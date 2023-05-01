You are here

  • Home
  • First-ever all-women CS:GO tournament at Gamers Without Borders sees NAVI Javelins earn title glory

First-ever all-women CS:GO tournament at Gamers Without Borders sees NAVI Javelins earn title glory

First-ever all-women CS:GO tournament at Gamers Without Borders sees NAVI Javelins earn title glory
The NAVI Javelins defeated the Ninjas in Pyjamas 3-0 in a dramatic final of the first all-women Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament at Gamers Without Borders. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mag3c

Updated 01 May 2023
Arab News

First-ever all-women CS:GO tournament at Gamers Without Borders sees NAVI Javelins earn title glory

First-ever all-women CS:GO tournament at Gamers Without Borders sees NAVI Javelins earn title glory
  • Champions claimed most of a humanitarian aid prize pool of $2.5m
  • Major step in nurturing talent, says Turki Alfawzan, CEO of Saudi esports
Updated 01 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: NAVI Javelins triumphed at the first all-women Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, or CS:GO, tournament at Gamers Without Borders, the world’s largest charitable esports event, after defeating Ninjas in Pyjamas 3-0 in a dramatic final.

The champions, who claimed the majority of a humanitarian aid prize pool of $2.5 million, overcame 9 Pandas Fearless 2-0 in the semifinal to set up their final clash with Ninjas in Pyjamas, who defeated Nigma Galaxy 2-0 in their semifinal encounter. G2 Oya and Big Equipa were eliminated at the quarterfinal stage in the three-day, six-team competition, which began on Thursday, April 27.

NAVI Javelins’ Hanka said: “To be crowned champions at the first all-women Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament at Gamers Without Borders is a huge honor — we’re so excited to win. The competition over the past few days has been intense but credit to all the team for pulling through and coming out on top.

“We’d like to thank the Saudi Esports Federation and Gamers Without Borders for organizing such an amazing event and hope all the women gamers in Saudi Arabia and across the world loved this tournament as much as we did.”

Turki Alfawzan, CEO of the Saudi Esports Federation, said: “Hosting the first all-women Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament at Gamers Without Borders is a reflection of the charitable event’s importance and status within the global esports community. It’s another step in our journey of nurturing elite gaming athletes and developing the gaming community and industry.”

The proceeds from the prize pool at GWB, held virtually by the Saudi Esports Federation, will be donated to humanitarian aid partners Direct Relief, IMC, UNICEF, King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, World Food Programme and the UNHCR.

GWB, which began on April 10 and lasts six weeks, is hosting five tournaments across four major gaming titles: StarCraft II, CS:GO (with separate men’s and women’s events), Rocket League, and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege.

Winning teams and players from StarCraft II, CS:GO, Rocket League, and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege will advance to the finals at Gamers8: The Land of Heroes, Saudi Arabia’s flagship gaming and esports festival, which takes place from July 6. A $45 million total prize pool, triple that of Gamers8 last year, awaits.

Players and teams participating at GWB’s 2023 CS:GO, Rocket League and Rainbow Six Siege tournaments have the chance to compete for a $10 million charity prize pool. In addition to the donations through the elite competitions, GWB offers the chance for everyone to donate and make a difference by choosing a charity and a cause they intend to support through www.gamerswithoutborders.com.

Topics: GAMERS WITHOUT BORDERS E-sports

Related

Gamers Without Borders kicks off with a prize pool of $10m
Saudi Sport
Gamers Without Borders kicks off with a prize pool of $10m
Gamers Without Borders 2023 records first tournament wins
Sport
Gamers Without Borders 2023 records first tournament wins

Yasser Al-Misehal re-elected as Saudi football federation president

Yasser Al-Misehal re-elected as Saudi football federation president
Updated 01 May 2023
Arab News

Yasser Al-Misehal re-elected as Saudi football federation president

Yasser Al-Misehal re-elected as Saudi football federation president
  • Lamia Bint Bahian was appointed vice president, becoming the first woman to hold the position
Updated 01 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Yasser Al-Misehal was re-elected on Monday as president of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation for the next four years from 2023 until 2027 at its general assembly, it was announced Monday.

Lamia Bint Bahian was appointed vice president, becoming the first woman to hold the position in the federation’s history.

