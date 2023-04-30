You are here

Saudi Arabia ramps up infrastructure to become a global logistics hub

Saudi Arabia ramps up infrastructure to become a global logistics hub
The Kingdom’s strategic location has helped it become a leader in logistics and transport sectors. (Shutterstock)
Saudi Arabia ramps up infrastructure to become a global logistics hub

Saudi Arabia ramps up infrastructure to become a global logistics hub
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s strategic location connecting Asia, Africa, and Europe has propelled the country’s goal of becoming a global logistics hub for the three continents.  

It also helped the Kingdom become a leader in logistics and transport sectors, as it is consolidating the country’s network of 72,000 km of roads, including 3,690 bridges and 76 tunnels.  

This comes as the Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services is looking at effective plans to connect the far-flung regions and shorten the distances between cities.  

Additionally, the ministry has planned to facilitate the procedures linked to the arrival and movement of visitors, tourists, and pilgrims to the two holy mosques.  

According to a recent report, it added 56 roads totaling 1,610 km in 2022, besides inspecting 608 bridges and 37 tunnels to ensure the infrastructure was safe and sound.  

The Kingdom also bolstered its air network last year, launching the King Salman International Airport and two terminals of King Khaled International Airport in Riyadh, expanding Al-Qaisumah Airport, and completing the institutional transformation of 25 airports in the Kingdom.  

Furthermore, during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the Kingdom operated daily flights to transport passengers to Qatar.  

The infrastructure push led to 88 million passengers taking flights last year, even as the freight transport touched 623,000 tons.  

Rail networks last year also recorded a 115 percent increase to 5.8 million travelers compared to 2021.  

The Al-Mashaaer Al-Mugaddassah Metro Line transported over 1.3 million pilgrims during the Hajj season last year.  

Moreover, over 23 million tons of minerals and goods were moved via trains, a 9 percent increase over 2021.  

The railway sector also witnessed prominent launches including the project linking the North and East networks, the Jubail inner network, the Al-Qurayyat passenger train, and the car freight service via passenger trains in the North Railway.  

The report revealed that the train network kept 1.8 million trucks off the Kingdom’s roads.  

Launched by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in 2021, the National Transport and Logistics Strategy is a significant driver in reinforcing the Kingdom’s position as a global logistics hub. 

Topics: Saudi Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services global logistics hub King Salman International Airport King Khaled International Airport infrastructure Public transportation logistics

Saudi Arabia makes great strides in occupational safety and health   

Saudi Arabia makes great strides in occupational safety and health   
Saudi Arabia makes great strides in occupational safety and health   

Saudi Arabia makes great strides in occupational safety and health   
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s push to improve occupational safety and health standards through various initiatives has transformed the Kingdom into a comfort zone for local and global talents. 

Among the Kingdom’s major initiatives is the signing of the International Labour Organization Convention No. 120 to regulate health rules in commerce and offices and the launch of the National Policy for Occupational Safety and Health. 

The Kingdom has also taken several ministerial decisions, including localizing the occupational safety and health profession.   

It developed training programs for over 18,000 people to cater to the needs of the labor market, besides creating over 7,000 jobs and publishing 43 technical guides for enabling citizens to enter the labor market. 

According to a recent report published by the General Organization for Social Insurance on Work-related Injuries, government initiatives led to a 74 percent decline in the death rate in 2022 compared to 2021.  

In addition, the rate of injuries ending in occupation disability fell by 91 percent during the same period.  

The report further revealed that the strategic index of work injuries per 100,000 people also fell by 8 percent in 2022 compared to 2021. 

To improve the governance of occupational health and safety in the Kingdom, the Council of Ministers also approved the establishment of the National Council for Occupational Safety and Health to follow up and implement the Kingdom’s policy for occupational safety and health.   

Saudi Arabia also launched an initiative to develop a comprehensive national system for reporting and investigating work-related accidents, injuries and occupational diseases.  

It was done to ensure the continuity of the culture of preventive measures at work. This initiative aims to identify the causes of all types of work-related accidents to eliminate them and prevent their recurrence.   

