You are here

  • Home
  • US issues guidelines on defending Philippines from South China Sea attack

US issues guidelines on defending Philippines from South China Sea attack

US issues guidelines on defending Philippines from South China Sea attack
US President Joe Biden greets Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington on May 1, 2023. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9ewa5

Updated 34 sec ago
Reuters

US issues guidelines on defending Philippines from South China Sea attack

US issues guidelines on defending Philippines from South China Sea attack
  • The South China Sea, a waterway vital to global trade, has become a major flashpoint in the increasingly testy relationship between China and the US
Updated 34 sec ago
Reuters

MANILA: The United States has laid out in clear terms the extent of its defense treaty commitments to the Philippines, issuing new guidelines that refer specifically to attacks in the South China Sea, including on its coast guard.
The six-page “bilateral defense guidelines” agreed in Washington on Wednesday follow a renewed push under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr to update the Mutual Defense Treaty with the former colonial ruler, at a time of increased tension and maritime confrontation with China.
The guidelines were a first since the treaty was signed in 1951 and follow scores of Philippine diplomatic protests in the past year over what it calls China’s “aggressive” actions and threats against its coast guard.
The guidelines said the bilateral treaty commitments would be invoked if either is attacked specifically in the South China Sea and also if coast guard vessels were the target.
It was also updated to include references to modern forms of warfare, including “grey zone tactics,” which China is accused of using to assert its claims to sovereignty. The guidelines did not mention China specifically.
“Recognizing that threats may arise in several domains – including land, sea, air, space, and cyberspace – and take the form of asymmetric, hybrid, and irregular warfare and grey-zone tactics, the guidelines chart a way forward to build interoperability in both conventional and non-conventional domains,” according to the Pentagon.
The South China Sea, a waterway vital to global trade, has become a major flashpoint in the increasingly testy relationship between China and the United States.
The guidelines send a “warning” to China against targeting the Philippine coast guard said Rommel Ong, former vice commander of the Philippine navy and a professor at the Ateneo School of Government.
Julio Amador, head of the Foundation for the National Interest, a Manila-based think-tank focusing on strategic and security issues, said of the security guidelines “It’s clear that it will give China some pause.”
China’s foreign ministry on Thursday said it opposed the use of bilateral defense treaties to interfere in the South China Sea, which “should not be a hunting ground for external forces.”
The guidelines were released during visit to Washington this week by Marcos, which included talks with counterpart Joe Biden.
Marcos also met Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who told him “we will always have your back, in the South China Sea or elsewhere in the region.”
Ties with the United States have deepened under Marcos, who in February granted its military access to more of his country’s bases, prompting accusations from China that the deal was “stoking the fire” of regional tension.

Topics: US Philippines South China Sea

Related

Philippines’ Marcos Jr. to seek specifics from Biden on US defense commitment
World
Philippines’ Marcos Jr. to seek specifics from Biden on US defense commitment
Philippines’ president to forge stronger relations with US during visit
World
Philippines’ president to forge stronger relations with US during visit

ICRC calls for ceasefire in Sudan

ICRC calls for ceasefire in Sudan
Updated 22 sec ago
Lynn Tehini

ICRC calls for ceasefire in Sudan

ICRC calls for ceasefire in Sudan
  • Red Cross spokesperson: ‘It is vital for humanitarian actors to be able to move as soon as possible’
  • As fighting continues, damaging infrastructure, hospitals and health facilities have already used up their stocks
Updated 22 sec ago
Lynn Tehini

PARIS: As fighting rages around the Sudanese capital, the country is close to collapse, with water and electricity infrastructure severely damaged and the health sector hard hit.

Drug shortages are being felt throughout the country, and most hospitals in the capital are no longer functioning. The International Committee of the Red Cross, which has been present in the country since 1978, has reorganized and relocated its field teams, which are struggling to work in “normal” conditions.

An eight-ton shipment of humanitarian relief supplies, including medical equipment to help local hospitals and Sudanese Red Crescent volunteers treat people injured in the fighting, arrived in Port Sudan from Amman, Jordan, on Sunday, yet it is impossible to release and distribute the shipment.

“We are still not in a position to continue the operation, to distribute these resources to the most affected towns and locations. For the time being, we do not have the capacity to give information about the transfer of these materials, especially because of the security situation, which remains unpredictable,” Imene Trabelsi, ICRC spokesperson for the Near and Middle East, told Arab News in French.