Al-Misehal, who was first elected in June 2019 and ran unopposed for re-election, thanked members of the GA for renewing their confidence in him.

Al-Misehal, who is also a FIFA council member representing Asia, was in charge of the Saudi national team, which qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, where they scored a remarkable win over eventual champions Argentina.

During his tenure, the federation launched its first-ever strategy for football in Saudi Arabia, as well as the opening of local, regionalized offices for the SAFF, making successful bids to host the 2024 FIFA Club World Cup, the 2026 Asian Women’s Cup and the 2027 Asian Cup.

He also played a key role in the founding of the first women’s team representing Saudi Arabia and launching the first-ever Saudi women’s professional league.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia Football Federation

Related

President of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation elected as FIFA Council member
Sport
President of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation elected as FIFA Council member
Adidas launches all-new Saudi Arabian Football Federation home, away jerseys
Sport
Adidas launches all-new Saudi Arabian Football Federation home, away jerseys

Mitch Evans, Nick Cassidy make New Zealand proud after Formula E triumphs in Berlin

Mitch Evans secured 1-2 for Jaguar TCS Racing. supplied
Mitch Evans secured 1-2 for Jaguar TCS Racing. supplied
Updated 01 May 2023
Arab News

Mitch Evans, Nick Cassidy make New Zealand proud after Formula E triumphs in Berlin

Mitch Evans secured 1-2 for Jaguar TCS Racing. supplied
  • Evans secured 1-2 for Jaguar TCS Racing, teammate Sam Bird second
  • Envision Racing star Cassidy won from 8th position in nail-biting race
Updated 01 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Formula E drivers and friends Mitch Evans and Nick Cassidy have spoken of their pride in flying the New Zealand flag high following their respective victories in the Berlin E-Prix double header.

In round seven of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, Evans secured a one-two for Jaguar TCS Racing with teammate Sam Bird finishing second. The race saw 190 overtakes, 53 lead changes and eight different leaders — all breaking previous Formula E records.

A day later, New Zealand fans had more reasons to celebrate with Cassidy winning the second race in Germany. The Envision Racing star produced a stunning display, jumping from eighth position to the top step of the podium after a nail-biting wheel-to-wheel race.

Reflecting on the win and his friendship with Cassidy, Evans said: “It’s pretty special as Nick and I knew each other since we were six and started racing karts at the same time. We’re now really close friends. We’ve been racing against each other in all categories, beginning with go-karting, and both of us have been doing really well recently.

“New Zealand is a very small country so for us to secure victories in Berlin is quite incredible. Formula E is growing globally and also in New Zealand, and I believe these results will help raise the profile of the competition and attract more fans to the sport in New Zealand.”

Meanwhile, Cassidy said: “Mitch and I have been best mates since we were young. He’s a talented driver and it’s always a pleasure racing alongside him. It was a massive deal for New Zealand when we had a one-two in Sao Paulo, but this is even better.”

Monaco will host the next race of the championship on May 6 and both drivers are eager to build on their latest victories.

Evans, fifth in the standings, 24 points behind leader Pascal Wehrlein, said: “The form has been there throughout the season and it’s just about having a strong pace and converting it into good results. As a team, we’re feeling good and confident, and we can be fighting at the front by understanding what we need from the car.”

Cassidy, who is second behind Wehrlein, said: “The team feels prepared, for sure. We had some ups and downs last season, but this team is used to winning, which was one of the reasons I wanted to join the team. Yet, there are still eight races to go and other manufacturers are closing the gap as well. Our factory team Jaguar is very strong and even though we’re close at the top of the lead, a lot can change and the next race will be interesting.”