Rubra Jaradat, the regional director for the Arab States at the ILO, acknowledged the Kingdom’s achievements in promoting the improvement and development of occupational safety and health and the reduction of work accidents and injuries at the national level. 

Topics: ILO Saudi Health safety

Saudi tax authority announces revenue criteria for 4th wave of e-invoicing  

Saudi tax authority announces revenue criteria for 4th wave of e-invoicing  
Saudi tax authority announces revenue criteria for 4th wave of e-invoicing  

Saudi tax authority announces revenue criteria for 4th wave of e-invoicing  
RIYADH: Taxpayers who are subject to value-added tax exceeding SR150 million ($39.9 million) during the year 2021 or 2022 are required to integrate their e-invoicing systems with the Fatoora platform, stated the Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority. 

Fatoora is an electronic invoicing project in Saudi Arabia that is applicable to business-to-business, business-to-consumer and business-to-government transactions. 

This comes as the tax authority announced the revenue figure as the criteria for selecting establishments in the fourth wave of e-invoicing Phase Two which is scheduled to commence on Nov. 1, 2023.  

ZATCA said it will notify all the targeted establishments that they will be able to proceed to the second stage at least six months prior to their linkage and integration phase. 

The authority noted that the second phase calls for additional requirements, also referred to as the generation phase, and that it will be done gradually and in groups. 

Some of the key requirements in the second stage include linking the electronic billing system of taxpayers with the Fatoora platform, and issuing electronic invoices based on a specific formula. 

According to the authority, the implementation of the second phase, referred to as the “Integration Phase,” of the e-invoicing project began on Jan. 1, 2023, with the selected taxpayers in the first wave. 

Taxpayers in the first wave were selected based on the revenue subject to VAT for the year of 2021 exceeding SR3 billion. 

Launched on Dec. 4, 2021, the first stage obliges taxpayers to stop generating handwritten invoices or computer-generated invoices through text editing software. 

Topics: Saudi tax

Closing bell: Saudi stocks rebound on rising investors' morale

Closing bell: Saudi stocks rebound on rising investors’ morale
Closing bell: Saudi stocks rebound on rising investors’ morale

Closing bell: Saudi stocks rebound on rising investors’ morale
RIYADH: After ending last week’s trading session in the red, the Tadawul All Share Index edged up 0.32 percent to close at 11,307.77 on Sunday.

The parallel market Nomu also ended the day 9.83 points higher at 21,331.91 and the MSCI Tadawul Index climbed up by 0.36 percent to 1,524.68.

The total trading turnover at the benchmark index amounted to SR5.2 billion ($1.39 billion).

The top performer of the day was Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co., as its shares went up by 9.09 percent to SR48.

It was followed by Thob Al Aseel Co. and Methanol Chemicals Co., as their share prices surged by 4.42 percent and 4.4 percent respectively.

Al-Etihad Co-operative Insurance Co.’s shares plunged by 3.19 percent to SR17.62.

CMA is not to charge commission on sukuk trading

Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority on Sunday said it will no longer charge commissions on sukuk and bonds trading to facilitate investors and enhance liquidity in the local market.

The decision will take effect on May 1, said an official statement.

It added that the decision will help increase the competitiveness of the local market and expand the base of local investors in government debt issuances.

“It is hoped that the decision will contribute to motivating issuers to list local currency-denominated sukuk and bonds in the Saudi debt market, and encourage investors to trade these instruments, which will help deepen the debt market and increase its liquidity, while diversifying financing options for the public and private sectors, by creating a new class of assets for all segments of investors,” it said.

Major announcements

Ghida Alsultan for Fast Food Co. revealed that its net profit increased by 28 percent to reach SR19.5 million in 2022, from SR15.3 million in 2021. The company attributed the rise in net profit to an increase in sales and the establishment of the Foil Burger cloud brand.

The United International Transportation Co., also known as Budget Saudi, signed a sales and purchase agreement to acquire 70 percent — worth SR126.4 million — of Overseas Development Co.’s ownership in Saudi Arabia.

On April 30, One Investments Co. issued its prospectus to float 300,000 shares, accounting for 10 percent of its SR30 million capital on Nomu. The company said the share sale will run from May 18 to 25 for qualified investors.

