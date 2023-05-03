Police: Serbia school shooter had list of students to target

You are here

Police officers block the street around the Vladislav Ribnikar school in the very center of Belgrade, Serbia, Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (AP)
People wait in front of the Vladislav Ribnikar school after shooting in Belgrade, Serbia, Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (AP)
  • The assailant called police himself when the attack was over, though authorities had already been alerted to the shooting
  • Police showed reporters a sketch they said the shooter had drawn of classrooms and Milic said he also wrote out a list of children he planned to “liquidate” in the attack
BELGRADE: A teenager who opened fire Wednesday at a school in Serbia’s capital drew sketches of classrooms and wrote a list of people he intended to target in a meticulously planned attack, police said.
He killed eight fellow students and a school guard before being arrested.
The shooter first killed a guard at the school in central Belgrade and then three students in a hallway, according to senior police official Veselin Milic. He then entered a classroom — apparently choosing it simply because it was close to the entrance — and opened fire again, Milic said.
The assailant called police himself when the attack was over, though authorities had already been alerted to the shooting.
A father of a student said the shooter entered his daughter’s classroom, firing at her teacher and then her classmates as they ducked under their desks. Most students were able to flee through a back door, according to a local official.
Mass shootings are extremely rare in Serbia and in the wider Balkan region; none were reported at schools in recent years. In the last mass shooting, a Balkan war veteran in 2013 killed 13 people in a central Serbian village.
Experts, however, have repeatedly warned of the danger posed by the large number of weapons in the country after the wars of the 1990s. They also note that decades of instability stemming from the conflicts as well as the ongoing economic hardship could trigger such outbursts.
Police identified the shooter as Kosta Kecmanovic, a 13-year-old student at the Vladislav Ribnikar school, whose students would typically range in age from 6 to 15.
Police said Kecmanovic used his father’s handgun, which was licensed. Interior Minister Bratislav Gasic said the gun was kept in a safe but the teen apparently knew the code. He said the father was also arrested.
Police showed reporters a sketch they said the shooter had drawn of classrooms and Milic said he also wrote out a list of children he planned to “liquidate” in the attack that he planned for a month.
In addition to the nine killed, six children and a teacher were also hospitalized.
Local media footage showed a commotion as police removed Kecmanovic, whose head was covered as officers led him to a car. Police sealed off the blocks around the school. Authorities later carried body bags to a waiting van.
Police said they received a call about the shooting at around 8:40 a.m. on the first day that classes resumed after a long weekend for the May 1 holiday.
“I was able to hear the shooting. It was nonstop,” said a student who was in a sports class when gunfire erupted elsewhere in the building. Her mother asked that her name be withheld because of her age. “I didn’t know what was happening. We were receiving some messages on the phone.”
The student described the shooter as a “quiet guy” who had good grades.
“He was not so open with everybody. Surely I wasn’t expecting this to happen,” she said.
Milan Nedeljkovic, the mayor of the Belgrade area of Vracar where the shooting happened, said that most of the students were taken out a back door of the school.
“We have video surveillance, but now this is a lesson, we need metal detectors too,” he said. “It is a huge tragedy ... something like this (happening) in Belgrade. Such a tragedy at an elementary school.”
Four students and a teacher were sent to University hospital, according to the hospital’s director, who said one child and the teacher were in serious condition.
Milan Milosevic, who said his daughter was in a history class when the shooting took place, told N1 television that he rushed to the school when he heard what had happened. He received a call from his daughter who had gotten out of the building and was unharmed.
“He (the shooter) fired first at the teacher and then the children who ducked under the desks,” Milosevic said his daughter told him.

KHERSON, Ukraine: Russian forces killed eight civilians in attacks on the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson on Wednesday, striking a hypermarket and railway station in the regional capital and hitting villages nearby, officials said.
Three were killed in an apparent artillery strike as people did their morning shopping in the hypermarket in the city of Kherson, the Ukrainian prosecutor’s office said.
Local officials said one person was also killed when the city railway station was bombarded, three energy workers were killed while carrying out repairs in a nearby village and a man was killed in a residential building in another settlement.
Pools of blood and debris lay on the ground outside the hypermarket, whose entrance had been heavily damaged and cordoned off, Reuters reporters on the scene said.
The interior ministry said the victims were all either customers or workers at the hypermarket.
“When the enemy can achieve nothing on the battlefield, its strikes at peaceful cities,” Ukrainian military spokesperson Serhii Cherevatyi said.
Windows were smashed at the railway station, where there appeared to have been three explosions. Two people could be seen being carried out alive on stretchers. Three women at the station said they had been eating and took cover under a table.
“We cannot negotiate with Russian murderers. They must be brought to justice. Or destroyed,” Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said in a statement.
Russia did not immediately comment on the incident. It has stepped up air strikes in the past few days as Ukraine prepares for a counteroffensive which Kyiv hopes will change the dynamic of Russia’s more than 14-month-old war in Ukraine.
Ukrainian troops recaptured Kherson last November after nearly eight months of occupation by Russian. The area is now under almost constant bombardment from Russian forces entrenched on the opposite side of the Dnipro River.
Russia has denied deliberately targeting civilians but many people have been killed in attacks on residential areas across Ukraine since the invasion in February last year.
The regional governor had earlier announced a curfew on Kherson city to last from Friday evening until Monday morning for “law enforcement” reasons. He gave no other explanation.

