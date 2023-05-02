You are here

  • Home
  • Sudanese fleeing clashes flood port city, borders with Egypt
Sudan Unrest
Sudan Unrest

Sudanese fleeing clashes flood port city, borders with Egypt

Sudanese fleeing clashes flood port city, borders with Egypt
Civilians fleeing from fighting in Sudan arrive at the Argeen land port on the upper reaches of the Nile in Aswan, Egypt (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6y29d

Updated 02 May 2023
AP

Sudanese fleeing clashes flood port city, borders with Egypt

Sudanese fleeing clashes flood port city, borders with Egypt
  • Many exhausted Sudanese and foreigners arrive at Port Sudan, the country’s main seaport
  • Others have been driven in buses and trucks, seeking shelter in Egypt, Sudan’s northern neighbor
Updated 02 May 2023
AP

CAIRO: Sudanese fleeing the fighting between rival generals in their capital flooded an already overwhelmed city on the Red Sea and Sudan’s northern borders with Egypt, as explosions and gunfire echoed Monday in Khartoum.
Many exhausted Sudanese and foreigners arrived in Port Sudan, the country’s main seaport, joining thousands who have waited for days to be evacuated out of the chaos-stricken nation. Others have been driven in packed buses and trucks, seeking shelter in Egypt, Sudan’s northern neighbor.
“Much of the capital has become empty,” said Abdalla Al-Fatih, a Khartoum resident, “all (residents of) our street fled the war.”
The fighting, now in its third week, has turned Khartoum and its neighboring city of Omdurman into a battlefield. Fierce clashes taking place inside residential neighborhoods that have become “ghost areas,” residents say.
The conflict, which capped months of worsening tensions, pits the military, led by Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, against a rival paramilitary group called the Rapid Support Forces, commanded by Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.
Al-Fatih’s family managed to get out of Khartoum over the weekend after they spent the past two weeks trapped in their home in Khartoum’s neighborhood of Kafouri, a major flashpoint since the fighting broke out on April 15.
They arrived in Port Sudan late Monday, after an exhausting 20-hour trip, he said. There, they found thousands, including many women and children, camping outside the port area. Many had been there for more than a week, with no food and other services, he said.
Port Sudan has become a hub for foreign governments to evacuate their citizens air and sea.
At the congested crossing points with Egypt, thousands of families have waited for days inside buses or sought temporary shelter in the border city of Wadi Halfa to finalize their paperwork to be allowed into Egypt.
Yusuf Abdel-Rahman is a Sudanese university student who crossed into Egypt along his family, through the Ashkit crossing point late Monday. They spent their night at a community hostel in Egypt’s southern city of Aswan, and plan to board a train to Cairo later Tuesday, he said.
Abdel-Rahman’s family went first to the Arqin crossing point over the weekend. It was overcrowded and they couldn’t reach the customs area. They then decided to move to the Ashkit crossing after they heard from people there that the crossing would be easier, he said.
“It’s a chaotic situation (in Arqin),” he said over the phone. “Women, children and patients are stranded in the desert with no food, no water.”
Abdel-Rahman reported widespread destruction and looting particularly in upscale neighborhood in the capital. He said a neighbor told them by phone said armed men in RSF uniform stormed their home in Khartoum’s Amarat neighborhood on Friday, a day after they fled the capital. Many Sudanese have taken to social media to complain that their homes were stormed and looted by armed men.
“We are lucky” that they didn’t at home at the time of storming,” he said. “We could be ended up dead bodies.”
Tens of thousands have already fled Sudan to neighboring countries, including Egypt, Chad, South Sudan, Central African Republic and Ethiopia. And the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi warned that the number could surpass 800,000.
“We hope it doesn’t come to that, but if violence doesn’t stop we will see more people forced to flee Sudan seeking safety,” he wrote on Twitter Monday.
Early Monday sounds of explosions and gunfire echoed though many parts of the capital, with fierce clashes taking place around the military’s headquarters, the international airport and the Republican Palace in Khartoum, residents reported. The military’s warplanes were seen flying overhead across the capital, they said.
The fighting has come despite both sides declared Sunday a second, three-day extension of a humanitarian cease-fire to allow safe corridors for health care workers and aid agencies working in the capital.
“The war never stopped,” said Atiya Abdalla Atiya, Secretary of the Doctors’ Syndicate. “Doctors can’s move safely. Hospitals were still occupied.”
Morgues across the capital are overcrowded with dead bodies and people were still unable to collect their dead to bury, he said. Many injured also did not have access to hospitals, he added.
At least 436 civilians have been killed and more than 1,200 injured since the fighting began, according to figures on Monday by the Doctors’ Syndicate, which tracks civilian casualties. As of a week ago, the Sudanese Health Ministry had counted at least 530 people killed, including civilians and combatants, with another 4,500 wounded, but those figures haven’t been updated since.
The power struggle has derailed Sudan’s efforts to restore its democratic transition, which was derailed in Oct. 2021 when then allied generals, Burhan and Dagalo, removed a western backed transitional government in a coup.

