Atletico top Valladolid, continue pursuit of Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid's Argentine defender Nahuel Molina (R) scores a goal past Real Valladolid's Spanish goalkeeper Jordi Masip during their Spanish league match at the Jose Zorilla stadium in Valladolid on Sunday. (AFP)
AP

  • Second place is especially important because it guarantees a spot in the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia
  • Atletico’s only recent setback was a 1-0 loss at leaders Barcelona at Camp Nou two rounds ago
AP

MADRID: Atletico Madrid won’t slow down in their pursuit of Real Madrid for second place in the Spanish league.

Atletico continued their strong push on Sunday by picking up their eighth win in nine matches with a 5-2 victory at Valladolid.

Third-place Atletico scored three times in the first half and added two late goals in a result that kept Diego Simeone’s team two points behind city rival Madrid with six rounds remaining. Madrid beat Almeria 4-2 on Saturday at home. Second place is especially important because it guarantees a spot in the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia.

Atletico’s only recent setback was a 1-0 loss at leaders Barcelona at Camp Nou two rounds ago. Barcelona beat Real Betis 4-0 at home on Saturday and has a comfortable 11-point lead over Madrid entering the final stretch.

“We have good momentum, we’ve been competing very well,” Atletico defender José María Giménez said. “There is still a lot of league left and we have to stay on this path.”

Atletico scored through Nahuel Molina in the 20th minute, Gimenez in the 24th, Alvaro Morata in the 38th, an own-goal by Joaquín Fernández in the 86th and Memphis Depay in stoppage time.

Valladolid — sitting in 15th place, four points from the relegation zone — scored with a penalty kick converted by Cyle Larin in the 42nd and with a goal from Sergio Escudero in the 74th. It was the second loss in a row for the team owned by former Brazil striker Ronaldo.

“We were doing well with a 3-0 lead but they suddenly got back into the game and made it difficult for us,” Simeone said.

Atletico are eight points ahead of fourth-place Real Sociedad, which hold the final Champions League spot.

Valencia failed to distance themselves from the relegation zone after losing 2-1 at Cadiz.

The defeat ended Valencia’s two-game winning streak and left them in 17th place, two points from danger.

Gonzalo Escalante and Sergi Guardiola scored a goal in each half to move Cadiz to 14th, two points more than Valencia. Samuel Lino scored for the visitors.

Valencia, which last played in the second division in 1986-87, had needed a stoppage-time winner to beat Valladolid 2-1 at home in the previous round. They won 2-0 at last-place Elche before that to end a four-game winless streak.

Valencia avoided dropping into the relegation zone thanks to Espanyol’s 1-0 win against Getafe, a result that left both clubs two points below Valencia.

Joselu converted a first-half penalty kick to end Espanyol’s eight-match winless streak.

Nicolas Jackson scored two goals in the first 12 minutes as fifth-place Villarreal beat Celta Vigo 3-1 to keep pace with Sociedad in the fight for the final Champions League spot.

Ramon Terrats also scored for Villarreal, who trail Sociedad by five points. Sociedad won 2-0 at Osasuna on Friday.

Villarreal have won five of their last seven games. Celta, sitting in 13th place, has only one win in its last six matches.

On Monday, Sevilla host Girona, and Athletic Bilbao visit Mallorca.

Lorient stun 10-man PSG 3-1 in French league

Lorient stun 10-man PSG 3-1 in French league
Updated 4 min 17 sec ago
AP

Lorient stun 10-man PSG 3-1 in French league

Lorient stun 10-man PSG 3-1 in French league
  • PSG supporters were unhappy with the players’ lack of effort and booed them off the field at halftime and again after the final whistle
  • Second-place Marseille rallied past Auxerre 2-1 to cut PSG’s lead to five points
Updated 4 min 17 sec ago
AP

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain will have to work harder — much harder — for a record 11th French league title after Lorient stunned the defending champions 3-1 on Sunday.

Second-place Marseille rallied past Auxerre 2-1 to cut PSG’s lead to five points with five games remaining.

