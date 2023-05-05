You are here

Belgium arrests Iraqi suspected of Al-Qaeda ‘war crimes’ in Baghdad

Belgium arrests Iraqi suspected of Al-Qaeda ‘war crimes’ in Baghdad
A file photo showing a car bomb that exploded in a busy market in Baghdad's Sadr City neighborhoodin 2006 killing at least 60 people.(AFP)
Updated 05 May 2023
AFP

  • Iraqi is suspected to belong to Al-Qaeda which carried out deadly car bombings in Baghdad in 2009-2010
  • Appeared in court on Friday on charges of “several murders with terrorist intent, participation in the activities of a terrorist group, war crimes and crimes against humanity”
BRUSSELS: Belgium police have arrested an Iraqi immigrant suspected of belonging to an Al-Qaeda cell that carried out deadly car bombings in Baghdad in 2009-2010, prosecutors said Friday.
The man, identified by the initials O.Y.T., born in 1979, was detained on Wednesday when police raided an address in the town of Hasselt, in eastern Belgium, on orders of an anti-terrorist judge, they said in a statement.
He was appearing in court on Friday on charges of “several murders with terrorist intent, participation in the activities of a terrorist group, war crimes and crimes against humanity” to determine whether he would remain in custody.
He is believed to have been part of an Al-Qaeda cell “partly responsible for several bombings in the Green Zone of Baghdad (Iraq) in 2009 and 2010, which killed at least 376 people and injured more than 2,300,” the statement said.
Among the targets of those car bombings were Iraqi government buildings, it said.
Prosecutors said the Iraqi had been living in Belgium since 2015 under refugee status and the probe against him was launched in 2020.
His arrest follows that of a 38-year-old Syrian man on March 28 who was suspected of carrying out “war crimes” in Syria for the Daesh group.
The Syrian, too, had been given refugee status in Belgium.

Topics: Iraq Belgium

Iran expels four Azerbaijan diplomats in tit-for-tat move

Iran expels four Azerbaijan diplomats in tit-for-tat move
Updated 22 min 37 sec ago
Reuters

Iran expels four Azerbaijan diplomats in tit-for-tat move

Iran expels four Azerbaijan diplomats in tit-for-tat move
  • Azerbaijan said in April that it was expelling four Iranian diplomats over "provocative actions"
  • Tensions have been triggered in part by Baku's improving relations with Tehran's arch-enemy Israel
Updated 22 min 37 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran has expelled four Azerbaijani diplomats a month after a similar move by Baku highlighted a deterioration of relations between the neighbors, the Iranian state news agency IRNA reported on Friday.
IRNA did not give further details of the action, which came after Azerbaijan said in April that it was expelling four Iranian diplomats over “provocative actions.”
Tensions have been triggered in part by Baku’s improving relations with Tehran’s arch-enemy Israel. The dispute came to a head when Baku opened an embassy in Israel in late March.
During the row, Azerbaijan suggested that Iran may have been connected to an attempted assassination of an anti-Tehran Azerbaijani lawmaker. Tehran has denied the accusation.
Iran, which has a large population of ethnic Azeris in its northwest, has strongly criticized Azerbaijan for moving closer to Israel, with its foreign ministry saying it sees the relationship between Azerbaijan and Israel as “anti-Iranian.”

Topics: Iran Azerbaijan Israel

Turkiye’s Erdogan faces tough election amid quake, inflation

Turkiye’s Erdogan faces tough election amid quake, inflation
Updated 05 May 2023
AP

Turkiye’s Erdogan faces tough election amid quake, inflation

Turkiye’s Erdogan faces tough election amid quake, inflation
  • The highly divisive and populist Recep Tayyip Erdogan is seeking a third consecutive term as president on May 14
  • The presidential and parliamentary elections could be the most challenging yet for the 69-year-old Erdogan
Updated 05 May 2023
AP