Topics: Sudan Unrest Sudan Egypt

Related

US citizens and other nationalities disembark from a US Navy fast transport ship to escape the conflict, at the Jeddah Sea Port.
Middle-East
More than 800,000 may flee Sudan violence: UN
Sudan conflict descending into ‘full blown catastrophe,’ UN officials warn
Middle-East
Sudan conflict descending into ‘full blown catastrophe,’ UN officials warn

US, Turkiye cooperate on terrorism-related sanctions -Treasury

US, Turkiye cooperate on terrorism-related sanctions -Treasury
Updated 12 min 48 sec ago
Reuters

US, Turkiye cooperate on terrorism-related sanctions -Treasury

US, Turkiye cooperate on terrorism-related sanctions -Treasury
  • The actions target Omar Alsheak, a leader of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham group, and Kubilay Sari, who has received funds in Turkey from donors for Katibat al-Tawhid wal-Jihad
Updated 12 min 48 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: The United States worked together to impose terrorism-related sanctions on two individuals linked to funding two Syria-based groups already sanctioned by the US and United Nations, the Treasury Department said on Tuesday.
The actions target Omar Alsheak, a leader of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham group, and Kubilay Sari, who has received funds in Turkiye from donors for Katibat Al-Tawhid wal-Jihad, the department said in a statement.
“As terrorist groups continue to seek access to the international financial system, collaboration with our partners increases our ability to more effectively disrupt these facilitation networks,” said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson.
The new designations follow joint US-Turkish actions on Jan. 5 that target a key financial network of Daesh, Treasury said.

Topics: Syria US Treasury Department Katibat al-Tawhid wal-Jihad Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham group

Related

US imposes sanctions on network supporting Iran’s drone, military programs
World
US imposes sanctions on network supporting Iran’s drone, military programs
UK, US sanction art dealer with suspected ties to Hezbollah
Middle-East
UK, US sanction art dealer with suspected ties to Hezbollah

Former Iranian politician executed in January was UK spy

Former Iranian politician executed in January was UK spy
Updated 54 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

Former Iranian politician executed in January was UK spy

Former Iranian politician executed in January was UK spy
  • Alireza Akbari, hanged by the regime in Tehran, passed secrets to MI6 for 15 years
  • He identified Fordow nuclear site, senior figures including Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the scientist assassinated by Israel in 2020
Updated 54 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: British intelligence officials have admitted Alireza Akbari, the former Iranian deputy defense minister executed by the regime earlier this year, was an MI6 spy.
Akbari, 62, passed information to the UK from 2004 for 15 years, including details about Iran’s nuclear program.
A New York Times report claimed that British intelligence officers told Israeli officials during a meeting in Tel Aviv in 2008 that the UK had infiltrated the Iranian regime, allowing it to identify a secret uranium enrichment facility at Fordow, 20 miles from the city of Qom.
The information was made public by former US President Barack Obama at the 2009 G20 Summit in Pittsburgh, who added that Iran was “endangering the global nonproliferation regime.”
An Israeli official at the time said other intelligence agencies were “shocked” at the information MI6 was able to glean from inside Iran about the Fordow site.
Akbari also passed details to MI6 about more than 100 senior Iranian figures, including Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the so-called “father of the Iranian bomb” assassinated by Israel in 2020.
A deeply religious hard-line former soldier, Akbari was vocal in his support of Iran’s nuclear program, and was chosen to meet UN Security Council ambassadors in 2004 to assuage fears over Tehran’s plans to develop weapons.
It was around that time, the Iranian regime claims, that Akbari became a spy, receiving £2 million ($2.49 million) from MI6 as well as UK visas for his family.
He retired from his work in Iran’s government in 2008, but remained an adviser to the Supreme National Security Council.
He was later detained and questioned for months on suspicion of being a spy, before being released, after which he moved to London with his family and became a UK citizen.
He traveled back to Iran at least three times, being detained during his final trip to Tehran in 2019, again on suspicion of espionage after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps received information linking him to the Fordow revelations from Russian intelligence.
He was held in the notorious Evin Prison, and on Jan. 11 this year was denounced as a “super spy” by the regime.
He made a public confession, broadcast on Iranian TV, which he later claimed was made following prolonged torture.
“I was interrogated and tortured for over 3,500 hours in 10 months. By using the force of a gun and making death threats they made me confess to false and baseless claims,” Akbari said in a video obtained by BBC Persian.
Akbari was hanged on Jan. 14. His execution was condemned by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who called it a “callous and cowardly act carried out by a barbaric regime.”
Akbari’s family denies he was a British intelligence asset, claiming he was a victim of internal political power struggles in Iran.
One relative told The Telegraph: “He was a good man who was devoted to his family. Brutal regimes do this to good people and unfortunately this was one of those cases.
“I have fond memories of him visiting us pretty much every Iranian new year regardless of his work schedule. He was kind to me when I was growing up. I remember his smiles.
“As I got older he could see that I was not a supporter of the regime but, regardless of that, because we were family members, he was always kind to me.”
Another relative praised the UK government for its efforts to have Akbari released, telling The Telegraph: “I appreciate what the British government did... but they’re dealing with an unsavory regime that has no regard for human life.”