“The title is in our hands, we mustn’t let it go like this, especially with such games at home. We must show more than that at home,” PSG defender Marquinhos told Canal Plus television. “We were not good in the duels, we were always late. In the rough moments, we mustn’t concede goals.”

PSG supporters were unhappy with the players’ lack of effort and booed them off the field at halftime and again after the final whistle.

The hosts were down to 10 men after Achraf Hakimi received a second yellow card for a stamp on Darlin Yongwa in the 20th minute. The Morocco right back also got booked for a late tackle on Romain Faivre in the fifth minute.

Lorient capitalized on a spell of possession to take the lead in the 15th with a sliding effort from Enzo Le Fee into the roof of the net.

Kylian Mbappe equalized with a poacher’s goal in the 29th when Yvon Mvogo had a lapse in concentration. The Lorient goalkeeper put the ball on the ground, thinking he had a free kick, but the referee had only waved to play on. Mbappe happily took a touch before tucking into an empty net to consolidate his spot as the top scorer in the league with 23 goals.

Faivre exposed the weakness of PSG in the 39th by strolling past Marco Verratti and Juan Bernat to cut the ball back for Yongwa, who slotted home for a 2-1 lead.

Substitute Bamba Dieng sealed the win by converting a rebound after a counterattack in the 88th.

PSG also produced unconvincing team performances in the past couple of games but was saved by the brilliance of Lionel Messi and Mbappe.

“We have too many players in this second half of the season who perform below par,” PSG coach Christophe Galtier said.

Lorient snapped a five-game winless streak to remain in the middle of the table.

Meanwhile, Marseille striker Alexis Sanchez scored the winner by beating the offside trap to fire through the legs of goalkeeper Ionut Radu in the 77th.

Birama Toure volleyed home from the edge of the box to put Auxerre ahead in the 33rd before Marseille winger Cengiz Under leveled with an angled strike in the 75th.

Arnaud Nordin notched two goals and an assist as Monaco’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League took a hit after a 4-0 loss to Montpellier.

Fourth-place Monaco occupies the Europa League spot, five points behind Lens which has a game in hand, while Montpellier earned three precious points in its fight for safety to move 11 points above the relegation zone.

“We’ve been playing for the podium so far and it’s still possible if we turn things around. But we must act quickly,” Monaco coach Philippe Clement said.

Belgium international Jeremy Doku netted the last two goals to give Rennes a 4-2 win over bottom side Angers, officially relegated to the second division. Rennes stayed in the race for European spots, trailing fifth-place Lille by three points.

Forward Grejohn Kyei scored the lone goal as Clermont edged Reims 1-0 to climb to eighth place. Clermont also officially secured safety with that fifth straight win.

Nice beat relegation-threatened Troyes 1-0 with a goal from Hicham Boudaoui to snap a three-game losing streak.

Newcastle United move to within touching distance of Europe with 3-1 win over Saints

Newcastle United move to within touching distance of Europe with 3-1 win over Saints
Updated 30 April 2023
Arab News

Newcastle United move to within touching distance of Europe with 3-1 win over Saints

Newcastle United move to within touching distance of Europe with 3-1 win over Saints
  • Magpies’ ‘shock and awe’ tactics blast Southampton away
  • Wilson bags another brace, Isak beguiles in impressive win
Updated 30 April 2023
Arab News

NEWCASTLE: Touching distance. April 11, 2013 and Aug. 27, 2003.

To many they may seem insignificant dates in the calendar, even ones Newcastle United fans may not obviously recognize. But both are markers for when the black and whites last graced European competition: a Europa League quarterfinal aggregate loss to Benfica and Champions League football.

For many, a decade or two too long.

Now, after another emphatic home victory over Southampton, who are staring Premier League relegation straight in the eyes, the Magpies are a hair’s breadth away from being back on the continent. That achievement may get lost a little in the shock and awe type football Newcastle have imposed on the Premier League, but the return to European competition will warm the hearts of a fan base that has been so starved for so long.

