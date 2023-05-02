UAE sends humanitarian aid for Sudanese refugees in Chad

DUBAI: A plane filled with food took off from the UAE on Tuesday bound for Abeche Airport in Chad, as part of an effort to provide urgently needed humanitarian aid for refugees fleeing the conflict in Sudan, the Emirates News Agency reported.
The aim of the Emirati initiative, carried out through the Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan Foundation and the Emirates Red Crescent, is to provide food to alleviate the suffering of refugees who arrive at the border with Chad.
The aid effort is in keeping with directives from the leadership of the UAE to provide assistance to the people of Sudan and reflects the country’s desire to help and support communities worldwide in times of need, the agency said.
There will be a meeting Wednesday of the ad hoc liaison committee to discuss ways to strengthen the Palestinian economy and institutions, the EU’s foreign service said
Updated 46 min 56 sec ago
AFP
BRUSSELS: EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell urged Israel Tuesday to halt “unilateral measures” that could raise tensions further after renewed violence in Palestinian territories during his first meeting with Israel’s foreign minister.
Militants fired rockets from Gaza toward Israel Tuesday while Israeli tanks opened fire on the Palestinian enclave hours after the death in Israeli custody of a Palestinian prisoner on hunger strike.
Khader Adnan, 45, died nearly three months after being detained in the occupied West Bank over his ties to the Islamic Jihad militant group.
“Borrell reiterated the EU’s call for Israel to halt unilateral measures that could heighten the already high level of tension and jeopardize the very possibility of a future just and sustainable peace based on the two-state solution,” the EU’s foreign service said after the meeting with Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen in Brussels.
He condemned the recent attacks against Israelis and stressed the EU’s commitment to Israel’s right to defend itself, it added.
But he also warned “any response must be proportionate and in line with international law,” the service said in a statement.
“At the same time, he expressed concern about the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.”
Borrell told Cohen the EU wanted to deepen the relationship with Israel and said he hoped for another meeting between the EU-Israel Association Council this year.
He also urged the Israeli minister “to engage” on the EU’s work with Saudi Arabia, the League of Arab States and other Arab countries to revive peace efforts.
There will be a meeting Wednesday of the ad hoc liaison committee to discuss ways to strengthen the Palestinian economy and institutions, the EU’s foreign service said.
Fighting in Sudan traps victims of African conflicts in endless cycle of displacement
The UN expects nearly 600,000 Sudanese to flee to neighboring countries to escape the ongoing fighting
People entering South Sudan include a mix of nationalities in addition to South Sudanese refugees in Sudan
Updated 02 May 2023
ROBERT BOCIAGA
JUBA, South Sudan: Over the past two years, the world has been plagued by large-scale refugee crises, from Syria and Afghanistan to Ukraine and Myanmar. Last year, the UN estimated that over 100 million people worldwide were displaced. Now, the conflict between rival military factions in Sudan which began last month may see these numbers swell even further.
As of Tuesday — just over three weeks since deadly clashes broke out between Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan’s Sudanese Armed Forces and Mohamed Dagalo’s Rapid Support Forces militia — more than 100,000 people had poured into neighboring countries from Sudan in search of safety, according to the UN.
Kak Ruot Wakow, a peace-building coordinator for an NGO, recently fled from Khartoum on his employer’s vehicle and is currently staying in Paloch, a town in South Sudan’s Upper Nile state that has become a way station of sorts for people displaced by the fighting in Sudan.
“I didn’t see bodies, but I saw damaged tanks on the road. At the time I left Khartoum, the clashes were occurring not in all parts of the city but at the military bases,” he told Arab News from Paloch. Along the way, Ruot Wakow came across units of the Rapid Support Forces who fortunately allowed him to pass through.
He said in addition to South Sudanese, there were Ethiopians, Eritreans, Kenyans, Somalis, Congolese and Ugandans in the human tide moving in the direction of the Sudan-North Sudan border.
Similar events are unfolding at other exit points around Sudan. The scene in Port Sudan, a city in the east currently being swarmed by both Sudanese and foreign nationals looking for passage on a ship to Saudi Arabia and beyond, is a grim one. Thousands wait for days under tents in temperatures exceeding 40C, not knowing when, or if, they will manage to make it out of the country.
According to a member-state briefing in Geneva on Monday by UN Assistant High Commissioner for Refugees Raouf Mazou, the UN estimates that as many as 580,000 Sudanese may flee into South Sudan, Chad, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, the Central African Republic and even into war-torn Libya.
At the end of last month, Sudanese nationals attempting to enter Egypt told the UK’s Guardian newspaper about chaotic scenes at the border, with immigration officials attempting to process the new arrivals who waited in the open air with little food and water.
