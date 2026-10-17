Some flavors you recognize before you even taste them, such as coffee by its aroma or fresh bread by the crunch of its crust. Seeds have their own signature: a crack, a brief pause, and your hand reaches for the pack again. People take them on the road, open them during a sports match, and share them with friends. But behind the familiar crunch, Golden Gift products hold something more.

From the Tambov region to 37 countries

AgroSouz has its own secret to building popular snack brands. Today, the company’s products are sold in 37 countries. Its portfolio includes nine brands, among them Golden Gift, Stanichnye and Tambovsky Volk, which are familiar to many consumers. Golden Gift has become the company’s calling card in international markets.

Quality behind every crunch

Under the Golden Gift brand, the company produces a wide range of snacks: sunflower and pumpkin seeds, as well as peanuts in a variety of spices and flavors. In every product, buyers notice the same things right away: the quality of the raw materials, the roast, the aroma, and the crunch. At the production site, incoming raw materials are inspected and every key stage is controlled, from preparation to packing. This work is built on the FSSC 22000 food safety management system, which sets requirements for controlling risks and production processes. BioPack packaging helps preserve the flavor of the products on their way to customers anywhere in the world.

A golden surprise inside

However, the secret of Golden Gift lies in more than its flavor. As part of the signature “Find Your Gold” promotion, a real gold pendant shaped like a seed, a symbol of luck and success, can be found inside select packs. Every pack holds a little intrigue, and the familiar crunch could be the start of a lucky story worth sharing.

Russian flavors at Saudi Food Show

From Sept. 27 to 29, Jeddah hosted Saudi Food Show 2026, an international exhibition of food, beverages, and technologies. The “Made in Russia” national brand pavilion was once again part of the event.

The pavilion brought together 19 companies from Siberia, the Urals, the Volga region, and southern, northwestern, and central Russia. Most participants hold the “Made in Russia” certificate. Among them were Solomon Trade, AgroSouz’s official distributor; VIMA, which showcased juices and other beverages; AM-AM, a baby food producer; and other companies.

Participation in the exhibition is part of the “Made in Russia” national brand promotion program, run by the Russian Export Center. The program combines voluntary certification with marketing and advertising support to help Russian producers promote their products in international markets. Visitors to the pavilion could see meat and dairy products, baby food, snacks, canned goods, vegetable oils, grains and legumes, cereals, flour, and soft drinks. The exhibition gave visitors an opportunity to explore the range of products that Russian companies are ready to supply to the Saudi Arabian market.

Over the three days of the exhibition, participants in the “Made in Russia” pavilion held 419 B2B meetings with an export potential of $77 million.

Made in Russia: New horizons for the brand

Every year, Solomon Trade takes part in the national Exporter of the Year competition and earns well-deserved awards. This year, the company won the federal stage of the national Exporter of the Year award in the Exporter of the Year in Ready-to-Eat Food category. At Saudi Food Show, an introduction to Golden Gift began with a tasting: a pack opens, the aroma of roasted seeds rises, the crunch is heard, and the flavor speaks for itself.

Golden Gift’s rapid expansion into global markets is part of a bigger story about Russian producers. The “Made in Russia” national brand promotion program helps make it possible. For AgroSouz, it is a chance to show how snacks created in the Tambov region find their place among international partners and consumers.

The story of Golden Gift begins with flavor, and the intrigue lasts until the pack is opened. Wherever these seeds end up, that first crunch needs no translation. And one day, for someone, it may bring a golden lucky charm as well.