Topics: Iran British Alireza Akbari MI6

Related

UK vows more action against Iran after execution
Middle-East
UK vows more action against Iran after execution
British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari was executed in January. (File/AFP)
Middle-East
UK PM says Iran must give answers on British-Iranian national Akbari

British girl, 3, stuck in Sudan after mom denied entry to evacuation flight

British girl, 3, stuck in Sudan after mom denied entry to evacuation flight
Updated 02 May 2023
Arab News

British girl, 3, stuck in Sudan after mom denied entry to evacuation flight

British girl, 3, stuck in Sudan after mom denied entry to evacuation flight
  • Husband claims UK diplomats ‘changed their mind’ because Amina Idris lacked visa
  • British evacuation efforts turn to Port Sudan, where Saudi Arabia playing leading role
Updated 02 May 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A three-year-old British girl in Sudan was denied entry to a UK evacuation flight along with her mother, the child’s father told The Times newspaper.

Amar Idris said that his wife, Amina, 41, and daughter, Samrin, had fled fighting in Khartoum to travel to Port Sudan on the Red Sea.

The city’s airport hosted the UK’s last airlift from the country on Monday, which the mother and daughter had attempted to board.

But Idris said that British officials blocked Amina from boarding because she lacked a UK visa. They then told the mother that her daughter could not be placed on the flight alone.

He said: “This morning they (British diplomats) said they would take the child on the flight by herself. Then they came back and said they couldn’t take the child without her mother. They changed their mind.”

The mother and daughter had earlier left Khartoum after their home was struck in a bombing campaign. Samrin’s UK passport was left in the house during the chaos.

Idris warned that his wife’s health was “rapidly deteriorating” because she had gone without clean drinking water for several days.

Roza Mohamed, Samrin’s aunt, said: “I have contacted the Foreign Office four times and begged them to take Samrin.”

The UK government on Monday announced that it would end evacuation flights from the Wadi Saeedna airbase north of Khartoum amid a drop in British nationals applying for seats.

The diplomatic team in Port Sudan will now serve as the communication point for remaining British nationals seeking to leave the country by commercial means.

In a statement, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly hailed British evacuation efforts and praised embassy staff.

He said: “As the focus turns to humanitarian and diplomatic efforts, we will continue to do all we can to press for a long-term ceasefire and an immediate end to the violence in Sudan.”

Separately, a British Sudanese dual citizen from Birmingham, Adam Qumar Ibrahim, told The Times that his newly married cousin refused to board an evacuation flight from the country after his wife was refused entry.

Ibrahim’s cousin, Abbas Adam, had traveled to Sudan in February for his wedding, but had sought to leave the country along with his wife as fighting broke out between the government and Rapid Support Forces paramilitary.

Ibrahim said: “When the fighting started, he tried to come back to the UK and register himself and his wife with the Foreign Office.

“He spent three days in the airport, and they refused to take his wife. They said to him ‘if you want to go, we can take you but if you want to take your wife we can’t.’