Communication has also suffered between teams on the ground and regional offices and headquarters.

“The situation on the ground is serious. As the fighting continues, hospitals and health facilities have already used up their stocks. Doctors and nurses cannot access hospitals or their facilities because the security situation does not allow it,” Trabelsi said.

“Currently, there are no health professionals to treat the people who need help. Not to mention the shortage of water and electricity supplies, which makes it almost impossible for hospitals to operate.

“In the most affected areas, we have been able to support the Sudanese Red Crescent, our main partner in Sudan. Over the last two weeks, we have been delivering kits for war injuries from hospitals in Darfur. We have tried to deliver these kits to a number of hospitals. The need is great and the situation is dire, but we have not always been able to do so because of the security situation, which does not allow for a proper humanitarian operation.

“There are no exact figures, but the World Health Organization estimates that only 16 percent of the health infrastructure in Khartoum is still operational,” she said.

Faced with the virtual paralysis of the health sector, the ICRC is appealing “for a ceasefire on humanitarian grounds to be fully respected and for the various parties to the conflict to assume their responsibilities with regard to security guarantees for humanitarians, in the interests of the population.”

Trabelsi said: “It is vital for humanitarian actors such as the Red Cross to be able to move as soon as possible. In order for us to move and support the sector, we need the parties to the conflict to understand their legal obligations in this kind of situation. These obligations are to take all possible precautions to protect civilian lives but also to protect infrastructure vital to the survival of the civilian population and to humanitarian work and to provide the necessary security guarantees so that humanitarian actors can do their work safely.

“We are not talking about a choice; we are talking about a legal obligation according to international humanitarian law that is applicable in conflict zones, which is the case of Sudan.”

Topics: Sudan Unrest Sudan ICRC

Related

OIC calls for cease-fire in Sudan during emergency meeting in Jeddah
Middle-East
OIC calls for cease-fire in Sudan during emergency meeting in Jeddah
Special Sudan’s descent into chaos shatters illusion of safety for war-weary Syrians photos
Middle-East
Sudan’s descent into chaos shatters illusion of safety for war-weary Syrians

Ukraine’s Zelensky expected to visit Int’l Criminal Court

Ukraine’s Zelensky expected to visit Int’l Criminal Court
Updated 04 May 2023
AP

Ukraine’s Zelensky expected to visit Int’l Criminal Court

Ukraine’s Zelensky expected to visit Int’l Criminal Court
  • ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan has made repeated visits to Ukraine and is setting up an office in Kyiv to facilitate his ongoing investigations in the country
Updated 04 May 2023
AP