ANKARA: Early in his political career, a devastating earthquake and economic troubles helped propel Recep Tayyip Erdogan to power in Turkiye. Two decades later, similar circumstances are putting his leadership at risk.
The highly divisive and populist Erdogan is seeking a third consecutive term as president on May 14, after three stints as prime minister, which would extend his rule into a third decade. He already is Turkiye’s longest-serving leader.
The presidential and parliamentary elections could be the most challenging yet for the 69-year-old Erdogan. Most opinion polls point to a slight lead by his opponent, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who heads the secular, center-left Republican People’s Party, or CHP. The outcome of the presidential race could well be determined in a runoff vote May 28.
Erdogan is facing a tough test in this election because of public outrage over rising inflation and his handling of the Feb. 6 earthquake in southern Turkiye that killed over 50,000 people, leveled cities and left millions without homes. His political adversaries say the government was slow to respond and that its failure to enforce building codes is to blame for the high death toll.
Some even point to government malfeasance after a 1999 earthquake in northwestern Turkiye near the city of Izmit that killed about 18,000 people, saying that taxes imposed from that disaster were misspent and worsened the effects of this year’s quake.
The political party founded by Erdogan in 2001 came to power amid an economic crisis and the Izmit quake. His Justice and Development Party, or AKP, capitalized on public anger over government mishandling of the disaster, and Erdogan became prime minister in 2003 and has never relinquished leadership of the country.
Still, even with resentment directed toward Erdogan over his handling of the February quake and the economy, analysts caution against underestimating him, pointing to his enduring appeal among working- and middle-class religious voters who had long felt alienated by Turkiye’s former secular and Western-leaning elites.
Erdogan’s nationalist policies, often confrontational stance against the West and moves that have raised Islam’s profile in the country continue to resonate among conservative supporters. They point to an economic boom in the first half of his rule that lifted many people out of poverty, adding that his past successes are proof of his ability to turn things around.
“There is an economic crisis in Turkiye, we can’t deny it. And yes, this economic crisis has had a huge impact on us,” said Sabit Celik, a 38-year-old shop owner selling cleaning products in Istanbul. “But still, I don’t think anyone else (but Erdogan) can come and fix this.”
“I think our salvation is through the (ruling party) again,” he said.
Many also point to major infrastructure projects begun during his tenure — highways, bridges, airports, hospitals, and low-income housing.
Erdogan himself has conceded that there were shortcomings in the early days of the February earthquake but insisted the situation was quickly brought under control.
Since then, he has focused his reelection campaign on reconstructing quake-stricken areas, promising to build 319,000 homes within the year. At rally after rally, he has touted past projects as proof that only his government can restore the region.
Erdogan has announced a series of spending measures to bring temporary relief to those hardest-hit by inflation, including raising minimum wages and pensions, enacting measures to allow some people to take early retirement, and providing assistance to consumers for electricity and natural gas.
He also has focused on the defense sector, boosting production of drones and fighter jets and building an amphibious landing vessel that the government describes as “the world’s first drone carrier.”
“While we were a country that could not even produce pins, an unmanned aerial plane flew above our skies the other day,” said Mustafa Agaoglu, another Erdogan supporter in Istanbul. “We now have our warships, our aircraft carriers, our roads, our bridges, our city hospitals.”
Erdogan has timed a host of openings to coincide with the election campaign. Last month, he presided at a ceremony marking the delivery of natural gas from recently discovered Black Sea reserves, offering free gas to households for a month. This week, he announced the discovery of a new oil reserve in the country’s southeast, with a capacity of 100,000 barrels per day.
When he suffered a brief intestinal illness that sidelined him for a few days, he took part via video in an event marking the delivery of fuel to Turkiye’s first nuclear power plant.
Then, on Sunday, he said Turkiye’s intelligence teams had killed the leader of the Daesh group in a special operation in northern Syria — an announcement that seemed designed to bolster his image as a strong leader.
In the upcoming election, six parties have united behind his main opponent, Kilicdaroglu, despite their disparate political views. The coalition, known as the Nation Alliance, has vowed to reverse the democratic backsliding and crackdowns on free speech and dissent under Erdogan, seeking to scrap the powerful presidential system he introduced that concentrates vast authority in his hands.
As in previous years, Erdogan has waged a bitter campaign, lashing out at Kilicdaroglu and other opponents. He accused them of colluding with what he calls terrorists. This year, he has also tried to disparage the opposition by saying it supported “deviant” LGBTQ+ rights that he says threaten Turkiye’s “sacred family structure.”
On Monday, he portrayed the election as a “choice between two futures.”
“Either we will elect those who take care of the family institution, which is the main pillar of society, or those who have the support of deviant minds that are hostile to the family,” Erdogan said.
He has expanded his alliance with two nationalist parties to include two small Islamist parties that call for amendments to a law protecting women against violence, arguing it encourages divorce.
Opposition parties again are complaining of an uneven playing field during the campaign, accusing Erdogan of using state resources as well as his government’s overwhelming control over the media.
Some also are questioning whether Erdogan would agree to a peaceful transfer of power should he lose. In 2019, Erdogan challenged the results of a local election in Istanbul after his ruling party lost the mayoral seat there, only to suffer an even more embarrassing defeat in a second balloting.

