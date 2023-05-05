Two-thirds of Channel migrants awaiting deportation claim modern slavery status in UK

LONDON: Two-thirds of small boat arrivals in Britain last year who were detained pending deportation claimed to be victims of modern slavery, The Times reported.

The figures are likely to frustrate Home Office officials, with the slavery claims leading to delayed deportations and lengthy legal battles.

Potential victims of modern slavery rose to a record 4,746 in the first three months of 2023, Home Office data showed.

The figure is the highest recorded for a three-month period since records began in 2009.

Albanians made up the largest number of those claiming to be victims of modern slavery, followed by Britons and Sudanese.

But unlike other nationalities, 81 percent of Albanians who made the claim were adults.

Government sources told The Times that migrants were using slavery claims to frustrate authorities and avoid being deported after arriving in Britain.

On average, modern slavery claims take 566 days to process from the referral period before a conclusive decision is made.

The UK’s Illegal Migration Bill, a set of proposed laws introduced by Home Secretary Suella Braverman in March this year, aims to prevent migrants who enter Britain illegally from claiming protection under slavery laws.

But former prime minister Theresa May is attempting to block the bill, citing concerns that it could stop the protection of slavery victims.

A total of 842 out of the 1,305 migrants who crossed the English Channel between January and September last year and were detained pending deportation claimed to be victims of modern slavery.

A government source said: “We’ve been very clear about the problems with the scheme and how migrants are gaming the system to frustrate removal.

“That’s why we’re bringing in changes to ensure that when our bill comes into force, we can detain migrants and swiftly remove them after they cross the Channel in small boats, while at the same time protecting those who are genuine victims.”

The new figures also undermine government ambitions concerning a deal that was signed last year with Albania to expedite the deportation of migrants, according to Alp Mehmet, chairman of Migration Watch UK.

“It is concerning that last December’s agreement has yet to have an impact. Ministers must double down and ensure those who seek to exploit the system know they will be returned home,” he said.

Among modern slavery claims made in the UK, 58 percent result in a “reasonable grounds” decision, granting applicants the right to receive accommodation, an allowance and legal aid before a final decision is reached.

The most common claims pertaining to modern slavery include labor exploitation, criminal exploitation, sexual exploitation, domestic servitude and organ harvesting.