“That is a very bad way of handling it. The British government should have believed them and brought them over and they can do the visa checks once they are safe.”

Saudi Arabia is playing a leading role in planning evacuation efforts from Port Sudan across the Red Sea.

Hundreds of refugees from Sudan, including 28 Britons, arrived in Jeddah on Monday on a US Navy vessel.

So far, more than 5,000 refugees have arrived in the Kingdom during international evacuation efforts.

Topics: Sudan Unrest

Related

Sudan: BBC News Arabic launches emergency radio service
Media
Sudan: BBC News Arabic launches emergency radio service
Sudanese fleeing clashes flood port city, borders with Egypt
Middle-East
Sudanese fleeing clashes flood port city, borders with Egypt

Tensions rise in Gaza after Palestinian fighter on hunger strike dies in Israeli custody

Palestinians hold pictures of Khader Adnan, a leader in the militant Islamic Jihad group, who died in Israeli prison.
Palestinians hold pictures of Khader Adnan, a leader in the militant Islamic Jihad group, who died in Israeli prison.
Updated 54 min 22 sec ago
HAZEM BALOUSHA

Tensions rise in Gaza after Palestinian fighter on hunger strike dies in Israeli custody

Palestinians hold pictures of Khader Adnan, a leader in the militant Islamic Jihad group, who died in Israeli prison.
  • On Tuesday, the 45-year-old became the first long-term hunger striker to die in Israeli custody
  • For administrative detainees, hunger strikes are often the last recourse
Updated 54 min 22 sec ago
HAZEM BALOUSHA

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: Khader Adnan, a high-profile Palestinian prisoner, died in Israeli custody on Tuesday, after staging a hunger strike for 86 days.

Adnan, a leader in the militant Islamic Jihad group, began staging protracted hunger strikes more than a decade ago, introducing a new form of protest against Israel’s mass detention of Palestinians without charge or trial.

On Tuesday, the 45-year-old became the first long-term hunger striker to die in Israeli custody.

As Israeli-Palestinian violence has spiked, the number of administrative detainees has risen to more than 1,000 over the past year, the highest number in two decades.

For administrative detainees, hunger strikes are often the last recourse. Several have staged hunger strikes lasting several months, often becoming dangerously ill. Previous Israeli governments have at times conceded to some of their demands to avoid deaths in custody.

This time, warnings about Adnan’s deteriorating health were ignored, said the advocacy group Physicians for Human Rights Israel.

The group and Adnan’s lawyer said they had asked Israeli authorities to move him from his cell to a hospital where his condition could best be monitored. The rights group said a doctor who visited Adnan several days ago warned that his life was in danger.

In retaliation, Palestinian factions fired at least three rockets toward Israeli towns on Tuesday morning from the Gaza Strip, without a specific group claiming responsibility.

The Israel Defense Forces announced that it had detected three shells fired from the Gaza Strip, all of which fell in an open area and were not intercepted by the Iron Dome defense system.

Ziyad Al-Nakhala, secretary-general of Islamic Jihad, said: “Sheikh Khader will remain a great symbol of our people, symbol of freedom fighters in the world, and a high flag in our march toward Jerusalem.”

“(We express) our loyalty today to all the martyrs and to Sheikh Khader Adnan, and to those who will join the ranks of the blessed martyrs,” he added.

“We will not leave the path of jihad and resistance until our land is liberated from the Zionist murderers and criminals,” Al-Nakhala said.

Local Palestinian media quoted sources saying that the leaders of the Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip canceled travel plans to attend a meeting of their political bureau.

The sources added that efforts were being made by various local and international parties to prevent an escalation and a return to a new confrontation in the besieged enclave.

The Palestinian Al-Quds newspaper reported, quoting informed sources: “Islamic Jihad is still conducting internal discussions about its response amid Arab and international contacts and pressures on the movement to refrain from responding.”

Adnan was from Arraba, Jenin in the northern West Bank. He was arrested 12 times under administrative detention, and had been on five hunger strike since 2012.

Ismail Haniyeh, head of the Hamas political bureau residing in Qatar, contacted Al-Nakhala, residing in Lebanon, following Adnan’s death.

Haniyeh said later: “This is an open battle against the occupation, and our people are rising up against it around the clock.”

The Gaza Strip has witnessed dozens of rounds of fighting with Israel since Hamas took control in mid-2007, the most prominent of which was in May 2021.