Topics: Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan

UN committee on Palestinian rights elects Malaysian permanent representative as rapporteur

UN committee on Palestinian rights elects Malaysian permanent representative as rapporteur
Updated 04 May 2023
Arab News

UN committee on Palestinian rights elects Malaysian permanent representative as rapporteur

UN committee on Palestinian rights elects Malaysian permanent representative as rapporteur
  • Muhamad said that the Palestinian people had been subjected to despair and agony for far too long
Updated 04 May 2023
Arab News

AMMAN: The Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People on Wednesday unanimously elected Ahmad Faisal Muhamad, permanent representative of Malaysia to the UN, as its vice chair and rapporteur, the Jordan News Agency reported.

The UN General Assembly established the CEIRPP in 1975 to recommend a programme to enable the Palestinian people to exercise their rights to self-determination without external interference, national independence and sovereignty, and to return to their homes and properties from which they had been displaced. 

Muhamad said that the Palestinian people had been subjected to despair and agony for far too long. Malaysia, he said, was still convinced that the internationally recognized two-state solution, with East Jerusalem as its capital and based on pre-1967 borders, could be achieved if the international community, particularly the UN Security Council, exerted all efforts to secure its full implementation.

In supporting the cause of the Palestinian people, Muhamad said: “You can count on Malaysia’s commitment and support toward the work of this committee and the realization of the Palestinian people’s inalienable rights to self-determination, national independence, and sovereignty.”
 

Topics: UN General Assembly Palestine Malaysia

Sudan conflict ‘likely to be protracted,’ top US intelligence official says

Sudan conflict ‘likely to be protracted,’ top US intelligence official says
Updated 04 May 2023
Reuters

Sudan conflict ‘likely to be protracted,’ top US intelligence official says

Sudan conflict ‘likely to be protracted,’ top US intelligence official says
  • The assessment cast a shadow over international efforts to persuade the foes to end the violence
Updated 04 May 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The conflict between Sudan’s military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces is “likely to be protracted” because both sides believe they can prevail militarily and have few incentives to negotiate, the top US intelligence official said on Thursday.

Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines presented the bleak US intelligence assessment of the fighting that erupted on April 15 in testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee.

The assessment cast a shadow over international efforts to persuade the foes to end the violence, which has killed hundreds, prompted some 100,000 people to flee to neighboring countries and raised the specter of a worsening humanitarian crisis.

“The fighting in Sudan between the Sudanese armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces is we assess likely to be protracted as both sides believe they can win militarily and have few incentives to come to the negotiating table,” Haines said.

The foes, she continued, both are seeking “external sources of support,” which if forthcoming, “is likely to intensify the conflict and create a greater potential for spillover challenges in the region.”

The ongoing violence, Haines warned, is worsening “already dire humanitarian conditions” and forced aid organizations to curtail operations amid growing fears of “massive refugee flows.”

The UN has pressed the warring factions to guarantee safe passage of aid after six trucks were looted.

UN aid chief Martin Griffiths said he hoped to have face-to-face meetings with both sides within two to three days to secure guarantees from them for aid convoys.

Fierce fighting could be heard in central Khartoum on Thursday as the army tried to push back the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces from areas around the presidential palace and army headquarters, with a lasting ceasefire appearing elusive.

Each side appears to be battling for control of territory in the capital ahead of any possible negotiations, though the leaders of both factions have shown little public willingness to hold talks after more than two weeks of fighting.

Topics: Sudan Unrest US

Shelling in Sudanese capital disrupts aid delivery efforts

Shelling in Sudanese capital disrupts aid delivery efforts
Updated 04 May 2023
AP

Shelling in Sudanese capital disrupts aid delivery efforts

Shelling in Sudanese capital disrupts aid delivery efforts
  • In central areas of Khartoum, sporadic explosions could be heard Thursday, a day after the United Nations warned that the Sudanese people are “facing a humanitarian catastrophe”
  • “The situation is very dire,” said Atiya Abdalla Atiya, who leads a key doctors union
Updated 04 May 2023
AP