The mathematics are simple: One more win in the final five and Europe is back on Tyneside. Two more wins and it will be the Champions League theme tune booming out of the speakers at St. James’ Park nearly 20 years almost to the day since it last tickled Geordies’ eardrums.

Another brace from England hitman Callum Wilson and an own goal from a Three Lions man of yesteryear, Theo Walcott, canceled out a Stuart Armstrong opener.

Against the Saints it was far from vintage for United in the main. For an hour the visitors were deservedly in front, albeit just. However, as they have done to teams up and down the land, Newcastle dropped bombs in bunches to decimate the short-lived red stronghold at the cathedral on the hill.

Scot Armstrong put Ruben Selles’ men in front with a smart finish after a Kamaldeen Sulemana break down the right as the Magpies labored in the opening 45. In their defense, it was only Thursday evening when they were made to dig deep at Goodison Park, even if the end result was even more emphatic.

Making four changes to the side that won 4-1 on Merseyside, Eddie Howe brought in Dan Burn, Anthony Gordon, Alexander Isak and Jacob Murphy from the off. While three of those changes had an ultimately positive impact, another did little to answer the doubts of the jury.

Gordon, a big money signing from the Toffees in the winter window, has shown only in flashes the touches of technical brilliance that saw Howe push all Financial Fair Play rules boundaries to sign him.

And for 20 minutes, it was easy to see why he did, as the England under-21 international’s pace and power was evident down the left, with usual wide man Joelinton dropped into the middle due to the absence of Sean Longstaff with bruising.

Gordon hit the post with a low drive and carved open one or two openings, but his head visibly dropped after squandering Newcastle’s best chance of the game. It was a miss he did not really recover from.

And while faith remained United could only get better at the break, Saints fans, placed high up in the gods at St. James’, began to dream of safety and three points, a rarity in a dismal campaign.

Nothing is guaranteed in football, but Eddie Howe, for now, has that golden touch. Every decision he seems to make just works. And clearly spotting the error of his ways, the head coach dug deep into his reserves to summon Wilson from the bench. It was a decision he would not regret.

His physical, bustling style gave the Saints back three all kind of problems, while the quick feet and guile of Isak was shifted to the left. And where Gordon had flattered to deceive in the main, Swede Isak excelled, linking up with Wilson for the leveler.

A burst down the left by the tricky frontman saw him dig out a center for Wilson, who somehow reacted to flick the ball out from under himself and into the roof of the Gallowgate End net.

The Gallowgate has often been known to mythically suck the ball into the net, and it did again for Wilson when he squirmed in what looked like No. 2 soon after, only for the men in Stockley Park to rule Wilson was offside via VAR.

But the vociferous hordes behind the goal did not have to wait long to be out of their seats again as a Kieran Trippier corner was nodded goalward by Sven Botman and Walcott, the unfortunate goalscorer, could do little but turn it past his own keeper.

Goals in bunches have been a theme throughout this barnstorming second half of the campaign and a third came moments later when a seemingly aimless long ball by keeper Nick Pope bounced favorably for Joe Willock, whose attempts to turn goalward past a ball-watching Saints backline, saw it land at Wilson’s feet and the frontman rounded Alex McCarthy for 3-1.

Fifteen Premier League goals is Wilson’s highest ever top flight tally, and at 31 the striker looks in no mood to slow down. He came close to his first ever United hat trick when he crashed against the visitors’ bar in the closing stages.

Say it quietly, but with just five to go, should Newcastle claim 15 points, although a little unlikely, they would record their biggest ever points tally in the top flight, which stands at 78, the year Kevin Keegan, David Ginola and Les Ferdinand produced the “Entertainers” standard in 1996-97.

In many ways that puts into context just how wonderful a season it has been for “plucky underdogs” Newcastle. And worryingly for their rivals, it still does not feel like the Magpies have hit their peak.