THE HAGUE: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was in the Netherlands on Thursday for a surprise visit to the city that is home to the International Criminal Court, which has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Zelensky’s visit to The Hague, which hosts the ICC and the United Nations’ top judicial organ, the International Court of Justice, came a day after he denied that Ukrainian forces were responsible for what the Kremlin called an attempt to assassinate Putin in a drone attack.
On a visit to Helsinki on Wednesday, Zelensky told reporters: “We didn’t attack Putin. We leave it to (the) tribunal.”
While Zelensky’s visit to the ICC was not officially confirmed, the court’s staff on Thursday raised a Ukrainian flag next to its own flag outside the building.
Ukraine’s Air Force Command said early Thursday that Russian forces attacked multiple Ukrainian regions overnight with Iranian-made drones. Air raid sirens sounded across Ukraine overnight and explosions were reported in the southern city of Odesa and the capital, Kyiv.
Ukraine’s military said that in Odesa, three drones — inscribed “for Moscow” and “for the Kremlin,” referencing an alleged Ukrainian attack on Wednesday — hit a dorm of an educational facility, but the fire was quickly put out and there were no casualties. Kyiv was targeted with drones and missiles, its military administration said, in what is a third airborne attack on the capital in four days. All of them were shot down.
Against that backdrop of violence, Zelensky is visiting The Hague, which calls itself the international city of peace and justice.
The ICC said in a March 18 statement that Putin “is allegedly responsible for the war crime of unlawful deportation of (children) and that of unlawful transfer of (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.”
But the prospect of Putin being sent to The Hague is a remote one as the court does not have a police force to execute warrants and the Russian president is unlikely to travel to any of the ICC’s 123 member states that are under an obligation to arrest him if they can.
ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan has made repeated visits to Ukraine and is setting up an office in Kyiv to facilitate his ongoing investigations in the country.
However, the ICC does not have jurisdiction to prosecute Putin for the crime of aggression — the unlawful invasion of another sovereign country. The Dutch government has offered to host a court that could be established to prosecute the crime of aggression and an office is being established to gather evidence.
The new International Center for Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression should be operational by summer, the European Union’s judicial cooperation agency, Eurojust, said in February.
Zelensky’s visit to The Hague came as questions continued to swirl around Russia’s claim that it foiled an attack by Ukrainian drones on the Kremlin early Wednesday. Moscow branded it an unsuccessful assassination attempt against Putin and promised retaliation for what it termed a “terrorist” act.
Air raid sirens went off in Kyiv overnight, but there were no immediate reports of any airstrikes on the Ukrainian capital.
Putin wasn’t in the Kremlin at the time and was at his Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, his spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti.
There was no independent verification of the purported attack, which Russia authorities said occurred overnight but presented no evidence to support it. Questions also arose as to why it took the Kremlin hours to report the incident and why videos of it also surfaced later in the day.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the US was “unable to confirm the authenticity” of Russia’s claims of a Ukrainian attack on Moscow. Asked whether the US believed Putin was a lawful target of any potential Ukrainian strike, Jean-Pierre said that since the start of the conflict, the US was “not encouraging or enabling Ukraine to strike beyond its border.”
Asked whether the US was concerned that the accusation might have been a false flag operation by Russia to serve as a pretext for more aggressive military action on Ukraine, Jean-Pierre said she didn’t want to speculate, but added, “Obviously Russia has a history of doing things like this.”
The Netherlands has been a strong supporter of the Ukrainian war effort since Russia’s invasion last year. Among military equipment Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s government has promised are 14 modern Leopard 2 tanks it is buying together with Denmark. They are expected to be delivered next year. The Netherlands also joined forces with Germany and Denmark to buy at least 100 older Leopard 1 tanks for Ukraine.
Among other military hardware, it also sent two Patriot air defense missile systems and promised two naval minehunter ships as well as sending military forensic experts to assist war crime investigations. Zelensky’s visit came on the day the Dutch remember their war dead.

Topics: Russia ukraine war

Related

Ukrainian air defenses destroy 18 out of 24 Russian drones overnight
World
Ukrainian air defenses destroy 18 out of 24 Russian drones overnight
Russia accuses Ukraine of attempted Kremlin drone attack on Putin
World
Russia accuses Ukraine of attempted Kremlin drone attack on Putin

Chokehold killed man restrained by NYC subway passengers

Chokehold killed man restrained by NYC subway passengers
Updated 04 May 2023
AP

Chokehold killed man restrained by NYC subway passengers

Chokehold killed man restrained by NYC subway passengers
  • Jordan Neely was recognizable to some New Yorkers as a Michael Jackson impersonator who regularly danced in the Times Square transit hub
Updated 04 May 2023
AP