Last week, Pierre Honnorat, director of the UN World Food Programme in Chad, told Reuters news agency that tens of thousands of Sudanese had crossed into the country to Sudan’s west, and that the WFP expected more waves to arrive as the conflict escalates.
Thousands of Sudanese have flooded Chad’s eastern border villages, often outnumbering local villagers, and finding no shelter and little in the way of food or water.
The emerging humanitarian crisis is compounded by Sudan’s already large refugee population. According to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees or UNHCR, Sudan hosts more than a million refugees and is home to over 3 million internally displaced persons (IDPs).
A large number of those fleeing south are actually experiencing a second displacement back to their country of origin: UN statistics show that 800,000 South Sudanese refugees live in Sudan.
The return of tens of thousands of them to South Sudan is raising the specter of a humanitarian disaster. Last year, South Sudan’s Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management reported that 1.6 million of the country’s 11.7 million population belonged to the category of IDPs.
The UNHCR has mobilized resources to assist those who have fled Sudan, including an estimated 9,000 Sudanese nationals who have arrived in South Sudan’s Renk county alone. The South Sudanese government has also deployed personnel to the Sudan border to receive fleeing citizens.
According to Maj. Gen. Charles Machieng Kuol, secretary of South Sudan’s Joint Defense Board, the northern region of South Sudan is the most affected, with a majority of the new arrivals heading to the country’s capital, Juba. “Most of (the) displaced are heading to Juba, by road, air or water,” he told Arab News.
Ruot Wakow, the NGO employee, said many South Sudanese were traveling to Sudan’s White Nile state by bus before embarking on the journey to South Sudan. According to him, the local community does not have the capacity to help the population in transit as the numbers are huge and impossible to monitor.
Currently, repatriation of South Sudanese along this route is happening in two batches every day, which is not enough, Ruot Wakow said. “People mostly want to go to Juba as this is the only corridor to reach other places. The risk rises if one travels by boat owing to the lack of security.”
Although the South Sudanese government has allocated a sum of money equivalent to $7.6 million to assist those returning from Sudan, thousands of returnees are still stranded in northern Upper Nile, lacking access to basic necessities.
“On the ground, I did not see any support except from IOM (International Organization for Migration) and UNHCR, who provided some buses and ferries to evacuate people from the South Sudan border to Paloch,” Ruot Wakow said.
He said the new arrivals complained of lack of proper shelter and disease. “There are now some cases of cholera because of sanitation issues and the heavy rains. The accommodation situation is horrible,” he said.
Indeed, those lucky enough to make it to South Sudan quickly realize that they face a new set of hardships, including a lack of access to basic necessities such as food, water and shelter. The massive influx is putting a strain on resources and infrastructure, prompting some recent arrivals to move across another border to Uganda.
“People are moving from here to Uganda because of the difficulties that are facing them,” Kam William, an IDP from South Sudan’s northern region, told Arab News. “The World Food Programme has stopped supplying here in Juba, so there is no food. There is nothing; it is actually very difficult. Here, there is no money.”
The situation is made even more difficult by prolonged flooding in large parts of South Sudan. The natural disaster has forced hundreds of thousands of people from their homes, making it even more challenging for aid organizations to provide assistance to those in need.
“I got here when the war broke out in Bentiu. I came by boat,” Christ Yoany Kuany, a pastoralist who fled to Juba, told Arab News. “Life there is very difficult. The area has experienced very heavy flooding for the last three years. I lost 100 cows in Bentiu. All the remaining cows died of diseases.”
In some cases, communities have clashed over access to resources, leading to violence and displacement. The situation is particularly difficult in areas where the government and aid organizations have limited access, which makes it harder to provide support and assistance to those affected by the violence.
The fighting in Sudan also has the potential to contribute to existing inter-communal tensions in South Sudan. Some of the people fleeing Sudan are likely to bring with them longstanding ethnic and political rivalries, which could fuel conflicts in their new communities.
“This is our home, our country,” James Deng, a South Sudanese currently living in an IDP camp in Juba’s Jebel area, told Arab News. “And yet, we have nowhere to go. Here, we have so many diseases.”
The situation is particularly dire in Juba’s Mangateen IDP camp, which has been submerged by heavy rains, leaving thousands of displaced people without shelter or access to basic necessities. The lack of resources and support has left many people vulnerable to disease, malnutrition and other health risks.
The situation in South Sudan will definitely get worse if the flow of people out of Sudan turns into a human tide. Abdou Dieng, the UN’s acting resident and humanitarian coordinator in Sudan, gave warning on Monday that millions of Sudanese are in need of immediate assistance and millions more are confined to their homes, unable to access basic necessities.