Hussam Badran, a member of the political bureau of Hamas, said: “This heinous crime shows the true face of the abhorrent occupation, which abandoned all meanings of humanity by assassinating Adnan in its prison, by neglecting him medically, in addition to his administrative detention without charge or trial more than once.”

Muhammad Al-Hindi, a member of the political bureau of Islamic Jihad and official in charge of its political department, said: “The enemy will pay for this crime and the price for all its crimes against our prisoners and our people, God willing.”

Islamic Jihad had two rounds of escalation in the Gaza Strip, without the participation of Hamas: first following the assassination by Israel of one of its military leaders, Baha Abu Al-Atta, in 2019, and, second, after the assassination of its military leaders in 2022.

Palestinians gathered in front of the headquarters of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Gaza City to condemn Adnan’s death.

They carried placards that read “Khader Adnan, a revolutionary, a striker, and a martyr.”

Topics: Israel Palestine Khader Adnan

Related

Special Palestinian prisoner on hunger strike ‘could die at any moment’
Middle-East
Palestinian prisoner on hunger strike ‘could die at any moment’
Resistance wins: Palestinian is freed after 56-day hunger strike
Middle-East
Resistance wins: Palestinian is freed after 56-day hunger strike

Israeli strikes kill soldier, put Aleppo airport out of service: state media

Israeli F-15 fighter jets perform during an air show over the beach in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv on May 5, 2022. (AFP
Israeli F-15 fighter jets perform during an air show over the beach in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv on May 5, 2022. (AFP
Updated 02 May 2023
AFP

Israeli strikes kill soldier, put Aleppo airport out of service: state media

Israeli F-15 fighter jets perform during an air show over the beach in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv on May 5, 2022. (AFP
  • Britain-based opposition war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the strike targeted a munitions depot by the airport
Updated 02 May 2023
AFP

DAMASCUS: Israeli strikes targeted north Syria’s Aleppo province late Monday, killing a solider and wounding seven people including two civilians and putting the area’s international airport out of service, state media reported.
“At around 11:35 p.m. (2035 GMT)... the Israeli enemy carried out an air attack with several missiles... targeting Aleppo international airport and a number of sites in the vicinity of Aleppo,” state news agency SANA said, citing a military source.
“A soldier was killed and seven people were wounded including two civilians,” SANA said, reporting “material losses” and that “Aleppo airport was put out of service.”
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported “a number of explosions in the area of Aleppo international airport and the Nayrab military airfield in Aleppo province... which led to a fire at a munitions depot.”
The Britain-based war monitor said there was “heavy material damage at both airports.”
It also said “Israeli missiles fell on defense factories in the Safireh area” of Aleppo province, “causing material damage.”
During more than a decade of war in Syria, Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes on its territory, primarily targeting Iran-backed forces and Lebanese Hezbollah fighters as well as Syrian army positions.
While Israel rarely comments on the strikes it carries out on Syria, it has repeatedly said it will not allow its arch-foe Iran to extend its footprint in the war-torn country.
Iran-backed militias have a heavy presence in the Aleppo region after providing key ground support to the army in its recapture of rebel-held districts of the city in 2016.
On March 22, an Israeli missile strike destroyed a suspected arms depot used by Iran-backed militias at Aleppo airport, the Observatory said at the time, with authorities saying that raid put the airport out of service.
On March 7, three people were killed in an Israeli strike on the airport that also brought air traffic to a halt.

 

Topics: Syria Israel

Related

Mourners carry the body of a Palestinian teenager who was killed in an Israeli raid in Jericho. (Reuters)
Middle-East
Palestinian boy, 17, shot by Israeli army buried in Jericho
Israeli checkpoints, settler attacks torment Palestinians
Middle-East
Israeli checkpoints, settler attacks torment Palestinians

Latest updates

Saudi FM discusses situation in Sudan with African Union Commission chairperson
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and the chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat.
US, Turkiye cooperate on terrorism-related sanctions -Treasury
US, Turkiye cooperate on terrorism-related sanctions -Treasury
XP Music Futures, YouTube collaborate to support Saudi music industry
XP Music Futures, YouTube collaborate to support Saudi music industry
Saudi Tourism Authority signs MoU with Visa to develop region’s first tourism data lab 
Saudi Tourism Authority signs MoU with Visa to develop region’s first tourism data lab 
Wolfsburg back in Women’s Champions League final
Wolfsburg back in Women’s Champions League final

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.