Napoli ready to end long wait for Italian title

Napoli ready to end long wait for Italian title
Updated 30 April 2023
AFP

Napoli ready to end long wait for Italian title

Napoli ready to end long wait for Italian title
  • Luciano Spalletti’s side will then seal the deal if they beat Salernitana in what will be a colorful stadium named after their Argentine icon
Updated 30 April 2023
AFP

NAPLES, Italy: Napoli can finally end a 33-year wait for the Serie A title on Sunday when they take on Salernitana with potentially one more win enough to take them over the line.
Authorities in Naples are steeling themselves for a wave of partying should the current crop of stars emulate Diego Maradona and seal a third Scudetto for Napoli, with fans ready to unleash an explosion of joy after three decades of pent-up frustration.
In order to win the league a record-breaking six matches before the end of the season, Napoli have to hope closest challengers Lazio do not to win at Inter Milan in Sunday’s early kick-off.
Luciano Spalletti’s side will then seal the deal if they beat Salernitana in what will be a colorful stadium named after their Argentine icon.
Whether it comes on Sunday, midweek against Udinese or the following weekend against Fiorentina, Spalletti says Napoli need to emulate icon Diego Maradona, the talisman behind their previous two titles in 1987 and 1990, and give fans the chance to let loose in southern Italy’s biggest city over May Day weekend.
“It’s above all about them who we should be thinking about... Let’s think about them because they’ve had the joy of watching a group of committed players who give everything for them,” added Spalletti.
“They have shown a lot for us, and have been really important in us having such an exciting end of season.”
The match with Salernitana was pushed back a day as a security measure due to a number of other events happening in the city, including a major comic book convention being held all weekend a stone’s throw from the Stadio Maradona.
The decision angered Salernitana owner Danilo Iervolino, who told the Gazzetta Dello Sport on Saturday that it “sets a very dangerous precedent.”
Iervolino is livid as his team, who are not safe from relegation, have one day less to prepare for Wednesday’s home match with Fiorentina.
“No-one has thought about our needs,” said Iervolino.
“The dignity of one team has been trampled on in favor of another team’s... I hope it never happens again.”
With a 17-point lead at the top there is next to no chance of Napoli not winning the league, even if it doesn’t come this weekend.
As such, Naples has been raring to party for weeks, with flags, banners and cardboard cutouts of players dotted around the city that is preparing for an invasion of supporters from all over Italy.
Enthusiasm is such that some fans have even floated the idea of celebrating by setting off a small artillery’s worth of flares on the summit of Mount Vesuvius to simulate an eruption of Europe’s last remaining active volcano.
Opposition supporters often insult Naples and Neapolitans with offensive chants about Vesuvius “washing with fire” the city, taunts that Napoli fans have reappropriated and thrown back at their rivals.
The plan has been blasted by the Vesuvius National Park Authority, who called the idea “dangerous and not feasible” and asked local authorities to stop any intrusion on the volcano’s fragile ecosystem.

Barca thrash Betis to stay ahead of rampant Madrid

Barca thrash Betis to stay ahead of rampant Madrid
Updated 30 April 2023
AFP

Barca thrash Betis to stay ahead of rampant Madrid

Barca thrash Betis to stay ahead of rampant Madrid
  • Edgar Gonzalez’s early dismissal made it an easy night for Xavi Hernandez’s side to protect their lead with six games remaining
Updated 30 April 2023
AFP