Many health facilities have been forced to close while those that are still operating face challenges, including shortages of medical supplies and blood stocks, he added.
Officials from the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said 16 million people in Sudan, a third of the population, are in need of assistance, and 3.7 million, mainly from Darfur province, have been displaced from their homes since the fighting began on April 15.
Last UK evacuation flights out of Sudan to leave Wednesday -minister
A government statement said British nationals should go to the Coral Hotel in Port Sudan by 10 a.m. on Wednesday
Updated 02 May 2023
Reuters
LONDON: British nationals who want to leave Sudan should go to Port Sudan where final evacuation flights will depart on Wednesday, the British government said.
Foreign minister James Cleverly urged Britons to continue to follow the government’s travel advice for Sudan, where military factions are in their third week of fighting each other.
“After the successful evacuation of 2341 people on 28 flights, the last UK flight is expected to leave Port Sudan tomorrow,” Cleverly said on Twitter.
A government statement said British nationals should go to the Coral Hotel in Port Sudan by 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
Sudan’s warring military factions agreed to a new and longer seven-day cease-fire from Thursday even as more air strikes and shooting in the Khartoum capital region undercut their latest supposed truce.
Iran resorts to security cameras to deter unveiled women
Updated 02 May 2023
Reuters
DUBAI: Wary of re-igniting Iran’s worst political turmoil in years, the country’s rulers are resorting to new, less obtrusive tactics to punish women who refuse to wear the obligatory hijab.
The methods, introduced following nationwide anti-government protests last year, combine use of security cameras with denial of state services to violators, replacing the morality police whose actions were the flashpoint for the months of unrest.
The measures have yet to make much headway against opposition to the hijab, and could worsen economic pressures if they result in the closure of businesses, Iranian activists say.
“Walking unveiled in the streets is now my way of keeping our revolution alive,” said Roya, 31, a private tutor in the northern city of Rasht, who was arrested during protests in November and detained for three months.
“We are not scared of the regime’s threats. We want freedom ... This path will continue until we regain our country from the clerics,” Maryam, a high school girl in Iran’s western Kermanshah city, said.
For decades women who refused to wear the hijab were accosted by morality police operating from vans that patrolled busy public spaces. The vehicles’ mixed male and female crew would watch for “un-Islamic dress and behavior.”
But those vans have mostly vanished from streets of cities they used to patrol, residents said, after the protests confronted Iran’s clerical rulers with their worst legitimacy crisis since the 1979 Islamic revolution.
Iranian officials have also said morality police patrols would no longer spearhead the campaign against those flouting the dress codes.
In place of the vans, authorities are installing cameras on streets to identify unveiled women, providing a more discreet method of detecting breaches of Iran’s conservative dress code.
Another novel tactic is a government order to both private and public sectors not to provide services to “violators.” Warnings of heavy fines and even imprisonment have been issued.
Yet growing numbers of women have defied authorities by discarding their veils in the wake of the protests, which erupted after the death of a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman who was arrested for allegedly violating hijab rules.
Security forces violently put down the revolt, and the street demonstrations largely fizzled in February.
Explosion hits Revolutionary Guard base in Iran, killing 2
The Guard, whose expeditionary forces operate across the wider Middle East and aid Iranian-allied militant groups such as the Lebanese Hezbollah and the Palestinian Hamas group, and Iran’s military have been targeted before, raising tensions in the region
Updated 03 May 2023
AP
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: An explosion on Tuesday evening struck a base in Iran belonging to the country’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, killing two workers, local media reported. There was no word on any damages in the blast.
The state-run IRNA news agency said the explosion occurred during a “movement of ammunition” at the Guard base on the outskirts of the city of Damghan, in northern Semnan province.
The report offered no other details about the source of the explosion. IRNA added that he incident was under investigation.
The semi-official Fars news agency said on its Telegram media channel that two workers at the base were killed and three were wounded in the explosion. It identified the two killed by name but gave no other details.
The Guard, whose expeditionary forces operate across the wider Middle East and aid Iranian-allied militant groups such as the Lebanese Hezbollah and the Palestinian Hamas group, and Iran’s military have been targeted before, raising tensions in the region.
In February, satellite photos showed damage to what Iran at the time describes as a military workshop targeted by Israeli drones, the latest such assault amid a shadow war between the two countries. Iran offered no explanation of what the workshop manufactured.
International concerns have mounted over Tehran enriching uranium closer than ever to weapons-grade levels, with experts warning the Islamic Republic has enough fuel to build “several” atomic bombs if it chooses.