First-ever all-women CS:GO tournament at Gamers Without Borders sees NAVI Javelins earn title glory

RIYADH: NAVI Javelins triumphed at the first all-women Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, or CS:GO, tournament at Gamers Without Borders, the world’s largest charitable esports event, after defeating Ninjas in Pyjamas 3-0 in a dramatic final.
The champions, who claimed the majority of a humanitarian aid prize pool of $2.5 million, overcame 9 Pandas Fearless 2-0 in the semifinal to set up their final clash with Ninjas in Pyjamas, who defeated Nigma Galaxy 2-0 in their semifinal encounter. G2 Oya and Big Equipa were eliminated at the quarterfinal stage in the three-day, six-team competition, which began on Thursday, April 27.
NAVI Javelins’ Hanka said: “To be crowned champions at the first all-women Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament at Gamers Without Borders is a huge honor — we’re so excited to win. The competition over the past few days has been intense but credit to all the team for pulling through and coming out on top.
“We’d like to thank the Saudi Esports Federation and Gamers Without Borders for organizing such an amazing event and hope all the women gamers in Saudi Arabia and across the world loved this tournament as much as we did.”
Turki Alfawzan, CEO of the Saudi Esports Federation, said: “Hosting the first all-women Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament at Gamers Without Borders is a reflection of the charitable event’s importance and status within the global esports community. It’s another step in our journey of nurturing elite gaming athletes and developing the gaming community and industry.”
The proceeds from the prize pool at GWB, held virtually by the Saudi Esports Federation, will be donated to humanitarian aid partners Direct Relief, IMC, UNICEF, King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, World Food Programme and the UNHCR.
GWB, which began on April 10 and lasts six weeks, is hosting five tournaments across four major gaming titles: StarCraft II, CS:GO (with separate men’s and women’s events), Rocket League, and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege.
Winning teams and players from StarCraft II, CS:GO, Rocket League, and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege will advance to the finals at Gamers8: The Land of Heroes, Saudi Arabia’s flagship gaming and esports festival, which takes place from July 6. A $45 million total prize pool, triple that of Gamers8 last year, awaits.
Players and teams participating at GWB’s 2023 CS:GO, Rocket League and Rainbow Six Siege tournaments have the chance to compete for a $10 million charity prize pool. In addition to the donations through the elite competitions, GWB offers the chance for everyone to donate and make a difference by choosing a charity and a cause they intend to support through www.gamerswithoutborders.com.