CAIRO: Heavy shelling in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum on Thursday disrupted efforts to deliver badly needed aid to trapped civilians, after yet another fragile and frequently violated truce ran out, residents said.
Sudan has plunged into chaos since fighting erupted in mid-April between the country’s two rival top generals. There is increasing concern for those trapped and displaced by the fighting, and aid workers and civilians have said there’s a dire lack of basic services, medical care, food and water.
In central areas of Khartoum, sporadic explosions could be heard Thursday, a day after the United Nations warned that the Sudanese people are “facing a humanitarian catastrophe,” and after the latest in a series of cease-fires expired earlier in the day.
“The situation is very dire,” said Atiya Abdalla Atiya, who leads a key doctors union. “All forms of shelling can still be heard in Khartoum, whether air or artillery shelling.”
Black plumes of smoke rising from downtown neighborhoods dotted Khartoum’s skyline at midday. The fighting also raised questions about the viability of internationally backed initiatives seeking to bring an end to the violence that upended the African country’s transition to democracy.
The conflict started on April 15, preceded by months of escalating tensions between the military, led by Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, and a rival paramilitary group called the Rapid Support Forces, or RSF, commanded by Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.
The fighting turned urban areas into battlefields and foreign governments rushed to evacuate their diplomats and thousands of foreign nationals out of Sudan.
Both sides have traded accusations of truce violations over the past weeks. On Thursday, each side claimed its forces were the subject of attacks. The military said late Wednesday it clashed with RSF forces around key government institutions in Khartoum, including the Republican Palace in the capital’s center.
Cease-fire initiatives by the United States, Saudi Arabia and the East African bloc known as IGAD have all floated a path toward longer negotiations. But the warring sides have shown little commitment to even short-term promises to stop the fighting.
The doctors’ group has in recent days warned that at least 60 percent, of hospitals located near areas of active fighting are out of service, either because they have been shelled or due to the shortage of medical personnel and supplies.
Among those in a critical, life-threatening situation are some 12,000 patients with kidney failure with no access to dialysis facilities. “People suffering from chronic diseases are dying at home because functioning hospitals are only attending to the wounded,” said Atiya, of the Sudanese Doctors’ Syndicate.
The head of the UN children’s agency, Catherine Russell, said from Kenya on Thursday that “Sudan is teetering toward catastrophe” and warned that children are increasingly caught in the crossfire.
“While we are unable to confirm estimates due to the intensity of the violence, UNICEF has received reports that 190 children have been killed and another 1,700 injured in Sudan since conflict erupted almost three weeks ago,” she said.
“For the sake of Sudan’s children, the violence must stop,” Russell added.
Kuwait’s government announced Thursday that it will be dispatching flights carrying medical and humanitarian supplies to the city of Port Sudan, on Sudan’s Red Sea coast, the Gulf Arab country’s state-run news agency KUNA said. Sudan’s state news agency reported that the first Kuwaiti plane carrying medical supplies and food aid arrived on Thursday afternoon.
The flights are meant to deliver at least 75 tons of humanitarian assistance to the Sudanese heath authorities and the Sudanese Red Crescent.
However, the lawlessness brought on by the violence has also thwarted aid distribution across Sudan, with looting and attacks on aid and medical facilities posing major setbacks.
A coordinator for the UN’s refugee agency in the Darfur region, Toby Howard, said the organization’s facilities in the areas of Nyala, South Darfur, El Geneina and West Darfur had been looted.
Asked about who was doing the looting, Howard said it was common in the restive region even before the violence of the past two weeks.
“I would put it down to basically uncontrolled militias, bandits, criminals. Some of them are loosely affiliated with one of the two sides in the conflict,” he said during a virtual news conference Wednesday from Kenya, where he relocated after his evacuation from Darfur.
Port Sudan, the country’s main seaport, experienced relative calm amid chaos elsewhere in Sudan and became a hub for tens of thousands of people looking to flee the fighting — and has now become the entry point for an international effort to get aid supplies into the country.
The conflict has so far killed at least 550 people, including civilians, and wounded more than 4,900. The Sudanese Doctors’ Syndicate, which tracks only civilian casualties, said Thursday that 457 civilians have been killed in the violence, and more than 2,300 have been wounded.
At least 334,000 people have been displaced inside Sudan, and tens of thousands more to neighboring countries — Egypt, Chad, South Sudan, the Central African Republic and Ethiopia, according to UN agencies.
Thousands have funneled through crowded, desert crossing points between Egypt and Sudan in recent days, with many calling for aid groups to do more to provide the waiting crowds with basic assistance.
On Thursday, the World Health Organization said its workers were on the ground at the Egyptian-Sudanese border crossing of Arqin to help meet urgent medical needs for the first time since the influx of people started.
The UN refugee agency said that more than 50,000 people had crossed into Egypt alone, including 47,000 Sudanese and 3,500 third-country nationals, by Wednesday.
The US State Department said Thursday it has “successfully completed” the evacuation of more than 2,000 people from Sudan following the initial evacuation of US Embassy diplomats and staff.
Of all the evacuated, roughly 1,300 are American citizens, green card holders, Sudanese working for the embassy or nationals of US partners and allies, deputy department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.

Topics: Sudan Unrest UN aid Khartoum