BARCELONA: Barcelona thrashed 10-man Real Betis 4-0 on Saturday to move a step closer to winning La Liga for the first time since 2019.
Real Madrid beat Almeria 4-2 to cut the gap to eight points earlier on but Barcelona triumphed to restore their 11 point advantage.
Andreas Christensen, Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha struck for Barca at Camp Nou with Guido Rodriguez netting a late own goal to round off the rout.
Edgar Gonzalez’s early dismissal made it an easy night for Xavi Hernandez’s side to protect their lead with six games remaining.
With his side comfortably winning, Xavi brought on 15-year-old forward Lamine Yamal to become the club’s youngest ever player to debut in La Liga.
Betis also brought on veteran Joaquin Sanchez, 41, for his final appearance at Camp Nou before he retires at the end of the season, and he was afforded a standing ovation by Barcelona supporters.
The Catalans bounced back from a 2-1 defeat by Rayo Vallecano in midweek.
“We generated a reaction,” said Xavi. “We improved a lot, it was a very good reaction from the whole team.
“We went 1-0 up and after the red card, it was in our favor.”
Xavi brought Christensen into the starting line-up after injury and he made a quick impact on his return.
Raphinha whipped in a vicious ball which Ronald Araujo narrowly missed but Christensen followed in behind to power a header home.
Betis were set back further when defender Edgar was dismissed for two bookings after half-an-hour.
Lewandowski pounced soon after to net his 19th league goal of the season after Jules Kounde set him up with a low cross.
The Pole, La Liga’s top scorer, reacted after Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema earlier netted a hat-trick to move within one of his tally.
Three minutes later Raphinha struck the third, making a clever run in behind the defense and finishing from Sergio Busquets’ chipped pass.
Xavi brought on Ousmane Dembele with little over 15 minutes to go, with Camp Nou delighted to see the winger back.
Rodriguez deflected in Ansu Fati’s cross as Barcelona added a fourth goal in the 82nd minute.
Almost 90,000 home supporters were also treated to 15-year-old Yamal’s debut in the final stages, and the winger came close to scoring with a shot repelled by Rui Silva.
“We were talking about this on the bench, when I was at 15 I think I was playing for my neighborhood team,” added Raphinha.
“And seeing him come on in this stadium, with all these people, is incredible.”
Benzema climbed to 17 goals in La Liga this season with his treble, now two behind Lewandowski.
Benzema netted his treble in the first half and Rodrygo added the fourth early in the second for Madrid, while Lazaro and Lucas Robertone struck for the visitors, 15th.
Almeria coach Rubi made several changes to his regular side, clearly unconvinced his team could take points from the Santiago Bernabeu — the visit of Elche on Tuesday should be more profitable in their survival bid.
Madrid played with freedom in attack during an entertaining game, albeit one low on tension with their hopes of retaining the title minimal.
“In attack the team is very dangerous, with the quality of Karim, Vini, Rodrygo, with the ball we play very well,” coach Carlo Ancelotti told reporters.
“There are games where the offensive level looks very good, like today.”
Vinicius Junior teed up Benzema for a tap-in to break the deadlock early on.
Rodrygo’s assist for Benzema’s second goal was one of the highlights of the game, with the forward backheeling the ball to himself to escape Samuel Costa.
“I think it was a pass to myself, I didn’t have anywhere to go, it was a nice pass to myself with my heel,” Rodrygo told DAZN.
The 35-year-old Benzema completed his hat-trick after 42 minutes from the penalty spot after Largie Ramazani clumsily fouled Lucas Vazquez.
Benzema’s strikes helped him move two goals ahead of former Madrid attacker Hugo Sanchez to become the fourth top scorer in La Liga of all time, on 236 goals.
Vinicius made way in the final stages after taking a knock but Ancelotti said the winger would be fit to play in the Copa del Rey final next weekend.
Bottom side Elche survived relegation for the time being with a 4-0 win over Rayo Vallecano, who were reduced to 10 men in the first half.

Benzema nets hat trick in Madrid win, Vinícius takes knock

Benzema nets hat trick in Madrid win, Vinícius takes knock
Updated 30 April 2023
AP

Benzema nets hat trick in Madrid win, Vinícius takes knock

Benzema nets hat trick in Madrid win, Vinícius takes knock
  • More importantly for Madrid, its players showed the ambition they lacked in a 4-2 loss at Girona midweek
Updated 30 April 2023
AP

