate sector, and “ROSHN is making use of these advanced technologies to maintain quality by getting issues fixed in real time.”

“AI is performing a growing range of functions in our industry. A priority for us is using it to get issues fixed at speed and maintain quality across the board. We are already using advanced technologies to care for and guide our residents as they take ownership of their environment which is an essential concept for ROSHN,” added Bailey.

ROSHN is also using AI to create 3D models of buildings and structures, along with helping in automating the procurement process.  

AI is also being used to automate some of the tasks involved in construction and to analyze data on real estate markets.  

Moreover, he revealed, residents already have access to the ROSHN app, which will allow them to raise queries to the call center for help and assistance.

Sustainable living

Bailey added that sustainability is the key to developmental activities that are currently happening at ROSHN. 

Certainly by 2025, we will be outstripping the size of any residential developer, anywhere, certainly in the GCC, and probably at the moment in the world, such is the scale of what we’re doing.

David Grover, ROHSN Group CEO

“We are using technology to set new standards for sustainability in mainstream development, deploying innovations across the full spectrum of our activity, including energy and water usage, materials and waste management, transport and connectivity, and community well-being,” Bailey added.

ROSHN buildings use high-tech insulation, solar water heaters and efficient air conditioning systems. These are enabling its housing units to make energy savings of 18 percent, compared to the mandated Saudi building code, while advanced plumbing fittings enabling 17 percent saving on water usage.

Since ROSHN has a national scope, its projects are spread throughout the Kingdom, with plans to build fully integrated communities in nine cities across four regions: Riyadh, Makkah, the Eastern Province, and Asir.

Earlier in March, ROSHN announced its second residential community in eastern Riyadh’s Al Janadriyyah district in a move that will see homes provided for 13,000 residents.

The new WAREFA project will have integrated amenities including a district mall, primary healthcare facility, public and private schools, and multiple mosques.

Bailey added that ROSHN is literally changing the residential landscape of Saudi Arabia.  

“ROSHN is bringing a new way of living to Saudi Arabia, building vibrant communities rich with amenities that support a healthy and fulfilling lifestyle, and opening the door to a new era of sustainable real estate development in the Kingdom,” added Bailey.  

AS ROSHN is developing vibrant communities that look both to Saudi heritage and the evolving aspirations of the Saudi people, it is on course to help the Kingdom meet its ambitious target of achieving 70 percent home ownership by 2030.

Topics: ROSHN WAREFA Saudi Arabia artificial intelligence technology

Standard Chartered says Saudi Arabia has opportunities for growth

Standard Chartered says Saudi Arabia has opportunities for growth
Updated 30 April 2023

Standard Chartered says Saudi Arabia has opportunities for growth

Standard Chartered says Saudi Arabia has opportunities for growth
  • Consumer, corporate and institutional banking, and treasury services company reports 21% Q1 profit hike
Updated 30 April 2023
SARAH GLUBB

LONDON: Saudi Arabia is an important market that is “growing and promising” and opens up large-scale banking opportunities for the region and the world, a banking official said on Wednesday.

“The Saudi-UK business, trade and investment partnership is very strong and historic,” Mazen Fahad Al-Bunyan, CEO of Standard Chartered Saudi Arabia, told Arab News on the sidelines of a UK roadshow that coincided with the launch of the British-based multinational bank’s Q1 results on Wednesday. “The trade corridor is very strong. It has recorded SR15.3 billion last year and that was a 47-percent growth that excludes foreign direct investment, which was SR5.1 billion, give or take, which is significant and important for the two countries, and we’d like to play a role in that as well.”

Standard Chartered has been operating in the Kingdom since 2011 through its capital markets license, and has already set up similar licenses in the UAE and is looking to do the same in Egypt by the end of the year. It is already present in 18 markets in the Middle East and North Africa region and Al-Bunyan says the company has a “very clear strategy” for the region.

“We’re not foreign to the market,” he said. “In fact, it’s a very important market for us. We continue to invest in localizing our coverage and bringing teams on the ground, bringing capabilities on the ground, investing in digital systems and bringing our best-in-class expertise, whether it’s people or innovative products,” he added.

