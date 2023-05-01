Atletico top Valladolid, continue pursuit of Real Madrid

Newcastle United move to within touching distance of Europe with 3-1 win over Saints

NEWCASTLE: Touching distance. April 11, 2013 and Aug. 27, 2003.

To many they may seem insignificant dates in the calendar, even ones Newcastle United fans may not obviously recognize. But both are markers for when the black and whites last graced European competition: a Europa League quarterfinal aggregate loss to Benfica and Champions League football.

For many, a decade or two too long.

Now, after another emphatic home victory over Southampton, who are staring Premier League relegation straight in the eyes, the Magpies are a hair’s breadth away from being back on the continent. That achievement may get lost a little in the shock and awe type football Newcastle have imposed on the Premier League, but the return to European competition will warm the hearts of a fan base that has been so starved for so long.

The mathematics are simple: One more win in the final five and Europe is back on Tyneside. Two more wins and it will be the Champions League theme tune booming out of the speakers at St. James’ Park nearly 20 years almost to the day since it last tickled Geordies’ eardrums.

Another brace from England hitman Callum Wilson and an own goal from a Three Lions man of yesteryear, Theo Walcott, canceled out a Stuart Armstrong opener.

Against the Saints it was far from vintage for United in the main. For an hour the visitors were deservedly in front, albeit just. However, as they have done to teams up and down the land, Newcastle dropped bombs in bunches to decimate the short-lived red stronghold at the cathedral on the hill.

Scot Armstrong put Ruben Selles’ men in front with a smart finish after a Kamaldeen Sulemana break down the right as the Magpies labored in the opening 45. In their defense, it was only Thursday evening when they were made to dig deep at Goodison Park, even if the end result was even more emphatic.

Making four changes to the side that won 4-1 on Merseyside, Eddie Howe brought in Dan Burn, Anthony Gordon, Alexander Isak and Jacob Murphy from the off. While three of those changes had an ultimately positive impact, another did little to answer the doubts of the jury.

Gordon, a big money signing from the Toffees in the winter window, has shown only in flashes the touches of technical brilliance that saw Howe push all Financial Fair Play rules boundaries to sign him.

And for 20 minutes, it was easy to see why he did, as the England under-21 international’s pace and power was evident down the left, with usual wide man Joelinton dropped into the middle due to the absence of Sean Longstaff with bruising.

Gordon hit the post with a low drive and carved open one or two openings, but his head visibly dropped after squandering Newcastle’s best chance of the game. It was a miss he did not really recover from.

And while faith remained United could only get better at the break, Saints fans, placed high up in the gods at St. James’, began to dream of safety and three points, a rarity in a dismal campaign.

Nothing is guaranteed in football, but Eddie Howe, for now, has that golden touch. Every decision he seems to make just works. And clearly spotting the error of his ways, the head coach dug deep into his reserves to summon Wilson from the bench. It was a decision he would not regret.

His physical, bustling style gave the Saints back three all kind of problems, while the quick feet and guile of Isak was shifted to the left. And where Gordon had flattered to deceive in the main, Swede Isak excelled, linking up with Wilson for the leveler.

A burst down the left by the tricky frontman saw him dig out a center for Wilson, who somehow reacted to flick the ball out from under himself and into the roof of the Gallowgate End net.

The Gallowgate has often been known to mythically suck the ball into the net, and it did again for Wilson when he squirmed in what looked like No. 2 soon after, only for the men in Stockley Park to rule Wilson was offside via VAR.

But the vociferous hordes behind the goal did not have to wait long to be out of their seats again as a Kieran Trippier corner was nodded goalward by Sven Botman and Walcott, the unfortunate goalscorer, could do little but turn it past his own keeper.

Goals in bunches have been a theme throughout this barnstorming second half of the campaign and a third came moments later when a seemingly aimless long ball by keeper Nick Pope bounced favorably for Joe Willock, whose attempts to turn goalward past a ball-watching Saints backline, saw it land at Wilson’s feet and the frontman rounded Alex McCarthy for 3-1.

Fifteen Premier League goals is Wilson’s highest ever top flight tally, and at 31 the striker looks in no mood to slow down. He came close to his first ever United hat trick when he crashed against the visitors’ bar in the closing stages.

Say it quietly, but with just five to go, should Newcastle claim 15 points, although a little unlikely, they would record their biggest ever points tally in the top flight, which stands at 78, the year Kevin Keegan, David Ginola and Les Ferdinand produced the “Entertainers” standard in 1996-97.

In many ways that puts into context just how wonderful a season it has been for “plucky underdogs” Newcastle. And worryingly for their rivals, it still does not feel like the Magpies have hit their peak.