Etihad, Emirates to offer travelers multiple options on single ticket 

RIYADH: Air travelers to the UAE can now experience more than one destination with a single itinerary as its two flag carriers, Emirates and Etihad Airways, announced an interline agreement to boost tourism in the country.

The UAE airlines signed a memorandum of understanding which will see passengers of each carrier able to book a single ticket into either Dubai or Abu Dhabi, with a return through another airport.

As a result, travelers will have more freedom to organize their travel schedule at their convenience by removing the need to fly home via their arrival airport.

“We are pleased to be working again with Etihad Airways — this time to allow each carrier to offer a new range of seamless travel options in and out of the UAE. Emirates and Etihad are leveraging on our strengths to expand our respective customer offerings and boost UAE tourism,” Emirates President Tim Clark said in a statement on Thursday.

The arrangement will initially concentrate on encouraging tourists from specific locations in Europe and China to the UAE.

Travelers will also have the option of multi-city flights, where they can travel from one point on the carriers’ networks and conveniently return to another point served by them.

Etihad Airways CEO Antonoaldo Neves added: “Our interline agreement will make it more convenient for our guests to experience the best of Abu Dhabi and Dubai on one ticket while promising to deliver an exceptional flying experience whether they fly with Etihad Airways or Emirates. It’s a win-win proposition for travelers to the UAE.”

Emirates Chief Commercial Officer Adnan Kazim and Etihad Chief Operating Officer Mohammad Al-Bulooki signed the MoU on Thursday at the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai, noted the statement.

The two airlines’ collaboration shows their shared commitment to advancing tourism in the UAE and improving its standing as a top travel destination.

Clark added: “We believe this new agreement provides a strong foundation to develop further opportunities between both airlines and is an example of our commitment to the UAE’s vision for continued economic diversification.”