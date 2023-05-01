Madinat Jumeirah showcases artist Lorenzo Quinn’s works

The Arabian-inspired award-winning resort, Madinat Jumeirah has announced its partnership with Leila Heller Gallery and the internationally acclaimed artist Lorenzo Quinn. The partnership will see a selection of Quinn’s exquisite sculptures on display across the resort for a period of six months.

The joint venture was officially inaugurated with an event at the recently refurbished Malakiya Villas at Jumeirah Dar Al-Masyaf where guests had the opportunity to view Quinn’s sculptures and engage with the artist. Following the success of the event, the sculptures have remained at Al-Fayrooz lounge in Jumeirah Al-Qasr, along with other larger scales of his work, which are also on view at Jumeirah Al-Naseem and Jumeirah Mina A’Salam.

According to Peter Roth, regional vice president of Madinat Jumeirah and general manager of Jumeirah Al-Qasr, art has a powerful impact on people’s lives, as it can spark their imagination and enhance their experiences. He said: “We are thrilled to partner with Leila Heller Gallery and showcase the stunning works of Lorenzo Quinn. Through his art, Lorenzo Quinn transcends the boundaries of time and space, connecting people with the beauty of human emotion and the power of the natural world. Lorenzo’s sculptures seamlessly blend with the elegance and opulence of our resort, and we are eagerly looking forward to providing our guests with an extraordinary encounter of his outstanding creations.”

Quinn said: “By displaying my sculptures amidst the property’s stunning surroundings, we can create an elevated and emotionally uplifting environment for guests. Not only does this serve to awaken a sense of wonder, awe, and inspiration within them, but it also offers a unique opportunity for guests to reconnect with their personal stories and sense of belonging — a true reminder of home, even when away.”

Quinn’s work is renowned for conveying sentimental masterpieces exploring themes of love, family and relationships. His sculptures often combine traditional techniques with modern materials, creating a unique and captivating aesthetic that resonates with people around the world.

Leila Heller, owner of Leila Heller Gallery, said: “We are so excited to be collaborating with Madinat Jumeirah to showcase the work of global artist Lorenzo Quinn. A world-renowned sculptor, he is a contemporary Italian artist who was recently awarded a Guinness World Record for the largest sustainable sculpture with his recycled steel installation in Doha, Qatar for the 2022 World Cup.

“We are most thankful to Peter Roth, who initiated this collaboration, which led to the placement of eight large-scale sculptures and eight small-scale works on the grounds and in the lobbies of the Jumeirah Mina A’ Salam, Jumeirah Al-Naseem, and Jumeirah Al-Qasr. This is the beginning of a long-term relationship, which we eagerly look forward to.”