Topics: Mitch Evans Nick Cassidy Berlin E-Prix ABB FIA Formula E World Championship Jaguar TCS Racing

Related

Jaguar’s Mitch Evans says new race cities are growing Formula E
Motorsport
Jaguar’s Mitch Evans says new race cities are growing Formula E
New Zealander Nick Cassidy picked his moment to hit the front of the pack in Sunday’s second Berlin E-Prix race and win
Sport
Cassidy seals win in second Berlin E-Prix race, Dennis and Vergne complete podium

Joelinton redemption story acts as cautionary tale amid Anthony Gordon’s Newcastle United struggles

Joelinton redemption story acts as cautionary tale amid Anthony Gordon’s Newcastle United struggles
Updated 01 May 2023
Arab News

Joelinton redemption story acts as cautionary tale amid Anthony Gordon’s Newcastle United struggles

Joelinton redemption story acts as cautionary tale amid Anthony Gordon’s Newcastle United struggles
  • Coach Eddie Howe believes Gordon will be ‘a top player’
  • Injured Sean Longstaff may recover for Arsenal gam
Updated 01 May 2023
Arab News

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe believes Anthony Gordon can learn a lesson from Joelinton’s redemption story at Newcastle United.

The Scouse January signing has been underwhelming since making the winter switch from the blue half of Merseyside and even when handed the chance to shine has struggled to make an impact.

Gordon started the 3-1 win over Southampton at St. James’ Park and despite a bright opening, in which he hit the post, the England under-21 international faded badly and was withdrawn at the break.

All Gordon has to do, though, is look across the dressing room to another Newcastle player in Joelinton, to see how the fortunes of a big money signing can brighten, given time.

“Signing in January is very difficult, notoriously — but I wouldn’t say it hasn’t clicked,” Howe said in Gordon’s defense when asked whether Joelinton’s rise can be seen as a cautionary tale when judging the player.

“Brentford, he came on and changed the game, and outstanding performance today, there were some really, really good bits in there, so I wouldn’t say it hasn’t — (against) Manchester City, he had our best chance of the game.

“But I do think there are moments where Anthony needs to look and reflect and go, ‘When I do get the outward headlines that my performances deserve, I’ll look back at these moments,’ and I think they’ll be really good for him, actually.

“We’ve seen glimpses of unbelievable potential. I’ve got no doubts — I’ve said this previously — that he’ll be a top player for us.

“Sometimes these things take a little bit longer for everyone else to see, but I’ve got no doubts.”

While Gordon is struggling, two-goal Callum Wilson is the polar opposite.

The Newcastle No. 9 is enjoying his best-ever season in the Premier League, having surpassed his 2018/19 tally of 14 goals for Bournemouth.

Of his match-winner, Howe said: “Callum was exceptional — he changed the game for us. First and foremost, he comes on with the right attitude, as he always does. He’s got that desire to score, for the team and for himself as well, and he could have had a hat-trick. It was an outstanding display from Callum.”

Meanwhile, Howe has confirmed Sean Longstaff’s injury is not as bad as first feared.

The Geordie midfielder was sent for a scan on Friday with a suspected broken foot. However, medics revealed the player had suffered bad bruising on the top of his foot, rather than anything more sinister.

And Howe thinks the player could even be in with a shout for the visit of Arsenal next weekend.

“Sean picked up a knock on his foot. We sent him for an X-ray and there’s no break or fracture, so we just hope it’s bad bruising. He wasn’t able to perform for us today, but he’ll hopefully be back very soon,” said Howe.

When asked whether Longstaff would be out long term, he added: “I hope not, no, I hope he’ll be available pretty soon, but it’s difficult to guarantee that.”

Topics: football Newcastle

Related

Update Newcastle United move to within touching distance of Europe with 3-1 win over Saints
Sport
Newcastle United move to within touching distance of Europe with 3-1 win over Saints
Newcastle United record signing draws comparisons to Arsenal legend Thierry Henry
Football
Newcastle United record signing draws comparisons to Arsenal legend Thierry Henry

Curry hits 50 as Warriors advance, Butler hurt in Heat’s win over Knicks

Curry hits 50 as Warriors advance, Butler hurt in Heat’s win over Knicks
Updated 01 May 2023
AFP

Curry hits 50 as Warriors advance, Butler hurt in Heat’s win over Knicks

Curry hits 50 as Warriors advance, Butler hurt in Heat’s win over Knicks
  • Curry hits 20 of a career-high 38 shot attempts and going 7-of-18 from 3-point range and 3-of-5 from the free throw line
  • The 35-year-old guard ’s 50 points were a career playoff high and the most points in any NBA Game 7
Updated 01 May 2023
AFP

NEW YORK: Stephen Curry scored 50 points in a record-shattering performance Sunday to send the defending champion Golden State Warriors into the second round of the NBA playoffs while a Jimmy Butler ankle injury raised tensions for the triumphant Miami Heat.