The consumer, corporate and institutional banking, and treasury services company reported a very strong first quarter in which profits jumped 21 percent, beating expectations, as rising interest rates buoyed income from its cash management and retail banking businesses.

Profits in Africa and the Middle East increased by 9 percent but were up 31 percent on a constant currency basis, as income increased 26 percent with strong growth in cash management and retail deposit income, the report said.

“This was partly offset by expenses increasing 14 percent on a constant currency basis reflecting inflationary pressures in the region. Impairment charges were a net release of $26 million, an $18 million reduction on the prior year,” it added. 

FASTFACT

Standard Chartered has been operating in the Kingdom since 2011 through its capital markets license, and has already set up similar licenses in the UAE and is looking to do the same in Egypt by the end of the year.

“We have achieved by far the highest quarterly results since 2014 for the bank as a whole, we remain very liquid and our asset quality is diversified and we are on track to achieve our 2024 targets,” Al-Bunyan said.

“Our 2024 target is to achieve a return on tangible equity of 14 percent, but looping it into Saudi, we are looking to further enhance our business and operation in the Kingdom, bringing our capabilities on the ground to tie in with our global clients and local clients as well, and to help work on achieving and supporting delivery of Saudi Vision 2030.”

He added that even during crises including the COVID-19 pandemic, the company still continued to perform well and claimed that the bank does not face any challenges, “only more opportunities.”

He continued: “Other things that Standard Chartered is doing in Saudi include developing local talent, engaging with key stakeholders within the country, and we have also launched a ‘Women in Tech’ program that is focused on supporting (female digital entrepreneurs). This is a very rich program, and it’s been very rewarding as well.”

Female participation in the Saudi labor market is at its highest ever, at 37 percent of the market, he added.

The Saudi-UK business, trade and investment partnership is very strong and historic.

Mazen Al-Bunyan, Standard Chartered Saudi Arabia CEO

He also highlighted some youth initiatives — important since 70 percent of the Saudi population is below the age of 30. “Our talent mix on the ground is very youthful,” he said.

Standard Chartered has a global community initiative called Future Makers that is focused on youth. The company has already introduced the program — which focuses on education, employability and entrepreneurship — into Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain, and is looking to set it up in Egypt as well, Al-Bunyan said.

“It provides (youth) with the required skills (to enter) employment and function in the future,” he added.

Standard Chartered is also committed to delivering on the Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative that were launched by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in 2021, Al-Bunyan said.

“The initiative was very comprehensive and it could be a blueprint for other regions to adopt. As a region, they have shown they are serious about delivering on these targets,” he added.

Topics: Standard Chartered Saudi Arabia

Wulooj enables AI to boost Saudi Arabia's tech sector

Wulooj enables AI to boost Saudi Arabia’s tech sector
Updated 30 April 2023
Nour El-Shaeri

Wulooj enables AI to boost Saudi Arabia’s tech sector

Wulooj enables AI to boost Saudi Arabia’s tech sector
  • Firm set to expand its sales and marketing operations to boost its reach
Updated 30 April 2023
Nour El-Shaeri

CAIRO: After positioning itself as a digitalization leader, Saudi Arabia’s Wulooj is aiming to fortify its presence in the Kingdom.

Founded in 2021, Wulooj provides technology solutions powered by artificial intelligence to boost the growing tech industry. It claims to be the first Saudi artificial intelligence omnichannel company to provide a number of software-based solutions to bridge the digital gap in the Kingdom.

The company provides a number of services in different verticals like AI-enabled call centers, social channels, point of sale, e-commerce building, driver delivery apps and customer relationship management.

In an interview with Arab News, Saud Albeshi, co-founder and CEO of Wulooj, said: “Our company is solving the gap that exists in the market where if a customer requires a digital journey they will search for multiple vendors and have different platforms to access for each module. We aim to provide a unified platform where customers can utilize all these features from just one place.”

In a short span of time, Wulooj has managed to expand its presence to the UAE and Bahrain but Saudi Arabia remains its primary market.

“The Middle East and North Africa is our target market with our main focus currently being Saudi Arabia,” Albeshi highlighted.