Topics: Saudi Tadawul TASI shares

Ramadan festivities drive up Saudi parcel delivery volume to over 14m

Ramadan festivities drive up Saudi parcel delivery volume to over 14m
Ramadan festivities drive up Saudi parcel delivery volume to over 14m

Ramadan festivities drive up Saudi parcel delivery volume to over 14m
RIYADH: Reflecting the festive mood in Saudi Arabia, parcel companies delivered over 14 million shipments across the Kingdom during Ramadan this year, registering a 56 percent increase over 2022.   

This saw the Transport General Authority’s website and their unified number receiving over 40,000 reports and complaints, and more than 12,000 incoming calls, the Saudi Press Agency reported.   

The authority revealed that it worked with shipping providers to improve service levels, enforce shipment preservation, process beneficiary complaints within seven days, preserve shipment information confidentiality and to reply to beneficiary inquiries.   

The transport authority encourages all licensed organizations and carriers to follow relevant regulations to provide high-quality and safe transportation services.   

The government body said these services are available to anybody who is interested, adding that it welcomes enquiries and recommendations via its unified number or website.   

In March, the authority’s Acting Chairman Rumaih bin Mohammed Al-Rumaih signed an agreement with the International Maritime Organization in London to support the IMO Cares project as part of international efforts to enable modern technologies in the maritime sector.   

The project includes the Global Marine Technology Hackathon, which organizes seminars and research on marine technology innovation, as well as the publication of bulletins and studies on the state of the maritime sector.   

The initiatives are a continuation of the Kingdom’s National Transport and Logistics Strategy.   

Additionally, trade between Saudi Arabia and East Africa is expected to increase, thanks to two new shipping services run by Mediterranean Shipping Co.    

By consolidating the Kingdom’s position as a worldwide logistics center and a hub connecting three continents, the new services also coincide with the aims of the national strategy   

The maritime sector in the Kingdom is developing in line with the national strategy and the Saudi Ports Authority’s goals, which are to establish the Kingdom as a global logistics hub.   

Topics: #ramadan Delivery

Saudi debt trading value rises 76% to $1.88bn in Q1: report  

Saudi debt trading value rises 76% to $1.88bn in Q1: report  
Saudi debt trading value rises 76% to $1.88bn in Q1: report  

Saudi debt trading value rises 76% to $1.88bn in Q1: report  
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s debt market has seen massive growth, with the total trading value of the Tadawul All Share Index surging 76 percent in the first quarter of 2023 to SR7.04 billion ($1.88 billion) from about SR4.04 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, the Saudi Stock Exchange said in its latest report. 

The Kingdom’s debt market, which trades interest-paying loans in the form of sukuk and bonds, saw the total transactions in the last quarter rise 83 percent to 7,760 compared to 4,236 between October and December 2022.  

At the end of the first quarter, Saudis owned debt instruments worth SR520.7 billion, holding 98.8 percent of the total pie.  

The report added that foreigners and Gulf Cooperation Council entities possessed debt instruments worth SR4.72 billion and SR1.56 billion, respectively.  

Saudi-listed sukuk and bond issuances registered a 0.3 percent gain to about SR526.95 billion in the first quarter of this year compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.  

The study further stated that the exchange witnessed a decline in the issuances of listed sukuk and bonds to 66 in the first quarter of 2023 from 70 in the previous quarter.  

It noted that out of the total sukuk issued during the January to March period of this year, government holdings were about 95.9 percent, valued at about SR505.6 billion.  

On the other hand, the sukuk and bonds of listed companies accounted for 4.1 percent or SR2.4 billion of the overall value.  

Earlier in February, while speaking at a capital market forum in Riyadh, Sarah Al-Suhaimi, chairperson of Saudi Tadawul Group, said that the Kingdom’s capital market is one of the world’s fastest-growing investment destinations.  

“The future of the capital markets needs to be built, not to be anticipated. Saudi Arabia’s capital market has been developing rapidly, whether in size, reach or diversity. It stands out as one of the strongest and fastest-growing investment destinations with a value of $2.7 trillion,” said Al-Suhaimi. 

Topics: Sukuk bonds Debt market Debt Market Report