Curry, a four-time NBA champion and two-time NBA Most Valuable Player, was nearly unstoppable as the Warriors won 120-100 at Sacramento to capture their best-of-seven Western Conference series 4-3.

“I just wanted to come out and look for shots early, get my teammates going throughout the game,” Curry said. “But when I’m looking for shots, it usually works in our favor.”

The 35-year-old guard delivered an incredible performance, hitting 20 of a career-high 38 shot attempts and going 7-of-18 from 3-point range and 3-of-5 from the free throw line.

“It was about being aggressive,” Curry said. “I got 38 shots for a reason. We started to see where the holes were and I could be ultra aggressive and it worked.”

Curry also added eight rebounds and six assists.

“Steph was elite. He put these guys on his back and said, ‘We’re not losing,’” Kings coach Mike Brown said. “Give Steph a ton of credit for doing exactly what he’s supposed to do. Heck of a performance.”

Curry’s 50 points were a career playoff high and the most points in any NBA Game 7 — breaking the old mark of 48 set by Kevin Durant for Brooklyn in a 2021 loss to Milwaukee.

“What an incredible all-time performance,” Curry’s backcourt teammate Klay Thompson said. “This is a game seven I’ll forever remember as the Steph Curry game.”

The Warriors next face LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in a Western Conference semifinal matchup starting on Tuesday. Golden State faced a James-led Cleveland in four straight NBA Finals, winning three of them.

“It’s special from the first series we played him in Cleveland,” Curry said. “We’re blessed to be playing at this level still and excited about a new chapter.”

In Sunday’s other playoff contest, Butler scored 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Miami over the host New York Knicks 108-101 in their Eastern Conference second-round opener but suffered a right ankle injury.

The series continues Tuesday at New York but Butler’s status will steal the spotlight until then.

“No idea,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “You just don’t know with ankle sprains. I don’t even know if we will know more by tomorrow. We’ll just have to wait and see. It will be a waiting game.”

Asked how the ankle felt, Butler said, “Like a rolled ankle.”

At Sacramento, the Kings had no answer for Curry in the winner-take-all battle. After 20 first-half points, he pressed the attack in the third quarter as the Warriors pulled away along with Kevon Looney, who grabbed 21 rebounds.

“It’s huge for us,” Curry said. “In each series he makes an impact. It’s not loud. It’s all the dirty work and we love him for it.”

Thompson completed a four-point play with 1.4 seconds remaining in the third quarter to give Golden State a 91-81 edge entering the fourth. The Warriors stretched the lead to 104-83 with 6:30 remaining and cruised from there.

Domantas Sabonis led the Kings with 22 points but had only six in the second half.

There was an intense atmosphere at Madison Square Garden, which had not seen a second-round playoff contest since 2013.

The game and Butler’s ankle turned when Butler fell to the court with the Heat up 95-92 and 5:05 to play.

As Butler planted his right foot to drive to the basket, falling Knicks defender Josh Hart’s foot struck Butler’s foot. Butler limped to the bench but returned to make two free throws and remained in the game.

“He did not want to come out of the game so we left him in,” Spoelstra said.

Often standing in a corner far from the run of play, Butler was largely stationary.

“Find a way to win,” Butler said of his reason for staying on the court. “Be out there. Be a presence. I didn’t do too much except airball a three. But I’ll take the dub (W).”

Butler’s teammates stepped up. Gabe Vincent made a 3-pointer and Bam Adebayo and reserve Kyle Lowry, who scored 12 of his 18 in the second half, added hoops in a pivotal 7-0 run for a 104-94 Miami edge.

Topics: NBA Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors basketball

Related

Celtics hold off Hawks to advance in NBA playoffs
Sport
Celtics hold off Hawks to advance in NBA playoffs
LeBron sets Lakers on playoff run with limitless possibility
Sport
LeBron sets Lakers on playoff run with limitless possibility

Hannah Green wins LPGA event at Wilshire in a playoff

Hannah Green wins LPGA event at Wilshire in a playoff
Updated 01 May 2023
AP

Hannah Green wins LPGA event at Wilshire in a playoff

Hannah Green wins LPGA event at Wilshire in a playoff
  • Green won for the third time having captured her lone major in the 2019 KPMG Women’s PGA, and followed that with a win at the Portland Classic that year
Updated 01 May 2023
AP

LOS ANGELES: Hannah Green of Australia made a 25-foot birdie putt on the final hole to join a three-way playoff, and then made par on the second extra hole to win the JM Eagle LA Championship on Sunday at Wilshire Country Club.