He further explained that Wulooj will expand its sales and marketing operations to boost its reach throughout the Kingdom and maximize growth.

“Currently Wulooj has its core team in Riyadh and Eastern Province. With growth in sales or investment, whichever comes first, we will plan to open branches in Jeddah and other major cities with a dedicated on-ground sales team helping us with expansion,” he added.

The company has over 100 clients with a total number of 2,000 users noting that each client can have multiple users utilizing Wulooj’s solutions.

“Our plan is to reach at least 1,000 clients by the end of 2023 which will support Wulooj exponentially in reaching its targets,” Albeshi said.

Our company is solving the gap that exists in the market where if a customer requires a digital journey they will search for multiple vendors and have different platforms to access for each module. We aim to provide a unified platform where customers can utilize all these features from just one place.

Saud Albeshi Wulooj, co-founder and CEO

The company aims to achieve this goal by building on its competitive advantage of having relatively low prices as well as utilizing one of its most prominent growth levers which is word of mouth.

“Our current business strategy lies on focusing on our customer retention. We are prioritizing customer retention and satisfaction by aiming to have biweekly calls with our clients and making sure they’re satisfied with Wulooj and are not facing any issues,” he explained.

Wulooj also provides its clients with analytics and aims to integrate its customer relationship management with other retail solutions to enhance its customer experience.

UAE’s ProTenders set to enter Saudi Arabia amidst construction boom“With increasing concerns about data security and privacy, we have prioritized taking precautions and making sure that accounts are not mishandled or data is not at all shared with any third party. All data is saved in Wulooj servers with the highest level of security,” Albeshi added.

Aside from its CRM integrations, the company aims to add TikTok, Telegram and Snapchat to its social media channels services as well as develop its own AI models as part of its current product pipeline.

“Overall, our business strategy is focused on providing value to our customers, increasing market share and staying ahead of competition through innovation and differentiation,” Albeshi explained.

After four years of designing and developing the business, Albeshi and his co-founders have managed to reach over SR1 million ($266,608) in revenue. 

FASTFACTS

• Founded in 2021, Wulooj provides technology solutions powered by artificial intelligence to boost the growing tech industry.

• Wulooj provides a number of services in different verticals like AI-enabled call centers, social channels, point of sale, e-commerce building, driver delivery apps and customer relationship management.

• Wulooj also provides its clients with analytics and aims to integrate its customer relationship management with other retail solutions to enhance its customer experience.

“Our revenue stream is based on a subscription model that we provide our clients. We have subscriptions monthly and yearly depending on the number of users, type of client, type of service requested and what vertical the client requires,” Albeshi pointed out.

However, the company has still not reached profitability as it operates under a bootstrap strategy. It aims to be profitable when it achieves its target of SR300,000 per month.

Albeshi explained that the company hasn’t raised any investment rounds but is currently in the process of raising $2.6 million in funding to accelerate its hiring and development operations.

“In total, we have around 20 staff that are supporting in growth and product development. Based on growth factors we will aim to hire around 30 staff across the Gulf region. At the same time, we are actively looking for investors to support our plan,” he added.

The Kingdom’s economic growth is largely driven by diversification and digitalization where innovative solutions like those provided by Wulooj play a stellar role.

“The software as a service tech industry in Saudi Arabia is rapidly growing and evolving. As we noticed especially during the LEAP event, the government and private sector are investing heavily in technology and digital transformation initiatives,” Albeshi said.

He added that the company is solving industry-specific problems to improve efficiency and digitalization in the market as well as “to collaborate and develop joint solutions to benefit the market as a whole while taking a cohesive and integrated approach.”

Albeshi concluded that the company is always looking for opportunities to improve its offerings based on the growth standards set out by the Kingdom’s market.