BARCELONA, Spain: Karim Benzema scored a first-half hat trick to lead Real Madrid to a 4-2 win over Almeria in a Spanish league game that included an injury scare for forward Vinícius Júnior on Sarturday.
The comfortable win over Almeria ensured Madrid remained in second place while Barcelona maintained its commanding 11-point lead after beating nine-man Real Betis 4-0.
But whether Madrid’s season ends in success or failure will hinge on next weekend’s Copa del Rey final against Osasuna and its Champions League semifinal rematch from last season with Manchester City.
With Luka Modric already doubtful for those critical games, the last thing coach Carlo Ancelotti needed was to see his best winger grab his right knee and ask to be substituted several minutes after banging into a defender.
After the match Ancelotti said Vinícius would likely be good to go.
“He had a knock on his knee that bothered him, but it’s nothing, just a knock,” Ancelotti said. “I think he will be fine in a couple of days. He will be ready for the cup final.”
Fellow Brazil forward Rodrygo also ended the game on the bench with an ice pack on his left knee. But he didn’t seem to be injured.
Madrid has one more Liga game at Real Sociedad before the Copa final against Osasuna in Seville. Three days later Madrid hosts City on May 9.
More importantly for Madrid, its players showed the ambition they lacked in a 4-2 loss at Girona midweek. That defeat led Ancelotti to admit his team lacked motivation for the league with Barcelona so far ahead on the table.
BENZEMA BLITZ
Benzema tapped in the fifth-minute opener at the Santiago Bernabeu after Vinícius dribbled past Houboulang Mendes and used the outside of his right boot to square the ball.
Rodrygo, who also scored Madrid’s fourth goal from long range just after halftime, produced another assist for Benzema after an audacious dribbling move. With Almeria’s Samu Costa draped over his back, Rodrygo rolled the ball with the back of his boot to slip it behind the defender. He spun around Costa to pick up his dribble and found Benzema to score in the 17th.
Benzema’s third came in the 42nd from a spot kick after Largie Ramazani fouled Lucas Váquez.
Ancelotti, however, still had some worries about his defense after Lázaro scored in first-half injury time and Lucas Robertone headed in following Rodrygo’s goal.
“I don’t understand how in two games we have conceded six goals,” Ancelotti said. “I am angry. I hope this serves as a message to my team.”
Vinícius and Eduardo Camavinga will both miss Tuesday’s game at Real Sociedad after earning one-game suspensions for accumulating five yellow cards.
RAINING GOALS
Even the weather complemented Barcelona’s win over Betis as it rained steadily, bringing a bit of relief to one of the driest areas of drought-stricken Spain. The club posted a message on Twitter saying “We love a rainy night.”
Betis’ Édgar González had a night to forget at Camp Nou. He replaced the injured Luiz Felipe in the 12th minute, but by the 33rd he was heading back to the bench after being sent off with two yellow cards for fouls.
So it went for Betis, which saw its chances for a Champions League berth fade. Manuel Pellegrini’s side was left in sixth place at nine points behind Sociedad, which holds fourth place and the last spot for Europe’s elite competition.
Barcelona was already winning thanks to a 14th-minute header by Andreas Christensen before Édgar left Betis undermanned. Robert Lewandowski then took his league-leading tally to 19 goals, two more than Benzema.
Raphinha, who crossed the ball for Christensen’s opener, added a third goal in the 39th.
Ousmane Dembélé went on late for his first appearance since the Barcelona winger injured his left thigh in late January.
Betis veteran Joaquín Sánchez received an ovation from a large part of Barcelona’s 88,000-strong crowd when he went on as a second-half substitute. The 41-year-old forward recently announced he will retire after this season, the 23rd of his career.
Betis finished with nine men after Joaquín walked off with what looked like a right knee issue in the 80th and all their substitutions made.
Betis’ Guido Rodríguez then turned a pass by Ansu Fati into his own net.
TEEN DEBUT
Fifteen-year-old Lamine Yamal debuted for Barcelona in the final minutes.
Barcelona said the forward is the youngest player to play a Spanish league game in club history. In 1902, a 13-year-old played for Barcelona in a cup competition.
Yamal would have scored if not for a save by goalkeeper Rui Silva.
“I told him to try things. And boy did he do that, and at 15 years old, imagine that,” coach Xavi Hernández said. “He almost scored, almost assisted for a teammate. He can become a special player.”
TOO LATE
Elche rolled to its biggest win of an otherwise painful season when it beat Rayo Vallecano 4-0. The last-placed side was still 16 points from safety with six games left.

