Mohammed bin Salman Nonprofit City, Le Cordon Bleu sign deal to support culinary arts

RIYADH: Mohammed bin Salman Nonprofit City has signed an agreement with Le Cordon Bleu, one of the world’s leading centers of culinary arts and hospitality management institutions.
The agreement will support the establishment of an advanced institute of culinary arts within Mohammed bin Salman Nonprofit City and serve to support and develop talents both locally and globally.
The agreement was signed in the presence of David Henry, CEO of Mohammed bin Salman Nonprofit City; Andre Cointreau, president and CEO of Le Cordon Bleu; and Mayada Badr, CEO of the Culinary Arts Commission.
The establishment of the educational institute comes as part of the commission’s efforts to raise standards in the Kingdom’s culinary arts sector.
It makes international expertise accessible, as well as providing distinguished educational options by attracting the most prestigious culinary and hospitality academies and institutes to the Kingdom.
Henry said that Le Cordon Bleu will work toward the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, by providing ample opportunities for Saudis, while attracting international talent.
Cointreau said: “Saudi chefs are incredibly creative, and the culinary school will help them hone their basic and classical skills.”
Badr said: “We look forward to inspiring and motivating and building key skills to enable all learners to gain diverse cultural experience in the field of culinary arts.”