Topics: Start-up of the Week Wulooj artificial intelligence

Total of 96.6% of Japan's March imports of oil came from Arab countries, led by Saudi crude

Total of 96.6% of Japan’s March imports of oil came from Arab countries, led by Saudi crude
Updated 29 April 2023
Arab News Japan

Total of 96.6% of Japan’s March imports of oil came from Arab countries, led by Saudi crude

Total of 96.6% of Japan’s March imports of oil came from Arab countries, led by Saudi crude
Updated 29 April 2023
Arab News Japan
TOKYO: Japan’s imports of crude oil in March from Arab countries amounted to 96.6 percent of the total imported that month. Saudi Arabia and the UAE provided more than 80 percent of the total, according to data from the Agency for Natural Resources and Energy of the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. Japan imported a total of 77.709 million barrels of oil in March and 75.031 million barrels (96.6 percent) came from five Arab Gulf Cooperation Council countries — Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain — and from the neutral zone between the Kingdom and Kuwait. Saudi Arabia provided 32.777 million barrels (42.2 percent of the total), the UAE 29.797 million (38.8 percent), Kuwait 6.559 million (8.4 percent), and Qatar 4.845 million (6.2 percent). Less than 1 million barrels came from the neutral zone and Oman. The US and Southeast Asia also contributed to Japan’s oil imports but the figures in March showed an absence of any importation from Russia. Japanese companies have also continued to boycott Iranian oil as the country complies with sanctions imposed by the US on Iran. The figures represent the quantities of oil that reached refineries, tanks and warehouses in ports in Japan during March. Japan generates about a third of its energy from oil.
Topics: Japan Oil Saudi Arabia

Revealed: All you need to know about the upcoming Wynn Resorts in UAE's Ras Al Khaimah

Revealed: All you need to know about the upcoming Wynn Resorts in UAE’s Ras Al Khaimah
Updated 29 April 2023
Arab News

Revealed: All you need to know about the upcoming Wynn Resorts in UAE’s Ras Al Khaimah

Revealed: All you need to know about the upcoming Wynn Resorts in UAE’s Ras Al Khaimah
Updated 29 April 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Wynn Resorts Ltd. said they will be opening their new resort in Ras Al Khaimah at an estimated cost of $3.9 billion in a step that could contribute to the emirate’s rise as a major global tourist destination.

The luxury resort has recently unveiled plans and renderings in a presentation shared on its website for the development in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE. 

Wynn Al Marjan will also be the first to include gaming in the Middle East. It is believed that it will become one of the world’s largest gaming facilities.

The property will include multiple resort amenities, including 1,500 hotel rooms and suites and will feature several high-priced villas with beachfront access. 

Wynn CEO Craig Billings said during the presentation that the property will have 24 restaurants and lounges and other non-gaming amenities, including 120,000 square feet of retail space.

The development will see a 1,000-foot-tall hotel tower rising above the island’s shoreline. 

Billings also said they wanted the design to stand out in the region, taking into consideration that the UAE is well-known for its unique architectural buildings and monuments.

The company asserts the project will bring meaningful long-term economic benefits to Ras Al Khaimah, supporting economic growth and diversification of tourism. 

It also said the development, while supported by continued investments, is expected to support Ras Al Khaimah’s goal of achieving an increase in tourism, aiming for over 30 million tourists by 2030.

The opening, originally slated for 2026, will be delayed by a year, Wynn said in the statement. 

Topics: UAE Ras Al Khaimah Wynn Resorts

Coca Cola and Pepsi are the latest casualties of war in Sudan

Coca Cola and Pepsi are the latest casualties of war in Sudan
Updated 29 April 2023
Reuters

Coca Cola and Pepsi are the latest casualties of war in Sudan

Coca Cola and Pepsi are the latest casualties of war in Sudan
  • About 70% of the world’s supply of gum arabic comes from the acacia trees in the Sahel region
  • Current stockpiles estimated to run out in five-to-six months
Updated 29 April 2023
Reuters

LONDON/NEW YORK: Sudan’s eruption into conflict has left international consumer goods makers racing to shore up supplies of gum arabic, one of the country’s most sought-after products and a key ingredient in everything from fizzy drinks to candy and cosmetics.

About 70% of the world’s supply of gum arabic, for which there are few substitutes, comes from the acacia trees in the Sahel region that runs through Africa’s third-largest country, which is being torn apart by fighting between the army and a paramilitary force.

