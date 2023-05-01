Joelinton redemption story acts as cautionary tale amid Anthony Gordon’s Newcastle United struggles

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe believes Anthony Gordon can learn a lesson from Joelinton’s redemption story at Newcastle United.
The Scouse January signing has been underwhelming since making the winter switch from the blue half of Merseyside and even when handed the chance to shine has struggled to make an impact.
Gordon started the 3-1 win over Southampton at St. James’ Park and despite a bright opening, in which he hit the post, the England under-21 international faded badly and was withdrawn at the break.
All Gordon has to do, though, is look across the dressing room to another Newcastle player in Joelinton, to see how the fortunes of a big money signing can brighten, given time.
“Signing in January is very difficult, notoriously — but I wouldn’t say it hasn’t clicked,” Howe said in Gordon’s defense when asked whether Joelinton’s rise can be seen as a cautionary tale when judging the player.
“Brentford, he came on and changed the game, and outstanding performance today, there were some really, really good bits in there, so I wouldn’t say it hasn’t — (against) Manchester City, he had our best chance of the game.
“But I do think there are moments where Anthony needs to look and reflect and go, ‘When I do get the outward headlines that my performances deserve, I’ll look back at these moments,’ and I think they’ll be really good for him, actually.
“We’ve seen glimpses of unbelievable potential. I’ve got no doubts — I’ve said this previously — that he’ll be a top player for us.
“Sometimes these things take a little bit longer for everyone else to see, but I’ve got no doubts.”
While Gordon is struggling, two-goal Callum Wilson is the polar opposite.
The Newcastle No. 9 is enjoying his best-ever season in the Premier League, having surpassed his 2018/19 tally of 14 goals for Bournemouth.
Of his match-winner, Howe said: “Callum was exceptional — he changed the game for us. First and foremost, he comes on with the right attitude, as he always does. He’s got that desire to score, for the team and for himself as well, and he could have had a hat-trick. It was an outstanding display from Callum.”
Meanwhile, Howe has confirmed Sean Longstaff’s injury is not as bad as first feared.
The Geordie midfielder was sent for a scan on Friday with a suspected broken foot. However, medics revealed the player had suffered bad bruising on the top of his foot, rather than anything more sinister.
And Howe thinks the player could even be in with a shout for the visit of Arsenal next weekend.
“Sean picked up a knock on his foot. We sent him for an X-ray and there’s no break or fracture, so we just hope it’s bad bruising. He wasn’t able to perform for us today, but he’ll hopefully be back very soon,” said Howe.
When asked whether Longstaff would be out long term, he added: “I hope not, no, I hope he’ll be available pretty soon, but it’s difficult to guarantee that.”