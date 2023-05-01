You are here

Madinat Jumeirah showcases artist Lorenzo Quinn’s works

Madinat Jumeirah showcases artist Lorenzo Quinn’s works
Lorenzo Quinn’s work is renowned for conveying sentimental masterpieces exploring themes of love, family and relationships.
Updated 01 May 2023
The Arabian-inspired award-winning resort, Madinat Jumeirah has announced its partnership with Leila Heller Gallery and the internationally acclaimed artist Lorenzo Quinn. The partnership will see a selection of Quinn’s exquisite sculptures on display across the resort for a period of six months.

The joint venture was officially inaugurated with an event at the recently refurbished Malakiya Villas at Jumeirah Dar Al-Masyaf where guests had the opportunity to view Quinn’s sculptures and engage with the artist. Following the success of the event, the sculptures have remained at Al-Fayrooz lounge in Jumeirah Al-Qasr, along with other larger scales of his work, which are also on view at Jumeirah Al-Naseem and Jumeirah Mina A’Salam.

According to Peter Roth, regional vice president of Madinat Jumeirah and general manager of Jumeirah Al-Qasr, art has a powerful impact on people’s lives, as it can spark their imagination and enhance their experiences. He said: “We are thrilled to partner with Leila Heller Gallery and showcase the stunning works of Lorenzo Quinn. Through his art, Lorenzo Quinn transcends the boundaries of time and space, connecting people with the beauty of human emotion and the power of the natural world. Lorenzo’s sculptures seamlessly blend with the elegance and opulence of our resort, and we are eagerly looking forward to providing our guests with an extraordinary encounter of his outstanding creations.”

Quinn said: “By displaying my sculptures amidst the property’s stunning surroundings, we can create an elevated and emotionally uplifting environment for guests. Not only does this serve to awaken a sense of wonder, awe, and inspiration within them, but it also offers a unique opportunity for guests to reconnect with their personal stories and sense of belonging — a true reminder of home, even when away.”

Quinn’s work is renowned for conveying sentimental masterpieces exploring themes of love, family and relationships. His sculptures often combine traditional techniques with modern materials, creating a unique and captivating aesthetic that resonates with people around the world.

Leila Heller, owner of Leila Heller Gallery, said: “We are so excited to be collaborating with Madinat Jumeirah to showcase the work of global artist Lorenzo Quinn. A world-renowned sculptor, he is a contemporary Italian artist who was recently awarded a Guinness World Record for the largest sustainable sculpture with his recycled steel installation in Doha, Qatar for the 2022 World Cup. 

“We are most thankful to Peter Roth, who initiated this collaboration, which led to the placement of eight large-scale sculptures and eight small-scale works on the grounds and in the lobbies of the Jumeirah Mina A’ Salam, Jumeirah Al-Naseem, and Jumeirah Al-Qasr. This is the beginning of a long-term relationship, which we eagerly look forward to.”

Community Jameel Saudi, a member of the global network of the Abdul Latif Jameel Global Education Lab of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, has launched the 7th edition of the StartSmart Competition, with registration closing on June 16 on the competition website. The annual competition, organized by Bab Rizq Jameel, is one of the most renowned entrepreneurship competitions in the Kingdom and seeks to strengthen the Saudi entrepreneurship ecosystem, empower entrepreneurs and encourage innovation. 

The competition is open to Saudi entrepreneurs of all ages, irrespective of financial status. The winning teams will receive monetary prizes in addition to other benefits, to be announced at a later stage. Participants can compete in one of four categories: Idea Track, Startups Track, Social Enterprise Track, and the newly launched Environment Track. The organizers will hold a series of introductory tours in Saudi cities to familiarize entrepreneurs with the criteria and mechanisms for entering the competition and help them complete their submissions.

Spanning five months, the competition will offer participating teams the opportunity to receive training from prominent entrepreneurship experts in Saudi Arabia. It will also facilitate access to mentorship sessions for guidance and counseling, with opportunities to network with investors and industry leaders. 

Dr. May Taibah, member of the board of trustees at Community Jameel Saudi and director of Bab Rizq Jameel, said: “Over the years, StartSmart has proven to be instrumental in providing knowledge, networking, training and funding to Saudi entrepreneurs, enabling them to turn their ideas into startups and accelerate their growth and contribution to the economy.”

Mohammed Abdul Ghaffar, manager for social initiatives at Community Jameel Saudi, added: “Community Jameel Saudi’s commitment to contributing to Vision 2030 has continuously motivated us to achieve social, economic and environmental prosperity. StartSmart acts as a catalyst for Saudi youth to enter the field of entrepreneurship from its broadest doors. It encourages them to excel and compete in a platform that provides them with support and guidance to reach new horizons of success and growth.”