Wary of Sudan’s persistent insecurity, companies dependent on the product, such as Coca Cola (KO.N) and Pepsico (PEP.O), have long stockpiled supplies, some keeping between three-to-six-months worth to avoid being caught short, exporters and industry sources told Reuters.

However, prior conflicts have tended to be focused in far-flung regions such as Darfur. This time, the capital Khartoum has been brought to a standstill in the fighting that broke out on April 15, paralysing the economy and disrupting basic communications.

“Depending on how long the conflict continues there may well be ramifications for finished goods on the shelf - branded goods made by household names,” said Richard Finnegan, a procurement manager at Kerry Group (KYGa.I), a supplier of gum arabic to most major food and beverage firms.

Finnegan estimated that current stockpiles will run out in five-to-six months, a view echoed by Martijn Bergkamp, a partner at Dutch supplier FOGA Gum who estimated between three-to-six months.

Cloetta AB, (CLOEb.ST) a Swedish confectioner which makes Lakerol lozenges that use gum arabic, has “ample” stock of the ingredient, a spokesperson said in an email.

Global production of gum arabic is about 120,000 tonnes a year, worth $1.1 billion, according to estimates cited by Kerry Group. Most is found in the "gum belt" that stretches 500 miles from the East to the West of Africa where the arable land meets the desert, including in Ethiopia, Chad, Somalia and Eritrea.

Twelve exporters, suppliers and distributors contacted by Reuters said trade in the gum, which helps bind together food and drink ingredients, has ground to a halt.

Right now it’s “impossible” to source additional gum arabic from rural parts of Sudan because of the turmoil and road blockages, said Mohamad Alnoor, who runs Gum Arabic USA, which sells the product to consumers as a health supplement.

‘CAN'T EXIST WITHOUT GUM ARABIC’

Kerry Group and other suppliers, including Sweden’s Gum Sudan, said communicating with contacts on the ground has been difficult and Port Sudan - from where product is shipped - has been prioritising civilian evacuations.

“Our suppliers are struggling to secure necessities because of the conflict,” Jinesh Doshi, managing director of Vijay Bros, an importer based in Mumbai, said. “Both buyers and sellers are clueless on when things will normalise.”

Alwaleed Ali, who owns AGP Innovations Co Ltd, a gum arabic exporting business, said his customers are looking for alternative countries to source gum arabic.

He said he sells the gum to Nexira SAS, based in Rouen, France, and Westchester, Illinois-based Ingredion Inc (INGR.N), two major ingredients suppliers to makers of products such as pet food, fizzy drinks and nutrition bars.

A spokesperson for Ingredion said in an email, “We have proactive measures in place across our business to ensure the continuity of supply for our customers.”

PepsiCo declined to comment on supply chain and commodity issues, while Coca-Cola did not return a request for comment.

“For companies like Pepsi and Coke, they can't exist without having gum arabic in their formulations,” Dani Haddad, marketing and development director of Agrigum, a global top-ten supplier, said.

In their manufacturing process, food and drink companies use a spray-dried version of the gum that is powder-like, industry sources said. While cosmetics and printing manufacturers may be able to use substitutes, there is no alternative to gum arabic in fizzy drinks, where it prevents ingredients from separating.

In a sign of its importance to the consumer goods industry, gum arabic has been exempt from US sanctions against Sudan since the 1990s, both because it's a critical commodity and for fear of creating a black market.

Sudanese nomads tap the pebbly, amber-colored gum from acacia trees, which is then refined and packaged throughout the country. It accounts for the livelihoods of thousands of people and the more expensive variety can cost about $3,000 a tonne, according to Gum Sudan.

There is a poorer quality, cheaper gum from outside of Sudan, but the preferred ingredient is only found in acacia trees in Sudan, South Sudan and Chad, Alnoor said.

Fawaz Abbaro, the general manager of Savannah Life Company in Khartoum, said he had purchase orders and plans to export 60 to 70 tonnes of gum arabic but doubts he’ll be able to due to the conflict.

“It's not stable even to get food or drink. It's not going to be stable for business,” Abbaro said. “All trading will be jammed for the time being.”

Topics: Sudan Unrest Pepsi Coca-Cola