NEW YORK: A man who had been shouting at people aboard a New York City subway train died after fellow riders tackled him and one put him in a chokehold that lasted until his body went limp, according to police officials and video of the encounter.
Jordan Neely, 30, died from compression of the neck, the city’s medical examiner determined Wednesday.
Neely is recognizable to some New Yorkers as a Michael Jackson impersonator who regularly danced in the Times Square transit hub. On Monday afternoon, he was yelling and pacing back and forth on an F train in Manhattan, witnesses and police said, when he was restrained by at least three people, including a US Marine veteran who pulled one arm tightly around his neck.
Video of the altercation posted online by a freelance journalist showed the man lying beneath Neely, holding him in a headlock position for several minutes as Neely tried and failed to break free. A second passenger pinned Neely’s arms while a third person held down his shoulder.
It was unclear why the group had moved to restrain him.
Neely, who is Black, lost consciousness during the struggle. EMTs and police arrived after the train stopped at a station. He was pronounced dead at a Manhattan hospital shortly after.
The 24-year-old Marine veteran, who appeared to be white, was taken into custody and released without charges. His name has not been released publicly.
The medical examiner’s office classified Neely’s death as a homicide and the manner as a chokehold, but noted that any determination about criminal culpability would be left to the legal system.
The Manhattan district attorney’s office said it is investigating.
“As part of our rigorous ongoing investigation, we will review the Medical Examiner’s report, assess all available video and photo footage, identify and interview as many witnesses as possible, and obtain additional medical records,” read a statement from a spokesperson for the DA.
As news of Neely’s death spread online, video of the encounter evoked strong reactions from New Yorkers and officials. Some described the act as a lethal overreaction to a person in the throes of mental illness and others defended the Marine veteran’s actions.
A group of protesters gathered Wednesday afternoon in the station where Neely died to call for an arrest. Kyle Ishmael, a 38-year-old Harlem resident, said the video of the incident left him feeling “disgusted.”
“I couldn’t believe this was happening on my subway in my city that I grew up in,” he said.
Neely’s death comes amid a period of heightened public attention to both homelessness and mental illness on New York City’s streets and subways. Following several high-profile incidents, including a shooting on a subway train that left 10 people wounded last year, Mayor Eric Adams promised to deploy additional police officers and mental health workers throughout the transit system.
The freelance journalist who recorded the incident, Juan Alberto Vazquez, told the New York Post that Neely was screaming “in an aggressive manner,” and complaining of hunger and thirst. Neely did not physically attack anyone, Vazquez said, adding that the Marine veteran approached the man after he threw his jacket to the ground.
The video starts with Neely already on the subway car’s floor, with the man’s left arm around Neely’s neck, locked into his other arm positioned against the man’s head. A second man holds Neely’s outstretched arm while pinning the other hand against his body. Neely is mostly still, but half a minute later tries to struggle out of the headlock. Eventually, he goes limp.
Dave Giffen, the executive director at Coalition for the Homeless, blamed city and state officials for an inadequate response to the mental health crisis — and questioned why the Marine veteran was not facing criminal charges.
“The fact that someone who took the life of a distressed, mentally ill human being on a subway could be set free without facing any consequences is shocking,” he said. “This is an absolute travesty that must be investigated immediately.”
Those calls were echoed by several Democratic elected officials, who described the incident as a low point for the city.
During an appearance on CNN on Tuesday night, the mayor said there were still too many unknowns.
“We don’t know exactly what happened here,” Adams said, adding that “we cannot just blatantly say what a passenger should or should not do in a situation like that, and we should allow the investigation to take its course.”
Tribute videos posted online show a loyal fanbase who enjoyed crossing paths with Neely on their daily commutes. Some grew concerned when he went missing early last year, according to YouTube comments.
Jason Williams, an actor, recalled encountering Neely when he first moved to the city in 2007. Then a teenager, Neely was an agile Michael Jackson impersonator, Williams said, soliciting donations as he moonwalked through the subway and lip-synced to “Billie Jean.”
“He embodied the hustle spirit of New York,” Williams said. “He was a great performer and it’s a real tragedy that he was killed so senselessly.”
The Rev. Al Sharpton demanded in a statement that Neely’s death be investigated as a potential case of manslaughter. Sharpton referenced the Bernhard Goetz case in 1984, in which a white gunman was convicted of a weapons offense after he shot four Black men on a subway train.
“We cannot end up back to a place where vigilantism is tolerable. It wasn’t acceptable then and it cannot be acceptable now,” Sharpton said.
Andre Zachery, Neely’s father, told the New York Daily News that he had not seen his son in four years.
Zachery told the paper that Neely’s mother also died violently. Christie Neely was strangled in New Jersey in 2007, according to news accounts at the time. Her body was found days later in a suitcase along a roadway. Neely, who was 14 when she died, testified against his mother’s boyfriend at his murder trial.

Topics: New York US

Related

Protests in New York after decision in chokehold death
World
Protests in New York after decision in chokehold death
Black man dies after video shows officer kneeling on neck photos
World
Black man dies after video shows officer kneeling on neck

Ukrainian air defenses destroy 18 out of 24 Russian drones overnight

Ukrainian air defenses destroy 18 out of 24 Russian drones overnight
Updated 04 May 2023
Reuters

Ukrainian air defenses destroy 18 out of 24 Russian drones overnight

Ukrainian air defenses destroy 18 out of 24 Russian drones overnight
  • Russia has regularly bombarded Ukraine since October last year, striking at a variety of targets
Updated 04 May 2023
Reuters