The competition has achieved an unparalleled success since its inception in 2016, empowering 8,500 entrepreneurs, awarding more than SR1.4 million ($373,333) in cash prizes to the winners, and creating more than 200 jobs over the years. Notably, the last edition of the competition was held under the auspices of the governorate of Madinah and in the presence of Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman.

The last StartSmart Competition also hosted other diverse activities, such as a successful conference, which hosted around 23 speakers and panelists and was attended by about 10,000 people from Saudi Arabia and abroad. These sessions provided a platform for exchanging insights and ideas on the importance of innovation in entrepreneurship and how to use frameworks and competencies to create a positive impact for the local community.

Xiaomi, a global technology company, recently opened its biggest flagship store in the UAE at the Dubai Mall. The official store opening took place on April 26 at an event attended by technology enthusiasts and Xiaomi fans across the country. The inauguration took place in the presence of Ronnie Wang, general manager of Xiaomi Middle East and Levant; Arjun Batra, country manager of Xiaomi UAE; Tony Qin, head of Xiaomi Middle East Retail; Ria Yu, C1 general manager; and Yuchen Han, C1 retail general manager.

“Xiaomi’s Dubai Mall store is a testament to the company’s commitment to expanding its presence in the Middle East. It is a significant milestone for Xiaomi in bringing its innovative products closer to customers in the region,” the company said.

The store covers 6,600 square feet, making it Xiaomi’s biggest flagship store in the Middle East and one of Xiaomi’s biggest in the world.

“Our commitment to making quality technology accessible to everyone is reflected in our Dubai Mall store, the largest Xiaomi store in the world among our 1,400 stores worldwide, excluding China and India. Since the first Xiaomi store opening in 2017, Xiaomi has been bringing the concept of smart homes into daily lives. We are grateful for our consumers and Mi fans’ unwavering support and promise to provide better quality products and the best shopping experience possible,” said Batra.

The event began with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, which was followed by a range of interactive activities for the attendees to participate in. As the event progressed, the crowd was thrilled to see the cyber dog make an appearance on stage, which added to the excitement of the event.

The opening was attended by numerous top influencers, including Ajman Khan and Roman Khan, who actively engaged with their fans and followers present at the event.

Among the products displayed are smartphones, laptops, smart devices and home appliances, featuring the latest Redmi Note 12 series, Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Ultra, Xiaomi 13 and more. The store’s design aligns with Xiaomi’s global branding standards, creating an immersive and interactive environment. Customers can test Xiaomi’s latest products, explore their features and capabilities, and learn about technology trends.

In celebration of the opening of the new store, Xiaomi is offering a 50 percent discount on all products to the first 350 customers, and a 30 percent discount to the next 400.

Al-Masaood Automobiles, the exclusive distributor for Nissan in Abu Dhabi, Al-Ain and the western region, is supporting Nissan Middle East in their initiative to prevent the sale and distribution of counterfeit spare products in the region. The campaign, which also involves key government and private sector stakeholders including Abu Dhabi Customs, includes extensive training and workshops for everyone within the ecosystem to identify the very subtle differences between genuine and counterfeit parts, particularly brake pads, spark plugs and oil filters.

“Counterfeit products pose an inherent threat to customers,” said Harmeet Singh, Al-Masaood Automobile’s after-sales director. “As these products do not go through the stringent quality control processes at Nissan, their usage may be detrimental to the vehicles, and in some cases, counterfeit spare parts may lead to situations where the drivers of the cars and their passengers may be injured or worse. Therefore, it is imperative that we invest our efforts to prevent these products from making it to the market at all.”

Within this initiative, Al-Masaood Automobiles has been holding training sessions with Abu Dhabi Customs officials to educate them on how to differentiate between genuine Nissan spare parts and illicit, counterfeit parts. The program also saw the development of an agreement with Abu Dhabi Customs whereby the authority would inform Al-Masaood Automobiles of any Nissan spare part shipments about to enter the emirate via sea to be able to identify early on whether it is a legitimate Nissan spare parts shipment or a parallel, “grey-market” import. Similar training is planned for customs officials in Al-Ain.

“The key to success is partnership, and we are thrilled to be working with both Nissan Middle East and Abu Dhabi Customs on this very important initiative,” added Singh. “Customer experience sits at the heart of our ethos here at Al-Masaood Automobiles, and customer safety is therefore not only paramount for us — it’s of the highest priority.”

Homegrown foodtech startup Switch Foods has announced the successful launch of Abu Dhabi’s first state-of-the-art exclusive plant-based meat production facility, located at KEZAD, Abu Dhabi.