In a wild finish that featured a five-way tie for the lead late in the final round, Green made birdie for a 2-under 69 to join Aditi Ashok of India and Xiyu Lin of China in the playoff.

“Pretty much all day I left every putt short,” Green said. “I knew I had to get it to the hole. I knew I needed to hit it a little bit harder than what I had all day. I don’t often get my caddie to read my putt, but I pulled him in for the last hole, and we both saw the same line, so it was nice to have that confidence that I was seeing the correct line, and yeah, just stroked it and it went perfectly in the hole.”

Ashok, who had the 36-hole lead, and Lin each closed with a 67 and were the first to post at 9-under 275. Green and Lin birdied the first playoff hole on the par-3 18th.

On the second extra hole at No. 18, Lin hit into a bunker and blasted out to some 18 feet and missed the par putt. That left Green to tap in from 2 feet for her first LPGA win since September 2019.

Green was emotional and wiping away tears after the win.

“It’s been a long few years,” Green said. “I was playing well last year but getting across the line’s been really difficult. I’m proud of myself. I’m really happy.”

Green won for the third time. She captured her lone major in the 2019 KPMG Women’s PGA at Hazeltine, and followed that with a win at the Portland Classic that year.

She missed the cut last week at the Chevron Championship and talked to a sports psychologist this week.

This win is right up there with the others.

“I think honestly this one is really important because I feel like this is just going to kick start remembering how to — like learning to win,” Green said. “It’s tough to win golf tournaments. Sometimes you can play your best golf and it not be good enough. You’ve just got to hang in there. I think this is honestly just as big as the first two.”

Ashok had a 15-foot putt that lipped out on the 18th in the playoff, ending her bid for her first LPGA title. Lin made a 12-foot putt, and Green made a 4-footer to stay in the game.

Green finished second here last year and third the year before at Wilshire. She won $450,000 from the $3 million purse.

Cheyenne Knight, who had a two-shot lead going into the final round, closed with a 2-over 73 and tied for sixth.

Ruoning Yin won in Los Angeles last month at the DIO Implant LA Open at Palos Verdes Golf Club and had a chance to win again. She birdied the par-4 14th to take the lead and then birdied the par-5 15th to build a two-shot lead. But she finished with two bogeys for a 67 to fall to 8 under and miss the playoff.

She started the day with a mindset to have fun, so her caddie tried to just do that in relaying NBA playoff scores.

“When I was on hole 2, my caddie just talked to me, and he said, ‘Hey, do you want me to tell you the score?’ I was like, ‘Um, no. We’re just having fun here,’” Yin said. “Finally I found out he was talking about the Warriors versus the Kings.”

She tied for fourth with Ayaka Furue of Japan, who had a 65.

Nelly Korda, the No. 1 player in women’s golf, had a 67 and tied for sixth.

Topics: LPGA Hannah Green

Related

Mi Hyang Lee leads LPGA Tour event at Palos Verdes with 65
Golf
Mi Hyang Lee leads LPGA Tour event at Palos Verdes with 65
Boutier beats Hall in playoff to claim 3rd LPGA victory
Golf
Boutier beats Hall in playoff to claim 3rd LPGA victory

follow us

Latest updates

Daesh leader’s death propels Turkish role in regional security
Daesh leader’s death propels Turkish role in regional security
Saudi geospatial authority participates in UN World Data Forum
Saudi geospatial authority participates in UN World Data Forum
Over 200 people evacuated by Saudi Arabia from Sudan arrive in Jeddah
Over 200 people evacuated by Saudi Arabia from Sudan arrive in Jeddah
Guardian apologizes for ‘antisemitic’ cartoon of BBC chief
Guardian apologizes for ‘antisemitic’ cartoon of BBC chief
Merwas to hold music workshops for best of Saudi talent
Merwas to hold music workshops for best of Saudi talent

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.