Ukrainian air defenses said they downed 18 out of 24 kamikaze drones that Russia launched in a pre-dawn attack on Thursday.
In a statement, Kyiv city administration said that all missiles and drones targeting the Ukrainian capital for the third time in four days, have been destroyed.
“The Russians have attacked Kyiv using Shahed loitering munitions and missiles, likely the ballistic type,” the administration said.
Out of 15 Shahed kamikaze drones fired at the Black Sea coastal city of Odesa, air defenses destroyed 12, while three struck a university compound. There were no casualties, the Ukrainian southern military command said.
Russia has regularly bombarded Ukraine since October last year, striking at a variety of targets. The latest blasts were reported less than 24 hours after Kyiv said 21 people died in a Russian strike on the city of Kherson.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

Related

Russia accuses Ukraine of attempted Kremlin drone attack on Putin
World
Russia accuses Ukraine of attempted Kremlin drone attack on Putin
Real or not, reported Kremlin drone attack unsettles Russia
World
Real or not, reported Kremlin drone attack unsettles Russia

UN: 258 million people faced acute food insecurity in 2022

UN: 258 million people faced acute food insecurity in 2022
Updated 04 May 2023
AP

UN: 258 million people faced acute food insecurity in 2022

UN: 258 million people faced acute food insecurity in 2022
  • People faced starvation and death in Somalia, Afghanistan, Burkina Faso, Haiti, Nigeria, South Sudan and Yemen, says the Global Report on Food Crises for 2023
Updated 04 May 2023
AP

ROME: More than a quarter-billion people in 58 countries faced acute food insecurity last year because of conflicts, climate change, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to a report published Wednesday.

The Global Report on Food Crises, an alliance of humanitarian organizations founded by the UN and European Union, said people faced starvation and death in seven of those countries: Somalia, Afghanistan, Burkina Faso, Haiti, Nigeria, South Sudan and Yemen.
The report found that that the number of people facing acute food insecurity and requiring urgent food aid — 258 million — had increased for the fourth consecutive year, a “stinging indictment of humanity’s failure” to implement UN goals to end world hunger, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said.

While the increase last year was due in part to more populations being analyzed, the report also found that the severity of the problem increased as well, “highlighting a concerning trend of a deterioration.”
Rein Paulsen, director of emergencies and resilience for the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, said an interplay of causes was driving hunger. They include conflicts, climate shocks, the impact of the pandemic and consequences of Russia’s war in Ukraine that has had an impact on the global trade in fertilizers, wheat, maize and sunflower oil.

The impact has been most acute on the poorest countries that are dependent on food imports. “Prices have increased (and) those countries have been adversely affected,” Paulsen said.
He called for a “paradigm shift” so that more funding is spent investing in agricultural interventions that anticipate food crises and aim to prevent them.
“The challenge that we have is the disequilibrium, the mismatch that exists between the amount of funding money that’s given, what that funding is spent on, and the types of interventions that are required to make a change,” he said.


The UN World Food Program’s new chief issued a warning that the Rome-based agency’s resources to provide food aid amid the surging needs are “running dangerously low.” Executive Director Cindy McCain told panelists at an event to present the report that the agency could be forced to make “heart-breaking decisions to slash” assistance if substantial new funding doesn’t materialize quickly.
McCain noted that she had just returned from Somalia, where, she said, “millions are teetering on the edge of hunger and catastrophe.” She sounded a poignant note: “We all know it doesn’t have to be that way.”
Acute food insecurity is when a person’s inability to consume adequate food puts their lives or livelihoods in immediate danger.
The EU’s commissioner for international partnership, Jutta Urpilainen, said that the bloc’s strategy to fight hunger includes supporting initiatives aimed to “boost local production and reduce dependence on unsustainable imports.”

 

Topics: World Food Programme (WFP) Food insecurity Global Report on Food Crises

Related

The Saudi aid agency, KSrelief, has implemented 87 projects in Somalia at a total cost of more than $232 million. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
East Africa drought plunges 22m people into food insecurity

Latest updates

WEF: Inclusion, societal resilience should be at heart of global economic growth agenda
WEF: Inclusion, societal resilience should be at heart of global economic growth agenda
US issues guidelines on defending Philippines from South China Sea attack
US issues guidelines on defending Philippines from South China Sea attack
ICRC calls for ceasefire in Sudan
ICRC calls for ceasefire in Sudan
Global gas markets rebalancing, to remain tight in 2023: IEA
Global gas markets rebalancing, to remain tight in 2023: IEA
World markets fall after US Fed’s rates increase despite change in tone  
World markets fall after US Fed’s rates increase despite change in tone  

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.