Inaugurated in the presence of Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, minister of climate change and environment of the UAE, the cutting-edge facility represents a significant milestone for the UAE’s burgeoning plant-based food industry, aligning with the UAE’s National Food Security Strategy 2051, which aims to promote food security through sustainable innovations and diversified food sources.

Almheiri said: “The food and agriculture sector faces the critical challenge of climate change. We must ensure a healthy and reliable food supply for our people while recognizing that global food systems account for over a fourth of greenhouse gas emissions. Plant-based meat generates 30 to 90 percent fewer greenhouse gas emissions than conventional meat and contributes to a more sustainable food supply.”

She added: “The inauguration of Switch Foods’ facility is timely as we celebrate the Year of Sustainability and prepare to host COP28 later this year. Our track-record will speak volumes to the world as we focus on a solutions-COP that outlines realistic action for mitigation, adaptation, loss and damage, and climate finance.” 

The 100 percent GMO-free, soy-free, allergen-free, gluten-free, vegan, and halal-certified product lineup includes kabab, kafta, sujuk, minced meat and burger patties.

Saeed Al-Bahri Al-Ameri, director general of Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, welcomed the establishment of the facility, stressing its importance in increasing local production to fulfill consumers’ demand for protein by providing alternative sources to animal meat.

Abdullah Al-Hameli, CEO of Economic Cities and Free Zones, AD Ports Group, said: “It is a proud moment for us at AD Ports Group and KEZAD to be adding an innovative venture like Switch Foods to our well-developed food ecosystem. Innovation and sustainability are key components of our strategic aim of making the UAE the world leader in food security by 2051, with the support of our visionary leadership. Companies like Switch Foods go a long way in supporting this aim of minimizing our reliance on food imports.”

According to statista.com, the value of meat-substitute products in the UAE is rising, growing annually by 27.19 percent (CAGR 2023-2027). With this robust trajectory, Switch Foods is ideally positioned to meet the UAE’s demand for plant-based meat alternatives.

Edward Hamod, founder and CEO of Switch Foods, said: “We aim to lead the transition to sustainable food systems by introducing localized,
innovative plant-based meat alternatives that are healthier for both the environment and consumers. Switch Foods’ new facility is a testament to the company’s dedication to providing sustainable food solutions and aligns with the UAE’s Year of Sustainability initiative and the country’s COP28 objectives.”

Switch Foods’ facility in KEZAD spans a 20,000 square feet plot and includes built-to-order equipment from leading global technology providers, a high-tech laboratory, an innovation center, cold storage areas, preparation areas, logistics areas and offices.

In keeping with the overarching theme of Arabian Travel Market 2023, UAE-headquartered hospitality company TIME Hotels will reaffirm its position as a steadfast advocate of sustainability during the four-day regional exhibition. From the design and production of its exhibition stand, to the eco practices on display, TIME Hotels will demonstrate its impressive environmental credentials at ATM 2023. 

From a design perspective, the TIME exhibition stand at ATM has been made from recycled materials, with the structure painted with biodegradable paint — a more eco-friendly alternative to toxin-based paints that take longer to break down. LED lighting illuminates the stand, which is more energy efficient and has a longer life span. To minimize the carbon footprint involved in the whole process, materials were delivered to the venue in a single trip.

The stand will be reused at future events for the next three years (for the 2024 and 2025 editions of ATM) and materials will be stored in a sustainably run warehouse. Any materials that are not able to be reused will be taken to licensed recycling centers so that their journey can continue elsewhere.

CEO of TIME Hotels Mohamed Awadalla said: “In the past decade, TIME Hotels has successfully implemented a number of market-leading environmental initiatives. We are delighted that sustainability takes the spotlight at ATM 2023 and look forward to sharing the latest news on our environmental practices. We have thought about every detail for our presence at ATM to ensure the sustainable goals and initiatives of TIME Hotels are met onsite.”

Visitors to the TIME Hotels stand at ATM 2023 will be able to learn about the hydroelectric energy and hydroponic farming initiatives at its properties in Egypt and Morocco. Hydroelectric energy is one of the oldest and largest sources of renewable energy, which uses the natural flow of moving water to generate electricity, which can then be stored and used for power. The version showcased is a scaled example of what has been implemented and will also be used to power elements of the stand during ATM.

Outside of ATM, TIME Hotels has implemented various initiatives to support the net-zero drive. 

These include the installation of electric vehicle chargers at two of its Dubai properties, joining a Recycle, Reforest, Repeat initiative with the Emirates Environmental Group, implementing several environmental policies over the past 12 months, such as tracking the amount of gasoline, diesel and LPG consumed to monitor and ultimately reduce its carbon footprint. TIME has also achieved a goal of reducing single-use plastic use by 90 percent in 2022 and is on target to make this 100 percent in 2023.

