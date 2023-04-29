ROSHN banking on technology to deliver high-quality communities

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s national real estate developer ROSHN is banking on advanced technologies to spearhead its goal of delivering modern and aspirational communities in the Kingdom.

A relatively new company when compared with its regional peers like the UAE’s Emaar, Aldar, or DAMAC, the Saudi national community developer has set highly ambitious goals for itself that it wants to achieve in a rather very short span of time.

ROHSN Group CEO David Grover during the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh last year made clear the company’s intention to triple its construction rate as it seeks to become the biggest residential developer in the Gulf Cooperation Council region by 2025.

“Certainly by 2025, we will be outstripping the size of any residential developer, anywhere, certainly in the GCC, and probably at the moment in the world, such is the scale of what we’re doing,” said Grover.

The Public Investment Fund-backed giga-project which is building over 200 million sq. m of integrated neighborhoods, aims to increase the rate of homeownership to 70 percent within the next 10 years.

To achieve its ambitious goals, the company is relying on the latest technologies like artificial intelligence, building information modeling software, also known as BIM, computer aided facility management and asset registers, among others.

Technology is playing a crucial role in helping ROSHN develop its projects and deliver them on time, mostly ahead of their schedules.

For instance, ROSHN surprised everyone by delivering the keys of its SEDRA project much ahead of the schedule, in November 2022.

This milestone is considered special, as it happened at a time when the entire world was facing a supply crunch due to the pandemic and geopolitical tensions.

“Using technology not only increases our speed and efficiency, but it also boosts the quality of our buildings and infrastructure. We succeed in delivering ahead of schedule while building best-in-class homes and public spaces,” Michael Bailey, executive director of community management at ROSHN told Arab News.

ROSHN is using several advanced software applications to plan the construction of its projects virtually.

At the design level, ROSHN is making use of BIM to virtually explore the planning, construction, and management of buildings and construction sites, which in turn helps the developer make a better-informed decision.

Moreover, ROSHN has also linked its BIM technology with computer aided facility management and asset registers, to identify every single pipe, valve and junction box in its communities.

The developer said this wise use of technology will help fix problems raised by the public and customers in a very short time.

Recently, ROSHN partnered with technology solutions provider what3words, aimed at providing what3words addresses to homes and public spaces, which will help ensure swift last-mile delivery for possessions, goods, and services.

“ROSHN builds trust with its customers by providing them with technology that supports a new way of living, from powerful digital infrastructure to smart mobility options and address applications such as what3words,” added Bailey.

AI to boost performance

Bailey further pointed out that artificial intelligence is revolutionizing operations in the real estate sector, and “ROSHN is making use of these advanced technologies to maintain quality by getting issues fixed in real time.”

“AI is performing a growing range of functions in our industry. A priority for us is using it to get issues fixed at speed and maintain quality across the board. We are already using advanced technologies to care for and guide our residents as they take ownership of their environment which is an essential concept for ROSHN,” added Bailey.

ROSHN is also using AI to create 3D models of buildings and structures, along with helping in automating the procurement process.

AI is also being used to automate some of the tasks involved in construction and to analyze data on real estate markets.

Moreover, he revealed, residents already have access to the ROSHN app, which will allow them to raise queries to the call center for help and assistance.

Sustainable living

Bailey added that sustainability is the key to developmental activities that are currently happening at ROSHN.

“We are using technology to set new standards for sustainability in mainstream development, deploying innovations across the full spectrum of our activity, including energy and water usage, materials and waste management, transport and connectivity, and community well-being,” Bailey added.

ROSHN buildings use high-tech insulation, solar water heaters and efficient air conditioning systems. These are enabling its housing units to make energy savings of 18 percent, compared to the mandated Saudi building code, while advanced plumbing fittings enabling 17 percent saving on water usage.

Since ROSHN has a national scope, its projects are spread throughout the Kingdom, with plans to build fully integrated communities in nine cities across four regions: Riyadh, Makkah, the Eastern Province, and Asir.

Earlier in March, ROSHN announced its second residential community in eastern Riyadh’s Al Janadriyyah district in a move that will see homes provided for 13,000 residents.

The new WAREFA project will have integrated amenities including a district mall, primary healthcare facility, public and private schools, and multiple mosques.

Bailey added that ROSHN is literally changing the residential landscape of Saudi Arabia.

“ROSHN is bringing a new way of living to Saudi Arabia, building vibrant communities rich with amenities that support a healthy and fulfilling lifestyle, and opening the door to a new era of sustainable real estate development in the Kingdom,” added Bailey.

AS ROSHN is developing vibrant communities that look both to Saudi heritage and the evolving aspirations of the Saudi people, it is on course to help the Kingdom meet its ambitious target of achieving 70 percent home ownership by 2030.